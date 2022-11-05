POMEROY — The Pomeroy Pirates locked up a spot in the Washington Class 1B state football tournament Friday with a 50-6 Southeast 1B League home win against St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse.

Pomeroy (8-2, 6-2) will learn who they play in the opening round when the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association release the bracket at 1 p.m. Sunday.

