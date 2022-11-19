YAKIMA — It took them 10 total sets of play and until nearly midnight today, but the Pullman Greyhounds advanced to the Washington Class 2A state volleyball tournament semifinals with two victories Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Ninth-seeded Pullman (17-3) upset top-ranked Lynden 6-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13 to close out the day’s action. The Greyhounds play Ridgefield at 1:30 p.m. today at the same location.

Tags

Recommended for you