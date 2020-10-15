POTLATCH — Playing their second match in a span of a few hours and their fourth match in three days Wednesday, the Potlatch Loggers willed their way to a 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15 win against Whitepine League foe Kamiah not long after falling to Genesee on the road.
The Loggers (9-5, 7-5) have had to reschedule several matches because of a recent two-week quarantine brought about because of a coronavirus case at the school.
“Credit to the girls,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “As tired as they were, they fought back and took that third set, and we finally started getting our legs back under us.”
Olivia Wise piled up 12 kills, Josie Larson had 15 assists, Taylor Carpenter added seven digs and the duo of Alyssa Felton and Carpenter combined to serve 39-for-43.
The Loggers will turn right around to host Logos at 7 p.m. today.
JV — Kamiah def. Potlatch 2-1.
Bulldogs bounce back
GENESEE — A day after falling out of a tie for first place in the Whitepine League Division I volleyball standings, Geneseebounced back with a vengeance, toppling Potlatch 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18.
“I thought we were able to grind it out tonight and get a quality win against a good opponent,” Bulldogs coach Pete Crowley said. “We haven’t quite had our ‘A’ game going the last two nights, but I’m proud of the girls for digging deep after a short night’s sleep and getting this one done.”
Riley Maguire paced Genesee (12-2, 11-2) with 15 kills and Lucie Ranisate added 12 kills and four blocks. Carly Allen chipped in 19 assists and four aces, Makenzie Stout contributed 19 assists and Claira Osborne finished with 19 digs.
For Potlatch, Wise had 10 kills, Larson tallied 16 assists, and Carpenter and Brooke Peterson combined to go 33-for-33 serving.
The Bulldogs next will play at 7:30 p.m. today at home against Lapwai.
CV closes on high note
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley, paced by seniors Tori Miller and Kaitlyn Mangun, ended its year on a high note, tallying its first Whitepine League Division I win in a complete effort against Lapwai, winning 25-16, 16-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-11.
The Rams had 84 total digs against the scrappy Wildcats and “stuck with it, never gave up on themselves,” coach Wendy Crocker said.
Miller and Mangun put up 18 assists apiece, with Mangun adding 19 digs. Shada Edwards and Kadence Schilling had seven kills each, and Ashton Mangun logged 22 digs.
“Tonight it clicked,” Crocker said. “They had a great time and it was a group effort. They just played as a team.”
JV — Lapwai def. CV 2-1.