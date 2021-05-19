SPOKANE — Meghan McSweeney poured in 26 points to lead the way for Pullman, which pulled away in the second quarter en route to a 61-41 victory Tuesday in a season-opening Class 2A Greater Spokane League girls’ basketball game game against Shadle Park.
The Greyhounds were tied with the Highlanders at 8 through the opening quarter, then found an offensive spark in the second to open up a multiple possession lead they would never relinquish. Mikayla Uhlenkott joined McSweeney among double-digit scorers with 10 points.
“They’re learning an all-new system from me, and they did a really nice job working it,” Pullman coach Angie Barbour said. “It was a great first game for us as a program with a new coach, I think.”
PULLMAN (1-0)
Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Kinsey Kallaher 0 0-0 0, Meghan McSweeney 9 7-8 26, Hailey Talbot 3 0-2 6, Elise McDougle 1 0-0 2, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Megan Limburg 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 4 0-0 9, Marissa Carper 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Uhlenkott 5 0-0 10, Addison Hawes 2 1-2 5. 25 8-12 61.
SHADLE PARK (0-1)
Heaven Collins 0 0-0 0, Josey Lawrence 5 1-1 11, Katie Pomerinke 3 0-0 6, Emma Summers 0 0-0 0, Tayla Remigio 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Archer 8 0-0 18, Eva LaBlanc 1 1-4 3, Aubrey Bunton 0 0-0 0, Bri Whitcomb 1 1-4 3. Totals 17 3-9 41.
Pullman 8 18 14 21—61
Shadle Park 8 9 9 15—41
3-point goals — McSweeney 3, Singh, Archer 2.
Kettle Falls 37, Colfax 34
COLFAX — Kettle Falls topped Colfax in a back-and-forth Southeast 2B League contest.
Colfax (1-1) trailed 22-15 at halftime, then came back to nose ahead by a point at 28-27 through three quarters, only for Kettle Falls (2-0) to reassert itself in the fourth.
Mya Edwards of Kettle Falls led all scorers and supplied more than half her team’s total with 19 points. Colfax got a team-high 10 points from Jaisha Gibb, along with nine from Lauryn York and seven from Abree Aune.
“Kettle Falls hit some big shots,” Colfax coach Mike Dorman said. “They hit a key 3-pointer toward the end of the fourth quarter. They made us pay from the free throw line. We played a lot better in the second half than we did in the first half.”
KETTLE FALLS (2-0)
Rachel Johnson 0 0-0 0, Evelyn Hooper 0 2-4 2, Karyss Pfeffer 2 1-2 5, Lavay Shurum 2 2-2 6, Ashley Lawrence 1 0-1 2, Ella Johnson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Drury 0 0-0 0, Kate Goodman 0 0-0 0, Linsey Hipler 0 0-0 0, Mya Edwards 6 4-4 19, Kat Lawrence 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 10-15 37.
COLFAX (1-1)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 1 0-0 2, Abree Aune 3 0-0 7, Jaisha Gibb 4 0-2 10, Kendall Gosney 0 0-2 0, Hailey Demler 0 4-8 4, Lauryn York 3 2-4 9, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-16 34.
Kettle Falls 12 10 5 10—37
Colfax 10 5 13 6—34
3-point goals — Edwards 3, Gibb 2, York, Aune.
JV — Colfax def. Kettle Falls.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLShadle Park 55, Pullman 53
SPOKANE — A pair of free throws from Pullman’s Grayson Hunt tied things at 53 with 20 seconds to go, only for Shadle Park to find a field goal with less than five seconds remaining to reassert its winning lead in a tight season opener for both Class 2A Greater Spokane League rivals.
“For a first night, it wasn’t too bad,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “We really struggled early from missing our kill shots, and missing a lot of free throws early.”
Ayden Barbour led the Greyhound offense with 17 points, while Hunt and Riley Pettitt joined him in double digits with 10 points apiece.
PULLMAN (0-1)
Grayson Hunt 3 4-8 10, Ayden Barbour 6 1-4 17, T. Barbour 2 1-4 7, Riley Pettitt 4 2-2 10, Ryker Tippett 1 1-2 3, Steven Burkett 2 0-0 4, Champ Powaukee 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-20 53.
SHADLE PARK (1-0)
Jamil Miller 5 4-7 14, Reese Snellman 3 6-6 12, Andruw Wilson 3 0-1 6, Ryan Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Ronan Redd 0 0-0 0, Cole Votava 0 3-4 3, Kohlby Sorweide 3 0-0 8, Jake Wilcox 1 2-2 5, Andrew Fox 2 1-1 5. Totals 18 16-21 55.
Shadle Park 8 22 14 11—55
Pullman 12 15 15 11—53
3-point goals — A. Barbour 3, T. Barbour 2, Sorweide 2, Wilcox.
Asotin 56, Upper Columbia 46
ASOTIN — Preston Overberg scored 12 points and Tanner Nicholas drained three 3-pointers as Asotin opened its season with a Southeast 2B League win against Upper Columbia.
Asotin defenders, including Brayden Barnea, held lengthy front-liners Kirk Everett and Evan Pierce to a combined 18 points as the Panthers thrived with defense.
“For having extremely limited practice, pretty darn good,” Asotin coach Seth Paine said. “Our effort was tremendous, across the board.”
UPPER COLUMBIA
Kale Patzer 0 0-0 0, Ayden Lee 1 0-2 3, Duran Downes 0 0-0 0, Evan Pierce 3 5-8 11, Jonathan Coleman 0 0-0 0, Jared Moran 4 1-3 10, Luke Ganson 5 3-5 15, Kirk Everett 3 1-1 7. Totals 16 10-19 46
ASOTIN (1-0, 1-0)
Josh Epling 1 0-0 2, Preston Overberg 6 0-0 12, Brayden Barnea 2 4-6 8, Tanner Nicholas 3 0-0 9, Jake Tanguay 1 0-0 3, Ryan Denham 1 0-0 2, Will Jones 1 0-0 2, Kamea Kauhi 0 0-0 0, Mick Heier 4 0-0 9, A.J. Likkel 0 0-0 0, Kaden Aldous 3 2-3 9. Totals 22 6-9 56.
Upper Columbia 9 9 13 15—46
Asotin 13 15 16 12—56
3-point goals — Lee, Moran, Ganson 2, Nicholas 3, Tanguay, Heier, Aldous.
Colfax 61, Kettle Falls 39
COLFAX — A 22-4 opening quarter put Colfax well on the road to victory in a battle of Bulldogs against Southeast 2B League foe Kettle Falls.
Seth and John Lustig scored 18 and 14 points, respectively, for Colfax while making six rebounds apiece. Damien Demler hit three 3-point goals and totaled 15 points. Mason Gilchrist scored four and had a team-high seven boards.
“We kind of just came out and got to a quick start,” said Colfax coach Reece Jenkin, whose team improved to 2-0. “We’ve got some pretty good team speed; we’ve got multiple guys who can handle the ball.”
KETTLE FALLS (0-2)
Zane Edwards 6 0-2 14, Brailen Pfeffer 3 3-4 11, Eli Armstrong 1 0-2 2, Gunner Grazes 0 0-0 0, Issacc Bair 0 1-2 1, Rudy Bunke 1 0-0 2, Hunter Lebret 2 2-3 6, Zane Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 6-13 39.
COLFAX (2-0)
Damian Demler 6 0-0 15, Carson Gray 1 0-0 2, JD Peterson 1 0-0 2, Seth Lustig 7 4-5 18, John Lustig 6 0-0 14, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 2-2 2, Trace Hennigar 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 6-7 61.
Kettle Falls 4 13 16 6—39
Colfax 22 12 16 11—61
3-point goals — Edwards 2, Pfeffer 2, Johnson, Demler 3, J. Lustig 2.
JV — Colfax def. Kettle Falls.
BOYS’ GOLFMoscow’s Brown places fifth
POST FALLS — Moscow’s Bryden Brown shot a final-round 80 to finish in fifth place at the Class 4A state golf tournament at The Links Golf Club.
Brown was six shots out of the lead after posting a 76 on Monday’s first round. He finished at 10-over 156 for the two-day event.
Seibly finishes in eighth
HAYDEN, Idaho — Lewiston’s Jack Seibly carded a 12-over 84 in the final round of the Class 5A state golf tournament and finished in eighth place at Avondale Golf Course.
Seibly started the day four shots out of the lead after shooting a 2-over 74 in Monday’s first round.
GIRLS’ GOLFTellez places 24th at State meet
HAYDEN, Idaho — Lewiston’s Abbigail Tellez had a final-round 101 and finished in 24th place at the Class 5A girls’ state tournament at Avondale Golf Club.
Tellez had an opening-round 99 on Monday, and finished at 54-over 200 for the two-day event.
BASEBALLLewiston quartet earns All-IEL honors
Four Lewiston baseball players earned first-team Class 5A All-Inland Empire League honors, it was announced.
Junior outfielder Quinton Edmison, junior infielders Cruz Hepburn and Killian Fox, and sophomore Christopher Ricard all earned spots on the top team.
Lake City’s Marcus Manzardo and Post Falls’ Cole Rutherford shared player of the year honors.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher — Alex Karns, Coeur d’Alene; Liam Paddack, Coeur d’Alene; Tyson Rutherford, Post Falls; Troy Shepard, Coeur d’Alene.
Outfielders — Spencer Zeller, Post Falls; Austin Taylor, Lake City; Kyle Bridge, Coeur d’Alene; Eric Bumbaugh, Lake City; Quinton Edmison, Lewiston.
Infielders — Cruz Hepburn, Lewiston; Kaden Cripps, Post Falls; Charles Daniel Sharples, Post Falls; Killian Fox, Lewiston; Andrew Karns, Coeur d’Alene.
Catcher — Wade Mallory, Coeur d’Alene.
DH/utility — Christopher Ricard, Lewiston; Ethan Miller, Post Falls.