POTLATCH — It had been some time since Potlatch last beat Prairie in volleyball entering Tuesday night. Key words, had been.
Potlatch beat Prairie 25-21, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20 in a Whitepine League Division I contest on Tuesday that doubled as both teams’ season opener.
Loggers coach Ron Dinsmoor said he was told his school last beat Prairie in either 2008 or 2009.
“So it was a big step tonight,” Dinsmoor said. “But we’ve got a long way to go.”
Helping the Loggers take their “big step” were several underclassmen making their varsity debuts: Josie Larson had 29 assists and four kills and fellow freshman Jordan Reynolds had eight kills and five blocks.
“That was pretty special to see them step up tonight,” Dinsmoore said.
Also contributing for the Loggers were sophomore Olivia Wise (11 kills and four blocks), junior Alyssa Felton (five aces and six kills), senior Charlee Beckner (21 digs and three aces) and senior Katie Paul (eight kills).
“You can tell the stats were really spread around, so we don’t have any superstars,” Dinsmoor said. “But we have a lot of (athletes).
“We’ve been preaching teamwork, playing together as a team, and all that practice paid off tonight. It was a total team effort.”
JV — Potlatch def. Prairie 2-1.
Lake City beats Lewiston in five
COEUR d’ALENE — Lake City defeated Lewiston 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-13 in a 5A Inland Empire League match.
Jenna Carpenter had 10 kills, Maddy Hinkley had eight kills, Gabby Johnson had nine blocks and five kills and Morgan Moran had 18 digs.
“It was a battle, the whole match, point for point,” Lewiston coach Mandi Hare said.
Tigers topple Indians
KENDRICK — In a Whitepine League Division II season debut for both teams, Kendrick bested visiting Nezperce in three comfortable sets.
The scores were 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 as the Tigers improved their season record to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in league play.
“The whole team just played really well tonight,” said Kendrick coach Ann Munstermann.
Kendrick had 22 team kills, 10 of which were struck by Eliza Olson. Lauren Morgan served 24-for-28 with six aces. Munstermann credited Morgan and Jaiden Anderson with many “great assists,” and praised the “exceptional back-row play” of libero Mya Brown.
“It just was all-around great play,” Munstermann concluded. “They put the ball up well, and there was contribution from every one of the girls on the team, so it was a real fun and exciting game to watch, actually.”
Troy sweeps Lapwai
TROY — Troy opened its season by beating Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai in three games, winning by scores of 25-10, 25-3, 25-8.
The Trojans were led by Lindsey Kwate’s 17 kills. Morgan Blazzard had nine kills and went 20-for-21 serving with eight aces and JayCee Johnson went 20-for-22 serving with five aces.
Trojans coach Deborah Blazzard lauded her team for “doing a really good job of passing their serves, so we could setup our offense.”
Deary beats Logos in four
MOSCOW — Deary beat Logos 23-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 in a Whitepine League Division II match.
Leading the Mustangs were Matteya Proctor with 25 assists, Tona Anderson with 11 kills and Tobie Yocum with six kills and four blocks.
“I was just really proud of the girls,” Deary coach Dani Jones said. “We lost in that first one and we came back and won the next three and that takes quite a bit of perserverance.”
Logos was led by Marilea Canul’s 32 digs, Olivia Igielski’s six blocks, and four kills apiece from Hero Merkle and Kirsten Wambeke.
“It was a slow start to the season, but I have high hopes for an improved match next time,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said.
Huskies handle Spartans
CRAIGMONT — Hannah Miller found the mark with 12 consecutive serves in the fourth set to boost Highland of Craigmont to victory against visiting Timberline in a Whitepine League Division II season debut for both teams.
The set scores were 25-11, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15. The Huskies improved to 1-1 on the season and 1-0 in league, while Timberline fell to 0-1.
Skyler Beck led the Highland offense with 11 kills.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lewiston 12, Pendleton 0
PENDLETON, Ore. — Lewiston High’s Ashlynn Skinner pulled off a scoring hat trick and Laura Kokernak added two goals and two assists for the Bengals, who blanked Pendleton in a nonleague contest.
The Bengals opened their scoring in the fifth minute when Skinner scored off a Kokernak assist and the visitors led 5-0 at the half.
Lewiston’s Madison Arlint and Rylie Reagan both played goalie for Lewiston.
The Bengals improved to 2-1.
PARTIAL BOX
Lewiston 5 8—13
Pendleton 0 0—0
Lewiston — Hailey Skinner (Laura Kokernak), 5th
Lewiston — Ashlynn Skinner (Hailey Skinner), 7th
Lewiston — Ashlynn Skinner (Mollie Albrich), 14th
Lewiston — Lindsey Flowers (Breanna Nine), 38th
Lewiston — Hailey Skinner (Laura Kokernak), 39th
Lewiston — Stormi Randall (Lindsey Flowers), 44th
Lewiston — Allison Jacks (Stormi Randall), 53rd
Lewiston — Laura Kokernak (Aberash Miller), 59th
Lewiston — Laura Kokernak (Hailey Skinner), 63rd
Lewiston — Tabitha Ames (Stormi Randall), 75th
Lewiston — McKenna Eisle, 77th
Lewiston — Ashley Skinner (Molly Albrich), 79th
Lake City 3, Moscow 1
MOSCOW — Moscow’s Ava Jakich-Kunze scored on a penalty kick for her team’s lone goal, to pull the Bears within a score midway through the second half. But Lake City tacked on another goal about 10 minutes later and handed the Bears their first loss of the year.
Moscow is now 1-1-1.
“Lake City (was a) very good team, very athletic,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said. “Honestly (was) really impressed with the way (the Timberwolves) played.”
At halftime, Lake City led 1-0.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pendleton 4, Lewiston 1
Lewiston suffered its first loss of the season, getting off to a slow start and falling to nonleague foe Pendleton High of Pendleton, Ore. at Walker Field.
The Bengals’ lone goal was scored by Emmanuel Kyei in the 39th minute. Leighton Shell assisted.
Pendleton, which got two goals apiece from Jamie Mendoza and Jon Lopez, led 3-1 at the half.
“I think what happened, with the three-day break, we came out slow,” Lewiston assistant Zach Light said. “To be honest, their first three goals were the three major mistakes we had on defense.”
Light called the game a good “learning” opportunity.
Pendleton 3 1—4
Lewiston 1 0—1
Pendleton — Jon Lopez (Curtis Simmons), 17th
Pendleton — Jamie Mendoza, 22nd
Pendleton — Mendoza (Gabe Rodriguez), 33rd
Lewiston — Emmanuel Kyei (Leighton Shell), 39th
Pendleton — Lopez (Mendoza), 62nd
Shots — Pendleton 6, Lewiston 9
Saves — Pendleton: Andrew Woloeira, 7. Lewiston: Nikko Vega, 3.