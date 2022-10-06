PULLMAN — The Pullman cross country teams each had individual race winners Wednesday as the Greyhounds lost the boys meet and tied the girls meet in Class 2A Greater Spokane League action against Shadle Park.
In the boys meet, the Highlanders won with 28 points and the Greyhounds had 29. On the girls side, the two teams finished with 28 points apiece.
Junior Leonardo Hoffman was the individual winner in the boys 5K race with a time of 18 minutes, 16.20 seconds. Senior Abigail Hulst took the girls 5K event in 21:55.10.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Shadle Park 28; 2. Pullman 29.
Individual — Leonardo Hoffman (Pullman) 18:16.20.
Other Pullman indvividuals — 4. Peter Jobson 19:02.60; 5. Brendan Doumit 19:10.90; 7. Kolby Uhlenkott 19:28.80; 12. Kieran Hampson 20:00.60; 13. Lucas Mooney 20:16.10; 14. Adam Swensen 20:22.80.
GIRLS
Team scores — T1. Shadle Park 28; T1. Pullman 28.
Individual — Abigail Hulst (Pullman) 21:55.10.
Other Pullman individuals — 2. Alison Hathaway 24:17.20; 6. Shahad Akasha 24:53.70; 8. Erin Tolleson 26:03.80; 11. Jordan Hendrickson 26:35.00; 12. Susanna Molsee 26:38.10; 13. Audrey Tan 27:32.10; 14. Chloe Jones 27:39.50; 15. Eloise Clark 27:40.20; 19. Hazel Welling 30:36.50; 20. Tatum Lloyd 34:35.60.
Bantam individuals lead, teams fall
Mark Tadzhimatov and Mikoto Grimm of Clarkston won the boys and girls individual races, respectively, but the Bantams fell to Class 2A Greater Spokane League rival East Valley in team competition on both sides of a home dual meet.
Tadzhimatov, a senior, finished the 5K in a time of 18:53.33, and Grimm, also a senior, won her 5K race in 22:43.29.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. East Valley 21; 2. Clarkston 37.
Individual — Mark Tadzhimatov (Clarkston) 18:53.33.
Other Clarkston individuals — 6. Caleb Daniel 20:42.90; 9. Samuel Polis 20:49.52; 10. Jacen Farrally 21:44.95; 11. Xander VanTine 21:56.62; 15. William Mosman 23:36.81; 17. Isaiah Dale 24:23.06; 24. Willard Maughan 27:04.69; 25. Anthony Baker 28:28.28; 26. Larhin Cochrane 28:29.34; 28. Bryce O’Grady 30:31.70.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. East Valley 20; 2. Clarkston 35.
Individual — Mikoto Grimm (Clarkston) 22:53.29.
Other Clarkston individuals — 7. Mia Bunce 26:12.47; 8. Taylor Celigoy 26:41.10; 9. Claire Dooley 27:15.60; 10. Kaylie Randall 28:48.04.