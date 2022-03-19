KAMIAH — Prairie’s baseball team survived a solid start from Kamiah’s Ryan Lockart, then scored nine runs in the seventh inning to win 13-6 in a Whitepine League baseball game Friday.
Lockart allowed just one base runner to reach second base in the first three innings.
In the third, Kamiah (0-1) batted around the order, collecting five hits and scoring all six of their runs.
The Pirates were able to get to Lockart in the sixth inning, scoring three times to cut the lead to two before attacking the relief pitchers.
Prarie had 15 batters come to the plate in the seventh inning, scoring nine times.
“Had a tough time with (Lockart),” Prairie coach Kyle Westhoff said. “He got a little tired and had to come out on pitch count and we were able to get to their bullpen.”
Westhoff implimented a Tampa Bay Rays’ strategy, using Alex McElroy as an opener. McElroy struck out five, walked four and did not allow a hit in his two innings of work.
Brothers Chase and Cody Kaschmitter combined for the final five innings on the mound and behind the plate. The two switched places in the seventh inning and sophomore Cody Kaschmitter, in his first appearance on the mound, struck out three to close out the game.
Prairie 000 103 9—13 15 2
Kamiah 006 000 0— 6 5 5
McElroy, Ch. Kaschmitter (3), Co. Kaschmitter (7) and Co. Kaschmitter, Ch. Kaschmitter (7); Lockart, Weist (7), Aragon (7) and Williamson. W—Ch. Kaschmitter. L—Weist.
Prairie hits — Alex McElroy 3, Ch. Kaschmitter 3, Colton McElroy 2, Behler 2 (2B), Quintal 2, Uhlenkott (2B), Shears, Co. Kaschmitter.
Kamiah hits — Lockart (2B), Nixon, Williamson, Usuer, Aiken.
Grangeville 9-13, Bonners Ferry 7-15
The Bulldogs and the Badgers split a nonleague doubleheader at Airport Park in Lewiston.
In Game 1, Jared Lindsley hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Bulldogs an 8-7 lead.
Jack Bransford pitched the final three innings, striking out four and only allowing one hit.
“Bransford was really impressive,” Grangeville coach Lee Nadiger said. “Came in, pounded the strikezone and gave us a chance.”
The two teams combined for 29 walks in second game.
“Fourth game in three days,” Nadiger said. “Kind of ran out of pitching, kids that came in did a good job.”
GAME 1
Bonners Ferry 232 000 0—7 7 3
Grangeville 003 141 x—9 11 3
Trey Bateman, Roger Naylor (6) and Bo Bateman; David Goicoa, Jared Lindsley (4), Jack Bransford (5) and Cody Klement. W—Bransford. L—Bateman.
Bonners Ferry hits — Bo Bateman 4, Brody Rice 2 (2 2B), Trey Bateman (2B).
Grangeville hits — Miles Lefebvre 2, David Goicoa 2 (2B), Cody Klement 2, Caleb Frei 2, Sam Lindsley (HR), Ray Holes.
GAME 2
Bonners Ferry 311 160 3—15 7 4
Grangeville 009 013 0—13 4 5
Teigan Banning, Elijah Dahl (3), Roger Naylor (7) and Bo Bateman; Miles Lefebvre, Jack Bransford (4), Quincey Daniels (4), Cash Harris (6), Sam Lindsley (7) and David Goicoa. W—Dahl. L—Lefebvre.
Bonners Ferry hits — David Hammons (2B), Wilson Newell (3B), Bo Bateman, Thomas Bateman, Brody Rice, Teigan Banning, Trey Bateman.
Grangeville hits — Miles Lefebvre 2 (2B), Cody Klement, Trid Charley.
Orofino goes 0-1-1, Colfax 1-0-1 in Asotin tourney
ASOTIN — Orofino tied Colfax 8-8, then the Maniacs dropped a 12-6 decision to North Star Charter, and the Bulldogs beat the Huskies 6-3 at the Asotin baseball tournament.
Orofino (5-1-1) held a 7-3 lead against Colfax (1-0-1) after four innings, but the Bulldogs rallied for two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to tie it at 7. Each team scored once in the eighth and the game was called after that.
Dash Barlow had two hits and drove in three runs, also allowing seven hits, two walks and five runs, two earned, in the first 5ž innings on the mound. Silas Naranjo also had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Kevin Turner had two hits and an RBI. Steven Bradbury fnished with two hits and a run scored.
JD Peterson, Cody Inderrieden and Mason Gilchrist each finished with two hits.
Against North Star Charter, the Maniacs went out to a 2-0 lead, but the Huskies tallied 12 unanswered run to cruise.
Naranjo had a two-run triple in Orofino’s four-run sixth.
Bradbury took the loss, allowing four hits, three walks and six runs, all earned, in 3 innings of work.
North Star Charter put up three early runs against the Bulldogs, but Colfax would respond with six in the second inning.
Alex Mortensen struck out seven in four innings of work. JP Wigen allowed four hits in three innings of scoreless relief.
Colfax 210 002 21—8 12 5
Orofino 200 500 01—8 11 5
JD Peterson, Cody Inderrieden (5); Dash Barlow, Steven Bradbury (7), Landon Hudson (8) and Kevin Turner.
Colfax hits — JD Peterson 2, Cody Inderrieden 2, Mason Gilchrist 2, Braden Plummer, Alex Mortensen, JP Wigen, Erik Christensen, Ryan Henning.
Orofino hits — Kevin Turner 2 (2B), Silas Naranjo 2, Dash Barlow 2, Steven Bradbury 2, Easton Schneider, Bodey Howell, Aiden Olive.
———
North Star 000 620 4—12 6 1
Orofino 020 000 4—6 2 5
Daniel Kormylo, Dustin Ables (7) and Joshua Ineck; Steven Bradbury, Aiden Olive (4), Silas Naranjo (7) and Kevin Turner. W—Kormylo. L—Bradbury.
North Star hits — Ivan Folwell 2 (2B), Joshua Ineck 2, Dustin Ables (2B), Daniel Kormylo.
Orofino hits — Silas Naranjo (3B), Steven Bradbury.
———
North Star 300 000 0—3 6 0
Colfax 060 000 x—6 4 1
Evan Mixson, Johnny Szekeres (5), Ivan Folwell (6) and Joshua Ineck; Alex Mortensen, JP Wigen (5) and Braden Plummer. W—Mortensen. L—Mixson.
North Star hits — Evan Mixson 3, Daniel Kormylo, Zander Crookham, Michael Corkish.
Colfax hits — Cody Inderrieden, Mason Gilchrist, JP Wigen, JJ Bodey.
Clarkston 16, Kellogg 4
The Bantams scored early and often in their home opener against the Wildcats in a nonleague game.
Hayden Line allowed one hit and walked two, striking out seven in five innings of work.
Lance Heitstuman struck out five in relief.
Tiger Carringer collected five hits, two for doubles, while knocking in four.
“Tiger came out and hit the ball hard every time up,” Clarkston coach Bruce Bensching said. “He came through every time.”
It originally was supposed to be a doubleheader, then a nine-inning game before it was called.
Kellogg 000 000 4—4 5 4
Clarkston 313 020 7—16 11 2
Brody Hoffman, Bill Hoover (4), Travis Eixenberger (5), R. Whatcott (7) and Luke Frohlich; Hayden Line, Lance Heitstuman (5) and Emmett Slagg. W—Line. L—Hoffman.
Kellogg hits — Ramsey Ranio 2, Riply Luna, Brody Hoffman, Varick Meredith.
Clarkston hits — Nate Summers, Jake Caldwell (2B), Trace Green (2B), Tiger Carringer 5 (2 2B), Simon Boardman, Emmett Slagg, Bodee Thevierige.
Sunnyside Christian 9-9, Colton 1-8
COLTON — The Wildcats allow nine runs in both ends of a doubleheader and fell to the Knights in a nonleague doubleheader.
Sunnyside Christian scored once in the second and two in the fourth to take an early 3-0 lead. The Knights would open things up with six in the sixth inning.
Kaiden Rogerson struck out three in 1ž innings of relief for Colton.
In Game 2, starting pitcher Grant Wolf struck out six as the two teams were tied at 5 going to the seventh.
After the Knights scored three in the top half of the inning, the Wildcats loaded the bases with nobody out.
Eighth-grader Tanner Baerlocher, who had three hits, started the rally with a single and Colton Pfaff had a key hit.
“Baerlocher (hit) very well at the plate,” Colton coach Brandon McIntosh said. “(Baerlocher) also was called to get the final out in the seventh.”
GAME 1
Sunnyside Christian 010 206 0—9 5 1
Colton 000 001 0—1 3 3
Jansen, DeBoer (6) and Bosman; Dan Bell, Wyatt Jordan (5), Kaiden Rogerson (6) and Kane Weiker, Dan Bell. W—Jansen. L—Bell.
Sunnyside Christian hits — Smenk (2B), Ruedel (2B), Schilpcort, Bosma, Jansen.
Colton hits — Angus Jordan, Grant Wolf, Colton Pfaff.
GAME 2
Sunnyside Christian 101 021 4—9 4 1
Colton 130 010 3—8 10 4
Schilpcort, DeBoer (3), Jansen (6) and Bosma; Grant Wolf, Kaiden Rogerson (7), Dan Bell (7), Tanner Baerlocher (7) and Dan Bell, Grant Wolf. W—Jansen. L—Rogerson.
Sunnyside Christian hits — DeBoer (2B), Ruedel (2B), Van Buck, Bosma.
Colton hits — Tanner Baerlocher 3, Grant Wolf 2 (2 2B), Angus Jordan 2, Colton Pfaff 2, Wyatt Jordan.
SOFTBALLAsotin 9, Kellogg 2
ASOTIN — Emily Elskamp had three hits, a run scored and four RBI as the Panthers beat the Wildcats in a nonleague game.
Caylie Browne added three hits for Asotin (3-0), which outhit Kellogg (0-1) 11-2. Cady Brown and Abby Hall each also had a double.
Lily Denham allowed just one hit and struck out 10 in the first four innings to pick up the win.
“(Denham) did really well keeping the ball down, changing up speeds,” Panthers coach Willie Wingfield said.
Kellogg 000 000 2—2 2 1
Asotin 300 015 x—9 11 1
Macy Jerome and Brielle Hei; Lily Denham, Emily Elskamp (5) and Cady Brown. W—Denham.
Kellogg hits — Kaydn Williams, Brielle Hei.
Asotin hits — Caylie Browne 3, Elskamp 3, Cady Browne (2B), Abby Hall (2B), Izzy Bailey, Denham, Ally Bittle.
Timberlake 17-15, Orofino 5-1
OROFINO — The Maniacs were outmatched by the Tigers in a nonleague doubleheader.
Peyton Cochran knocked in Riley Schwarts to give Orofino (3-2) the early 1-0 lead in the opener.
But home runs by Ashley Grantham and Tapanga Rojas helped Timberlake roll to a decisive victory.
Schwarts led off the bottom of the first in the second game by taking a full-count pitch over the center-field wall to tie it a 1.
The Tigers would score 11 runs in the fourth inning and other than Hanna Johnson’s two hits and Breona Stanley walk, the Maniacs were kept off the bases the rest of the game.
GAME 1
Timberlake 013 412 6—17 15 1
Orofino 101 101 1— 5 4 8
Acacia Pecor, Casey Whaley (5) and Taylor Bentley; Kaycee Hudson and Rilee Diffin. W—Pecor. L—Hudson.
Timberlake hits — Logan Walsh 3 (2 2B), Jesi Kitchin 3 (2B), Taylor Bentley 2, Ashley Grantham 2 (HR), Lily Carhart (2B), Tapanga Rojas (HR), Acacia Pecor (2B), Casey Whaley, Kristy Bearsall.
Orofino hits — Riley Schwartz 2, Rilee Diffin (2B), Peyton Cochran.
GAME 2
Timberlake 101 (11)2—15 8 0
Orofino 100 00— 1 3 2
Casey Whaley and Logan Walsh; Riley Schwartz, Hanna Johnson (4), Kaycee Hudson (4) and Rilee Diffin. W—Whaley. L—Schwartz.
Timberlake hits — Lily Carhart 2 (2 2B), Casey Whaley 2, Taylor Bentley, Ashley Grantham (2B), Marissa Needs (2B).
Orofino hits — Hanna Johnson 2, Riley Schwartz (HR).
BOYS SOCCERMead 2, Pullman 1
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds struggled to find their footing early in a nonleague loss to the Panthers.
Pullman (2-2) coach Doug Winchell described the playing conditions as muddy and soggy.
Mead scored first on a goal from Tristin Mollote in the 11th minute. It was the only first half score by either team.
Carson Tucker scored early in the second half to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead. Evan French answered quickly on a penalty kick to make it 2-1.
“Competed better today than we did on Tuesday,” Winchell said. “Not altogether disappointing, obviously not winning is a bit of a disappointment but we played well at times.”
The Greyhounds host Medical Lake at noon today, the fifth game in nine days.
Mead 1 1—2
Pullman 0 1—1
Mead — Tristin Mollote (Caleb Putney), 11th.
Mead — Carson Tucker, 45th.
Pullman — Evan French (PK), 48th.
Shots — Mead 8, Pullman 6.
Saves — Mead: Nathan Mahaffey 5. Pullman: Tom Cole 6.
TENNISBengals lead after first day of McConnell Invite
Lewiston’s players had perfect marks in seven different divisions on the first day of the Larry McConnell Invitational.
The annual March tournament was renamed this season to honor the former longtime Clarkston coach.
The Bengals lead the 12-team field with 62 points. Lewiston has eight entrants in the championship bracket today.
Pullman’s blue team had five entrants go 3-0 on the day including Rhoda Wang, Gwyn Heim and Dianna Gutierrez-Garcia who swept their matches on the girls singles divisions.
Maggie Ogden went 3-0 in No. 2 girls singles for Clarkston.
Play resumes at 8 a.m. at several locations in the Valley.
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 62; 2. Sandpoint 57; T3. Mt. Spokane 56; T3. Post Falls 56; T5. Coeur d’Alene 55, T5. Mead 55; 7. Ferris 51; 8 Pullman Blue 46.
Players who went 3-0
Clarkston — Maggie Odgen (girls singles No. 2).
Lewiston — Allison Olson/Morgan Moran (girls doubles No. 1); Henry Parkey/Lexi Ahlers (mixed doubles No. 1); Dylan Gomez (boys singles No. 1); Emmett Heiss (boys singles No. 2); Christian Bren/Federico Navarro-Lopez (boys doubles No. 1); Garrett Beardsley/Francesco Ceruti (boys doubles No. 2); Kayden Laferriere/Christina Pedrola (mixed doubles No. 2.
Pullman Blue — Rhoda Wang (girls singles No. 1); Gwyn Heim, (girls singles No. 2); Dianna Gutierrez-Garcia (girls singles No. 3); Kei Bromley/Rachel Lam (girls doubles No. 2); Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang (boys doubles No. 1).