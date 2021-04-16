COTTONWOOD — Eve Uhlenkott collected six hits as Prairie swept Lapwai in a Whitepine League doubleheader Thursday that included the continuation of a game suspended after six innings because of darkness March 18 at Lapwai.
The Pirates erupted for 11 runs in the seventh to win that contest 32-22, then took the second game 20-5 in three innings.
Uhlenkott pushed her hit total for the week to 11 in five games, and Josie Remacle slugged her third homer of the week. Madison Shears also homered.
GAME 1
Prairie 532 731 (11)— 32 10 5
Lapwai 140 475 1—22 15 0
Key and Remacle. McCormack, Bisbee (5) and Greene, Whitman (3), Green (5).
Prairie hits — Shears 2 (HR), Key 3, E. Uhlenkott 4, Remacle (3B).
Lapwai hits — C. Oatman 3 (HR), Greene 3 (3B), Williamson, Bisbee 3, McCormack 2, A. Oatman, Whitman, Villalobo (HR).
GAME 2
Lapwai 203 —5 7 2
Prairie (12)44 — 20 8 3
Bisbee and Gould. Key and Remacle.
Lapwai hits — Ellenwood, C. Oatman, Bisbee, Williamson 2 (2B), Gould, Mitchell.
Prairie hits — Shears 2 (2B), E. Uhlkenott 2 (2B), Remacle 2 (HR), Enneking, Forsman.
Garfield-Palouse 16-15, Touchet 2-7
TOUCHET, Wash. — Kenzi Pedersen allowed two hits in winning Game 1, and Madison Cloninger allowed a run while striking out three to pick up the victory as the Vikings swept the Indians in a Southeast 1B League doubleheader.
Pedersen had seven hits, six runs scored and seven RBI on the day for Garfield-Palouse (5-1). Denni Sealy had six runs scored and two RBI in the doubleheader. Everyone in the Viking lineup in the opener had at least one RBI.
In the second game, Touchet forged a 6-6 tie after three innings before Garfield-Palouse pulled away.
Vikings coach Rochelle Pedersen juggled her lineup a bit and was thrilled with the way things worked out.
“We tried some people in positions they normally don’t play,” Pedersen said. “We just wanted to see how versatile our team is, and we were pleased with how everyone was able to take on their roles.”
Earlier in the day, Pedersen was named a WIAA athlete of the week.
The Viking player allowed a hit and struck out 10 in Game 1 of Gar-Pal’s season-opening April 1 doubleheader against Sunnyside Christian, which the Vikings won 14-2. Offensively on the day in the doubleheader, she went 8-for-9 with a home run and 17 RBI.
GAME 1
Gar-Pal 320 92—16 10 3
Touchet 011 00—2 2 4
Kenzi Pedersen and Denni Sealy; Rosetta Renwick and Areli Orozco.
Gar-Pal hits — Megan Olson 3, Madison Cloninger 2 (2 2B), Sealy 2 (2B), Pedersen 2, Maci Brantner (3B).
Touchet hits — Ashley Luna, Jackee Tobin.
GAME 2
Gar-Pal 420 116 1—15 9 3
Touchet 024 001 0—7 4 4
Brantner, Cloninger (3) and Olson; Renwick and Orozco.
W — Cloninger.
Gar-Pal hits — Pedersen 5 (2 2B, 3B), Sealy (3B), Cloninger (2B), Brantner, Kendra Lentz.
Touchet hits — Areli Orozco, Ashley Luna, LeAnn Kincaid, Diana Rineon.
BASEBALLPrairie 13, Kamiah 1
COTTONWOOD — Connor Schwartz belted a three-run home run well past Prairie’s right-field fence to walk off a Whitepine League game, which the Pirates won via the 10-run rule.
Pirate starter Chase Kaschmitter struck out 11 and walked three during his one-hitter.
Prairie (4-1) also took advantage of 12 errors from Kamiah (3-5), which had trouble fielding off the Camas Prairie dirt.
The Pirates totaled just three hits, but made plenty of contact. Dalton Ross had a double.
Kubs starter Bodie Norman struck out six.
“We’d talked about just putting it in play,” Prairie coach Kyle Westhoff said. “It’s hard to play defense at Cottonwood.”
Kamiah 000 01—1 1 12
Prairie 051 34—13 3 2
Bodie Norman, Brady McLay (5) and Willis Williamson. Chase Kaschmitter and Dalton Ross.
Kamiah hit — Cloud Guffey.
Prairie hits — Connor Schwartz 2 (HR), Ross (2B).
Grangeville 10, Genesee 9
GENESEE — Reece Wimer hit a tying two-run double in the top of the seventh inning before Caleb Frei singled him home to push Grangeville past Genesee in a nonleague game.
Dane Lindsley closed it out on the mound by retiring the side in the bottom of the seventh.
Tom Reynolds homered and Gannon Garman made three hits including a triple for Grangeville (14-5).
Grangeville 032 010 4—10 10 5
Genesee 031 050 0— 9 4 0
Lefebvre, Wimer (4), D. Lindsley (5) and Ebert. Scharnhorst, Burt (4) and Guinard.
Grangeville hits — Garman 3 (3B), Wimer 2 (2B), Reynolds 2 (HR), Ebert, J. Lindsley, C. Frei.
Genesee hits — Johnson 3 (3B), Wareham.
Lewiston JV 11, Orofino 1
Lewiston’s JV broke open a one-score game with a nine-run fifth inning, putting away Orofino in Lewiston.
Two-run doubles from James McCoy and Brice Bensching highlighted the inning, which featured two bases-loaded walks.
Bensching and Zach Massey tallied two hits apiece to back a stellar outing from Carson Kolb, who permitted four hits while striking out 13 in the complete game.
Orofino’s Steve Bradbury had four strikeouts and had allowed just two hits before the fifth.
Orofino 100 00—1 4 1
Lewiston JV 110 09—11 7 0
Steve Bradbury, B. Hanna (5), Nick Drobish (5) and Rylan Larson. Carson Kolb and Tyler Granlund.
Orofino hits — Larson, Bradbury, Joe Sparano.
Lewiston JV hits — Brice Bensching 2 (2B), Zach Massey 2, James McCoy (2B), Blake Hill, Connor Piper.
Clearwater Valley 14-14, Lapwai 0-4
Clearwater Valley of Kooskia swept a Whitepine League doubleheader against Lapwai at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
The Rams (5-5, 4-2) won each game in five innings via mercy rule. Connor Jackson tallied eight strikeouts and two hits with two RBI in Game 1 for Clearwater Valley, while Anthony Fabbi went 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBI and notching seven strikeouts from the mound in Game 2.
“Good to see the bats really coming around,” Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley said. “Solid pitching by all four guys that threw tonight.”
Full linescores were unvailable.
GAME 1
Lapwai 000 00— 0 2 3
Clearwater Valley 181 4x—14 7 2
GAME 2
Clearwater Valley 542 03—14 13 1
Lapwai 310 00— 4 5 4
BOYS’ SOCCERPullman 8, Rogers 1
SPOKANE — Isaac Kim scored three times and Evan French added two goals and an assist as Pullman thumped Rogers in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Timothy Chapman, Aiden Crossler and Leon Lange also scored for the Greyhounds (2-0, 2-0).
Pullman 6 2—8
Rogers 1 0—1
Pullman — Isaac Kim (Jaxon Patrick), 8th
Pullman — Kim (Evan French), 16th.
Pullman — French, 22nd.
Pullman — Timothy Chapman (Mitch LaVielle), 25th.
Rogers — Musa Mahdi, 30th.
Pullman — French, 33rd min.
Pullman — Aiden Crossler, 39th.
Pullman — Kim (Leon Lange), 44th.
Pullman — Lange (Lukas Wexler), 48th.
Shots — Pullman 15, Rogers 3.
Saves — Pullman: Wolsborn 1, Cole 1. Rogers: 6, name NA.
West Valley 5, Clarkston 1
SPOKANE VALLEY — Arijha Haskel made 10 saves at goal for Clarkston, but the Bantams couldn’t limit Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley and striker Ian Alvarado enough in a road loss.
The Eagle star posted three goals and two assists.
Clarkston coach Jerry McGowen was pleased with Haskel’s play.
“It wasn’t his fault. None of the goals were caused by goalie errors,” McGowen said. “He was probably our best player today.”
The Bantams (0-2) ultimately couldn’t buy enough chances to respond.
Juan Sabogal scored the visitors’ goal five minutes into the second half off an assist from Seth Brown, who was one of a few Bantams to be shifted to a new position. Brown played defender rather than forward.
“We’re going to be more competitive going forward,” McGowen said.
Clarkston will host Rogers at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Clarkston 0 1—1
West Valley 3 2—5
West Valley — Ian Alvarado (Peterson), 6th.
West Valley — Ball (Alvarado), 12th.
West Valley — Alvarado (Allen), 17th.
Clarkston — Juan Sabogal (Seth Brown), 45th.
West Valley — Alvarado (Allen), 47th.
West Valley — Churkin (Alvarado), 64th.
Shots — Clarkston 6, West Valley 17.
Saves — Clarkston: Arijha Haskel 10. West Valley: Jasper Marsh 6.
TENNISClarkston girls 6, Othello 1
OTHELLO, Wash. — Kerington Tenwick dropped only one game at No. 1 and her fellow singles players all won 6-0, 6-0 as Clarkston whipped Othello in a nonleague match.
Jenna Allen, Corah Cassel and Katie Kaufman were the other Bantam singles players.
Clarkston is 2-0 heading into league action.
Singles — Kerington Tenwick, Clk, def. Julissa Cantu 6-1, 6-0; Jenna Allen, Clk, def . Shaily Glahuel 6-0, 6-0; Corah Cassel, Clk, def. Demi Dorow 6-0, 6--0; Katie Kaufman, Clk, def. Yareli Glahuel 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Claire Teasley and Maggie Ogden, Clk, def. Maciah Tovar and Kendra Freeman 7-5, 2-6, 6-0; Natalie Elskamp and Rachel Hoffman, Clk, def. Sydney Anderson and Kenzie Simpson 6-2, 6-1; Maddie Hoffman and Audrey Whittle, Oth, def. Maddie Hoffman and Audrey Whittle 6-3, 6-3.
Pullman boys 7, East Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman won 6-0, 6-0 shutouts in all three doubles matches of an overall team sweep against East Valley in a nonleague match.
Of 12 sets played, the Greyhounds (2-0) won nine by 6-0 margins, with two ending 6-1 and one at 6-2.
“One rarely sees a more comprehensive victory than this,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt said. “The display of strength, depth and grace in action by our program brightened an already glorious springtime afternoon.”
Singles — Jay Sahaym, Pul, def. Corey Phout 6-2, 6-0; Ravi Lin, Pul, def. Luke Holecek 6-0, 6-1; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Teo Diaz-Gomez 6-0, 6-1; Brian Fugh, Pul, won by forfeit.
Doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Chase Weidmer/Tate Gregerson 6-0, 6-0; Vijay Lin/Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Ben Donohue/Eric Prichard 6-0, 6-0; Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Koy Gregerson/Bryant Bennett 6-0, 6-0.
Pullman girls 6, East Valley 1
PULLMAN — The Greyhound girls got three singles wins and a swept the doubles to top Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe East Valley.
At No. 1 singles, Pullman’s Gwyn Heim dropped what coach Dan Vollmer called an “intense, entertaining marathon match” to the Knights’ Tiffany Phout with a scoreline of 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. The Hounds’ top doubles pairing of Chelsie George and Suba Ventkatasubramanian rallied from a set down to defeat East Valley’s Jazzy McGee and Kinzie Bennet 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Beyond that, it was smooth sailing for Pullman (2-0), which did not drop a set in any of the day’s other contests.
Singles — Tiffany Phout, EV, def. Gwyn Heim 4-6,7-5,6-3; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Molly Vinyard 6-1, 6-4; Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Madi Waits 6-0, 6-0; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Ashley Salt 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Chelsie George/Suba Ventkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Jazzy McGee/Kinzie Bennett 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Hannah Gecas/Kalee Hildebrand, Pul, def. Grace Stoner/Athena Lyons-Huss 6-1, 6-1; Margot Keane/Chloe Schnore, Pul, def Samara Reyes/Skylar Werner-Ashpaugh 6-1, 6-2.
Othello boys 7, Clarkston 0
SPOKANE — Clarkston’s inexperienced boys’ team absorbed a nonleague loss to Othello.
More competive than the scores indicate were Mason VanTine’s match at No. 2 singles and Norbert Kulesza and Braydon Woods’s contest at No. 1 doubles.
The Bantams are 1-1.
Singles — Aaron Villarreal, Oth, def. Gavin Wickens 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Clay, Oth, def. Mason VanTine 6-2, 6-2; Forest Reylance, Oth, def. Aiden Schnatterle 6-0, 6-0; Javier Rodriguez, Oth, def. Espen Williams 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Jacob Risenmay and Kyler Freeman, Oth, def. Norbert Kulesza and Braydon Woods 6-3, 6-2; Jack Gentry and Brighton Reylance, Oth, def. Zane Leslie and Gabe Rathbun 6-0, 6-0; Othello won by forfeit.