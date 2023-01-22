OAKESDALE — Jett Slusser knocked in the go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left Saturday to lift Pomeroy past Oakesdale 47-44 in a Southeast 1B boys basketball thriller that went down to the final shot.
In the moments prior, Pomeroy’s Trevin Kimble tied the game with 3 with 30 second left and then the Pirates used a press defense to force an Oakesdale turnover. Then, Kimble slashed into the paint and dished the ball out to Slusser for the game-winner.
Kimble scored 12 of his team-best 21 points in the fourth quarter and Oliver Severs recorded a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double for the Pirates (9-5, 6-1). Slusser added eight.
Oakesdale (9-7, 6-1) received 16 points from Jackson Perry.
POMEROY (9-5, 6-1)
Oliver Severs 5 0-0 12, Brady Bott 1 0-0 2, Jett Slusser 3 0-0 8, Trevin Kimble 9 0-0 21, Brodie Magill 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 0 0-1 0, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trace Roberts 0 4-4 4. Totals 18 4-5 47.
OAKESDALE (9-7, 6-1)
Logan Brown 5 1-2 11, Alex McHargue 1 0-0 2, Emeric Anderson 1 2-2 4, Jackson Perry 6 2-2 16, Shawn Bober 4 0-1 8, Will Lanius 1 0-0 3, Austin Goyke 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-7 44.
Pomeroy 9 10 10 18—47
Oakesdale 12 8 12 12—44
3-point goals — Kimble 3, Severs 2, Jett Slusser 2, Perry 2, Lanius.
Lapwai 107, Genesee 38
LAPWAI — Lapwai notched a season-high in points in its 51st consecutive win against Whitepine League Division I foe Genesee.
Everyone scored for the Wildcats (15-0, 9-0). Kase Wynott paced the group with 40 points and 12 assists. Ahlius Yearout recorded a career-high 30 points.
Joseph Payne was also in double figures for Lapwai with 12 points.
Derek Zenner paced the Bulldogs (0-13, 0-10) with 15 points. Seth Vestal added 11.
GENESEE (0-13, 0-10)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Kalitri Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Derek Burt 2 0-0 5, Derek Zenner 6 0-0 15, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Seth Vestal 3 2-2 11, Joe Johnson 1 0-0 2, William Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-2 38.
LAPWAI (15-0, 9-0)
Promise Shawl 1 0-0 2, Joseph Payne 5 0-0 12, Jaishaun Sherman 2 0-0 4, Ahlius Yearout 12 2-2 30, Jalisco Miles 2 0-0 4, Christopher Bohnee 2 2-2 6, Kase Wynott 17 1-1 40, Quinten Kipp 2 0-0 4, Marcisio Noriega 2 0-0 5. Totals 45 5-7 107.
Genesee 9 5 13 11—38
Lapwai 31 27 31 18—107
3-point goals — Vestal 3, Zenner 3, Schwartz, Burt, Wynott 5, Yearout 4, Payne 2, Noriega.
JV — Lapwai def Genesee.
Troy 52, Prairie 35
TROY — The Trojans used a big third quarter to pull away from the Pirates of Cottonwood in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Troy “came out with a lot of focus and intensity” out of halftime, outscoring Prairie 17-8 in that period.
Eli Stoner amassed 15 points and Chandler Blazzard scored six of his 10 points in the third for Troy (8-3, 6-3).
Prairie (4-10, 3-6) received a team-high 10 from Lee Forsmann.
PRAIRIE (4-10, 3-6)
Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 3 1-1 7, Trenton Lorentz 3 0-1 6, Shane Hanson 0 4-4 4, Noah Behler 0 1-3 1, Lee Forsmann 4 2-4 10, Bennie Elven 2 0-0 4, Phil Schwartz 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 8-13 35.
TROY (8-3, 6-3)
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 7 1-2 15, Chandler Blazzard 5 0-0 10, Dominic Holden 2 1-2 6, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 1 3-4 5, Kaiden Strunk 1 1-2 4, Makhi Durrett 2 0-1 4, Joseph Bendel 2 4-4 8, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-15 52.
Prairie 6 8 8 13—35
Troy 10 11 17 14—52
3-point goals — Schwartz, Holden, Strunk.
JV — Prairie def. Troy.
Colfax 60, St. George’s 48
SPOKANE — After trailing by six in the first quarter and tying it up at 28 at halftime, the Bulldogs rallied past the Dragons of Spokane in the second half of a Class 2B Bi-County League game.
Adrik Jenkin led with 18 and Seth Lustig scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Colfax (14-3, 10-1).
The Dragons (11-5, 8-2) were paced by John Nowland (16 points) and Shawn Jones (11).
COLFAX (14-3, 10-1)
Bradyn Heilsberg 3 0-0 8, Adrik Jenkin 7 0-0 18, Carson Gray 2 0-0 5, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 6 2-2 16, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 3 0-0 6, J.P Wigen 2 0-0 4, Jaxon Wick 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 2-2 60.
ST. GEORGE’S-SPOKANE (11-5, 8-2)
Ben Sudlow 1 0-0 2, Shawn Jones 4 2-2 11, Robby Witmer 0 1-2 1, Zach You 1 0-0 2, Kayden Gu 2 2-2 6, Braeden Parker 0 0-0 0, Mason Zarlingo 4 0-0 10, John Nowland 6 4-4 16. Totals 18 9-10 48.
Colfax 7 21 12 20—60
St. George’s 13 15 6 14—48
3-point goals — Jenkin 4, Heilsberg 2, Lustig 2, Gray, Wick, Zarlingo 2, Jones.
JV — Colfax def. St. George’s.
Asotin 68, Kettle Falls 60
ASOTIN — AJ Olerich notched 29 points as Asotin (7-9, 2-7) took down Class 2B Bi-County League foe Kettle Falls.
Olerich also added 10 boards to tally a double-double. Cody Ells finished with nine points while dishing out 14 assists. His brother, Gavin Ells, finished with 16 points.
Zane Edwards paced the Bulldogs (5-11, 2-8) with 26 points.
KETTLE FALLS (5-11, 2-8)
Zane Johnson 4 3-3 13, Cameron LeBret 4 0-0 10, Adam Harrington 0 2-2 2, Zane Edwards 9 4-4 26, Tallen Simmons 3 0-0 6, Teddy Bair 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 10-11 60.
ASOTIN (7-9, 2-7)
Cooper Biery 2 0-0 4, Reuben Eggleston 0 0-0 0, Kamea Kauhi 3 2-4 8, Gavin Ells 6 0-2 16, Brady Moore 1 0-3 2, Justin Boyea 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 13 3-3 29, Sam Hall 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 3 3-7 9, Sawyer Biery 0 0-0 0, Dylan Finney 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 8-19 68.
Kettle Falls 17 14 18 11—60
Asotin 18 15 17 18—68
3-point goals — Edwards 4, LeBret 2, G. Ells 4.
Kamiah 56, Logos 22
MOSCOW — The Kubs used their size mismatch to power past the Knights of Moscow in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Kaden DeGroot piled up 15 points, Everett Skinner added 12 and the Kubs (12-3, 8-1) held Logos (4-8, 3-6) to just one point in the fourth quarter.
The Knights were led by Jack Driskill (nine points) and Seamus Wilson (eight).
KAMIAH (12-3, 8-1)
Jayden Crowe 1 0-0 2, Kaden DeGroot 7 0-0 15, Matthew Oatman 3 0-0 6, Everett Oatman 1 2-2 4, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 4 0-2 9, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 5 2-4 12, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0, Rehan Kou 3 2-3 8, William Millage 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-11 56.
LOGOS (4-8, 3-6)
Seamus Wilson 3 0-0 8, Jack Driskill 3 1-2 9, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 1 0-0 2, Thomas Bowen 0 1-2 1, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Boaz Whitling 0 0-0 0, Oliver Spencer 1 0-0 2, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-4 22.
Kamiah 19 14 10 13—56
Logos 8 3 10 1 —22
3-point goals — Kludt, DeGroot, Driskill 2, Wilson 2.
JV — Kamiah def. Logos.
Tekoa-Rosalia 71, Colton 43
TEKOA, Wash. — The Timberwolves rumbled past the Wildcats in a Southeast 1B League game.
Matt Reisenauer led Colton with 18 points and Angus Jordan added 11.
Jadin Campbell had 20 points for Tekoa-Rosalia (10-4, 6-2), which led 23-5 after the first quarter.
COLTON (2-10, 0-8)
Angus Jordan 3 4-6 11, Grant Wolf 2 0-0 4, Memphis McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Dan Bell 3 0-0 6, Tanner Baerlocher 2 0-0 4, Matt Reisenauer 7 2-3 18. Totals 17 6-9 43.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (10-4, 6-2)
Martin 8 3-4 19, Murray 0 0-0 0, Campbell 8 0-0 20, French 5 1-5 11, Bone 3 1-2 8, Morgan 1 3-4 5, Bryan 0 0-0 0, Marsh 2 0-0 4, Place 1 0-0 2, Blaszak 1 0-2 2. Totals 29 8-20 71.
Colton 5 15 7 14—43
Tekoa-Rosalia 23 13 18 17—71
3-point goals — Jordan, Wolf, Reisenauer 2, Campbell 4, Bone.
Cascade 62, Salmon River 28
SALMON RIVER — Salmon River of Riggins couldn’t quite get anything going as it got routed by Long Pin Conference foe Cascade.
The Ramblers (8-7, 2-4) opened up the game on a 25-2 run which was enough to lead the entire way.
Cordell Bovey paced the Savages (2-11, 2-5) with 12 points.
Cole Olsen led all Cascade scorers with 15 points. Tyler Thurston notched 14.
CASCADE (8-7, 2-4)
Stuart Derrick 1 0-0 3, Cole Olsen 5 3-4 15, Grant Whipple 1 1-2 3, Trevor Shears 6 0-0 12, Fin Wilkins 1 1-4 3, Joshua Anderson 0 0-0 0, Ayden Hull 3 0-0 6, Tyler Thurston 6 1-1 14, Samuel Huckoson 2 0-0 6. Totals 25 6-11 62.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (2-11, 2-5)
Gabe Zavala 1 1-2 4, Preston Rupp 1 0-0 3, Cordell Bovey 2 7-8 12, Riley Davis 0 0-0 0, Tyrus Swift 3 0-0 6, Aaron Markley 1 1-2 3. Totals 8 9-12 28.
Cascade 25 8 25 4—62
Salmon River 2 15 7 4—28
3-point goals — Olsen 2, Huckoson 2, Thurston, Derrick, Zavala, Rupp, Davis.
Kellogg 56, Orofino 45
OROFINO — Kellogg (12-3, 6-0) outscored Orofino 32-26 in the second half to seal a Class 2A Central Idaho League victory.
The Maniacs (6-4, 1-3) allowed the Luna brothers to combine for eight made 3s. Kolby Luna finished with a game-high 23 points. Ripley Luna had 16.
Joel Scott paced Orofino with 15 points. Loudan Cochran added nine.
KELLOGG (12-3. 6-0)
Luke Miller 2 0-0 4, Reed Whatcott 1 0-0 3, Ripley Luna 5 6-8 19, Kolby Luna 8 2-4 23, Kolton Maciosek 0 3-4 3, Tom O’Neil 0 0-1 0, Logan Hendrix 1 1-2 4. Totals 17 12-19 56.
OROFINO (6-4, 1-3)
Drew Hanna 1 0-0 2, Hudson Schneider 0 0-0 0, Easton Schneider 3 0-0 7, Nick Drobish 2 2-3 6, Landon Hudson 1 0-0 2, Trystan Grey 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 6 1-2 15, Loudan Cochran 4 0-0 9, Quinton Naranjo 1 0-0 2, Aiden Olive 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 3-5 45.
Kellogg 15 9 19 13—56
Orofino 8 11 14 12—45
3-point goals — K. Luna 5, R. Luna 3, Whatcott, Hendricks, Scott 2, E. Schneider, Cochran.
Potlatch 52, Clearwater Valley 22
POTLATCH — Potlatch routed Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley.
Jaxon Vowels paced the Loggers (9-3, 6-3) with 22 points. Everett Lovell was also in double figures with 11.
Landon Schlieper led the Rams (4-9, 2-8) with nine points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-9, 2-8)
Myatt Osborn 1 0-0 3, Matthew Louwien 1 0-0 3, Joseph Raff 2 0-0 4, Josh Gardner 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 3 2-4 9, Timuni Moses 0 0-0 0, Raphael Kessler 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 0 3-8 3. Totals 7 5-12 22.
POTLATCH (9-3, 6-3)
Waylan Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 3 1-2 8, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 5 1-6 11, Jaxon Vowels 8 4-6 22, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brayden Brown 1 0-0 2, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Jacob Keck 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 4 1-4 9. Totals 21 7-18 52.
Clearwater Valley 2 8 7 5—22
Potlatch 16 14 13 9—52
3-point goals — Osbourn, Louiwen, Schliper, Vowels 2, Clark.
SJEL 68, Garfield-Palouse 48
Garfield-Palouse fell to Southeast 1B foe St John Endicott/Lacrosse on Saturday.
No other information was available at press time.
Timberline-St. John Bosco rescheduled
The Timberline-St. John Bosco Whitepine League Division II boys basketball game was postponed because of a scheduling conflict at Highland High School. The two teams will make up the game Feb. 6.
GIRLS BASKETBALLGarfield-Palouse 48, SJEL 47
Kyra Brantner converted a layup with 16 seconds left to give Garfield-Palouse enough cushion to down Southeast 1B League foe St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse.
Brantner paced the Vikings with 23 points. Zoe Laughary was also in double figures with 10.
Dakota Fox led the Eagles with 12 points.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (5-10, 4-2)
Elena Flansburg 1 4-4 7, Kennedy Cook 2 1-2 5, Zoe Laughary 4 2-2 10, Hailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Kara Blomgren 1 0-0 3, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kyra Brantner 9 5-6 23. Totals 17 12-14 48.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (5-9, 5-7)
Olivia Kjack 2 0-1 4, McKenzie Stanley 4 0-0 8, Kyra Holt 5 0-0 13, Bailey Brown 2 3-4 8, Dakota Fox 5 0-0 12, Olivia Danielson 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 3-5 47.
Garfield-Palouse 7 17 14 10—48
SJEL 8 16 12 11—47
3-point goals — Flansburg, Blomgren, Holt 3, Fox 2, Brown.
Prairie 56, Troy 21
TROY — Prairie used a 21-0 run to start the first quarter to rout Whitepine League Division I opponent Troy.
Kristin Wemhoff paced the Pirates (13-4, 9-2) with 22 points, adding nine steals and five assists. Kylie Schumacher had eight points and 13 rebounds.
Dericka Morgan led the Trojans (3-13, 1-10) with nine points.
PRAIRIE (13-4, 9-2)
Lexi Schumacher 5 0-0 12, Kristin Wemhoff 8 6-8 22, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 2 1-2 5, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Alli Geis 1 0-0 2, Kaylie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 1 0-0 3, Sage Elven 2 0-0 4, Kylie Schumacher 3 2-5 8. Totals 22 9-15 56.
TROY (3-13, 1-10)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 4-6 6, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 1 0-0 2, Alaura Hawley 0 0-1 0, Laura House 0 0-1 0, Bethany Phillis 2 0-0 4, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 2 3-7 9, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 7-15 21.
Prairie 21 10 13 12—56
Troy 0 12 7 2—21
3-point goals — L. Scumacher 2, Hanson, Morgan 2.
JV — Prairie 35, Troy 0 (half).
Colfax 57, St. George’s 23
SPOKANE — Jaisha Gibb and Brynn McGaughy combined for 38 points and Colfax remained unbeaten with a Class 2B Bi-County League victory at St. George’s of Spokane.
Gibb racked up 20 points and McGaughy tallied an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Bulldogs (17-0, 13-0).
No player had more than six points for the Dragons (11-5, 11-1).
COLFAX (17-0, 13-0)
Jaisha Gibb 7 1-2 20, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 1 0-0 3, Hailey Demler 1 2-2 4, Ashley Ring 1 1-2 4, Ava Swan 2 0-0 4, Brynn McGaughy 8 2-2 18, Harper Booth 2 0-0 4, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-8 57.
ST. GEORGE’S-SPOKANE (11-5, 11-1)
Kalea Schlenker 1 0-0 3, Clara Witmer 0 1-4 1, Regan Thomas 0 0-0 0, Annika Bergquist 2 2-2 6, Skyler Peplinski 0 0-0 0, Sarah Harbaugh 0 0-0 0, Carsyn Gildehaus 1 1-2 3, Rachel Sudlow 0 0-0 0, Henri Osborne 2 0-0 4, Margreit Gallow 2 0-0 6. Totals 8 4-8 23.
Colfax 11 12 19 15—57
St. George’s 6 1 7 9 — 23
3-point goals — Gibb 5, Gilchrist, Ring, Gallow 2, Schlenker.
JV — Colfax def. St. George’s.
Colton 81, Tekoa-Rosalia 13
TEKOA, Wash. — The Wildcats stormed out to a 30-2 lead against the Timberwolves (1-13, 1-7) and never looked back in a Southeast 1B League game.
Colton (13-1, 6-0) had four players reach double figures, led by Kyndra Stout’s 26 points followed by Grace Kuhle’s 22. The duo also combined for 10 makes from beyond the arc.
COLTON (13-1, 6-0)
Grace Kuhle 8 0-0 22, Holly Heitstuman 5 0-1 12, Rori Weber 2 1-3 7, Kyndra Stout 10 2-3 26, Ella Nollmeyer 1 1-3 3, Kaydee Heitstuman 5 1-2 13, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 5-11 81.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-13, 1-7)
Briley Smith 1 0-0 2, Clare Wilkins 1 0-2 3, Kayla Eilerson 0 0-0 0, Megan Maley 1 0-0 2, Marissa Alonzo 1 0-0 2, Riley Terrell 1 2-3 4, Asia Kliewer 0 0-0 0, Justina Crane Whitt 0 0-0-0. Totals 5 2-5 13.
Colton 30 18 20 13—81
Tekoa-Rosalia 2 0 4 7 — 13
3-point goals — Kuhle 6, Stout 4, K.Heitstuman 2, H. Heitstuman, 2 Weber 2 Wilkins.
Kamiah 55, Logos 18
MOSCOW — The Kubs held the Knights of Moscow scoreless in the second quarter and Laney Landmark piled up 14 points as Kamiah (11-5, 8-4) defeated Logos (0-15, 0-12) in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Kamiah led just 9-7 after the first quarter but used a 16-0 second quarter to start to pull away.
KAMIAH (11-5, 8-4)
Emma Krogh 5 0-2 10, Laney Landmark 4 6-6 14, Reesa Loewen 0 0-2 0, Kelsey Hunt 2 0-2 4, Mariah Porter 5 0-1 10, Addison Skinner 1 0-0 2, Karlee Skinner 2 1-3 7, Logan Landmark 2 4-13 8. Totals 21 11-29 55.
LOGOS (0-15, 0-12)
Sara Casebolt 1 0-0 3, Cora Johnson 0 0-2 0, Varomi Taylor 1 0-0 2, Hailey Wambeke 0 0-0 0, Piper Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 1 0-0 2, Elena Spillman 0 0-0 0, Grace VanderPloeg 1 3-4 5, Lizzie Crawford 2 2-2 6. Totals 6 5-8 18.
Kamiah 9 16 24 6—55 Logos 7 0 7 4—18
3-point goals — K. Skinner 2, Casebolt.
JV — Kamiah def. Logos.
Asotin 46, Kettle Falls 42
ASOTIN — Emily Elskamp notched 11 points in Asotin’s narrow victory against Class 2B Bi-County League opponent Kettle Falls.
Emma Barnea was also in double figures for the Panthers (6-12, 1-9) with 10 points.
Ryanne Pfesse had a game-high 15 points for the Bulldogs (3-14, 1-10).
KETTLE FALLS (3-14, 1-10)
Josie Birdsley 0 0-2 0, Mary Lancher 1 0-0 2, Ryane Pfesse 3 6-7 15, Rachel Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lenay Shurrum 2 4-6 8, Katie Goodman 0 0-1 0, Ella Johnson 4 0-0 11, Hailey Lesso 0 0-0 0, Anna Edwards 0 3-6 3, Hope Sherman 0 3-5 3. Totals 10 16-27 42.
ASOTIN (6-12, 1-9)
Kelsey Thummel 3 0-0 6, Sadie Thummel 0 0-0 0, Emma Barnea 4 2-4 10, Cady Browne 0 4-8 4, Carlie Ball 2 2-6 6, Hannah Appleford 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 4 2-6 11, Haylee Appleford 1 4-4 6, Abby Ausman 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 14-28 46.
Kettle Falls 11 8 9 14—42
Asotin 10 8 11 17—46
3-point goals — Pfesse 3, Johnson 3, Ausman, E, Elskamp.
Orofino 43, Kellogg 40
OROFINO — Grace Beardin notched 22 points as Orofino (5-8, 2-2) downed Class 2A Central Idaho League foe Kellogg.
Macy Jerrome led the Wildcats (6-11, 3-3) with 22 points. Emily Coe was also in double figures with 10 points.
KELLOGG (6-11, 3-3)
Macy Jerome 7 6-9 22, Emily Coe 3 4-6 10, Dani Henrikson 1 0-0 2, Madison Cheney 3 0-2 6, Makaila Groth 0 0-0 0, Dani Schillereff 0 0-0 0, Alex Karst 0 0-0 0, Aubree Groth 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-17 40.
OROFINO (5-8. 2-2)
Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Reece Deyo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 7 6-8 22, Emma Province 2 0-0 4, Brynn Hanna 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 4 0-2 8, Jaelyn Miller 3 3-13 9. Totals 16 9-23 43.
Kellogg 6 4 11 16—40
Orofino 13 12 9 9—43
3-point goals — Jerome 2, Beardin 2.
Oakesdale 67, Pomeroy 17
OAKESDALE — The Nighthawks (13-2, 6-2) held the Pirates (8-6, 5-4) to single digits in three of the four quarters in a Southeast 1B League game.
Jillian Herres was the only Pirate to find her scoring touch, racking up 14 of her team’s 17 points. She also had five blocks.
Oakesdale was paced by Jessie Reed with 19 points.
POMEROY (8-6, 5-4)
Jillian Herres 6 0-0 14, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Bartles 1 0-0 3, Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Grace Hart 0 0-0 0, Maria Altube 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 0-0 17.
OAKESDALE (13-2, 6-2)
Emily Dingman 2 0-0 5, Jessie Reed 8 3-6 19, Marilla Hocket 6 4-5 14, Bradyn Henley 6 1-1 15, Lucy Hockett 4 0-0 9, Grace Perry 2 1-1 4, Samantha Holling 0 1-1 1, Paige Eads 0 0-1 0. Totals 28 10-15 67.
Pomeroy 2 10 3 2—17
Oakesdale 11 26 27 4—67
3-point goals — Herres 2, Bartels, Henley 4, Hockett 2, Dingman, Hockett.
WRESTLINGZimmerman wins in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — Moscow 120-pounder Skyla Zimmerman ran through her competition and won the title in her class at the Lady Huskie Wrestling Invitational at Othello High School.
Based on her results, the Bears tied for 38th out of 62 teams with 36 points. Colfax did not score a point.
Zimmerman pinned all five of her opponents, all in the first period, in her run to the title.
Team scores — 1. Toppenish 292; 2. Othello 152.5; 3. Orting 130; 4. Hermiston 120; 5. Royal 112; 6. La Grande 111; 7. Sunnyside 110; 8. Davis 105; 9. Kennewick 89; 10. Bellingham 85; 11. Chiawana 82.5; T12. Grandview 78; T12. Warden 78; 14. Blaine 75; 15. Pasco 74; 16. Snohomish 69; 17. Quincy 68; 18. Rogers 67; 19. Goldendale 63.5; 20. Kamiakin 62; 21. Okanogan 60; 22. Prairie 58.5; 23. Glacier Peak 58; 24. Bonners Ferry 55.5; 25. Prosser 55; 26. Hanford 54; 27. Ephrata 52; 28. Eisenhower 50.5; 29. Granger 49.5; 30. Walla Walla 49; T31. Burlington-Edison 47; T31. Wapato 47; 33. Zillah 46; 34. Tonasket 44; 35. Ontario 40; 36. Southridge 39; 37. Omak 37; T38. Eastmont 36; T38. Moscow 36; 40. Yakima West Valley 35; T41. Newport 32; T41. Post Falls 32; T43. Moses Lake 29; T43. Republic/Curlew 29; 45. Yakima East Valley 26; 46. Naches 23; T47. Connell 22; T47. Mead 22; 49. Riverview 21.5; 50. Selah 20; 51. Wahluke 18; 52. Reardan 17; 53. Liberty Bell 16; 54. Battle Ground 15; 55. Cascade 14; T56. Columbia Burbank 13; T56. Ki Be 13; 58. Lakeside 6; 59. Wentachee 4; 60. Inchelium 3; T61. Colfax 0; T61. White Swan 0.
Colfax result
120 — Hope Lyons-Baker 0-2.
Moscow result
120 — Skyla Zimmerman 5-0 (first).
Winona takes title in Kittias
KITTIAS, Wash. — Pomeroy 182-pounder Curtis Winona won all three matches in his class to take the title at the Coyote Classic at Kittias High School.
Winona won all three of his matches by pinfall for the Pirates.
At 160, Peyton Cannon went 1-2, with his win coming by fall. Nick Hastings fell in his two matches at 195.
Montgomery sixth at LRS
RITZVILLE, Wash — Garfield-Palouse’s Walker Montgomery finished in sixth place at the Bronco Invitational at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague High School.
Based on his result, the Vikings were 12th out of 16 teams with nine points. Colfax did not register a point.
Montgomery earned two victories in the consolation rounds before falling in a consolation semifinal.
Team scores — 1. Ferris 150; 2. Chewelah 149.5; T3. Davenport 129; T3. Rainer 129; 5. Almira Coulee Hartline 109; 6. Selkirk 78; 7. Wilbur-Creston-Keller 62; 8. Northwest Christian 39; 9. Kettle Falls 34; 10. Republic 30; 11. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 29; 12. Garfield-Palouse 9; 13. Inchelium 7; 15. Oroville 4; T15. Colfax 0; T15. Tekoa-Rosalia 0.
Colfax result
285 — Tristen Burd 0-2.
Garfield-Palouse result
126 — Walker Montgomery 2-2 (sixth).