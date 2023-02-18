DAYTON, Wash. — After trailing through the first quarter, Pomeroy turned the tables in style in the second and third en route to a 51-39 victory against Oakesdale in a Class 1B elimination game Friday.
A late Nighthawk resurgence was thwarted after the Pirates “put the game away at the free throw line,” in the words of coach Chris Wolf. Pomeroy (16-7) finished 15-for-21 in foul shooting.
Trevin Kimble had more than half of the Pirates’ offensive production with 27 points while adding five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Ollie Severs provided another 15 points and 13 boards.
Jackson Perry headed things up for Oakesdale (17-12) with 22 points.
With the win, Pomeroy has booked a place in the Washington Class 1B state tournament, which begins March 1 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
OAKESDALE (17-12)
Logan Brown 3 0-0 7, Alex McHargue 1 0-0 2, Emeric Anderson 0 2-2 2, Jackson Perry 8 3-4 22, Shawn Bober 1 0-0 2, Will Lanius 1 0-0 3, Boyle 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 6-8 39.
POMEROY (16-7)
Oliver Severs 6 2-4 15, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trevin Kimble 7 11-12 27, Brodie Magill 2 1-2 6, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trace Roberts 1 1-3 3. Totals 16 15-21 51.
Oakesdale 14 2 3 20—39
Pomeroy 8 12 13 18—51
3-point goals — Perry 3, Brown, Lanius, Kimble 2, Severs, Magill.
Coeur d’Alene 57, Lewiston 54 (2 OT)
COEUR D’ALENE — A Lewiston rally tied things up at the end of regulation and the Bengals kept pace through one overtime, but the Coeur d’Alene Vikings ultimately hung on to prevail in the first round of the Idaho Class 5A district tournament.
Alexander Nipp, who had 13 points for Coeur d’Alene (15-6), got a basket but so did Michael Wren for the Bengals (14-7) as the two teams played tough defense in the two four-minute overtime periods. Kruz Wheeler hit a basket and Kai Wheeler went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line to seal the deal in the second overtime.
Steven Burgess Jr. led the Vikings with 17 points.
Jordan Bramlet totaled 13 points and Wren had 11 for Lewiston, which will host Post Falls at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in an elimination game.
LEWISTON (14-7)
Rylan Gomez 0 3-4 4, Carson Way 3 0-0 8, Jordan Bramlet 4 2-2 13, Kason Mader 0 0-0 0, James White 2 0-0 4, Michael Wren 4 1-2 11, Drew Hottinger 3 0-2 6, Austin Lawrence 3 3-5 9, Cole Arlint 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-15 54.
COEUR D’ALENE (15-6)
Gunner Larsen 3 0-0 8, Alexander Nipp 3 5-6 13, Max Entzi 0 0-0 0, Kruz Wheeler 4 1-2 9, Steven Burgess Jr. 4 6-7 17, Caden Symons 4 1-1 9, Kai Wheeler 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 14-18 57.
Lewiston 9 13 15 15 2 0—54
Coeur d’Alene 12 14 19 7 2 3—57
3-point goals — Bramlet 3, Way 2, Wren 2, Burgess Jr. 3, Larsen 2, Nipp 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALLColton 46, Yakama Nation Tribal 40
DAYTON, Wash. — Colton captured a Class 1B district title on the strength of an edge in the middle quarters against Yakama Nation Tribal of Toppenish, Wash.
Kyndra Stout spearheaded the Wildcat offense with five 3-point goals and a 4-for-4 free throw performance, and Grace Kuhle added another 10 points. Gwen Dawes led the way for Yakama Nation Tribal (19-4), scoring 17.
Colton (22-1) advances to regional play next weekend.
YAKAMA NATION TRIBAL-TOPPENISH (19-4)
Kaydance Visaya 2 0-0 4, Amber Onepennee 2 0-1 5, Lucretia Andy 0 0-0 0, Ayana Sampson 0 1-2 1, Julia George 3 0-0 6, Gwen Dawes 5 6-7 17, Beth Scabbyrobe 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 8-17 40.
COLTON (22-1)
Grace Kuhle 4 0-0 10, Holly Heitstuman 2 1-4 7, Kyndra Stout 5 4-4 19, Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Moehlre 3 0-0 6, Whitcomb 1 2-3 4. Totals 15 7-11 46.
Yakama Tribal 13 11 7 9—40
Colton 12 15 12 7—46
3-point goals — Onepennee, Dawes, Stout 5, Kuhle 2, Heitstuman 2.
Kendrick 58, Garden Valley 34
NAMPA, Idaho — Kendrick rebounded from its opening-round loss with a 58-point, 59-rebound showing for a consolation victory against Garden Valley in the Idaho Class 1A Division II girls basketball tournament at Nampa High School.
Sisters Rose and Ruby Stewart each had a double-double on the day, with Rose recording 14 points and 11 rebounds while Ruby totaled 10 points and 11 boards of her own. Hailey Taylor hit four 3-point goals and added 14 points for the Tigers (17-5), and Morgan Silflow complemented four points with another 11 rebounds.
For Garden Valley (10-9), Katelyn Thompson, Gracie Castillo and Kadence Jacobs each scored 10.
In a rematch of a game played at the same stage of last year’s state tournament, the Tigers take on Leadore (20-5) in the consolation final at 9 a.m. Pacific today.
GARDEN VALLEY (10-9)
Gertie Fuhriman 0 0-0 0, Emma Davis 0 0-0 0, Gabby Gillette 0 0-0 0, Sara Hollist 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Thompson 3 2-4 10, Lacey Tucker 1 0-1 2, Aubree Zimmer 1 0-1 2, Gracie Castillo 3 2-2 10, Kadence Jacobs 4 0-0 10. Totals 12 4-6 34.
KENDRICK (17-5)
Rose Stewart 6 2-2 14, Harley Heimgartner 2 2-4 6, Hali Anderson 1 0-0 2, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 2 0-1 4, Ruby Stewart 2 4-6 10, Taylor Boyer 3 0-0 6, Hailey Taylor 5 0-0 14. Totals 22 8-13 58.
Garden Valley 13 9 5 7—34
Kendrick 25 8 14 11—58
3-point goals — Thompson 2, Castillo 2, Taylor 4, Ru. Stewart 2.
Grangeville 52, Ambrose 39
BOISE — The Bulldogs held a 15-point advantage early in the third quarter and never looked back in an Idaho Class 2A state tournament elimination game win against the Archers at Bishop Kelly High School.
Abbie Frei paced Grangeville (17-9) with 10 points. Addisyn Vanderwall also finished with 10 points and six rebounds as the Bulldogs went 20-for-50 (40%) from the field. Mattie Thacker chipped in nine points and eight rebounds. Madalyn Green tallied eight points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Ellie Thome led Ambrose (17-11) with 14 points. Cate Perrigo finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Grangeville will play Ririe at 9 a.m. today at the same site in the consolation final.
AMBROSE-MERIDIAN (17-11)
Ellie Thome 5 0-1 14, Inara Ries 1 0-1 2, Olivia Waitman 0 0-0 0, Annie Waitman 0 0-0 0, Krystin Collingwood 0 0-2 0, Hanna Maiocca 3 1-2 8, Nicole Thompson 1 0-0 2, Clara Buckley 1 0-0 2, Cate Perrigo 3 5-6 11, Rachel Fedorchuk 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-12 39.
GRANGEVILLE (16-9)
Caryss Barger 2 0-0 5, Adri Anderson 3 2-2 8, Abbie Frei 4 0-0 10, Kinzley Adams 0 0-0 0, Makenna York 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 4 0-2 8, Natalie Long 1 0-0 2, Mattie Thacker 2 5-11 9, Addisyn Vanderwall 4 2-4 10, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-19 52.
Ambrose 9 9 11 10—39
Grangeville 17 13 10 12—52
3-point goals — Thome 4, Maiocca, Frei 2, Barger.
SWIMMINGPullman top seed in five events at state meet
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Pullman boys swimming team finished in the top spot in five of 11 preliminary events at the Class 2A state meet at the King County Aquatic Center.
Sophomore Jake McCoy was a part of four of those top times, including two in individual events, heading into the today’s final events. McCoy is the top seed in the 200 individual medley (1:52.49) as well as the 100 backstroke (50.41). McCoy, Troy Reed, Scott Frye and Carter Frichette won the 200 medley relay prelim in 1:40.77. McCoy, Zaine Pumphrey, Teo Uberuaga and William Miller touched the wall first in the 400 free relay in 3:20.91.
Miller had the other first-place finish in the 100 free (47.33). The Greyhounds will be in the A final in eight total events.
Competition continues at 9 a.m. today.
Top Pullman results
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Jake McCoy, Troy Reed, Scott Frye, Carter Frichette) 1:40.77.
200 freestyle — 3. William Miller 1:46.07.
200 IM — 1. McCoy 1:52.49.
50 free — 15. Michael Campbell 23.19.
100 butterfly — 10. Frye 56.86.
100 free — 1. Miller 47.33.
500 free — 3. Teo Uberuaga 4:56.52.
200 free relay — 2. Pullman (Miller, Uberuaga, Campbell, Frichette) 1:31.94.
100 backstroke — 1. McCoy 50.41.
100 breaststroke — 10. Reed 1:03.43.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (McCoy, Zaine Pumphrey, Uberuaga, Miller) 3:20.91.
WRESTLINGEight remain alive at Mat Classic
TACOMA — Eight area wrestlers remain alive after the first day of the Mat Classic — Washington’s state tournament — at the Tacoma Dome.
Pullman, which has four wrestlers into the semifinal round in Class 2A, has a total of five athletes still in play and sits in fifth place as a team with 52 points. Clarkston, which has one wrestler remaining, is 30th with nine points.
Colfax and Pomeroy each has its lone athlete alive in the Class 1B/2B meet. The Bulldogs are tied for 24th with 11 points and the Pirates are tied for 31st with seven points.
Pullman’s Aydin Peltier (132), Israel Acosta (138), Ivan Acosta (145) and Cotton Sears (285) all won their first two matches and are in the final four in their respective divisions in Class 2A. The Greyhounds’ Samuel Sears (195) and Clarkston’s Dawson Bailey (126) remain alive.
Colfax’s Cooper Phillips won his lone match at 120 pounds after receiving a first-round bye to get to the semifinal round in Class 1B/2B. Pomeroy’s Curtis Winona went 2-1 at 182 pounds to stay alive.
Action continues at 10 a.m. today, and Pullman will be recognized before wrestling starts as the Class 2A state academic champion with a grade-point average of 3.605.
Clarkston results
120 — Gabe Weza 1-2.
126 — Dawson Bailey 2-1.
152 — Braydon Flinders 1-2.
Pullman results
120 — Gavin McCloy 1-2.
132 — Aydin Peltier 2-0.
138 — Israel Acosta 2-0.
145 — Ivan Acosta 2-0.
195 — Samuel Sears 2-1.
285 — Cotton Sears 2-0.
Colfax result
120 — Cooper Philips 1-0.
Pomeroy result
182 — Curtis Winona 2-1.