LAPWAI — Olivia Wise led Potlatch with 10 digs, nine kills and a 12-of-13 showing behind the service line as the Loggers knocked off Lapwai 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 in a Whitepine League Division I volleyball match Saturday.
Josie Larson also had a strong day serving, going 13-of-14 with 20 assists, while Dani Howard went 11-of-13 with three aces.
The Loggers (11-5, 9-5) conclude the regular season in fourth place in the league standings. They play Logos at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round of the district tournament at Troy.
“It was a good regular season, and we came out of it with some good momentum, and now we’ll just have to wait and see what happens,” coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “I think we should be proud, and keep bringing the energy and excitement that they’ve been playing with.”
Savages split at Districts
MCCALL — Salmon River of Riggins took a four-set victory against Cascade before falling in four to Horseshoe Bend in Class 1A Division II district tournament play at McCall-Donnelly High School.
In their first outing of the day, the Savages gained command after splitting the first two sets to close out the Ramblers 25-18, 18-25, 25-16, 25-12. Their defeat later in the afternoon was something of a mirror image, with Horseshoe Bend taking charge late to win 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 25-16.
Salmon River next faces Garden Valley at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out contest.
Lewiston drops district tourney match
POST FALLS — The Bengals couldn’t muster enough offense, falling 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 in a Class 5A District II tournament semifinal at Post Falls.
Jennah Carpenter was one of the bright spots for Lewiston (6-10), coming up with nine digs, and Katy Wessels provided six kills and 2½ blocks.
“We will have to work on executing on offense,” coach Cassie Thompson said. “I felt like we implemented good things on defense, but we couldn’t get the ball down in the crucial times.”
Lewiston plays at Lake City at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out match.
CROSS COUNTRYIHSAA to move state meet
The Idaho High School Activities Association announced it was moving this year’s state cross country championships from Eagle Island State Park to the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.
The reason for the move is that Central District Health has placed Ada County, where Eagle Island is located, in the red category for COVID-19 risk. The Pocatello site conducted the 2019 championships.
The meet will take place during a two-day span this year to allow for limited spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Class 3A, 4A and 5A meets will be Oct. 30, while Class 1A and 2A will take place Oct. 31.
If Pocatello can’t host because of COVID-19 related issues, the meet will be moved to Ridgevue High School.
The district meets for Class 3A, 4A and 5A are at 11 a.m. Thursday at Farragut State Park, while the 1A meet will be 2 p.m. the same day at the new Lewis-Clark State College course in the Orchards.
BOYS’ SOCCERCoeur d’Alene Charter 2, Grangeville 0
POST FALLS — The Panthers tallied a goal in each half and put an end to the Bulldogs’ season in a Class 3A district tournament semifinal late Friday.
Quinn Clovis had the game-winning goal in the first half for Coeur d’Alene Charter (6-3-3), which fell 1-0 to Timberlake in Saturday’s district final. Oskar Hepworth had an insurance goal for the Panthers in the second half.
Sebastion Darwish had 15 saves for the Bulldogs (4-4-1).
Grangeville 0 0—0
Coeur d’Alene Charter 1 1—2
Coeur d’Alene Charter — Quinn Clovis, 13th.
Coeur d’Alene Charter — Oskar Hepworth (Jordan Gallegos), 53rd.
Shots — Grangeville 4, Coeur d’Alene Charter 20.
Saves — Grangeville: Sebastion Darwish 15; Coeur d’Alene Charter: Miles Taylor 4.
GIRLS’ SOCCERTimberlake 3, Grangeville 2
POST FALLS — Naomi Connolley ripped off two late goals for Grangeville, but the push wasn’t enough to secure a bid to the state tournament, as the Bulldogs fell to Timberlake 3-2 in a Class 3A District II tournament semifinal at The Fields at Real Life Ministries late Friday.
Kiersten Sawley had a goal and two assists for the Tigers (7-5-2), who saw their season come to an end Saturday in a 9-0 loss to Coeur d’Alene Charter in the district final.
Connolley’s pair of scores came in the 62nd and 75th minutes off assists from Mia Rioux and Eryn Newsom, respectively. Talia Brown finished with two saves for the Bulldogs, who end the season 6-3-1 overall.
Timberlake 2 1—3
Grangeville 0 2—2
Timberlake — Kayli Lynn (Kiersten Sawley), 3rd.
Timberlake — Charley Hegstad (Sawley), 13th.
Timberlake — Sawley, 45th.
Grangeville — Naomi Connolley, 62nd.
Grangeville — Connolley, 75th.
Shots — Timberlake 7, Grangeville 3.
Saves — Timberlake: Ella Nunn 3. Grangeville: Talia Brown 2.