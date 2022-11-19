YAKIMA — It took them 10 total sets of play and until nearly midnight today, but the Pullman Greyhounds advanced to the Washington Class 2A state volleyball tournament semifinals with two victories Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Ninth-seeded Pullman (17-3) upset top-ranked Lynden 6-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13 to close out the day’s action. The Greyhounds play Ridgefield at 1:30 p.m. today at the same location.
“This team has more fight than any team ever,” said Pullman coach Megan McNannay, saying her team recovered from its “worst set of the year” to pull out the victory. “To come back the way we did after the way we started was just unreal. I like to call us the little team that could, because we’re not tall, but we’re scrappy and we fight. We’re bringing home a trophy.”
In the opening round, the Greyhounds had dropped the first two sets to No. 8 seed White River (16-5) of Buckley before roaring back 21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-13.
Pullman is playing in its first state tournament since making five straight from 2015-19.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLPotlatch 45, Kamiah 40
POTLATCH — In Whitepine League Division I play against Kamiah, a strong opening quarter set Potlatch up for its first win of the season.
The Loggers (1-2, 1-1) benefited from 13 points apiece scored by Jordan Reynolds and Jaylee Fry, while Mariah Porter of the visiting Kubs (0-2, 0-1) was the game’s overall high-scorer at 19.
“I think defensively we did well,” Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds said. “It’s the beginning of the season, and there’s obviously room to grow as we progress. Defensively, we had some really great moments, and offensively there were great trends too.”
Emma Krogh 2 2-3 8, Laney Landmark 2 1-5 5, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 0 0-0 0, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 1 1-1 3, Logan Landmark 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Schoening 0 1-2 1, Ferris 2 0-1 4, Mariah Porter 6 3-4 19. 13 8-16 40.
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Daesha Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 1-1 5, Tayva McKinney 3 1-2 7, Jaylee Fry 6 0-3 13, Bailyn Anderson 2 0-0 4, Jordan Reynolds 5 3-5 13, Katharine Burnett 1 1-3 3. Totals 19 6-14 45.
3-point goals — Porter 4, Krogh 2, Fry.
Clearwater Valley 52, Logos 19
MOSCOW — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia remained unbeaten with a rout of Knights o Moscow in both teams’ Whitepine League Division I season debut.
Trinity Yocum grabbed a whopping 24 rebounds while adding six points, six steals and six assists for the Rams (3-0, 1-0), who also benefited from double-digit scoring outputs by Shada Edwards (20 points, six steals, seven rebounds), Taya Pfefferkorn (14 points) and Megan Myers (10 points). Elena Spillman put up a team-high 10 points for Logos (0-2, 0-1).
“The girls came out strong on the defensive side,” said CV coach Darren Yocum, whose team held the Knights to single-digit score totals in each of the four quarters. “We were out running today.”
CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-0, 1-0)
Taya Pfefferkorn 6 2-2 14, Megan Myers 4 0-0 10, Shada Edwards 8 2-2 20, Jada Schilling 1 0-2 2, Neva Amoss 0 0-0 0, Trinity Yocum 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 4-6 52.
Sara Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Cora Johnson 1 0-1 2, KatieBeth Monjure 1 0-0 3, Evie Rench 1 0-0 2, Naomi Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hailey Wambeke 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 4 2-4 10, Grace VanderPloeg 1 0-0 2, Lizzy Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-5 19.
Clearwater Valley 13 17 16 6—52
3-point goals — Myers 2, Edwards 2, Monjure.
NEZPERCE — Three double-digit scorers led the way as Genesee withstood a late rally to defeat Nezperce in nonleague competition.
The Bulldogs (2-0) got 14 points apiece from Isabelle Monk and Chloe Grieser, while Kendra Meyer added 11. Monk hit four 3-point goals, Meyer three, and Grieser two.
“It took us a little while to get into the groove, but obviously a lot of 3-point shots went down tonight, which was good to see because we take a lot of them,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “We moved the ball pretty well tonight. Audrey Barber was definitely a factor inside for us. When she didn’t have a shot she was kicking the ball out to shooters, and so that was effective. We probably played pretty good, aggressive defense.”
Monica Seubert 1 0-0 3, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Riley Leseman 2 0-2 5, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 3 1-4 7, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 5 0-0 14, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 6 0-3 14, Kendra Meyer 4 0-0 11, Sophie Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 1-9 56.
Faith Tiegs 5 5-7 15, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Brianna Branson 4 0-0 8, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 2 1-2 6, Katherine Duuck 2 0-0 4, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 4 1-2 9, C. Arnzen 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-11.
3-point goals — Monk 4, Meyer 3, Grieser 2, Seubert, Leseman, Zenner.
JV — Genesee 23, Nezperce 15 (two quarters)
GRANGEVILLE — Unbeaten Parma handled Grangeville in nonleague play.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-3 on the season, while the Panthers improved to 3-0.
Complete information was not available.