DAYTON, Wash. — After trailing through the first quarter, Pomeroy turned the tables in style in the second and third en route to a 51-39 victory against Oakesdale in a Class 1B elimination game Friday.

A late Nighthawk resurgence was thwarted after the Pirates “put the game away at the free throw line,” in the words of coach Chris Wolf. Pomeroy (16-7) finished 15-for-21 in foul shooting.