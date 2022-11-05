POMEROY — The Pomeroy Pirates locked up a spot in the Washington Class 1B state football tournament Friday with a 50-6 Southeast 1B League home win against St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse.
Pomeroy (8-2, 6-2) will learn who they play in the opening round when the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association release the bracket at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Before the game, the Pirates honored their six seniors. Sidney Bales, Braedon Fruh, Trevin Kimble, Brodie Magill, Jayden Slusser and Trevin Walton, who each played their final regular-season home game.
Despite inclement weather, Pomeroy’s defense once again dominated. The Pirates held the Eagles (5-4, 4-4) to just 39 yards of offense.
“Our defensive line did a great job of attacking the run all night,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. “One of the rainiest and windiest games I can remember.”
Kimble had 28 carries for 324 yards and four touchdowns. He added a passing touchdown on 2-of-3 passing for 34 yards. Both receptions were to Trace Roberts.
The senior quarterback had two 40-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter. Fruh added a 62-yard touchdown run.
SJEL 0 0 6 0— 6
Pomeroy 22 16 0 12—50
Pomeroy — Sidney Bales 7 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Trevin Kimble 40 run (Kimble run).
Pomeroy — Kimble 40 run (Kimble run).
Pomeroy — Kimble 5 run (Jacob Reisinger run).
Pomeroy — Trace Roberts 4 pass from Kimble (Walker Flynn run).
SJEL — Landen Miller 7 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Kimble 11 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Braedon Fruh 62 run (run failed).
Asotin 41, Oroville 0
REARDAN, Wash. — The Panthers ended the season on a high note with a shutout victory on a snow covered field against the Hornets at Reardan High School.
Cody Ells had 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead Asotin (2-7). The quarterback also threw for two more scores.
Rueben Eggleston caught a touchdown pass and had three sacks.
“It was fun, it will be a memory for sure,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said about the snowy conditions.
Oroville 0 0 0 0— 0
Asotin 28 13 0 0—41
Asotin — Rueben Eggleston 20 pass from Cody Ells (Cameron Clovis kick).
Asotin — Clovis 3 run (Clovis kick).
Asotin — Gavin Ells 57 pass from C. Ells (Clovis kick).
Asotin — C. Ells 23 run (Clovis kick).
Asotin — Clovis 12 run (Stone Ausman kick).
Asotin — C. Ells 81 run (kick failed).
Reardan 6, Colfax 0
REARDAN, Wash. — On a sloppy field, the Bulldogs lost their final game of the season to the Screaming Eagles.
Reardan (4-5) scored on a big play in the first quarter before the field made any kind of offense almost impossible. Colfax (2-8) never was able to answer.
“Terrible conditions ... our white jerseys may never be white again,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “The field was the field for both teams. I just think they played better when they needed to.”
Morgan said he was proud of his team for not giving up and wished they could have gotten the win to end the season on a high note.
No other statistics were available at press time.
Colfax 0 0 0 0—0
Reardan 6 0 0 0—6
Prosser 55, Pullman 0
PROSSER, Wash. — The Greyhounds ended their season with a shutout loss to the Mustangs.
Pullman finishes the season 4-5 overall.
No other information was available at press time.
SWIMMINGLHS has two individuals in ‘A’ final at state meet
BOISE — Lewiston seniors Luke Mastroberardino and Grace Qualman each qualified for the ‘A’ final in two events after the preliminaries in the Idaho Class 5A state swimming meet at the Boise City Aquatics Center/YMCA West.
Mastroberardino had the third-fastest times in the 50 freestyle (22.27 seconds) and the 100 free (50.03), and Qualman had the third-fast clocking in the 100 butterfly (1:00.08). She also was the fifth-best qualifier in the 50 free (25.71).
They will be competing at 2 p.m. Pacific today at the same site.
BOYS
50 freestyle — 3. Luke Mastroberardino (Lewiston) 22.27.
100 free — 3. Mastroberardino (Lewiston) 50.03.
200 free relay — 7. Lewiston (Mastroberardino, Isaiah Bennett, Kaden Antonich, Deegan Everett) 1:40.85.
GIRLS
200 medley relay — 6. Lewiston (Grace Qualman, Maggie Carr, Ellie Hoover, Corrine Sawyer) 1:59.89.
200 IM — 9. Carr (Lewiston) 2:27.10.
50 freestyle — 5. Qualman (Lewiston) 25.71.
100 butterfly — 3. Qualman (Lewiston) 1:00.08; 10. Hoover (Lewiston) 1:04.87.
200 free relay — 7. Lewiston (Qualman, Carr, Hoover, Sawyer) 1:48.71.
100 backstroke — 10. Carr (Lewiston) 1:07.16.
Moscow qualifies in four ‘A’ final events at state meet
BOISE — Freshman Noah Crossler qualified in the top-six in two events and senior Ian Schlater one, and the two also were a part of a relay that made the ‘A’ final for the Moscow boys swimming team at the Class 4A state meet at the Boise City Aquatics Center/YMCA West.
Crossler was fourth in the 100 butterfly preliminary with a time of 56.25, then took sixth in the 500 free (5:24.43). Schlater placed fifth in the 100 backstroke (59.36).
The 200 free relay of Schlater, senior Lucas Zimmer, Crossler and senior Elijah Johnston was second in a time of 1:36.92.
They will be competing at 9 a.m. Pacific today at the same site.
BOYS
200 medley relay — 5. Moscow (Ian Schlater, Lucas Zimmer, Noah Crossler, Elijah Johnston) 1:47.85.
200 IM — 10. Schlater (Moscow) 2:20.12.
50 freestyle — 9. Zimmer (Moscow) 24.28.
100 butterfly — 4. Crossler (Moscow) 56.25.
100 free — 18. Johnston (Moscow) 58.52.
500 free — 6. Crossler (Moscow) 5:24.53.
200 free relay — 2. Moscow (Schlater, Zimmer, Crossler, Johnston) 1:36.92.
100 backstroke — 5. Schlater (Moscow) 59.36.
100 breaststroke — 8. Zimmer (Moscow) 1:08.83.
GIRLS
200 medley relay — 8. Moscow (Brenna Newlan, Megan Crossland, Suzanne Martin, Hannah Hoesman) 2:10.00.
200 IM — 11. Martin (Moscow) 2:34.52.
200 free relay — 10. (Newland, Crossland, Martin, Hoesman) 1:54.69.
100 backstroke — 15. Newland (Moscow) 1:12.04.
100 breaststroke — 12. Crossland (Moscow) 1:18.22.