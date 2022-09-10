COTTONWOOD — The Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood and the visiting Potlatch Loggers combined for more than 1,100 yards of offense in a 56-52 Prairie win in Whitepine League Division I play Friday.
Trenton Lorentz rushed the ball 29 times for 262 yards and two touchdowns for Prairie (2-1, 2-0). Lorentz also had four receptions for 117 yards and two more scores.
Quarterback Colton McElroy had two passing touchdowns and two more on the ground. McElroy added a 79 yard kick return for a score.
Wyatt Johnson had 136 rushing yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns for Potlatch (1-1, 1-1). Johnson added 146 yards and three scores on three receptions.
“It was definitely a gutty performance in a barnburner type of game I didn’t want to be in, but ultimately we came out on top,” Prairie coach T.T. Cain said. “It was good for the kids.”
Potlatch 18 14 14 6—52
Prairie 26 14 16 0—56
Potlatch — Wyatt Johnson 59 pass from Jack Clark (pass failed).
Prairie — Trenton Lorentz 13 run (run failed).
Prairie — Colton McElroy 26 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Johnson 62 pass from Clark (run failed).
Prairie — McElroy 79 kick return (run failed).
Prairie — Lorentz 37 run (Eli Hinds run).
Potlatch — Johnson 31 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Waylan Marshall 63 pass from Clark (Avery Palmer pass from Clark).
Prairie — Jake Quintal 17 run (run failed).
Prairie — Lorentz 50 pass from McElroy (McElroy run).
Prairie — Lorentz 51 pass from McElroy (Levi Gehring run).
Potlatch — Palmer 16 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Johnson 78 run (Marshall pass from Clark).
Prairie — McElroy 1 run (Hinds run).
Potlatch — Palmer 21 pass from Clark (run failed).
Kamiah 48, Logos 14
Moscow — Colton Ocain ran for 201 yards and four touchdowns in a Whitepine League Division I victory for Kamiah against Logos of Moscow.
“I thought we ran the ball extremely well,” Kubs coach Nels Kludt said. “We had 368 yards on the ground; we barely passed at all.”
Quarterback David Kludt threw for the opening touchdown of the game by Kamiah (2-1, 2-0), while Porter Whipple headed up the defensive effort with six tackles including three sacks and a safety.
Kamiah 14 16 16 2—48
Logos 8 6 0 0—14
Kamiah — David Kludt 4 run (run failed).
Logos — Solomon Howard 16 pass from Jack Driskill (pass successful).
Kamiah — Colton Ocain 37 run (Kaden DeGroot pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — Ocain 1 run (Colton Sams run).
Logos — Lucius Comis 4 pass from Driskill (pass failed).
Kamiah — Ocain 15 run (Colton Sams run).
Kamiah — Ocain 13 run (Ocain run).
Kamiah — Porter Whipple safety.
Kendrick 74, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 6
KENDRICK — It took unbeaten Kendrick only three quarters to claim a nonleague victory against Wilbur-Creston as the visitors waved the white flag due to injuries on their roster.
The Tigers (3-0) benefited from four passing touchdowns by Ty Koepp as well as two scoring receptions from Jagger Hewett in the early-to-middle stages of the game to help build their dominant lead. Freshman relief quarterback Nathan Tweit came in late to run and pass for one touchdown apiece.
“Our kids came out and played some really physical football in the first half,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “I think at halftime there were four Wilbur-Creston kids that were hurt... After the third, they didn’t want to risk any more injury and chose to end the game there.”
Wilbur-Creston 6 0 0— 6
Kendrick 22 22 30—74
Kendrick — Mason Kimberling 13 pass from Ty Koepp (run failed).
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 26 pass from Koepp (Hewett pass from Koepp).
Wilbur-Creston — Dru Becker 3 run (run failed).
Kendrick — Hunter Taylor fumble recovery (Hewett pass from Koepp).
Kendrick — Taylor 12 pass from Koepp (pass failed).
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 10 run (Fitzmorris run).
Kendrick — Hewett 16 pass from Koepp (Xavier Carpenter run).
Kendrick — Wyatt Cook 45 pass from Nathan Tweit (Cade Silflow pass from Tweit).
Kendrick — Tweit 23 run (Ralli Roetcisoender run).
Kendrick — Roetcisoender 2 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Caleb O’Bryant fumble recovery (Tanner Clemenhagen run).
Chewelah 41, Colfax 28
CHEWELAH, Wash. — After falling into an early hole, Colfax rallied to a midgame lead only for Northeast 2B League opponent Chewelah to reassert itself.
The Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1) trailed 21-6 through the first quarter, but came back to lead 28-27 midway through the third before the pendulum swung back in the direction of the Cougars (2-0, 2-0).
Mason Gilchrist ran for two of the four touchdowns on the day for Colfax, which had a 414-353 edge over Chewelah in total offense on the day, but suffered as a result of three turnovers and a blocked punt.
“Our kids played a great ballgame tonight,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “They really did; we just didn’t to enough to win the ballgame. We won the small battles, but we didn’t win the war.”
Colfax 6 14 8 0—28
Chewelah 21 6 8 6—41
Chewelah — Kruz Katzer 2 run (Clayton Jeanneret kick).
Chewelah — Katzer 1 run (conversion failed).
Chewelah — Jeanneret field goal.
Colfax — Jaxon Wick 34 pass from Seth Lustig (run failed).
Chewelah — Katzer 34 run (Jeanneret kick).
Chewelah — Jeanneret 16 run (kick failed).
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 15 run (Lustig run).
Colfax — Gilchrist 1 run (run failed).
Colfax — Zachary Copper 1 run (Copper pass from Lustig).
Chewelah — Jeanneret 5 run (Jeanneret run).
Chewelah — Zach Bowman 10 pass from Jeanneret (kick failed).
Notus 62, Clearwater Valley 22
NOTUS, Idaho — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia suffered its first defeat of the season in a nonleague road game against Notus.
Trailing 42-6 at halftime, the Rams (2-1) found more success after intermission, but were ultimately outscored in every quarter.
Individual scoring plays were not available.
Clearwater Valley 6 0 8 8—22
Notus 22 12 16 12—62
DeSales 54, Pomeroy 22
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — DeSales of Walla Walla outscored Pomeroy in every quarter to send the Pirates home with a Southeast 1B League defeat.
Joe Baffney ran for four and passed for one touchdown by the victorious Irish (2-0). Pomeroy (1-1) enjoyed rushing touchdowns from Walker Flynn and Sidney Bales plus a long passing touchdown from Trevin Kimble to Ollie Severs.
Pomeroy 0 8 14 0—22
DeSales 14 14 18 8—54
DeSales — Joe Baffney 10 run (Baffney run).
DeSales — Caden McCollaugh 31 pass from Baffney (run failed).
DeSales — Sean Sollars 6 run (Sollars run).
DeSales — Baffney 28 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Walker Flynn 12 run (Flynn run).
DeSales — Baffney 53 run (run failed).
DeSales — Carter Green 20 pass from Baffney (run failed).
DeSales — Jake Wilson interception return (run failed).
Pomeroy — Sidney Bales 7 run (Bales run).
Pomeroy — Ollie Severs 48 pass from Trevin Kimble (run failed).
DeSales — Sollars 57 run (Baffney run).
Tekoa-Rosalia 62, Garfield-Palouse 22
ROSALIA, Wash. — The Vikings were forced to use freshman running back Lane Collier at quarterback after an injury in a loss to Tekoa-Rosalia in a 1B Southeast leage game.
Garfield-Palouse (0-2, 0-2) was without starting quarterback Bryce Pfaff from a season opening injury and lost Kaleb Kelnhofer to injury during the game.
Collier accounted for all of the Vikings’ scores, having two passing touchdowns and a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Garfield-Palouse 6 0 8 8—22
Tekoa-Rosalia 16 16 22 8—62
Tekoa-Rosalia — Jadin Campbell run (Westley Bryan run).
Tekoa-Rosalia — Bryan run (Isaac Bone run).
Garfield-Palouse — Milo Kunnap pass from Lane Collier (run failed).
Tekoa-Rosalia — Bone run (Bryan run).
Tekoa-Rosalia — Bryan run (Bryan run).
Tekoa-Rosalia — Campbell from Bryan (run failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Collier kick return (Collier run).
Tekoa-Rosalia — Bone run (Bryan run).
Tekoa-Rosalia — Campbell run (Bone run).
Garfield-Palouse — Nick Meeuswen pass from Collier (Macent Rardon pass from Collier).
Tekoa-Rosalia — Bryan run (Bryan run).
Timberline 48, Salmon River 26
RIGGINS — Rylan West rushed for 233 yards and scored five touchdowns for the Spartans in a nonleague win versus the Savages.
After alternating scores in the first half, Parker Brown scored a two-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left in the second quarter to put Timberline (1-2) up for good.
Gabe Zavala of Salmon River (1-2) threw two touchdowns and rushed for another.
Timberline 8 14 0 26—48
Salmon River 6 12 0 8—26
Salmon River — Gabe Zavala 5 run (kick failed).
Timberline — Rylan West 46 run (Darrin Bonner pass from Parker Brown).
Salmon River — Swift 15 pass from Zavala (pass failed).
Timberline — West 3 run (Caleb Marshall pass from Brown).
Salmon River — Swift 82 pass from Zavala (pass failed).
Timberline — Brown 2 run (pass failed).
Timberline — West 12 run (run failed).
Salmon River — Swift 8 run (run failed).
Timberline — Brown 75 kick return (run failed).
Timberline — West 50 run (pass failed).
Timberline — West 10 run (pass failed).
Council 30, Lewis County 26
CRAIGMONT — Noah Watson came up one yard short on a last second pass from Ty Hambly and the Eagles suffered their first lost of the season 30-26 to Council in a nonleague game.
Watson was in the end zone and had to backtrack to make the catch and could not get past the end line.
“We had a six and a half yard connection when we needed seven,” Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell said.
Josh Gipe scored on a one-yard run for Council (2-1) with 34 seconds remaining to give the Lumberjacks the lead.
Wyatt Webb returned the ensuing kickoff to the seven-yard line for Lewis County (2-1).
Council 8 14 0 8—30
Lewis County 8 12 0 6—26
Lewis County — Wyatt Webb 50 run (Ty Hambly run).
Council — Dahlton Bingham 27 run (Josh Gipe run).
Lewis County — Hambly 64 run (run failed).
Council — Mason Glenn 73 kick return (Gipe run) .
Council — N/A 11 pass from Gipe (run failed).
Lewis County — Hambly 1 run (run failed).
Lewis County — Gage Crow 2 run (run failed).
Council — Gipe 1 run (Bingham run).
Mullan 48, Deary 14
MULLAN, Id. — The Mustangs gave up touchdowns on two blocked punts and a kickoff return in a 48-14 loss to the Mullan Tigers in a nonleague game.
Deary (1-2) fought back with two touchdowns in the third quarter. One on a 4-yard run by Wyatt Vincent and the other on an 8-yard run by Dawson Bovard.
Deary 0 0 14 0—14
Mullan 16 22 10 0—48
Mullan — Blake Layton punt block return (Barrett Basseette run).
Mullan — John Pruit 1 run (James Roe pass from Caleb Ball).
Mullan — Layton 35 pass from Ball (Layton pass form Ball).
Mullan — Layton punt block return (Ball run).
Mullan — Layton 15 pass from Ball (run failed).
Mullan — Denver Thomas safety.
Mullan — Kofi Appiah 77 kick return (run failed).
Deary — Wyatt Vincent 4 run (run failed).
Deary — Dawson Bovard 8 run (Jacob Mechling run).
Weiser 50, Grangeville 14
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs were defeated by the Weiser Wolverines 50-14 in a nonleague game.
Grangeville falls to 0-3 on the season.
No other information was available at press time.
Troy 66, Genesee 28
TROY — The Trojans improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Whitepine League Division I play with their victory against the Bulldogs, who drop to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in league.
No other information was available at press time.
BOYS SOCCEROrofino 3, St. Maries 1
ST. MARIES, Idaho — The Maniacs scored in the opening minutes en route to defeating the St. Maries Lumberjacks in a Class 3A Intermountain League game.
Connor Potratz scored two goals and assisted on another in the Orofino (2-2-1, 2-2-1) win.
Orofino 1 2—3
St. Maries 0 1—1
Orofino — Connor Potratz (James May), 4th.
Orofino — Joel Sneddon (Potratz), 42nd.
Orofino — Potratz PK, 51st.
St. Maries — Remy Ballew, 59th.
Shots — Orofino 8, St. Maries 2. Saves — Orofino: Garrett Sanders 1; St. Maries: Greyson Sands 4.
VOLLEYBALLSpartans serve Savages off court
RIGGINS — Timberline of Weippe served up a 25-7, 27-25, 25-18 nonleague win against Salmon River of Riggins.
The Spartans totaled 27 aces as a team as they improved to 3-3 on the season.
Carlie Harrell racked up 10 kills, Jamie Binder had 20 assists, and Natasha Hernandez compiled 15 digs and eight aces for the Timberline effort.
“Our serving was very dominant,” Spartans coach Brittany Rose said. “...We just served them out of the gym, pretty much.”
Eagles downed by league foes
PULLMAN — In Mountain Christian League play, the Pullman Christian Eagles went down to Center Christian School of Hayden, Idaho, in four sets.
The final scoreline read 25-20, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19 as Pullman Christian dropped to 1-2 on the season. Seniors Annie Goetz (seven kills, five assists) and Elena Mack (four kills, four digs) were among the leaders for the Eagles.
“It was a good game,” Pullman Christian coach Sarah Lindstrom said. “The girls played well, but there’s just a few things we’re still working on, as we’re a growing team.”
JV — Pullman Christian def. Center Christian 25-19, 25-16.