PULLMAN — The top-ranked Pullman boys basketball team jumped out to a 33-11 first quarter advantage against Rogers of Spokane and never looked back in a 90-53 victory in a Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal game Tuesday.
“We got off to a terrific start,” Greyhounds coach Craig Brantner said. “Everyone was really solid tonight.”
Jaedyn Brown led Pullman (21-0) with a game-high 38 points. Champ Powaukee added 17 points and eight assists. Dane Sykes notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Deon Kinsey led the Pirates (10-10) with 14 points. Ronald Warrick and Treshon Green added 12 apiece.
The Greyhounds next will host West Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday in the district final.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (10-10)
Deon Kinsey 7 0-2 14, Ronald Warrick 4 3-7 12, Brady Krebs 1 0-0 2, Tre Anderson 0 0-0 0, Tavience Trammell 0 0-0 0, Joey Adams 0 0-0 0, Dejuan Haney 2 0-0 4, Davion Angel 0 5-6 5, Nate Othmer 0 0-0 0, Dajni Sulumon 2 0-0 4, Treshon Green 5 1-2 12. Totals 21 9-17 53.
PULLMAN (21-0)
Jaedyn Brown 13 4-5 38, Tanner Barbour 2 0-0 5, Austin Hunt 3 4-6 10, Dane Sykes 4 4-5 12, Caleb Northcroft 1 0-0 3, Champ Powaukee 4 6-7 16, Alex Bickelhaupt 2 0-0 4, Logan Thompson 1 0-0 2, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 18-23 90.
Rogers 11 11 17 14—53
Pullman 33 15 33 20—90
3-point goals — Warrick, Green, Brown 8, Powaukee 2, Barbour, Northcroft.
West Valley 59, Clarkston 57
SPOKANE — Despite Xavier Santana’s game-high 32 points, the Bantams fell to West Valley in a Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal.
“We got off to a slow start,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “It was a subpar first half and I really challenged my guys in the second half to simply compete.”
The Bantams (10-11) were down 19 midway through the third quarter when they switched to a full-court press. After the switch, Clarkston got within nine.
The Bantams took its first lead with 50 seconds remaining in regulation 57-56. Ben Fried responded with a corner 3 with 18 seconds to go for the game’s final margin.
Fried paced the Eagles (18-3) with 17 points. Grady Walker also was in double figures with 12.
CLARKSTON (10-11)
Xavier Santana 11 5-7 32, Landon Taylor 2 0-0 6, Mason Brown 0 0-0 0, Xander Van Tine 2 0-0 4, Dominic Paulucci 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 3 1-2 7, Dustin Beck 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 6-9 57.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE (18-3)
Roesean Eaton 3 0-0 7, Parker Munns 3 1-1 7, Noah Gadd-Lewis 1 0-0 3, Ashton Zettle 2 0-0 6, Ben Fried 6 0-0 17, Rosko Schroeder 3 1-2 7, Tommy Price 0 0-0 0, Grady Walker 5 1-2 12. Totals 23 3-5 59.
Clarkston 11 6 21 19—57
West Valley 19 11 17 12—59
3-point goals — Santana 5, Taylor 2, Fried 5, Zettle 2, Eaton, Gadd-Lewis, Walker.
Post Falls 48, Moscow 46
MOSCOW — Moscow’s Dylan Rehder’s last-second shot fell short as the Bears dropped their regular-season finale to the Trojans in an Inland Empire League game.
“It was pretty close throughout,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We just couldn’t get the last shot to fall at the end.”
Caleb Skinner paced the Bears (8-12) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Rehder also was in double figures with 12 points.
Tyrus Blake led Post Falls (6-15, 4-5) with 15 points off five 3-pointers.
POST FALLS (6-15, 4-5)
Steven Anderson 0 0-0 0, Troy Ostlund 2 2-8 6, Trenton McLean 0 0-0 0, Neil McCarthy 5 0-0 11, Alex Shields 4 0-0 8, Isaac McKeaun 0 1-2 1, Tyras Blake 5 0-2 15, Asher Bowie 1 0-0 2, Connor Carber 2 1-3 5. Totals 19 4-15 48.
MOSCOW (8-12, 2-6)
Brayson Reed 1 3-3 6, Traiden Cummings 2 1-1 5, Elom Afatchao 1 0-0 2, Dylan Rehder 4 3-4 12, Grant Abendroth 1 0-0 2, Joey Williams 0 0-0 0, Caleb Skinner 5 5-8 15, Zac Skinner 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 12-17 46.
Post Falls 13 12 11 8—48
Moscow 10 14 12 10—46
3-point goals — Blake 5, McCarthy, Reed, Rehder.
JV — Post Falls def. Moscow.
Horseshoe Bend 73, Salmon River 43
COUNCIL, Idaho — Nic Cooper finished with 21 points as the Mustangs built on a lead in all four quarters of an Idaho Class 1A Division II first-round victory against the Savages of Riggins at Council High School.
Kaelun Jones tallied 19 points and Layth Bromgard had 18 for Horseshoe Bend (12-9), which had leads of 20-11, 37-17 and 54-28 at the quarter breaks.
Cordell Bovey led Salmon River (3-16) with 11 points.
The Savages will play either top-seeded Council or fourth-seeded Cascade at 5 p.m. Pacific next Tuesday at the same site in an elimination game.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (3-16)
Gabe Zavala 3 0-0 9, Preston Rupp 0 0-0 0, Cordell Bovey 3 4-5 11, Riley Davis 1 0-0 3, Tyrus Swift 2 0-0 5, Aaron Markley 5 4-9 15. Totals 14 8-14 43.
HORSESHOE BEND (12-9)
Porter Larson 4 0-0 11, Lukken March 0 0-0 0, Kaelun Jones 9 0-0 19, Seth Rubal 0 0-0 0, Layth Bromgard 9 0-0 18, Tristan Martinez 0 0-0 0, Nic Cooper 9 2-2 21, Joseph Wellan 0 0-0 0, Carson Drake 1 0-0 2, Brayden Bouge 0 0-0 0, Jared Wolsleben 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 2-2 73.
Salmon River 11 6 11 15—43
Horseshoe Bend 20 17 17 19—73
3-point goals — Zavala 3, Bovey, Davis, Swift, Markley, Larson 3, Jones, Cooper.
Nezperce 40, Grangeville JV 25
GRANGEVILLE — Nic Kirkland had a game-high 14 points along with 10 rebounds in the Nighthawks nonleague win against the Bulldogs’ JV team.
Aidan McLeod also in double figures for Nezperce (5-14) with 10. Carter Williams added seven.
Nezperce’s defense held Grangeville to single digit points in all four quarters.
NEZPERCE (5-14)
Tanner Johnson 2 2-4 6, Tristan Currall 0 0-2 0, Nic Kirkland 5 4-8 14, Owen Tiegs 0 1-2 1, Aidan McLeod 5 0-1 10, Carter Williams 3 0-0 7, Zane Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Mason Dove 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-17 40.
GRANGEVILLE JV
K. Sikels 3 1-2 7, D. Situla 1 0-0 2, D. Morgan 0 1-4 1, K. Spencer 2 2-2 6, C. Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, T. Ebert 2 1-4 5, A. Wilkerson 0 0-0 0, T. Zechman 1 1-5 3, S. Chahal 0 0-0 0, T. Brown 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 7-19 25.
Nezperce 7 11 10 12—40
Grangeville JV 9 4 3 9—25
3-point goal — Williams.
GIRLS BASKETBALLClarkston 69, Rogers 39
Three Bantams hit double figures as they rolled to a Class 2A district semifinal win against the Pirates of Spokane.
Eloise Teasley led the way for Clarkston (18-4), the 10th-ranked team in the state, with 17 points and seven rebounds. Kendall Wallace contributed 14 pointss and seven steals. Lexi Villavicencio tallied 11 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Bantams, who had 27 steals in the game.
Emily Peabody tallied 12 points for Rogers (4-17).
Clarkston, which now advances to next week’s crossover, will play Shadle Park for the district title at 6 p.m. Thursday at home.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (4-17)
Ajah Garza 2 3-4 9, Angelica Cue 1 0-0 3, Oxeyonna Ivy 3 2-3 8, Saige Stuart 0 0-0 0, Aiyla Neher 0 0-0 0, Emily Peabody 5 2-6 12, Leileana Harvey 2 0-0 5, Addisyn Hilker 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 7-13 39.
CLARKSTON (18-4)
Kendall Wallace 6 1-13 14, Ryann Combs 1 0-0 2, Taryn Demers 1 0-0 2, Sophie Henderson 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 6 4-6 17, Ella Leavitt 1 3-3 6, Alahondra Perez 2 0-0 4, Samara Powaukee 2 0-0 4, Joey Miller 3 0-0 7, Lexi Villavicencio 3 4-4 11, Olivia Gustafson 1 0-0 2, Ella Ogden 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 12-16 69.
Rogers 9 12 9 9—39
Clarkston 20 21 24 4—69
3-point goals — Garza 2, Cue, Harvey, Wallace, Teasely, Leavitt, Miller, Villavicencio.
Shadle Park 39, Pullman 37
PULLMAN — Tamiera Thompson tallied 14 points as the Highlanders of Spokane held off a late rally from the Greyhounds in a Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal contest.
Kyleigh Archer contributed 10 points for Shadle Park (11-11), which held a 22-18 lead at halftime and increased it to 33-26 after three quarters.
Sehra Singh led Pullman (8-13), which was the No. 2 seed and had not won a nonleague game all season, with 13 points.
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (11-11)
Makenzie Fuyer 2 0-0 5, Julia Licca 1 0-0 2, Jaycie Plaster 0 0-0 0, Addison Jahn 2 2-3 7, Molly Picard 0 0-0 0, Tamiera Thompson 4 3-5 14, Brynn Hasenoehrl 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Archer 4 1-1 10, Brianna Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Alexis Bell 0 1-5 1. Totals 13 7-14 39.
PULLMAN (8-13)
Meg Limburg 1 1-2 3, Jennabee Harris 0 0-0 0, Sophie Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 2 2-5 6, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 1 4-5 6, Sehra Singh 6 1-2 13, Ryliann Bednar 3 3-4 9. Totals 13 11-18 37.
Shadle Park 6 16 11 6—39
Pullman 10 8 8 11—37
3-point goals — Thompson 3, Fuyer, Jahn, Archer.
Lapwai, Prairie dominate first-team WPL honors
Lapwai swept the top honors and took three spots on the first team as the Whitepine League announced its Division I girls basketball selections, as voted on by the coaches.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks was named the player of the year and garnered a spot on the first team. Jordyn-McCormack-Marks and Lauren Gould also were picked to the first team. Ada Marks was named coach of the year.
Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff and Tara Schlader earned the final two first-team spots.
FIRST TEAM
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai; Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie; Lauren Gould, Lapwai; Jordyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai; Tara Schlader, Prairie.
Player of the year — Ja. McCormack-Marks, Lapwai.
Coach of the year — Ada Marks, Lapwai.
SECOND TEAM
Jordan Reynolds, Potlach; Laney Landmark, Kamiah; Chloe Grieser, Genesee; Shada Edwards, Clearwater Valley; Isabelle Monk, Genesee.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lexi Schumacher, Prairie; Dericka Morgan, Troy; Alaura Hawley, Troy; Trinity Yocum, Clearwater Valley; Mariah Porter, Kamiah; Grace VanderPloeg, Logos; Skylin Parrish, Lapwai; Logan Landmark, Kamiah; Karlee Skinner, Kamiah; Tayva McKinney, Potlatch; Jaylee Fry, Potlatch.
Kendrick, Deary lead way on WPL DII selections
Kendrick and Deary each had two first-team picks as the Whitepine League announced its all-league Division II selections, as voted on by the coaches.
Rose Stewart and Hailey Taylor each earned first-team spots for the Tigers. Araya Wood and Kenadie Kirk each were selected to the first team for the Mustangs.
Stewart was named player of the year and Kendrick’s Ron Ireland won coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Rose Stewart, Kendrick; Araya Wood, Deary; Kenadie Kirk, Deary; Hailey Taylor, Kendrick; Morgan Wemhoff, Nezperce.
Player of the year — Stewart.
Coach of the year — Ron Ireland, Kendrick.
SECOND TEAM
Sarah Waters, St. John Bosco; Harley Heimgartner, Kendrick; Katharine Duuck, Nezperce; Ruby Stewart, Kendrick; Julia Wassmuth, St. John Bosco.