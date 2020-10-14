COTTONWOOD — Prairie of Cottonwood’s final Whitepine League Division I volleyball match of the regular season Tuesday also proved to be its biggest win, as the Pirates rallied from a set down to upset Genesee 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21.
It was the Bulldogs’ second league defeat of the season, knocking them out of a tie for first place in the standings with Troy.
“We came out with a goal in mind — to beat these guys,” said Prairie coach Julie Schumacher, whose team had lost to Genesee earlier in the season. “This was a big win for us going into the district tournament.”
Delaney Lockett had a well-rounded showing for the Pirates (12-5, 9-5) with 12 kills, nine digs, five aces and a block, while Hope Schwartz and Tara Schlader provided 15 assists apiece. Madison Shears finished with nine kills, eight digs and five blocks, and Sierra McWilliams had what Schumacher called a “fantastic defensive game from the back row.” As a team, the Pirates made all but one serve through the entire match.
Prairie concludes its regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Highland of Craigmont — a match which will double as a “Think Pink” breast cancer awareness event.
JV — Prairie def. Genesee
C — Genesee def. Prairie
Knights prevail two nights in a row
In back-to-back Whitepine League Division I contests, Logos of Moscow rolled to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 victory at Kamiah late Monday, then claimed a 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 home court victory Tuesday against Lapwai.
In the Kamiah match, Lily Leidenfrost had 19 assists, Ellie Brower contributed 15 assists, Kirstin Wambeke added 13 digs and three aces, and Lucia Wilson finished with seven kills and three blocks for the Knights (7-5, 7-5). Against Lapwai, Brower led the defense with 23 digs, while Wilson and Olivia Igielski put down six kills apiece, and Hero Merkle balanced five kills with five aces.
“There was a lot of good hustle and defense for the Logos Knights,” coach Jessica Evans said after the contest with Lapwai, praising the Wildcats as a “very tenacious team.”
The Knights conclude their regular season at Potlatch at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
JV — Logos def. Lapwai
Trojans tackle Loggers
POTLATCH — Visiting Troy notched a 25-20, 25-18, 25-8 Whitepine League Division I win against Potlatch.
Morgan Blazzard racked up 12 kills and Katelyn Hunter went 16-for-17 serving for the Trojans (13-1, 13-1).
“I think that the Potlatch Loggers really came out fired up, and there were a lot of good rallies back and forth,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “We served tough, and they really did a good job just digging a lot of our stuff up.”
JV — Troy def. Potlatch
Bulldogs serve past Kendrick
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville served efficiently and found a rhythm after a lineup change up front to handle nonleague foe Kendrick 25-16, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19.
Bailey Vanderwall went 24-of-26 serving for five aces, and Hayli Goicoa kicked in another five aces for the Bulldogs (5-9).
Zoe Lutz and Cameron Green flipped to outside hitter and middle blocker and had six kills and six blocks, respectively.
“We made the lineup a little bigger, and it worked out well,” Grangeville coach Elaine Anderson said. “The girls have had to learn how to play all around ... and they’re getting better.”
Macy Smith contributed nine kills and Ally Williams doled out 24 assists.
The Bulldogs will close their regular season at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Maries.
JV — Kendrick def. Grangeville 25-18, 19-25, 15-10.
Rams rout Spartans
WEIPPE — Visiting Clearwater Valley scored a 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 nonleague win against Timberline of Weippe.
“Tonight they came together and played as a team,” coach Wendy Crocker said of her Rams, who claimed their second win of the season. “They played as one, and they had a good time doing it.”
Clearwater Valley’s Tori Miller went 18-for-19 serving, while teammate Kaitlyn Mangun was perfect at 7-for-7.
The Rams conclude their season at 7 p.m. today at home against Lapwai.
JV — CV def. Timberline
Bengals swept in final match of regular season
Lewiston never could get going and fell 25-16, 25-20, 25-14 to Class 5A Inland Empire League foe Coeur d’Alene in the regular-season finale at the new high school in the Orchards.
“Our serve-receive was off tonight, and it took our offense out of system,” Bengals first-year coach Cassie Thompson said. “The hitters struggled to convert the out-of-system balls to points.”
Julia Dickeson led Lewiston (6-9) with seven kills. Jennah Carpenter contributed four assists. Elle Wagner Uhling had seven digs and Katy Wessels finished with 2½ blocks.
The Bengals next compete in the district tournament Saturday. The opponent and time of the match will be announced later this week.
JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Lewiston
Nezperce overcomes Highland
CRAIGMONT — Visiting Nezperce rallied to a 20-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16, 15-6 Whitepine League Division II victory against Highland of Craigmont.
Nezperce now is 6-3 overall and 6-1 in the league.
“It was just a gutty performance by the whole team,” Nezperce coach Kyle Stapleton said. “Hannah Duuck did a great job serving in the fourth and fifth game. Just all the girls came together and pulled off a tough win.”
Stapleton also offered a “huge shoutout” to assistant Caitlin McLeod, who substituted for him at the match because he was quarantined at home for COVID-19.
JV — Highland def. Nezperce 25-15, 25-19, 15-7
Savages win in five
COUNCIL, Idaho — Salmon River was extended to five sets but eventually upended Council 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 28-30, 15-7 in Long Pin Conference action.
No other information was available.
The Savages (4-6, 4-3) next will compete in the district tournament.
GIRLS’ SOCCERMoscow 9, Lakeland 0
MOSCOW — Moscow dismantled Lakeland of Rathdrum at the Moscow School District Community Playfields in a Class 4A district semifinal, scoring all of its goals before the half.
Angela Lassen attacked quickly to net two goals in the first two minutes, Ava Jakich-Kunze added one of her two in the fourth, Serena Strawn totaled four scores and the Bears (4-2-1) utilized the second half to get some reserves playing time.
“I think we’re peaking at a good time,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said. “... I feel like we’re in a good spot to give (Sandpoint) a run for their money. The players are realizing Sandpoint’s beatable. For the longest time, it’s always been Sandpoint, so we’ve tried to drive that home that we can compete with any team if we play our brand of soccer.”
Moscow will meet the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sandpoint’s War Memorial Field in a district final.
Lakeland 0 0—0
Moscow 9 0—9
Moscow — Angela Lassen, 1st.
Moscow — Lassen, 2nd.
Moscow — Ava Jakich-Kunze, 4th.
Moscow — Serena Strawn, 12th.
Moscow — Megan Poler, 15th.
Moscow — Strawn, 17th.
Moscow — Strawn, 21st.
Moscow — Jakich-Kunze, 26th.
Moscow — Strawn, 30th.
Assists — Lassen, Strawn, Jakich-Kunze.
Shots — Lakeland 0, Moscow 30.
Saves — Lakeland: 8, Moscow: 0.
BOYS’ SOCCERMoscow 5, Lakeland 2
MOSCOW — The Bears are one win away from a return to the state tournament.
Moscow (3-2-1) cruised past Lakeland in a Class 4A district semifinal game late Monday at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
The Bears will play in a district final at 4 p.m. Thursday at Sandpoint.
Moscow led 2-1 at halftime playing with several reserve players before pulling away in the second half.
“We gave a lot of playing time to our younger players,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said.
Moscow senior forward Brendan Grieshaber scored “multiple” goals, Rezamand said.
Grangeville 2, Priest River 1
POST FALLS — In a Class 3A district tournament quarterfinal contest, the Bulldogs scored twice in an eight-minute span in the second half to beat the Spartans at Fields at Real Life.
The game was scoreless through its first hour before Aidan Acton put Grangeville (4-3-1) on the board, then Zane Warren scored off an Emilio Barela corner kick to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. Shane Gambler answered with Priest River’s lone goal a minute later.
The Bulldogs next play Coeur d’Alene Charter at 6 p.m. Thursday in a district semifinal at the same site.
Priest River 0 1—1
Grangeville 0 2—2
Grangeville — Aidan Acton, 60th.
Grangeville — Zane Warren (Emilio Barela), 68th.
Priest River — Shane Gamber, 69th.
Shots — Grangeville 22, Priest River 9.
Saves — Grangeville: Sebastian Darwish 3, Priest River: unknown 12.
CROSS COUNTRYKnights dominate league foes
Logos High School swept the Logos Invitational team scores on Tuesday at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Course, with three girls’ runners placing in the top three and three boys finishing in the top five of an all-Whitepine League race.
The Knights’ Clara Anderson logged a time of 21:08, 40 seconds faster than teammate Alyssa Blum, who edged third-place Sara Casebolt by five seconds.
On the boys’ side, Carson Sellers of Timberline (Weippe) blazed through the course in 17:25, 20 seconds quicker than the Moscow school’s Jase Elmore — who was joined by teammates Alex Blum and Jasper Whitling in the top five out of 42 finishers.
BOYS
Team scores — 1, Logos (Moscow) 20. 2, Timberline (Weippe) 68. 3, Troy 77. 4, Potlatch 80. 5, Prairie (Cottonwood) 101.
Top-10 individuals — 1. Carson Sellers, Timberline, 17:25; 2. Jase Elmore, Logos, 17:45; 3. Alex Blum, Logos, 17:57; 4. Preston Amerman, Clearwater Valley/Kamiah, 18:35; 5. Jasper Whitling, Logos, 18:55; 6. Theo Sentz, Logos, 19:00; 7. Wyatt Anderberg, CV/Kamiah, 19:35; 8. Wyatt Haynes, Logos, 19:37; 9. John Crawford, Logos, 19:53; 10. Mikey Jenko, Kendrick, 20:01.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1, Logos 17. 2, Deary 60. 3, Prairie 69. 4, Potlatch 86.
Top-10 individuals — 1.Clara Anderson, Logos, 21:08; 2. Alyssa Blum, Logos, 21:48; 3. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 22:53; 4. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 22:59; 5. Halee Bohman, Troy, 23:11; 6. Grace Tiegs, Nezperce, 23:39; 7. Maizy Wilcox, Nezperce, 23:41; 8. Lauren Carr, Timberline, 24:01; 9. Eleah Swan, CV/Kamiah, 24:11; 10. Kayte Casebolt, Logos, 24:14.