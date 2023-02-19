FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — After falling just short a year ago, the Pullman boys swimming team wasn’t about to let the chance at the Washington Class 2A state title slip through its fingers again.
The Greyhounds, seeded first in five events after Friday’s preliminaries, cashed in on four of those top spots with victories and pulled away from Anacortes to win the state championship Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center.
The Hounds tallied 286 points, while the Seahawks had 245.
Pullman trailed Anacortes through the 100-yard freestyle, an event junior William Miller won in 45.83 seconds, just 0.02 off the meet record.
The Greyhounds’ depth proved critical in the next event, the 500 free. Despite not winning, Pullman had junior Teo Uberuaga and sophomores Troy Reed and Zaine Pumphrey each finish in the top six, accounting for a total of 43 team points in the event. That was enough to overtake the Seahawks for first place.
Sophomore Jake McCoy, who had earlier won the 200 IM in 1:50.50, then took the 100 backstroke in a time of 50.30 to help the Greyhounds hold onto the lead. The 400 free relay of McCoy, Pumphrey, Uberuaga and Miller clinched the title with a first-place swim of 3:15.55.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 286; 2. Anacortes 245; 3. Bellingham 190; 4. North Kitsap 188.5; 5. Steilacoom 164; 6. Sammamish 160; 7. Hockinson 154.5; 8. Squalicum 146; 9. Fife 98; 10. Selah 72; 11. Lindbergh 66; 12. Quincy 61; 13. Archbishop Murphy 44; 14. Lynden 38; 15. Shelton 37; T16. Port Angeles 36; T16. Zillah 36; T18. Fort Vancouver 31; T18. Tyee 31; T18. Burlington Edison 31; T21. Bremerton 24; T21. White River 24; 23. Sehome 20; 24. Ridgefield 19; 25. Sequim 18; 26. Kingston 16; 27. Mark Morris 15; 28. Prosser 14; T29. Olympic 13; T29. Evergreen 13; 31. Toppenish 11; 32. Yakima East Valley 7; 32. Washougal 7; 34. Enumclaw 4; T35. Foss 1; T35. South Whidbey 1.
200 medley relay — 1. Anacortes 1:39.71; 2. Pullman (Jake McCoy, Troy Reed, Scott Frye, Michael Campbell) 1:39.83.
200 freestyle — 1. Miles Cratsenberg (Bellingham) 1:37.75; 2. William Miller (Pullman) 1:39.19.
200 IM — 1. McCoy (Pullman) 1:50.50.
50 free — 1. Charles Hudson (Selah) 21.04; 11. Campbell (Pullman) 23.08.
100 butterfly — 1. Trenten Calloway (Quincy) 49.25; 12. Zaine Pumphrey (Pullman) 57.08.
100 free — 1. Miller (Pullman) 45.83.
500 free — 1. Cratsenberg (Bellingham) 4:37.42; 3. Teo Uberuaga (Pullman) 4:56.00.
200 free relay — 1. Anacortes 1:30.21; 2. Pullman (Miller, Uberuaga, Campbell, Carter Frichette) 1:30.33.
100 backstroke — 1. Jake McCoy (Pullman) 50.30.
100 breaststroke — 1. Ian Muffett (Zillah) 58.32; 9. Reed (Pullman) 1:03.00.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (McCoy, Pumphrey, Uberuaga, Miller) 3:15.55.
GIRLS BASKETBALLPrairie 58, Lapwai 47
NAMPA, Idaho — If this was Prairie coach Lori Mader’s swan song, she did go out the way she wanted to.
The big three for the fourth-ranked Pirates of Cottonwood performed exactly how they have for the majority of the season and took the third-place game in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament at Columbia High School against their archrival Lapwai.
Lexi Schumacher tallied 19 points for Prairie (21-6), which won for just the second time in the previous 19 meetings against its Whitepine League Division foe. Tara Schlader filled the stat sheet with 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Kristin Wemhoff had 11 points and seven rebounds.
“I finally got one from them,” said Mader, whose team had lost four times to Lapwai this season alone. “...Still kind of shocking; everybody’s just, like, on Cloud Nine.”
For Lapwai (24-3), which played without senior Lauren Gould, Quibilah Mitchell had 12 points and four blocks and Madden Bisbee finished with 11 points. The McCormack-Marks sisters, Jaelyn and Jordan, combined for just nine points, all of them from Jaelyn.
The Pirates had a 17-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Prairie, which held a commanding 45-28 edge in rebounding, also had a 20-3 cushion in second-chance points.
LAPWAI (24-3)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 3 0-0 9, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 0 0-0 0, Amasone George 2 0-1 5, Skylin Parrish 2 0-3 4, Andraeana Domebo 0 0-0 0, Jayden Leighton 1 0-0 3, Taya Yearout 1 1-1 3, Qubilah Mitchell 3 6-7 12, Madden Bisbee 3 4-5 11. Totals 15 11-17 47.
PRAIRIE (21-6)
Lexi Schumacher 7 3-4 19, Kristin Wemhoff 5 0-1 11, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 4 9-11 17, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Alli Geis 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 0 0-2 0, Sage Elven 2 0-0 4, Kylie Schumacher 2 2-2 7. Totals 20 14-20 58.
Lapwai 6 13 13 15—47
Prairie 17 18 11 12—58
3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks 3, George, Leighton, Bisbee, L. Schumacher 2, Wemhoff, K. Schumacher.
Kendrick 59, Leadore 35
NAMPA, Idaho — The Tigers raced out to a 13-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back in taking the Idaho Class 1A Division II consolation game against the Mustangs at Nampa High School.
Rose Stewart tallied 18 points, 13 rebounds and three steals for Kendrick (17-6), the fourth-ranked team in the state’s final media poll. Hailey Taylor chipped in 14 points. Ruby Stewart filled the stat sheet with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Mackenzie Mackay had 14 points for Leadore (20-6). Sadie Bird contributed nine points and 17 rebounds.
LEADORE (20-6)
Olivia Beyeler 2 1-2 5, Mackenzie Mackay 5 0-0 14, Lindsey Villalon 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Kesl 0 0-0 0, Chloe Carver 0 1-2 1, Ady Matson 0 0-0 0, Katie Mackay 0 0-0 0, Lexi Bird 2 2-4 6, Sadie Bird 4 1-4 9, Mesa Herbst 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-14 35.
KENDRICK (17-6)
Rose Stewart 9 0-2 18, Harley Heimgartner 3 0-4 7, Hali Anderson 2 0-0 4, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 3 1-1 7, Ruby Stewart 2 3-4 9, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 5 0-0 14. Totals 24 4-11 59.
Leadore 7 11 8 9—35
Kendrick 20 15 12 12—59
3-point goals — M. Mackay 4, Taylor 4, Ru. Stewart 2, Heimgartner.
Colfax 59, Liberty Bell 14
SPOKANE — Colfax used a 30-2 first quarter advantage to set the table against Liberty Bell in a Washington Class 2B regional crossover rout at West Valley High School.
Jaisha Gibb and Brynn McGaughy led the Bulldogs (24-0) with 16 points apiece. Hailey Demler added eight.
Sandra Hernandez-Garcia paced the Mountain Lions (5-17) with eight points.
Colfax next will play in the state tourney.
COLFAX (24-0)
Jaisha Gibb 7 0-0 16, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 0 1-2 1, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 2 2-2 6, Hailey Demler 4 0-0 8, Ashley Ring 0 0-0 0, Lauryn York 3 0-0 6, Ava Swan 1 2-2 4, Brynn McGaughy 8 0-0 16, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 5-11 59.
LIBERTY BELL (5-17)
Kierra Terise 0 0-0 0, Keyla Ristone 1 0-0 2, Rio Biron 0 0-0 0, Sandra Hernandez-Garcia 3 0-2 6, Helaina Ramsberg 2 0-0 4, Ruby McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Violet Charistina 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 0-4 14.
Colfax 30 14 12 3—59
Liberty Bell 2 6 4 2—14
3-point goals — Gibb 2.
Rockland 38, Deary 31
NAMPA, Idaho — The top-seeded Mustangs fell behind early and never could completely catch up in a loss to the Bulldogs in the third-place game of the Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament at Nampa High School.
Addie Wilson tallied 12 points and four assists for Rockland (22-4), which ended the season No. 1 in the final state media poll. The Bulldogs had a 10-6 lead after the first quarter and 23-11 at halftime.
Araya Wood finished with 18 points for Deary (18-4), the third-ranked team in the state poll, which got within 29-23 after three quarters but couldn’t overcome 8-of-42 (19%) shooting overall.
DEARY (18-4)
Kaylee Wood 2 1-2 6, Kenadie Kirk 1 2-2 4, Araya Wood 5 6-9 18, Triniti Wood 0 2-4 2, Macie Ashmead 0 1-4 1, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 12-21 31.
ROCKLAND (22-4)
Alexa Permann 1 0-0 2, Addie Wilson 5 2-5 12, Calyn Permann 2 1-2 5, Taylie Boyer 1 2-5 4, Heather Libberton 1 1-2 3, Taylor Wilson 1 2-7 4, Autumn Farr 4 0-0 8. Totals 15 8-21 38.
Deary 6 5 12 8—31
Rockland 10 13 6 9—38
3-point goals — A. Wood 2, K. Wood.
Ririe 51, Grangeville 49
BOISE — A furious fourth-quarter rally by Grangeville fell short as Ririe claimed the consolation game in the Idaho Class 2A tournament at Bishop Kelly High School.
Brianna Scott had 19 points and 12 rebounds to power Ririe (20-7), which held a 38-31 lead after three quarters despite trailing 24-23 at halftime. Madi Andreasen finished with 12 points.
Caryss Barger led Grangeville (16-10) with 16 points, five assists and three steals. Addisyn Vanderwall chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds. Madalyn Green tallied 11 points for the Bulldogs, who were just 1-for-6 (16.7%) from 3-point range in the final 16 minutes and finished 18-of-45 (40%) shooting for the game.
GRANGEVILLE (16-10)
Caryss Barger 5 3-4 16, Adri Anderson 1 0-0 2, Abbie Frei 1 0-0 2, Madalyn Green 5 1-2 11, Natalie Long 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thacker 2 2-2 6, Adalei Lefebvre 0 0-0 0, Emmie Told 0 0-0 0, Addisyn Vanderwall 4 3-6 12. Totals 18 9-14 49.
RIRIE (20-7)
Brianna Scott 7 1-4 19, Audrey Parkinson 1 0-0 2, Shae Sutton 0 0-0 0, Liza Boone 1 0-0 2, Madi Andreasen 5 0-0 12, Kennidee Anderson 3 2-4 8, Makinley Bond 3 2-4 8, Katelynn Moon 0 0-0 0, Hannah Call 0 0-0 0, Viola Hayes 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-12 51.
Grangeville 16 8 7 18—49
Ririe 16 7 15 13—51
3-point goals — Barger 3, Vanderwall, Scott 4, Andreasen 2.
BOYS BASKETBALLPriest River 43, Grangeville 37
GRANGEVILLE — After leading through the first half, Grangeville went cold in the latter stages of an Idaho Class 2A district tournament game against Priest River and suffered a season-ending defeat.
The host Bulldogs (5-14) were led by Sam Lindsley with 10 points, while the Spartans (8-12) benefited from a game-high 18 points scored by Tyler Engleson.
“In the second half, we went pretty cold shooting-wise,” Grangeville coach Cooper Wright said. “Couldn’t get anything to fall, and in turn, Priest River started knocking down some big shots when they needed to make them, and that was pretty much it.
“I think we had a young team, and we definitely started improving toward the end of the season. Hopefully, we can take some of the positives and roll it into the next season.”
PRIEST RIVER (8-12)
Lucas Matthews 0 0-0 0, Luke Butler 4 0-1 9, Sawyer Staudt 1 0-0 2, Teigan Marinello 0 0-0 0, Tyler Engleson 4 6-9 18, Zach Engleson 3 0-0 6, Jace Yount 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 6-10 43.
GRANGEVILLE (5-14)
Sam Lindsley 4 0-0 10, Ray Holes Jr. 2 0-0 4, Jaden Legaretta 3 1-2 7, Jack Bransford 0 0-0 0, Carter Mundt 2 3-4 7, Cody Klement 1 0-0 2, David Goicoa 3 1-1 7. Totals 15 5-7 37.
Priest River 11 7 15 10—43
Grangeville 10 13 7 7—37
3-point goals — T. Engleson 4, Butler, Lindsley 2.
WRESTLINGPair of Lewiston wrestlers win district titles
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston’s wrestling team had two champions and a total of six qualifiers to next week’s state meet after the district competition at Coeur d’Alene High School.
The Bengals placed third as a team with 224.5 points, well behind meet champion Post Falls’ 504.
The top three individuals automatically advance to the state meet, which will take place Friday and next Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Lewiston 126-pounder Hoyt Hvass and 285-pounder Robert Storm each pinned their way to district crowns. Hvass wrestled twice, and Storm had three matches.
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 504; 2. Coeur d’Alene 319; 3. Lewiston 224.5; 4. Lake City 145.
Lewiston results
106 — Brandon Sutton 0-3 (fifth).
120 — Jack Brinkley 2-1 (third).
126 — Hoyt Hvass 2-0 (first); James Grossman 1-3 (fifth).
132 — Jase Hendren 3-1 (third); Zander Johnson 3-2 (fourth).
138 — Kayleb Petertson 1-3 (sixth); Alex Norton 2-3 (fifth).
145 — Gabriel Ruth 0-3 (sixth); Drew Dammon 0-2 (seventh).
152 — Koby Sanderson 0-2 (eighth).
160 — Cole Lockart 2-1 (second); Austin Nine 3-2 (fourth).
170 — Asa McClue 2-1 (third); Brice Cuthbert 3-2 (fourth).
182 — Parker McGill 0-2 (eighth); Brenden Thill 3-2 (fourth).
195 — Brian Wignall 1-3 (fifth).
220 — Benicio Avila 2-2 (fourth); Kyle Rivera 0-3 (fifth).
285 — Robert Storm 3-0 (first); James Gibbs 1-3 (fifth).
Area has seven champions in Idaho 2A district
POTLATCH — The area saw seven wrestlers win their weight classes at the Class 2A district meet at Potlatch High School.
Clearwater Valley of Kooskia took third place out of 14 teams with 217 points, behind meet champion Kellogg’s 384. Potlatch was fifth (141), Grangeville sixth (73), Orofino seventh (60), Kamiah eighth (44), Nezperce ninth (30), Highland 11th (20) and Lapwai 12th (17).
The top three individuals advance to the state meet, which takes place Friday and next Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The Rams led the way with four individual champions. Anthony Fabbi (145) won all four of his matches, Estuardo Puderbaugh (152) and Bass Myers (182) each had three victories and Isaac Goodwin (285) won twice to move on.
Nezperce’s Kaden Schaff (98) and Orofino’s Sean Larsen (195) each went 2-0 en route to titles, and Potlatch’s Eli Prather (160) won three times.
Team scores — 1. Kellogg 384; 2. St. Maries 252; 3. Clearwater Valley 217; 4. Priest River 214.5; 5. Potlatch 141; 6. Grangeville 73; 7. Orofino 60; 8. Kamiah 44; 9. Nezperce 30; 10. Wallace 24; 11. Highland 20; 12. Lapwai 17; 13. Kootenai 7; 14. Clark Fork 0.
Clearwater Valley results
132 — Keegan Robeson 3-1 (third).
138 — Keyan Boller 2-1 (second).
145 — Anthony Fabbi 4-0 (first).
152 — Estuardo Puderbaugh 3-0 (first); Jake Fabbi 3-2.
160 — Payton Wilson 3-3.
170 — Anthony Carter 2-1 (third).
182 — Bass Myers 3-0 (first).
195 — Axl Fairbank 1-1 (third).
285 — Isaac Goodwin 2-0 (first).
Grangeville results
106 — Becket Bowen 1-1 (third).
120 — Ashton Whitesides 0-2.
145 — Terry Eich 2-3; Lucas Wren 2-2.
152 — Patrick Bowen 1-2.
170 — Parker Farmer 3-2.
182 — Michael Bowen 2-1 (second).
Highland result
160 — TJ Fetters 3-2.
Kamiah results
113 — Tomas Gonzalez 0-2.
120 — Tanner Labrum 2-3.
145 — Kyler Usher 0-2.
220 — Porter Whipple 2-1 (second).
Lapwai results
120 — Austin Houchins 0-3.
138 — Gionni McCormack 0-2.
195 — Leland Whitefoot 0-2.
220 — Garyn Moffit 0-2.
285 — Mathias Fox 1-3.
Nezperce results
98 — Kaden Schaff 2-0 (first).
126 — Noah Johnson 0-2.
Orofino results
120 — Hunter Gamble 2-2 .
152 — Corbin Dayley 0-2.
182 — Daniel Stieger 0-2; Jonas Hartrick 2-3.
195 — Sean Larsen 2-0 (first).
220 — John Dafoe 1-3.
Potlatch results
132 — Benjamin Johnson 2-3.
138 — Carson Jay Marshall 1-3.
145 — Carson Yearout 2-3.
152 — Avery Palmer 2-1 (second); Cort Vantress 0-2.
160 — Eli Prather 3-0 (first); Joshua McPherson 0-2.
170 — Logan Poesy 2-3.
182 — Giovanni Aquaro 2-3; Jonah Berger 1-3.
Greyhound pair place second at Mat Classic
TACOMA, Wash. — Pullman’s Acosta brothers each finished second at the Washington Class 2A state tournament, the Mat Classic, at the Tacoma Dome.
The Greyhounds finished with 83.5 points to place sixth overall, well behind meet champion Orting’s 258.5 points. Clarkston tallied 19 points to tie for 28th.
In Class 1B/2B, Pomeroy tallied 24 points to take 22nd place, well behind meet champion Tonasket’s 202.5 points. Colfax had 14 points to finish in 31st place.
Pullman’s Israel Acosta had earned two pins and a technical fall victory to advance to the 138-pound final, but he fell 7-4 to Orting’s Apollo Cruz.
Brother Ivan Acosta also had two falls and a major decision in getting to the 145-pound final, but he was pinned by W. F. West’s Blake Ely in 5:07.
The Bantams’ Dawson Bailey went 5-1 and finished in third at 126 pounds in Class 2A. Pomeroy’s Curtis Winona had the same record and took the same spot at 182 pounds in Class 1B/2B.
Clarkston results
120 — Gabe Weza 1-2.
126 — Dawson Bailey 5-1 (third).
152 — Bradyon Flinders 1-2.
Colfax result
120 — Cooper Phillips 2-2 (fifth).
Pomeroy result
182 — Curtis Winona 5-1 (third).
Pullman results
120 — Gavin McCloy 1-2.
132 — Aydin Peltier 3-2 (fourth).
138 — Israel Acosta 3-1 (second).
145 — Ivan Acosta 3-1 (second).
195 — Samuel Sears 2-3 (eighth).
285 — Cotton Sears 2-3 (sixth).