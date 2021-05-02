SPOKANE VALLEY — Tanner Richartz went 3-for-6 and drove in six runs Saturday as undefeated Pullman swept West Valley in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League baseball doubleheader, 16-1 and 7-6.
Richartz connected on a three-run homer in the fourth innning of the initial game, and the Greyhounds (8-0) held off a late push from the Eagles in Game 2.
“We started off really strong in the first game,” Pullman coach Kevin Agnew said. “Hyatt (Utzman) pitched real well for us. In the second, they responded and their pitcher (Caleb Grey) held us down pretty good. We were able to respond back when he went out. ... that kinda turned the tides for us.”
GAME 1
Pullman 600 73—16 11 0
West Valley 000 01—1 5 5
Hyatt Utzman, Oak Held (5) and Carson Coulter; Caleb Gray, Tyler Hancock (4) and Easton O’Neal.
Pullman hits — Coulter 3, Utzman 2, Tanner Richartz 2 (HR), Nick Robison, Ryan Bickelhaupt, Held, Tyler Elbracht.
West Valley hits — Ian Maidhoff 2, Gray, K. Kaiser, J. Maxwell.
GAME 2
West Valley 002 040 0—6 8 3
Pullman 004 003 x—7 6 2
Maidhoff, J. Austin (6), O’Neal (6) and O’Neal, E. Burghart (6); Coulter, Bickelhaupt (7) and Robison.
West Valley hits — Gray 2, A. Aitken, Maidhoff, O’Neal, Kaiser, Maxwell, Hancock.
Pullman hits — Utzman 2, Robison 2, Marcus Hilliard, Held.
Clearwater Valley 3-8, Genesee 2-7
GENESEE — Ridge Shown stole second and third, then scored on a passed ball to lift Clearwater Valley to a 3-2 walk-off win in Game 1 of a Whitepine League doubleheader sweep of Genesee.
The Rams (9-3) and Bulldogs battled back and forth in the nightcap, and freshman reliever Landon Schlieper pitched an impressive final four innings to guide the Kooskia program to an 8-7 victory in extra innings — its third one-run win in 24 hours.
Center fielder Anthony Fabbi had eight putouts on the day, including the Game 2 clincher with a Genesee runner at third.
Aiden Martinez scored the winning run of the second game in the top of the eighth off a sacrifice by JJ Propst. Luke Olsen had three hits, one a double, for CV, and Connor Jackson had two triples on the day.
“It was huge. We’re now in a three-way tie (with Prairie and Kendrick) for first in the Whitepine League,” Rams coach Josh Bradley said. “We love these games. They’re awesome to win. ... The kids came up with big hits and big plays.”
Nate Guinard went 3-for-4 with a home run for the Bulldogs in Game 2.
GAME 1
Genesee 001 100 0—2 5 0
Clearwater Valley 200 000 1—3 10 1
Jacob Krick, Jack Johnson (5) and Nate Guinard; Connor Jackson, Ridge Shown (5) and Aiden Martinez.
Genesee hits — Krick 2, Colby Michalak (2B), Joe Johnson, T. Wareham.
CV hits — Shown 3, Martinez 2, Anthony Fabbi 2, Jackson (3B), Landon Schlieper, Laton Schlieper.
GAME 2
Clearwater Valley 113 101 01—8 11 1
Genesee 113 002 00—7 10 2
Shown, Fabbi (3), Landon Schlieper (5) and Martinez; Cameron Meyer, Jackson Zenner (7) and Guinard.
CV hits — Luke Olsen 3 (2B), Jackson 2 (3B, 2B), Laton Schlieper 2 (2B), Fabbi (2B), Keyan Boller, Landon Schlieper, Martinez.
Genesee hits — Guinard 3 (HR), Jackson Zenner 2 (2B), T. Wareham (2B), Sam Bentley (2B), Meyer, Kole Scharnorst.
Grangeville 16, St. Maries 7
ST. MARIES — Grangeville finished its season on a high note as it outlasted Class 2A Central Idaho League opponent St. Maries, scoring 10 runs in the seventh inning.
The Bulldogs (19-5, 6-0) trailed 7-6 heading into the final inning, when an error put Miles Lefebvre on base with two outs. Lefebvre stole second and scored on a Tori Ebert single.
Reece Wimer nailed the door shut with a two-run single later in the seventh.
Thomas Reynolds allowed one hit and had eight strikeouts in four innings of relief.
“He’s our ace,” coach Lee Nadiger said. “This game, we needed it. After the third inning, I put him in and he did some work, kept us in the game.”
Grangeville 104 010 (10)—16 11 1
St. Maries 610 000 0—7 7 5
Dane Lindsley, Miles Lefebvre (3), Thomas Reynolds (4) and Tori Ebert; Larson, Crawford (6) and Crawford and Holder (6).
Grangeville hits — Reynolds 3, Blake Schoo 2, Gannon Garman (2B), Ebert, Reese Wimer, Jared Lindsley, Caleb Frei, Lefebvre.
St. Maries hits — McMaster 3 (HR), Larson (2B), Wicks, Holmes, Anderson.
Othello 8-5, Clarkston 2-2
The host Bantams were swept in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader against the Huskies.
“We played a lot better baseball today than we had in some of our previous games,” Bantams coach Bruce Bensching said. “We just had a couple errors and bad innings that cost us.”
Brandon Bales pitched a complete Game 2 for Clarkston (2-6).
GAME 1
Othello 111 005 0—8 10 2
Clarkston 000 011 0—2 4 3
Gomez and Sauceda; Lyons, Schofield (6) and Dunham, Blunt (6).
Othello hits — R. Garza 3 (2 2B), A. Garza 2 (2B) N. Garza 2 (2 2B), Sauceda 2, K. Garza.
Clarkston hits — Hays, Bolen, Caldwell (2B), Dunham (2B).
GAME 2
Clarkston 100 001 0—2 5 1
Othello 200 111 x—5 5 1
Bales and Shubert; R. Garza and Sauceda.
Clarkston hits — Blunt 2 (2B), Bolen, Shubert (2B), Bales.
Othello hits — Gomez, K. Garza, N. Garza (3B), Martinez (2B), A. Garza.
Asotin beats two opponents
POMEROY — Kelton Judy totaled five hits and 10 RBI as Asotin beat Colton 14-3 and Pomeroy 13-0 in a pair of nonleague games.
Justin Boyea collectd seven strikeouts and allowed one earned run against Colton, while Jake Tanguay threw a one-hitter against the Pirates with 10 strikeouts.
Trent Druffel paced Colton, going 2-of-4 with a double. Carson Zimmerman provided the lone hit — a double — for Pomeroy.
“We kind of had a breakout day,” said Asotin coach Jim Holman, whose team improved to 3-5. “We’ve been waiting for a couple of games like this. It seems like we got on the right track today. Hopefully we can keep that momentum rolling.”
Asotin 341 24—14 9 1
Colton 012 00—3 4 5
Justin Boyea, Preston Overberg (5) and Overberg, Boyea (5); Austin Jones, Jaxon Moehrle (5), Grant Wolf (5) and Dan Bell.
Asotin hits — Kelton Judy 3, Jake Tanguay 2 (2B), Jack Stevens (2B), Gavin Ellis, Ryan Denham, Waylon Forgue.
Colton hits — Trent Druffel 2 (2B), Wolf, Liam Orfe.
———
Asotin 110 074—13 16 1
Pomeroy 000 000— 0 1 2
Jake Tanguay and Preston Overberg, Justin Boyea (6); Ollie Severs, Trace Roberts (3), Braden Mings (5) and Trevin Kimble.
Asotin hits — P. Overberg 3 (3B), Gavin Ells 3, Ryan Denham 2, Tanguay (2B), Kelton Judy (2B), Jace Overberg, Boyea, Cooper Thomas, Jack Stevens, AJ Olerich (3B), Deven Olsen.
Pomeroy hit — Carson Zimmerman (2B).
Tri-Cities 10-11, Colfax 0-7
PASCO, Wash. — The Bulldogs were shut out in Game 1 but competed with unbeaten Tri-Cities in a narrow defeat in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader.
David Grewe three-hit Colfax in the opener, striking out nine. The Jaguars’ Nathan Hayles had a home run, and Kellen Hobson added a triple and a double for Tri-Cities (15-0).
Colfax saw a 4-0 lead in the third inning slip away in Game 2, during which the Bulldogs managed 13 hits.
Kolby Sisk paced the visitors with three hits, one a double. Eric Akesson totaled two singles.
GAME 1
Colfax 000 00—0 3 2
Tri-Cities 206 11—10 11 0
Layne Gingerich, Kitt Hockett (4) and Eric Akesson; David Grewe and Kellen Hobson.
Colfax hits — Gingerich, Mason Gilchrist, Cody Inderrieden.
Tri-Cities hits — Nathan Hayles 2 (HR, 2B), Hobson 2 (3B, 2B), Grewe 2, JR Starr 2, Collin Gaumer 2, Evan Bayless.
GAME 2
Colfax 004 200 1—7 13 1
Tri-Cities 004 502 x—11 14 2
Kolby Sisk, Hockett (4) and Anthony Becker; Caleb Sherfey and Kellen Hudson.
Colfax hits — Sisk 3 (2B), Akesson 2, Gingerich, Becker, Sam Kopp, Hockett, Gavin Shrope, Braden Plummer, Inderrieden, JD Peterson.
Tri-Cities hits — Gaumer 3, Starr 3, Hayles 2 (2B), Grewe 2 (2B), Hudson 2, Sherfey (2B).
SOFTBALLLewiston 7, Moscow 4
Lewiston held off a late Moscow rally for a nonleague victory at Airport Park in Lewiston.
Karli Taylor and Evanne Douglass each registered two hits with a double and two RBI for the Bengals (18-4). Kate Banks struck out 10 in 5ž innings for Lewiston before Samantha Mader came in. She didn’t allow a hit and struck out three.
Third baseman Jenika Ortiz made a diving catch to close out the fourth inning for Lewiston.
“Right as Moscow started hitting on us, she made a diving catch to save us,” Lewiston coach Kristin Delp said.
Moscow 000 022 0—4 7 2
Lewiston 210 040 x—7 9 1
M. Kees and M. Highfill; K. Banks, S. Mader (6) and E. Douglass.
Moscow hits — S. Smith, B. Fleischman (3B), Highfill (2B), A. Sparks, J. Smith (2B), Kees (3B), A. Braren (2B).
Lewiston hits — K. Taylor 2 (2B), Douglas 2 (2B), M. Williams (3B), L. Weeks (2B), J. Ortiz, Mader, C. Reel.
Colton 14-14, Gar-Pal 4-2
COLTON — Josie Schultheis compiled nine strikeouts in the first game of a Southeast 1B League doubleheader sweep of visiting Garfield-Palouse.
Maggie Meyer took over on the mound in Game 2, adding five strikeouts and delivering a double at the plate for Colton.
GAME 1
Gar-Pal 000 40—4 4 7
Colton 334 22—14 8 1
Pedersen and Fealy; Josie Schultheis and Rachel Becker.
Gar-Pal hits — Pedersen (3B), Cloninger (3B), Collier, Brantner.
Colton hits — Heitstuman 2 (2B), Purnell 2, Meyer (3B), Pluid (2B), J. Schultheis, Vining.
GAME 2
Gar-Pal 200 00—2 5 5
Colton 173 3x—14 6 1
Cloninger and Fealy; Maggie Meyer and Becker.
Gar-Pal hits — Olson 2, Cloninger, Brantner, Collier.
Colton hits — Vining 2, Meyer (2B), Purnell, Pluid, Becker.
Potlatch 12-19, Lapwai 0-3
LAPWAI — Rebecca Butterfield struck out 14 in five innings in the opening game as Potlatch swept Lapwai in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
Adriana Arciga had a homer and four RBI in Game 2 as the Loggers (9-1, 8-0) held the Wildcats to five hits for the day, with Josie Larson carrying over the strong pitching.
GAME 1
Potlatch 520 41—12 2 2
Lapwai 000 00—0 1 0
Butterfield and McKinney; Bisbee and Greene.
Potlatch hits — Arciga (2B), Larson.
Lapwai hits — Williamson.
GAME 2
Lapwai 300—3 4 3
Potlatch 26(11)—19 6 2
McCormack-Marks and Gould; Larson and McKinney.
Lapwai hits — McCormack-Marks (2B), Gould, Williamson, Vatman-Pinkham.
Potlatch hits — Chambers 2, Arciga (HR), Heitstuman, McKinney, Felton.
Colfax-Oakesdale 13-12, Davenport 1-2
COLFAX — Helina Hahn went 3-of-5 with a triple, a home run and four RBI for the day as Colfax-Oakesdale swept Davenport in a 2B Bi-County League doubleheader.
Justice Brown was 4-for-5 with three RBI as the Bulldogs kept their record spotless in 10 games.
GAME 1
Davenport 100 0—1 1 2
Colfax/Oakesdale 643 x—13 14 0
K. Buchanan and L. Mattox; Delaney Imler and Harper Booth.
Davenport hits — A. Jordan (2B).
Colfax/Oakesdale hits — Justice Brown 3 (2B), Anni Cox 3, Helina Hahn 2 (3B), D. Imler 2, Jorja Koerner 2, Riane Jones (2B), Perry Imler.
GAME 2
Davenport 100 01—2 4 3
Colfax/Oakesdale 721 11—12 14 3
Battery NA
Davenport hits — A. Jordan 2, L. Mattox, A. Anderson.
Colfax/Oakesdale hits — Devan Becker 2, KeiLena Nelson 2, D. Imler 2, Hahn (HR), P. Imler (3B), Koerner, Brown, Taylor Parkins, Karmen Akesson, Booth, Jones.
TRACKKelly, Carpenter win in Boise
BOISE — Madigan Kelly won the two hurdles events and Jennah Carpenter took the high jump with a personal-best effort of 5 feet, 5 inches as Lewiston placed second in the girls’ portion of a 14-team track meet at Bishop Kelly.
Kelly won the 100-meter hurdles in a PR of 15.64 seconds and also ruled the 300 hurdles.
The Bengal girls collected 90 points to take second behind Bishop Kelly at 153½. The Lewiston boys were sixth behind Thor Kessinger’s second place in the discus.
Lewiston placers
GIRLS
400 — 3. Emily Collins 1:01.01; 100 hurdles — 1. Madigan Kelly 15.64; 8, Damaris Stuffle 17.20; 300 hurdles — 1. Madigan Kelly 47.87; 400 relay — 2. Lewiston (Beeler, Kelly, J. Carpenter, Earl) 52.05; 800 relay — 4. Lewiston 1:49.74; 1,600 relay — 2. Lewiston 4:12.69; High jump — 1. Jennah Carpenter 5-5; Pole vault — 7. Ema Thompson 8-0; Long jump — 3. Jennah Carpenter 16-9½; 4. Katy Wessels 16-5¾; Triple jump — 6. Jennah Carpenter 32-11¾; 8. Ema Thompson 32-9½; Shot put — 6. Lucy Smith 30-7; Discus — 5. Annika Huff 109-4; 6. Zoie Kessinger 108-11.
BOYS
200 — 4. Devin Zagelow 24.23; 400 — 4. Matthew O’Brien 53.36; 800 — 4. Payton Bigler 2:02.35; 110 hurdles — 7. Luke Mastroberardino 16.91; 400 relay — 7. Lewiston 47.40; 1,600 relay — 2. Lewiston 3:37.13; High jump — 8. James White 5-9; Pole vault — 3. Jake Skinner 12-6; Triple jump — 5. Luke Mastroberardino 39-10¾; Shot put — 4. Thor Kessinger 46-10; 6. Alec Eckert 43-4; Discus — 2. Thor Kessinger 142-2; 3. James White 132-4.
Amerman, CV triumph
LAPWAI — Preston Amerman won three distance races, two with PRs, to lead Clearwater Valley to the boys’ team title at the 11-team Central Idaho Invitational.
Kadence Beck of Highland swept the girls’ sprints and Logos claimed the girls’ team crown.
GIRLS
Team scores — Logos 171, Highland 83, Clearwater Valley 73, Prairie 57½, Deary 56½, Kendrick 56, Timberline 35, Milton-Freewater 30, Joseph 28½, Lapwai 22, Grangeville 13½.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 13.23; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.60; 3. Payton Crow, High, 13.68.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 27.19; 2. Payton Crow, High, 28.11; 3. Lina Jankovic, Log, 28.79.
400 — 1, Kadence Beck, High, 1:00.79; 2. Lucia Wilson, Log, 1:02.54; 3. Lina Jankovic, Log, 1:06.95.
800 — 1. Clara Anderson, Log, 2:27.95; 2. Alyssa Blum, Log, 2:28.02; 3. Ameera Wilson, Log, 2:35.78.
1,600 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:34.40; 2. Clara Anderson, Log, 5:54.90; 3. Cora Johnson, Log, 6:02.15.
3,200 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Log, 11:45.98; 2. Ruby Stewart, Ken, 13:02.37; 3. Kayte Casebolt, Log, 13:10.43.
100 hurdles — 1. Ellea Uhlenkott, Pra, 17.26; 2. Kadance Schillng, CV, 17.59; 3. Rose Stewart, Ken, 18.68.
300 hurdles — 1. Kadance Schilling, CV, 50.51; 2. Charlotte McDonald, Jos, 54.12; 3. Alexis Halle, Tim, 54.75.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, Uhlenkott, Rehder, Wemhoff) 49.93; 2. McLaughlin 50.18; 3. Clearwater Valley 51.77.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, Uhlenkott, Rehder, Wemhoff) 1:53.97.
Medley relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, Rehder, Uhlenkott, Wemhoff) 1:58.15; 2. Logos 1:58.95; 3. Clearwater Valley 2:06.82.
1,600 relay — no finishers
High jump — 1. Katie Goeckner, High, 4-8; 2. Rose Stewart, Ken, 4-6; 3. Starlit Flint, Ken, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Lucia Wilson, Log, 8-0; 2. Martha Smith, CV, 7-6; 3. Dantae Workman, Dea, 6-6.
Long jump — 1. Emily Mottern, Dea, 15-4; 2. Kadance Schilling, CV, 14-1; 3. Charlotte McDonald, Jos, 13-10½.
Triple jump — 1. Payton Crow, High, 27-3½; 2. Cora Johnson, Log, 26-5.
Shot put — 1. Rose Stewart, Ken, 30-10½; 2. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 30-6; 3. Soa Moliga, Lap, 29-3.
Discus — 1. Mary Martin, CV, 102-9; 2. Cassidy Henderson, Dea, 95-2; 3. Emiley Proctor, Dea, 92-9.
Javelin — 1. Madi Perkins, MF, 90-7; 2. Star Badillo, MF, 57-1; 3. Ruby Jaimes, MF, 55-9.
BOYS
Team scores — Clearwater Valley 89, Logos 78, Milton-Freewater 77, Prairie 74, Joseph 73, Deary 66½, Timberline 44, Kendrick 41, Grangeville 23, Lapwai 20½, Orofino 3.
100 — 1. Micah Nelson, Tim, 11.99; 2. Brayden Stapleton, Dea, 12.05; 3. Will Willis, CV, 12.06.
200 — 1. Juston Rogers, Jos, 24.31; 2. Brayden Stapleton, Dea, 24.36; 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 24.38.
400 — 1. Juston Rogers, Jos, 53.74; 2. Kalab Rickerd, Dea, 56.02; 3. Jude Nelson, Tim, 56.13.
800 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 2:02.53; 2. Bayden Menton, Jos, 2:04.77; 3. Carson Sellers, Tim, 2:06.45.
1,600 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 4:41.64; 2. Carson Sellers, Tim 4:42.97; 3. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 4:47.90 (school record, old record 4:50.20, Brian Curry, 1988).
3,200 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 10:25.54; 2. Jason Elmore, Log, 10:35.69; 3. Theo Sentz, Log, 10:42.90.
110 hurdles — 1. Preston Johnston, Dea, 17.59; 2. Johnny Koklich, MF, 20.52; 3. David Hernandez, MF, 22.86.
300 hurdles — 1. Preston Johnston, Dea, 44.70; 2. Alex Ahmann, Log, 48.61; 3. Sebastian Nuxoll, Pra, 1:03.05.
400 relay — 1. Timberline (Hunter, J. Nelson, West, M. Nelson) 49.43; 2. Milton-Freewater 50.18; 3. Clearwater Valley 51.77.
800 relay — 1. Clearwater Valey (Bean, Anderberg, Fox, Anderson) 1:47.02; 2. Prairie 1:50.13; 3. Logos 1:50.990.
Medley relay — 1. Clearwater Valley (Willis, Knox, Anderson, Amerman) 3:54.53; 2. Logos 3:58.04; 3. Kendrick 4:12.13.
1,600 relay — 1. Milton-Freewater (Perez, Molina, Hernandez, Jones) 4:08.75.
High jump — 1. Reece Nelson, Jos, 6-0; 2. Nakiyah Anderson, CV, 5-6; T3. Mason Brown, Lap, 6-2; T3. Jasper Whitling, Log, 5-2.
Pole vault — 1. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 18-2; 2. Zach Rambo, Pra, 17-1; 3. Reece Nelson, Jos, 16-11.
Triple jump — 1. Brayden Stapleton, Dea, 38-4; 2. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 35-7½; 3. Michael Doherty, MF, 34-4½.
Shot put — 1. Brock Payne, unat, 44-2; 2. Shaq Badillo, MF, 42-5; 3. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 41-1½.
Discus — 1. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 146-11; 2. Brock Payne, unat, 132-7; 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 128-8.
Javelin — 1. Kale Ferguson, Jos, 121-2; 2. Keelan McBurney, Jos, 103-0; 3. Shaq Badillo, MF, 96-2.
Colfax relay team prevails
DAVENPORT, Wash. — The boys’ 400-meter relay of Dynamin Vanek, Jaxon Wick, Damian Demler and Bradyn Heilsberg of Colfax ran to a title at an eight-team meet.
Their converted hand time was 47.64 seconds.
The Colfax boys placed fourth and the girls third.
Lawson long-jumps 21-4
Terrell Lawson won three events with personal-record marks and had the best Clarkston long jump in six years as Clarkston nipped Pullman 73-72 in the boys’ segment of a dual meet that took place Friday in Clarkston.
Pullman won the girls’ side 115-34.
Lawson long-jumped 21 feet, 4 inches, and also won the 100 dash and the 300 hurdles in a breakthrough victory for the Bantam boys, sewn up late when sophomore Sidney Bales won the pole vault.
“It’s amazing to see kids fall in love with the sport,” Clarkston coach Brian McElroy said, “and having fans sticking around to the end.”
All races were hand-timed and have been converted here.
GIRLS
Team scores
Pullman 115, Clarkston 34
Winners
100 — Mia Ohki, Pul, 13.94; 200 — Mia Ohki, Pul, 28.64; 400 — Aubree Cobos, Pul, 1:05.64; 800 — Elise French, Pul, 2:43.10; 1,600 — Elise French, Pul, 5:45.40; 3,200 — Anna Fitzgerald, Pul, 13:24.90; 100 hurdles — Nicole Avery, Pul, 17.84; 300 hurdles — Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 50.64; 400 relay — Pullman 56.04; 800 relay — Pullman 2:25.30; 1,600 relay — Pullman 4:52.60; High jump — Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 4-8; Pole vault — Olivia Galloway, Pul, 7-6; Long jump — Sarah Campbell, Pul, 14-7½; Triple jump — Nicole Avery, Pul, 32-8¾; Shot put — Erika Pickett, Clk, 31-7½; Discus — Erika Pickett, Clk, 112-0; Javelin — Nicole Avery, Pul, 85-10.
BOYS
Team scores
Clarkston 73, Pullman 72
Winners
100 — Terrell Lawson, Clk, 11.64; 200 — Justin Hall, Clk, 23.94; 400 — Tanner Barbour, Pul, 55.94; 800 — Kurtis Johnston, Pul, 2:11.90; 1,600 — Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 4:56.90; 3,200 — Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 11:23.90; 110 hurdles — Makoto Ohki, Pul, 18.74; 300 hurdles — Terrell Lawson, Clk, 44.44; 400 relay — Clarkston 46.84; 1,600 relay — Pullman 3:44.60; High jump — Grant Click, Clk, 5-6; Pole vault — Sidney Bales, Clk, 12-6; Long jump — Terrell Lawson, Clk, 21-4; Triple jump — Cameron Hovden, Clk, 42-1; Shot put — Dawson Packwood, Clk, 41-7½; Discus — Cotton Sears, Pul, 114-6; Javelin — Cotton Sears, Pul, 117-5.