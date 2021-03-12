PULLMAN — The Pullman girls’ soccer team scored in all three rounds of a shootout Thursday to register a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against East Valley, 3-2.
It was the first time the Greyhounds (2-2) had beaten the Knights since Oct. 9, 2012.
It’s certainly one coach Doug Winchell will take.
“I’m not going to shoo it away,” he said.
Vanna Chun, Hannah James and Elise French all scored in the shootout for Pullman, which trailed 2-0 at halftime.
Meghan McSweeney scored in the 54th minute to get the Greyhounds close, then Lindsey Lundgren got the equalizer with 15 minutes left in regulation.
Lynnsey Biorn had six saves for Pullman.
“To be down 2-0 and fight your way back, and convert some PKs, it’s a good feeling,” Winchell said. “It makes things a little easier going to practice and to do the work you’ve got to do.”
East Valley 2 0 0 0 0—2
Pullman 0 2 0 0 1—3
East Valley — Grace Edwards, 14th.
East Valley — Janis Oliver, 28th.
Pullman — Meghan McSweeney, 54th.
Pullman — Lindsey Lundgren, 65th.
Shootout
East Valley — ng, ng, ng. Pullman — Vanna Chun, Hannah James, Elise French.
Shots: East Valley 14, Pullman 6. Saves: East Valley — Madison Gordon 3, Candace Meier Grolman 1. Pullman — Lynnsey Biorn 6.
Clarkston 4, Othello 1
OTHELLO, Wash. — Luella Skinner notched two goals and an assist as the Clarkston girls’ soccer team defeated Othello in a 2A Greater Spokane League game.
The Bantams’ Jenna Allen scored just three minutes into the game and Mariya Johnson made it 2-0 eight minutes later.
“We played a balanced game,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “We’ve been looking at players in different positions and changing how we attack. The girls are responding and proving to be versatile.”
Clarkston 3 1—4
Othello 0 1—1
Clarkston — Jenna Allen, 3rd.
Clarkston — Mariya Johnson (Luella Skinner), 11th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 30th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 66th.
Othello — Janelly Verdusco, 78th.
Shots — Clarkston 12, Othello 5
Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 4. Othello: Odyssey Valencia 8.
BASEBALLGrangeville 22-14, BF 2-15
Grangeville saw highly disparate results in a season-opening nonleague baseball doubleheader at Clearwater Park in Lewiston, beating Bonners Ferry 22-2 in the opener before losing to the same team 15-14 in the nightcap.
Blake Schoo of GHS drilled three doubles and a single in the opener, while on the mound he struck out four in 2ž innings, combining with Reece Wimer on a five-inning two-hitter.
Dane Lindsley added six RBI in that game.
The Bulldogs will be playing three games the next two days in southern Idaho, so they tried to conserve their pitching. That became an issue in the second contest as they allowed 13 runs in the first four innings.
The game was scheduled for Lewiston because of snowy conditions at Grangeville. Given that, coach Lee Nadiger was pleased with how his players swung the bat.
GAME 1
Bonners Ferry 000 20 —2 2 3
Grangeville (10)10 (11)x—22 12 2
Banning, Hammons (1), Eby (2), Willis (4) and B. Bateman. Schoo, Wimer (3) and Ebert.
Bonners Ferry hits — Rice, Dahl (2B).
Grangeville hits — Schoo 4 (3-2B), Ebert 2, D. Lindsley 3, Wimer, Frei (2B), J. Lindsley (2B).
GAME 2
Bonners Ferry 340 602 0—15 8 5
Grangeville 801 104 0—14 8 1
B. Bateman, Rice (2), T. Bateman (5), Dahl (6) and Banning. Garman, Ebert (3), J. Lindsley (4), LeFebvre (4) and Clement.
Bonners Ferry hits — B. Bateman 2 (2B), T. Bateman, Banning (3B), Rice, Hammons, Peterson 2.
Grangeville hits — Schoo (2B), Ebert 2, Garman, Wimer, D. Lindsley, LeFebvre, Clement.
VOLLEYBALLPullman stays unbeaten
PULLMAN — Margot Keane notched 19 kills on .562 hitting as undefeated Pullman downed East Valley 25-8, 25-13, 25-5 in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Addie Hawes racked up 33 assists for the Greyhounds (6-0), Hanna Gecas had 20 digs and Sophie Armstrong added six blocks.
Bantams get road sweep
OTHELLO, Wash. — Maggie Ogden logged 14 kills as Clarkston downed Othello in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
The scores were 25-18, 25-16, 25-22.
Amya Dahl doled out 23 assists for the Bantams (4-2, 4-2), Avah Griner had four blocks and three aces and Alyssa Sangster contributed 24 digs.
Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said her team played with good energy and fewer errors than in previous matches.
JV — Othello def. Clarkston 2-0. Frosh — Clarkston def. Othello. C — Othello def. Clarkston.
Panthers win on the road
DAVENPORT, Wash. — Kayla Paine provided five kills and as many aces as Asotin swept Davenport 25-22, 26-24, 25-19 in a Bi-County League match.
Lily Denham collected five aces and eight assists for the Panthers (3-5, 3-3), who also got eight assists from Madison Shriver and five digs from Izzy Bailey.
Asotin coach Josie Johnson said the Panthers used energetic play to offset a subpar passing night.
JV — Asotin def. Davenport 25-17, 25-23.
Colton bows to Oakesdale
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Colton absorbed a three-set loss to Oakesdale. The scores were 25-10, 25-13, 25-19.
For the Wildcats, Maggie Meyer had five kills, Rylee Vining 13 assists, Josie Schultheis eight digs and Mary Pluid four blocks.
JV — Oakesdale tied Colton 25-16, 20-25.
SOFTBALLMoscow-Potlatch canceled
MOSCOW — A scheduled softball doubleheader between Potlatch and Moscow was canceled because the Loggers were missing multiple players to various school functions.