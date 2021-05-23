OROFINO — The Prairie High School baseball team came through late in extra innings to best Horseshoe Bend 11-10 in the Idaho Class 1A state third-place game Saturday at Orofino High School.
Freshman Reece Shears batted in Brody Hasselstrom on a single in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure third place at the state tournament.
“It was our third game in two days of tournament baseball,” coach Kyle Westhoff said. “So it was like: ‘Who’s got anything left in the tank?’”
Dean Johnson paced the Pirates (15-6) on the mound, throwing 85 pitches as a reliever and striking out five batters.
Horseshoe Bend 003 041 20—10 7 5
Prairie 300 024 11—11 6 8
Connor Schwartz, Dean Johnson (4) and Dalton Ross. Thurman, Kelly (6), Larson (7) and Bowles.
Horseshoe Bend hits — Kelly 2, Thurman 2 (2B), Bowles, Huston, Jones.
Prairie hits — Reece Shears 2, Ross (2B), Chase Kaschmitter (2B), Johnson, Schwartz.
Grangeville 13, Declo 5
POCATELLO — Reece Wimer notched three hits with a double, a triple and four RBI as the Grangeville High School baseball team captured third place against Declo in the Class 2A state tournament at Halliwell Park.
“I was happy that we were able to get ourselves rolling again today after facing some strong pitching in the tournament,” coach Lee Nadiger said. “We ran the bases well and took advantage on some misplaced balls.”
Freshman Sam Lindsley was summoned to the mound in the fifth and registered five strikeouts, allowing just two hits and one run as he closed the game out for the Bulldogs (23-6).
Blake Schoo had three singles and scored two runs, tying Grangville’s single-season record for runs scored with 48 on the year.
Grangeville 013 304 2—13 8 2
Declo 002 021 0—5 7 6
Dane Lindsley, Reece Wimer (4), Sam Lindsley (5) and Ebert. Palmer, Dalton (3), Powell (5) and Powell, Matthews (5).
Grangeville hits — Blake Schoo 3, Gannon Garman, Reece Wimer 3 (3B, 2B), Jared Lindsley.
Declo hits — Derek Matthews, Gabe Matthews 3 (3B, 2B), Powell 2 (2B), Kyler Dalton.
Kamiah 6, Glenns Ferry 3
OROFINO — Bodie Norman had five strikeouts in 65 pitches as Kamiah beat Glenns Ferry to claim fifth place at the Class 1A state tournament at Orofino High School.
Brady Mclay added three strikeouts as a reliever, while Herschel Williamson had the only two hits for the Kubs (10-12).
Wyatt Castagneto pitched eight strikeouts over a full game for the Pilots, who end their season with a 9-18 record.
Kamiah 112 020 0—6 2 2
Glenns Ferry 000 300 0—3 4 2
Bodie Norman, Brady Mclay (3) and Christian Nixon. Wyatt Castagneto and unknown.
Kamiah hits — Herschel Williamson 2.
Glenns Ferry hits — Taren Cook 2, Josue Mesillas, Troy Jaramillo.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLGarfield-Palouse 50, Valley Christian 35
SPOKANE — Jaxson Orr had a 19-point, 13-rebound effort, and Austin Jones provided 21 points and eight steals for Garfield-Palouse in a nonleague victory against Valley Christian of Spokane.
The Vikings (4-1) held their rivals to a total of only six points in the first half.
“That’s our fourth game this week,” Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney said. “I was pretty impressed with our kids. The kids played hard and showed a lot of energy and determination for us. We only have seven kids on the team, so it’s been a pretty hard push for them.”
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (4-1)
Austin Jones 8 1-1 21, Jaxson Orr 6 4-7 19, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Cameron Merrill 1 2-4 4, Liam Orfe 2 0-1 6, Brandon Hallan 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-12 50.
VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Evan C. 1 2-2 5, Cameron S. 0 0-0 0, Mason M. 4 2-8 10, Blake S. 0 0-0 0, Jesse J. 8 0-0 20. Totals 13 4-10 35.
Garfield-Palouse 8 13 17 12—50
Valley Christian 4 2 16 13—35
3-point goals — A. Jones 4, Orr 3, Orfe 2, Jesse J. 4, Evan C.
St. George’s 79, Colfax 47
SPOKANE — Colfax couldn’t withstand the duo of Nick Watkins and Nico Morales of St. George’s as the Bulldogs fell in Southeast 1B League play.
Morales finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds and Watkins tallied 26 points. Seth Lustig led the Bulldogs (2-2) with a trio of 3-pointers and 12 total points.
“Those two just jumpstarted them from the jump,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “They have great length and we struggled adjusting to it.”
COLFAX (2-2)
Carson Gray 1 2-3 4, JD Peterson 2 2-5 7, Seth Lustig 4 1-4 12, Bradyn Heilsberg 6 0-1 12, Trace Hennigar 1 2-4 4, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 2-2 6, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-19 47.
ST. GEORGE’S (3-0)
Witmer 0 0-1 0, Zarlinger 2 0-0 5, Brown 2 0-0 4, Morales 10 3-3 24, T. Watkins 5 0-0 10, Pan 0 0-0 0, N. Watkins 9 7-7 26, Henning 1 1-2 3, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Nowland 2 3-5 7. Totals 31 14-18 79.
Colfax 8 10 13 16—47
St. George’s 28 19 11 21—79
3-point goals — Zarlinger, Peterson, S. Lustig 3, Morales, N. Watkins.
JV — St. George’s def. Colfax.
NWC 61, Asotin 43
ASOTIN — Mick Heier recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards and Preston Overberg chipped in 11 points and a 3-pointer as Asotin lost a 2B Bi-County League contest to Northwest Christian.
The Crusaders (1-3) slowed the Panthers (1-2) down from the field using a halfcourt trap that turned out to be one of the deciding factors.
“When they threw that little trap at us we characteristically made silly passes and gave them extra oppurtunities,” coach Seth Paine said. “Just telling em’ learn and grow from it.”
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (1-3)
Asher West 5 2-5 13, Adam Loranger 0 0-0 0, Drew Vickery 0 0-0 0, Micah Littleton 6 0-0 13, Nate Clark 4 3-6 12, Ryan Waters 4 1-4 9, Titus Spuler 1 0-0 2, Mac Young 5 2-10 12, Ian Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-29 61.
ASOTIN (1-2)
Josh Epling 1 0-0 2, Preston Overberg 3 4-7 11, Brayden Barnea 4 1-1 9, Tanner Nicholas 0 0-0 0, Jake Tanguay 0 0-0 0, Ryan Denham 1 2-5 4, Kamea Kauhi 2 0-1 4, Mick Heier 4 2-4 11, A.J. Likkel 0 0-0 0, Kaden Aldous 0 2-6 2. Totals 15 11-24 43.
Northwest Christian 17 13 13 18—61
Asotin 7 9 18 9—43
3-point goals — West, Littleton, Clark, Overberg, Heier.
JV — NWC def. Asotin.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 78, Colton 34
ST. JOHN — Matthew Reisenauer made three 3-point goals and shot 4-for-4 from the foul line to finish with 13 points for Colton, but his team suffered a Southeast 1B League defeat to St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
“St. John played well,” said Colton coach Nick Simons, whose team fell to 1-4 on the season. “They shot the ball really well; got off to a quick start. I thought we played much better in the second half — just kind of got off to a slow start, but the third quarter was really good.”
COLTON (1-4)
Dalton McCann 2 1-6 7, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 2-6 4, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Matthew Reisenauer 3 4-4 13, Raf Arnhold 4 1-2 10, . Totals 10 8-18 34.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE
Ty Harder 3 0-0 8, Wyatt Walker 1 0-0 2, Tanner Fleming 1 0-0 2, Logan Marconi 1 0-0 2, Rory Maloney 7 2-2 17, Doug Stach 0 0-0 0, Pedro Molina 2 3-3 8, Jaden Danielson 7 0-0 19, Ryan Anderson 1 0-0 2, Matthew DeFord 0 0-0 0, Jacob Swannack 0 1-2 1, Landen Miller 1 0-0 2, Kameron Greenhalgh 7 1-1 15. Totals 31 7-8 78.
Colton 4 7 15 8—34
SJE 20 23 12 23—78
3-point goals — Reisenauer 3, McCann 2, Arnhold, Danielson 5, Harder 2, Maloney, Molina.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLColfax 50, St. George’s 19
SPOKANE — Fresh off a late-reported 72-21 defeat of Chewelah the previous night, Colfax held St. George’s of Spokane to single-digit point totals in each quarter en route to a Southeast 2B League victory.
“The defense was pretty solid,” said Colfax coach Mike Dorman, whose team moved to 3-1 on the season. “I like the way that we communicatd on defense; we really got after it.”
Jaisha Gibb and Asher Cai added 14 points apiece to the Bulldogs’ total. Gibb also had five steals and five assists, while Cai made five steals and eight rebounds.
COLFAX (3-1)
Hannah Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Justice Brown 4 0-0 8, Abree Aune 1 3-4 5, Jaisha Gibb 5 0-0 14, Kendall Gosney 0 0-0 0, Hailey Demler 1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 0 3-4 3, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2, Asher Cai 6 0-0 14. Totals 19 6-8 50.
ST. GEORGE’S (1-2)
Margreit Galow 3 1-2 9, Georgia Steele 0 1-2 1, Savanah Briceno 2 0-0 4, Annika Berquist 2 1-2 5, Skylar Peplinski 0 0-0 0, Jenn Lee 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Clark 0 0-0 0, Beth Swartzwelder 0 0-0 0, Henrietta Osbourne 0 0-2 0. Totals 7 3-8 19.
Colfax 13 15 17 5—50
St. George’s 3 4 4 8—19
3-point goals — Gibb 4, Cai 2, Galow 2.
Colton 74, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 31
ST. JOHN — Visiting Colton held St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse to single-digit scoring outputs in each quarter of a comprehensive Southeast 1B League victory.
The Wildcats (4-2, 3-0) got 29 points from Rylee Vining, along with 18 from Maggie Meyer and 17 from Josie Schultheis. Meyer scored 13 in the first quarter alone to start the Colton offense, while Schultheis was steady throughout, and Vining — who had six 3s — added 20 of her points in the second half.
“I thought the balanced scoring was pretty key tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said.
COLTON (4-2, 3-0)
Rylee Vining 11 1-2 29, Maggie Meyer 7 1-2 18, Josie Schultheis 8 0-0 17, Mary Pluid 2 0-0 4, Kyndra Stout 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 2 1-2 6. Totals 30 3-6 74.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE
McKenzie Stanley 0 0-0 0, Hailee Marty 1 0-0 2, Bailey Brown 1 2-2 4, Chloe Stach 1 0-0 2, Julia Guske 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Bailey 6 1-2 17, Olivia KJack 3 0-4 6, Alyssa Abrahamson 0 0-0 0, Eden Roberts 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-8 31.
Colton 26 14 11 23—74
SJE 9 9 8 5—31
3-point goals — Vining 6, Meyer 3, Schultheis, Baerlocher, B. Bailey.
Northwest Christian 48, Asotin 22
ASOTIN — Kayla Paine scored eight points and Emily Elskamp had a team-high seven rebounds for Asotin as the Panthers dropped a 2B Bi-County League game to Northwest Christian.
Lilly Denham added six boards as Asotin (1-3) hung tough in the first quarter but faded late.
“After the first week (of games) we’re exhausted,” coach Krisi Pratt said. “We’re happy with the effort, unfortunately, we got into foul trouble in the second half.”
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (1-2)
I. Larson 1 0-0 2, M. Ritchie 2 0-2 4, C. Cox 2 1-2 5, E. Sander 8 0-6 16, A. Zwisler 0 0-0 0, M. Nelson 2 5-6 10, A. Bowman 4 0-0 9, Int. Larson 1 0-1 2, K. Riddle 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-11 48.
ASOTIN (1-3)
Sadie Thummel 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Bailey 1 1-3 4, Rilynn Heimgartner 0 0-2 0, Emmeyln Barnea 2 0-1 4, Lily Denham 1 1-4 3, Kayla Paine 2 4-4 8, Sophia Carrasco 0 1-2 1, Emily Elskamp 0 0-0 0, Haylee Appleford 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 7-16 22.
Northwest Christian 4 18 9 17—48
Asotin 2 3 9 8—22
3-point goals — Nelson, Bowman, Bailey.
JV — Asotin 41, NWC 30
TENNISGomez, Carper place for Bengals
BOISE — On a day of action hampered by repeated rain delays, Lewiston’s Austin Gomez placed fourth in boys’ singles while teammate Rylei Carper finished fifth/sixth among girls in the Idaho Class 5A state tennis tournament held at Boise State University’s Appleton Tennis Complex.
Gomez rallied to a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory against Dylan Maude of Rocky Mountain High School, who had eliminated younger brother Dylan Gomez the previous day. Austin then won an injury default before falling in the third/fourth-place match to JJ Byrne of Boise High School — the same player who had knocked him out of the winners’ bracket.
“Today when we went into the first rain delay, (Austin) had lost his first set to Dylan Maude,” Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks said. “After the rain delay, he came back so strong and very consistent and just put a lot of heart into his match.”
Carper started her day with a 6-1, 6-2 handling of Boise’s Katie Turcke before falling to Taylor Parsley of Rocky Mountain.
“She played so well,” Stocks said of Carper. “She was very consistent, had a lot of power, and the girl couldn’t handle the spin on her ball.”
Lewiston individual records
Boys’ singles — Austin Gomez 2-1
Girls’ singles — Rylei Carper 1-1
Girls’ doubles — Moran and Finch 0-1
WRESTLINGPullman splits double dual
Pullman picked up a team win against East Valley 42-18 and lost its other team dual with West Valley 54-21 at Clarkston High School on Saturday.
The Hounds gathered pins from Gabe Smith, Evan McDougle and Cotton Sears while Jeroen Smith toppled Kyler Warren of West Valley in what coach Marcus Crossler described as “a hard fought fight,” winning that contest by a score of 4-0.
“We came out with a little more passion and fire today,” Crossler said.
No other details were available.