GRANGEVILLE — Madison Shears hit two clutch 3-pointers early in the second half Friday to help unbeaten Prairie pull away and defeat Grangeville 49-34 in a nonleague girls’ high school basketball game.
Shears totaled a game-high 18 points with five field goals and a 6-for-7 free-throw performance, Delanie Lockett scored 15 and had eight rebounds, and Ellea Uhlenkott added 10 points, four assists and three steals. Kristin Wemhoff led the team in rebounds with 10, scoring five points.
“It was just a good balanced effort,” said Prairie coach Lori Mader, whose team moved to 5-0. “Lots of kids stepped up and played their roles.”
For Grangeville (2-2), Bailey Vanderwall and Camden Barger scored 12 and 10 points respectively.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (5-0)
Delanie Lockett 4 6-8 15, Kristin Wemhoff 1 3-6 5, Madison Shears 5 6-7 18, Ellea Uhlenkott 4 2-3 10, Tara Schlader 0 1-3 1, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Martinez 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 18-27 49.
GRANGEVILLE (2-2)
Camden Barger 2 6-6 10, Macy Smith 2 0-1 4, Talia Brown 1 0-0 2, Zoe Lutz 3 0-0 6, Cameran Green 0 0-0 0, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 6 0-2 12, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-9 34.
Prairie 14 6 14 15—49
Grangeville 14 4 8 8—34
3-point goals — Shears 2, Lockett.
JV — Prairie 32, Grangeville 18
Kamiah 39, Troy 26
TROY — Kamiah held Troy to single-digit scoring in each quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
“It was just great overall team defense,” said Kamiah coach Doug Ulmer, whose players combined for 19 steals.
Freshman Mariah Porter had what Ulmer called a “breakout” performance with a game-leading 10 points off four field goals and 2-for-2 free-throw shooting for Kamiah (2-2, 1-1).
Halee Bohman scored a team-high nine for Troy (2-3, 0-3).
KAMIAH (2-2, 1-1)
Maya Engledow 0 0-0 0, Logan Landmark 4 0-0 8, Zayda Loewen 2 2-4 6, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 0 0-0 0, Laney Landmark 2 0-0 4, Mariah Porter 4 2-2 10, Ashlyn Schoening 2 3-4 7, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 4, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-10 39.
TROY (2-3, 0-3)
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Halee Bohman 4 0-0 9, Isabelle Raasch 1 2-4 4, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-2 0, Morgan Blazzard 1 0-2 2, Whitney Foster 1 1-1 3, Dericka Morgan 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 3 2-4 8, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-13 26.
Kamiah 10 3 12 14—39
Troy 7 2 8 9—26
3-point goal — Bohman.
Nezperce 41, Meadows Valley 7
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Hannah Duuck tallied eight points and 12 rebounds as Nezperce opened its season by beating short-handed Meadows Valley in a nonleague game.
Jillian Lux and Kadyn Horton made six steals apiece for the Indians, who led 31-4 against a team with only five eligible players.
“This was our first game and we missed a lot of easy shots,” Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass said. “But we’re going to be OK.”
NEZPERCE (1-0)
Amelia Husted 1 0-0 2, Grace Tiegs 3 0-0 6, Jillian Lux 1 2-2 4, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Hannah Duuck 4 0-4 8, Madisyn Brower 2 0-0 4, Erica Zenner, 3 0-0 6, Kayden Sanders 3 0-0 6, Maizy Wilcox 0 0-0 0. Brianna Branson 1 0-0 2, Kadyn Horton 1 1-2 3, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-8 41.
MEADOWS VALLEY
Greta Buir 0 0-2 2, Alexandra Mendoza Martinez 3 1-5 7, Leylani Vargas Mendez 0 0-0 0, Victoria Williams 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Giddens 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 3 1-7 7.
Nezperce 16 15 6 4—41
Meadows Valley 4 0 0 3—7
3-point goals — None.
Lapwai 67, Potlatch 23
LAPWAI — Sophomore Lauren Gould finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists as Lapwai bolted past Potlatch in a Whitepine Division I game.
Grace Sobotta pitched in 18 points, five boards and three assists.
“Everyone ran the floor well tonight,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “After our last game we really tried to clean it up to get easy baskets, and they did a much better job at finishing at the rim in this one.”
Lapwai (2-0, 1-0) cruised to a 21-2 lead in the first quarter.
Potlatch (0-4, 0-3) was led by Jordan Reynolds’ seven points.
POTLATCH (0-4, 0-3)
Josie Larson 1 0-0 2, Emma Chambers 2 2-2 6, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 2 0-0 4, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Fry 0 0-2 0, Bailyn Anderson 1 0-0 2, Becca Butterfield 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 3 1-3 7. Totals 10 2-7 23.
LAPWAI (2-0, 1-0)
Grace Sobotta 6 4-4 18, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 1 0-0 2, Glory Sobotta 3 0-0 6, Alexis Hererra 2 0-0 4, Soa Moliga 0 0-0 0, Ciahna Oatman 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gould 8 3-3 20, Kahlees Young 1 0-0 3, Omari Mitchell 3 0-1 6, Jordan Shawl 2 2-2 6. Totals 27 9-10 67.
Potlatch 2 6 8 7—23
Lapwai 21 17 18 11—67
3-point goals — Gould, Grace Sobotta 2, Young.
JV — Lapwai 20, Potlatch 11.
Orofino JV 47, Timberline 29
WEIPPE — Lindi Kessinger had 18 points and several steals to lead the Orofino JV past the Timberline varsity in the annual Battle of the 6C rivalry game.
Jaelyn Miller added 10 points for the Maniacs.
Kessinger, a freshman, and her older sister Ruby Kessinger are competing for the basketball as well as the wrestling teams this season.
Orofino coach Chris Merry said the Maniacs used their JV in the rivalry game at the request of Timberline, and “it was a fun opportunity for the JV to participate in that.”
OROFINO (2-2)
Province 1 0-0 2, McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Bonds 0 0-0 0, Zenner 2 0-1 4, Miller 5 0-2 10, R. Kessinger 0 0-0 0, Dollemore 2 0-0 4, Rasmussen 3 1-3 7, L. Kessinger 7 2-6 18, Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Greene 1 0-2 2. Totals 21 3-14 47.
TIMBERLINE
Warner 1 1-2 3, Harrell 0 0-0 0, Soester 1 0-0 2, Stemrich 3 7-10 14, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Sarson 1 0-0 2, Amarilles 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-2 0, S. Brown 1 2-7 4, A. Brown 1 1-2 4. Totals 8 11-23 29.
Orofino JV 11 9 11 16–47
Timberline 6 4 11 8—29
3-point goals — L. Kessinger 2, Stemrich, A. Brown.
Moscow game postponed
RATHDRUM — The Moscow game at Lakeland of Rathdrum, listed for Friday night on one schedule, actually will take place at 1:30 p.m. today.
BOYSNezperce 53, Meadows Valley 49
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Nezperce shot out to a 19-6 first quarter lead and held on for a nonleague win against Meadows Valley.
Jared Cronce and Ryen Zenner were the top scorers for Nezperce (2-0) with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
The Mountaineers’ Drew Howland led all scorers with 30.
“We started out the game strong and we got ourselves a good lead,” Nezperce coach Connor McLeod said. “Meadows Valley kind of chipped away at us, but the team stayed strong and moved the ball well, and did what we had to do to hang on to the W.”
NEZPERCE (2-0)
Cole Seiler 2 0-1 5, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 6 1-3 13, Ryen Zenner 4 2-4 12, Tanner Johnson 2 1-1 5, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 1 0-3 2, AJ Douglas 3 1-3 7, Nick Kirkland 2 0-0 4, Brycen Banner 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 5-15 53.
MEADOWS VALLEY-NEW MEADOWS
Corbin Rivas 0 0-1 0, Joseph Pagett 0 0-0 0, Ketner Haldorsen 1 1-3 3, Daniel Hendley 0 0-0 0, Drew Howland 11 7-12 30, Alex Sherman 4 6-6 16, Dylan Jernigan 0 0-0 0, Koby Rivas 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 14-24 49.
Nezperce 19 18 6 10—53
Meadows Valley 6 17 9 17—49
3-point goals — Zenner 2, Seiler, Banner, Sherman 2, Howland.
Orofino 53, Timberline 43
WEIPPE — Reid Thomas notched 16 points and 16 rebounds to lead Orofino in a nonleague victory against Timberline of Weippe.
After trailing 13-12 through the first quarter, the Maniacs (2-0) pulled away with a 16-6 second quarter and maintained their edge the rest of the way.
“Our defense was very solid to start the second quarter, and all the way through, which led to some turnovers and easy buckets,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said.
Rylan Larson of Timberline (0-3) tied Thomas in leading all scorers with 16 points.
OROFINO (2-0)
Slade Sneddon 6, Silas Naranjo 4, Joe Sparano 3, Nick Drobish 7, Reid Thomas 16, Joel Scott 11, Nick Graham 6, Ajden Boyd 0.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-3)
Rylan Larson 16, Parker Brown 2, Ryder Cram 3, Micah Nelson 8, Chase Hunter 5, Logan Hunter 0, Devon Wentland 7, Jaron Christopherson 2, Jordan Stewart 0.
Orofino 12 16 9 16 — 53
Timberline 13 6 7 17— 43