COTTONWOOD — Cole Schlader shot 5-for-6 in the first quarter and finished with 31 points as the Prairie boys’ basketball team topped Genesee 56-49 on Wednesday to claim a berth in a Class 1A Division I district title game
Zach Rambo added 16 points for the Pirates (16-4), and Tyler Wemhoff contributed six points and 11 rebounds.
Prairie faces Lapwai for the title at 6 p.m. Friday in Lapwai.
Cy Wareham of Genesee went off for 27 points, but Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said his team stayed true to its M.O. of winning with defense.
GENESEE (14-6)
Owen Crowley 1 0-0 2, Dawson Durham 5 0-0 11, Carson Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Cy Wareham 10 5-7 27, Sam Spence 2 2-2 6, Cooper Owen 0 0-0 0, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-9 49.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (16-4)
Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-1 0, Lane Schumacher 1 1-2 3, Tyler Wemhoff 2 2-2 6, Zach Rambo 7 1-1 16, Cole Schlader 15 1-3 31, Brody Hasselstrom 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 5-11 56.
Genesee 10 10 13 14—49
Prairie 17 10 16 13—56
3-point goals — Wareham 2, C. Schwartz, Durham, Rambo.
Lapwai 70, Kamiah 43
LAPWAI — Titus Yearout and Kase Wynott scored 23 points apiece as Lapwai beat Kamiah to secure a spot in the Class 1A Division I district championship game.
Kross Taylor collected 15 points, three 3-pointers and nine steals for Lapwai (16-4), which overcame a small early deficit and dominated the second half 42-24, largely by attacking the basket against a zone defense.
“Very physical game, on both sides of the floor,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “We had to match their physicality down low, and it was just a battle every rebound.”
KAMIAH (13-8)
Robert Whitney 1 0-0 2, Kavan Mercer 4 5-7 14, Jace Sams 1 0-0 3, Luke Krogh 2 4-4 8, Landon Keen 1 0-0 2, Kendrick Wheeler 2 0-0 4, Kaden DeGroot 0 0-0 0, Jack Wilkins 0 3-6 3, Everett Skinner 2 0-0 4, Brady Cox 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 13-19 43.
LAPWAI (16-4)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 0 1-2 1, Titus Yearout 9 2-3 23, Kross Taylor 6 0-0 15, JC Sobotta 1 0-0 2, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, AJ Ellenwood 0 1-2 1, Kase Wynott 8 7-7 23, Ahllus Yearout 0 3-4 3, Promise Shawl 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 14-18 70.
Kamiah 10 9 11 13—43
Lapwai 8 20 20 22—70
3-point goals — Mercer, Sams, T. Yearout 3, Taylor 3.
Lakeland 54, Moscow 49
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Moscow sliced an eight-point deficit to two before absorbing a loss to top-seeded Lakeland in the first game of a best-of-3 series for the Class 4A district title.
Game 2 is Friday at 7 p.m. at the same site. If the Bears win, the deciding contest will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, again at Rathdrum.
Carson Seay of the Hawks went 3-for-4 at the foul line in crunch time after the Bears had pulled to within a bucket.
Benny Kitchel tallied 14 points and Tyler Skinner added 11. The Bears shot only 6-for-14 at the foul line, faded in the third quarter and trailed by eight with several minutes left.
“We played well,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “The lapse in the third quarter hurt us, and we’ve got to make our free throws.”
MOSCOW (6-9)
Bryden Brown 1 0-0 3, Dylan Rehder 2 0-0 6, Sam Kees 1 0-0 3, Barrett Abendroth 0 1-2 1, Tyler Skinner 5 1-2 11 , Benny Kitchel 5 1-3 14, Joe Colter 2 1-3 5, Jamari Simpson 2 2-4 6, Kel Larson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-14 49.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (9-8)
Carson Seay 3 3-4 10, Ammon Munyear 5 0-0 10, Noah Haaland 6 0-0 12, Jalen Skalskly 5 0-0 11, Bryce Henry 4 3-3 11. Totals 23 6-7 54.
Moscow 10 17 11 11—49
Lakeland 12 14 16 12—54
3-point goals — Kitchel 3, Rehder 2, Brown, Kees, Seay, Skalski.
St. Maries 63, Grangeville 30
ST. MARIES, Idaho — Grangeville fell to St. Maries in the Class 2A district title game.
If the Bulldogs had won, they’d have forced an if-necessary game to decide the championship. As it stands, the Lumberjacks will represent the region at State.
Grangeville finishes 10-8. No other details were available.
Council 55, Salmon River 52
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Salmon River watched its season end with a loss to Council in the Class 1A Division II district tournament.
The Savages finish 11-9. No other details were available.
Lewiston tickets on sale
Tickets will be on sale for Lewiston’s Class 5A district tournament game at 6:30 p.m. today at home against Post Falls.
Because of recent COVID-19 protocols, a total of 800 spectators will be allowed to attend.
Cost is $6 for adults, $4 for children and seniors. There will be no presale tickets. IHSAA passes will be honored, but not ASB cards or season passes. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Masks are required inside the venue at all times.
VOLLEYBALLColton sweeps Pomeroy
COLTON — Josie Schultheis tallied 15 kills, Rylee Vining added 23 assists and four aces and Colton swept past Pomeroy, 25-12, 25-12, 25-16, in a Southeast 1B League match.
Addy Purnell opened the match with 10 consecutive service points and finished 24-for-24. Rachel Baker and Maggie Meyer had seven digs each.
JV — Colton def. Pomeroy 25-19, 18-25, 15-6.
CROSS COUNTRYVendeland 10th for Pirates
POMEROY — Nick Vendeland placed 10th to lead Pomeroy’s efforts in a five-team cross country meet at Pomeroy Golf Course.
Vendeland was timed in 22 minutes, 0.7 seconds over 3.1 miles.
Top Pomeroy placers — 10. Nick Vendeland 22:00.7; 11. Cash Coper 22:01.3. 19, Samuel Lamb 26:18.9. 20, Brady Bott 26:33.0. 23, Trevin Walton 28:09.5. 24, Jayden Slusser, 30:19.5.