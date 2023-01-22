OAKESDALE — Jett Slusser knocked in the go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left Saturday to lift Pomeroy past Oakesdale 47-44 in a Southeast 1B boys basketball thriller that went down to the final shot.

In the moments prior, Pomeroy’s Trevin Kimble tied the game with 3 with 30 second left and then the Pirates used a press defense to force an Oakesdale turnover. Then, Kimble slashed into the paint and dished the ball out to Slusser for the game-winner.

