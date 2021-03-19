OTHELLO, Wash. — Hanna Gecas collected 38 digs and Margot Keane had seven kills Thursday as Pullman swept Othello 25-17, 25-7, 25-18 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League volleyball match to finish its regular season undefeated.
Addie Hawes tallied 23 assists and five aces for the Greyhounds (8-0), and Kalee Hildenbrand contributed six kills and three blocks.
Bantams battle past Indians
SPOKANE — Clarkston concluded its regular season with a dramatic 25-16, 26-24, 7-25, 18-25, 15-12 victory against Class 2A Greater Spokane League adversary North Central of Spokane.
The Bantams (5-3) opened up a large gap early in the first set and held onto their lead in its latter stages. They rallied from behind to eke out the second before having a major lapse in the third. After making a more competitive showing in the fourth, Clarkston reasserted itself with aggressive play in a tight deciding set. Coach Marie Huffman felt Clarkston’s fortunes for the night rose and fell with its serving.
“We’d get some momentum going and then we’d miss another serve,” she said.
Avah Griner had 12 kills and four blocks for the Bantams, while Maggie Ogden hit five aces, Alyssa Sangster made 26 digs and Amya Dahl totaled 23 assists.
“This is our first time going five with a team,” Huffman said. “It was fun to see how they would react with going five and how they would compete.”
JV — Clarkston def. North Central
C — Clarkston def. North Central
Frosh — Clarkston def. North Central
GIRLS’ SOCCERNorth Central 1, Clarkston 0
SPOKANE — Clarkston was unable to get on the board in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League defeat to North Central at Spokane’s Dwight Merkel Complex.
The Indians (4-2) scored in the 20th minute and held on to their lead for the remainder of the game, though Clarkston (4-2) had looks at knotting the contest up.
“We were a bit unfortunate today,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “We had several narrow misses past the posts. We played well on their turf, although it took a bit to get used to. We didn’t get the win, but feel good about the pressure we put on them and making good adjustments.”
Clarkston 0 0—0
North Central 1 0—1
North Central — Emily Todd, 20th
Shots — Clarkston 9, North Central 8
Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 6, Eloise Teasley 2; North Central: Bailey Bowden 9.
Othello 1, Pullman 0
OTHELLO, Wash. — Pullman gave up a single goal in the second half to fall to Othello in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
“I thought Othello did a nice job,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “They played hard and aggressive the entire time — they didn’t take any plays off on us. Going forward, we just need to be able to match that sort of intensity and physicality. We had moments, but just not enough of them.”
Goalkeeper Linnsey Biorn made nine saves for Pullman (2-4), while Janelly Verduzco of Othello (1-5) registered the game’s lone goal.
Pullman 0 0—0
Othello 0 1—1
Othello — Janelly Verduzco, 49th
Shots — Pullman 2, Othello 10.
Saves — Pullman: Biorn 9, Othello: Pruneda 2
SOFTBALLKendrick 16, Grangeville 1
KENDRICK — Idaho Class 1A Division II team Kendrick punched above its weight to rout Class 2A Grangeville in nonleague softball play.
The Tigers (3-0) roared to a 9-0 lead in the first inning and tallied 21 hits through five before prevailing via mercy rule.
Eight Kendrick players had multiple-hit performances, with Harley Heimgartner and Hailey Taylor each totaling three hits and one double.
“They’re all great athletes, and they like to get up in the box and take some hacks,” Kendrick coach Morgan LeBlanc said.
For Grangeville (1-2), Bailey Vanderwall and Macy Smith hit one double apiece.
Grangeville 001 00—1 2 1
Kendrick 922 3x—16 21 0
A. Zahorka and M. Smith. H. Taylor and K. Kirk.
Grangeville hits — Bailey Vanderwall (2B), Macy Smith (2B)
Kendrick hits — Hannah Tweit 2 (2B), Harley Heimgartner 3 (2B), Mikayla Beyers 3, Kenadie Kirk 2, Taylor Boyer 3, Erin Morgan 2 (2 2B), Morgan Silflow 2, Hailey Taylor 3 (2B), Sage Cochran.
JV — Grangeville 17, Kendrick 8
Lapwai-Prairie suspended
LAPWAI — A Whitepine League Division I game between Lapwai and Prairie was suspended by darkness with the score tied at 21 through six innings.
It will be completed when Lapwai visits Prairie in Cottonwood on April 15.