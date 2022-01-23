COTTONWOOD — Revenge sometimes can be oh-so-sweet; just ask the Prairie-of-Cottonwood girls basketball team.
The Pirates had not beaten Lapwai in the Whitepine League Division I rivals’ past 10 matchups, dating back to 2018. That included the past three district tournaments and in the third-place game of the 2019 Class 1A Division I state championship tournament.
But all that past pain and misery was wiped away, even if it was just for one day Saturday.
Kristen Wemhoff led three Prairie players in double figures with 16 points as the Pirates beat the Wildcats 55-47 to take over first place in the Whitepine League Division I standings.
It was Prairie’s first victory against Lapwai (11-3, 9-1) since a 58-48 decision at home on Dec. 11, 2018. It also put the Pirates in sole possession of the league lead by one full game.
Tara Schlader added 15 points, and Laney Forsmann chipped in 13 points for Prairie (12-3, 11-1), which went 24-for-40 (60 percent) at the free-throw line.
The teams were tied at 8 after the first quarter, but the Pirates outscored the Wildcats 21-12 in the second to take a 29-20 lead into halftime. Lapwai rallied to pull within six after three, but the Pirates hung on in the fourth.
Coach Lori Mader labeled this game as Prairie’s “best overall team performance.”
Sayq’is Greene tallied 13 points for the Wildcats.
LAPWAI (11-3, 9-1)
Grace Sobotta 2 0-0 6. Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2 2-4 7, Samara Smith 1 0-2 2, Soa Moliga 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gould 2 0-0 5, Jayden Leighton 0 0-0 0, Sayq’is Greene 5 2-3 13, Kahlees Young 1 6-8 8, Qubilah Mitchell 2 0-1 4, Amari Mitchell 0 2-4 2. Totals 15 12-22 47.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (12-3, 11-1)
Kristen Wemhoff 5 6-13 16, Oliva Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Dealanie Lockett 1 3-4 6, Ali Rehder 1 1-3 3, Josie Remacle 1 0-0 2, Tara Schlader 4 7-12 15, Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 3 7-8 13, Gracie Farr 0 0-0 0, Rylie Enneking 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 24-40 55.
Lapwai 8 12 14 13—47
Prairie 8 21 11 15—55
3-point goals — Sobotta 2, McCormack-Marks, Gould, Greene, Lockett.
JV — Prairie 64, Lapwai 44.
Potlatch 36, Kamiah 35
POTLATCH — A fourth-quarter Kamiah rally brought the Kubs within a point of the Loggers in the final minute of regulation, but Potlatch got possession with 15 seconds remaining and held on through the buzzer for a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Kamiah (6-7, 3-7) had a 12-10 edge through the opening quarter, then the Loggers (7-6, 5-5) took over in the middle periods before the Kubs’ resurgence.
For Potlatch, Tayva McKinney led scoring with 11 points, while Emma Chambers — who was “all over the place” on defense, in the words of coach Mandy Reynolds — finished with 10 points and five rebounds. The Kubs’ Laney Landmark led all scorers with 17 points.
KAMIAH (6-7, 3-7)
Logan Landmark 0 0-0 0, Laney Landmark 5 6-10 17, Delaney Beckman 1 0-0 2, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 1 0-0 2, Mariah Porter 3 0-1 8, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 6, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-11 35..
POTLATCH (7-6, 5-5)
Emma Chambers 4 2-3 10, Tayva McKinney 5 0-1 11, Jaylee Fry 2 4-8 8, Bailyn Anderson 1 1-2 3, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 2-5 4, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-19 36.
Kamiah 12 4 2 13—35
Potlatch 10 12 9 5—36
3-point goals — Porter 2, Skinner 2, Laney Landmark, McKinney.
Pullman 58, Shadle Park 31
SPOKANE — Audrey Pitzer of Pullman led all scorers with 16 points in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory for the Greyhounds against Shadle Park of Spokane.
Ava Petrino added another 13 points for Pullman (3-10, 2-1), which got nine players on the board in all and had its best run of the game in a 17-2 second quarter.
Maliya Asadi led the way for the Highlanders (1-9, 0-3) with 14 points.
PULLMAN (3-10, 2-1)
Meg Limburg 1 0-0 2, Elise McDougle 2 2-2 6, Audrey Pitzer 8 0-2 16, Lacie Sines 1 0-0 2, Ava Petrino 6 0-2 13, Marissa Carper 2 0-1 4, Shelby Paul 3 0-0 6, Jenna Harris 1 0-0 2, Sehra Singh 3 0-0 7, Ryliann Bednar 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 2-7 58.
SHADLE PARK (1-9, 0-3)
Emma Summers 0 0-0 0, Maliya Asadi 6 2-3 14, Josey Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Addison Jahn 0 2-2 2, Aubrielle Plaster 1 0-2 2, Madison Fager 2 0-0 5, Brie Whitcomb 1 0-1 2, Jaycie Plaster 2 0-0 6. Totals 12 4-8 31.
Pullman 10 17 14 17—58
Shadle Park 7 2 8 14—31
3-point goals — Petrino, Singh, Plaster, Fager.
Colfax 75, Davenport 36
COLFAX — The Bulldogs blitzed through a 32-point opening quarter en route to a Northeast 2B League victory for Colfax against Davenport.
“We were shooting really well right off the bat,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “The girls hadn’t played in a week, and so I know that they were excited to actually have a game.”
Jaisha Gibb shot 3-for-3 from outside arc and 8-of-10 overall to total 25 points while making five assists for the Bulldogs (11-1, 4-0). Asher Cai added another 19 points, and Brynn McGaughy put up 18.
Four players notched seven points apiece to spearhead the offensive effort for the beaten Gorillas (2-8, 1-4).
DAVENPORT (2-8, 1-4)
Libby Mattox 0 0-0 0, Hanna Orvis 2 2-3 7, Glenna Soliday 3 0-2 7, Alyssa Kruger 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Kemmerer 2 0-0 4, Jensyn Jacobsen 3 1-2 7, Keira Katz 0 0-0 0, Clare Lathrop 1 2-2 4, Lena Waters 3 1-2 7. Totals 14 6-14 36.
COLFAX (11-1, 4-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Jaisha Gibb 11 0-0 25, Harper Booth 2 0-0 4, Asher Cai 6 3-3 19, Brynn McGaughy 6 6-6 18, Ava Swan 1 0-2 2, Olivia Andrus 1 0-0 3, Paige Claassen 2 0-1 4. Totals 29 9-12 75.
Davenport 10 10 12 4—36
Colfax 32 11 16 16—75
3-point goals — Orvis, Soliday, Cai 4, Gibb 3, Andrus.
Clearwater Valley 58, Logos 42
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia used an 18-4 opening quarter to pave the way to a Whitepine League Division I victory against the Knights of Moscow.
Shada Edwards tallied 27 points and hit six 3-pointers for Clearwater Valley (11-3, 7-3), which has won five consecutive games. Kadance Schilling chipped in 16 points for the Rams, who led 34-19 at halftime and 50-30 after three quarters. Trinity Yocum also had 10 rebounds.
Ameera Wilson finished with 20 points for Logos (4-11, 1-11).
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-11, 1-11)
Cora Johnson 0 1-2 1, Ameera Wilson 7 6-13 20, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 2 3-6 7, Eve Rench 1 0-0 2, Sara Casebolt 3 0-2 6, Sydney Miller 1 2-2 4, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 1 0-2 2, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 12-27 42.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (11-3, 7-3)
Taya Pfefferkorn 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 1 0-0 2, Serinity Soun 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 8 5-7 27, Eva Lundgren 0 2-2 2, Kadance Schilling 5 6-11 16, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 1 4-4 6, Trinity Yocum 2 0-2 5. Totals 17 17-26 58.
Logos 4 15 11 12—42
Clearwater Valley 18 16 16 8—58
3-point goals — Edwards 6, Tr. Yocum.
Pomeroy 54, SJEL 28
ST. JOHN, Wash. — The Pirates got contributions up and down their lineup in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division rout of the host Eagles.
“We were able to get everyone on the floor tonight and share in the scoring,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “We had some really good movement off the ball, and we boarded really well on the defensive end to avoid any second chances for St. John.”
The Pirates (10-2, 4-2) held St. John/Endicott-LaCrosse (7-5, 2-3) to single digits in every quarter, including a low of four points in the second.
Kendall Dixon led Pomeroy with 21 points and seven rebounds. Chase Caruso added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Brooklyn Bailey paced the Eagles (7-5, 2-3) with 14 points.
POMEROY (10-2, 4-2)
Jillian Herres 1 2-4 4, Chase Caruso 3 3-6 11, Keely Maves 4 1-2 9, Kiersten Bartles 1 0-0 2, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Haliee Brewer 1 1-2 3, Elizabeth Ruchert 2 0-1 4, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 10 1-2 21. Totals 22 8-17 54.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (7-5, 2-3)
Ryan Mills 1 0-0 2, Bailey Brown 1 2-4 4, Chloe Stach 0 1-2 1, Kyra Holt 1 1-2 3, Kali Hergert 2 0-0 4, Avery Fleming 0 0-2 0, Kim Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Bailey 5 3-4 14. Totals 10 7-14 28.
Pomeroy 12 14 15 13—54
St. John-Endicott 7 4 7 9—28
3-point goals — Caruso 2, Bailey.
Gar-Pal-Colton games postponed
Saturday’s scheduled boys and girls basketball games between Garfield-Palouse and Colton were postponed because of COVID-19 issues among the officiating crew.
Makeup games are set for Tuesday, with the girls to play at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30.
BOYS BASKETBALLLapwai 105, Troy 41
LAPWAI — The unbeaten Wildcats tore out of the gates against Whitepine League Division I foe Troy with a 35-point opening quarter in what would prove to be their second consecutive game totaling more than 100.
Ten players scored and five reached double-digit outputs for Lapwai (13-0, 7-0), led by Kross Taylor with nine 3-point goals and 28 points. Kase Wynott added 17 points of his own, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones scored 16, Titus Yearout had 14 points and 12 assists, and AJ Ellenwood notched 10 points and 11 rebounds.
“We’ve really been trying to come out with a lot of energy,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “Our guys are just making shots earlier; that sets the momentum for the rest of the game. ...It really shows all the hard work they’ve been putting in.”
For Troy (2-11, 0-10), Chandler Blazzard recorded a team-best total of 12 points.
TROY (2-11, 0-9)
Eli Stoner 4 0-0 9, Joseph Bendel 3 0-0 7, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 2 0-0 4, Chandler Blazzard 5 1-2 12, Boden DeMeerleer 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 3 1-3 7, D. Holden 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 7-8 41.
LAPWAI (13-0, 7-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 7 0-0 16, Titus Yearout 5 1-1 14, Kross Taylor 10 0-0 29, AJ Ellenwood 4 1-1 10, Kase Wynott 7 3-4 17, Ahlius Yearout 2 0-0 4, Simon Henry 1 1-1 3, Mason Brown 1 1-2 3, Lydell Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Chris Brown 3 1-2 7. Totals 51 8-11 105.
Troy 13 12 9 7—41
Lapwai 35 26 30 14—105
3-point goals — Stoner, Bendel, Blazzard, Taylor 9, Titus Yearout 3, Ellenwood-Jones 2, Ellenwood.
JV — Lapwai 74, Troy 28.
Pullman 77, Shadle Park 47
SPOKANE — Grayson Hunt registered a triple-double and Jaedyn Brown put up 28 points to lead the way as the Greyhound boys continued their dominant start to the Class 2A Greater Spokane League season with a 77-47 victory against Shadle Park of Spokane.
Hunt finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks, while Brown went 7-of-13 from 3-point range. Tanner Barbour had a hat-trick of 3s himself and racked up 10 points for Pullman (12-1, 3-0).
Another outside sharpshooter, Ronan Redd, led Shadle Park (2-10, 1-3) with five 3-pointers and 15 points.
PULLMAN (12-1, 3-0)
Grayson Hunt 6 3-4 16, Payton Rogers 3 0-0 7, Tanner Barbour 3 1-2 10, Riley Pettitt 2 0-0 4, Thomas Cole 2 3-6 7, Jaedyn Brown 10 1-2 28, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 3, Dane Sykes 0 0-0 0, E. Lee 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 8-14 77.
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (2-10, 1-3)
Andruw Wilson 2 4-6 8, Jacob Boston 1 0-0 3, Jordan Dever 0 0-0 0, Malachi Troutt 0 0-0 0, Isaiah McTague 0 0-0 0, Kohlby Sorweide 2 0-0 5, Jake Wilcox 5 0-0 11, Makai Daniels 2 1-2 5, Ronan Redd 5 0-0 15. Totals 17 5-8 47.
Pullman 22 12 11 32—77
Shadle Park 8 15 13 12—47
3-point goals — Brown 7, Barbour 3, Hunt, Rogers, Elbracht, Redd 5, Boston, Sorweide, Wilcox.
Colfax 78, Davenport 73
COLFAX — A pair of free throws by Mason Gilchrist with seven seconds remaining in overtime put Colfax two possessions ahead of Davenport to seal a Northeast 2B League victory for the Bulldogs.
Colfax (11-3, 4-1) led to end each of the first three quarters and was up by five with a minute to go in regulation, only for the Gorillas (10-3, 3-1) to battle back and extend the contest.
John Lustig mustered 38 points for the Bulldogs, and Damian Demler added another 23. Tennessee Rainwater of Davenport had a mammoth offensive showing of his own with 32 points.
“Both of these teams are really, really good,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “We knew going in it was going to be a super-competitive game. ... It was a great basketball game, and I’m happy to be able to get a ‘W.’”
DAVENPORT (10-2, 3-1)
Brenick Soliday 3 0-0 7, Jarret Jacobson 3 0-0 6, Tennessee Rainwater 10 10-14 32, Wyatt Teleckey 1 0-0 2, Cash Colbert 2 0-0 4, Jaeger Jacobson 5 2-2 15, Jake Coffman 3 1-1 7. Totals 27 13-17 73.
COLFAX (11-3, 4-1)
Damian Demler 8 2-2 23, Seth Lustig 4 0-0 8, John Lustig 15 4-5 38, Bradyn Heilsberg 2 0-0 4, Mason Gilchrist 1 3-4 5, JP Wigen 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 9-11 78.
Davenport 11 19 20 16 7—73
Colfax 15 16 21 14 12—78
3-point goals — Jagger Jacobson, Rainwater, Soliday, Demler 5, John Lustig 4.
JV — Davenport def. Colfax.
Logos 62, Clearwater Valley 39
KOOSKIA — Logos of Moscow got back to its winning ways in a Whitepine League Division I contest against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
The Knights (8-3, 6-3) led 38-22 at halftime, then stepped up on defense to nearly shut out the Rams (5-6, 2-6) in a 17-2 third quarter.
Will Casebolt headed up the Logos offense with 28 points and made nine rebounds to boot, while Jasper Whitling finished with six steals to go with his five points. For Clearwater Valley, Landon Schlieper provided a team-high 13 points.
Logos coach Joe Casebolt expressed his pleasure with both the defensive pressure his players brought to the court and the balance they showed between inside and outside shooting, finishing with 24 attempts apiece from 2-point and 3-point range.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (8-3, 6-3)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 2 0-2 4, Will Casebolt 9 6-8 28, Jasper Whitling 2 1-3 5, Seamus Wilson 2 2-2 8, Roman Nuttbrock 2 0-1 6, Ben Druffel 4 0-2 8, Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Spencer Farrell 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 9-18 62.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (5-6, 2-6)
Landon Schlieper 3 5-5 13, Nakiyah Anderson 4 0-0 8, Austin Curtis 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 2 0-2 4, Edoardo Miconi 5 2-2 14, Damieon Fox 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-9 39.
Logos 19 19 17 7—62
Clearwater Valley 11 11 2 15—39
3-point goals — Casebolt 4, Nuttbrock 2, Wilson 2, S. Farrell, Landon Schlieper 2, Miconi 2, .
JV — Logos def. CV.
Kamiah 36, Potlatch 17
POTLATCH — A dominant defensive performance saw the visiting Kubs more-than-double the Loggers on the scoreboard in Whitepine League Division I play.
The opening quarter was tight at 9-7 before Kamiah (10-4, 6-2) made a 10-2 showing in the second to go into halftime up 19-9. The Kubs David Kludt scored 17 points on the night to match the entire Potlatch total, while Kavan Mercer added another 12.
Jack Clark was the top scorer for the Loggers (7-5, 4-4) with seven points.
“The intent tonight was to come in and play solid team defense,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We held them to seven points for their biggest quarter, then two, four and four, so I was pretty happy with that.”
KAMIAH (10-4, 6-2)
Kavan Mercer 5 0-0 12, Luke Krogh 1 0-0 2, David Kludt 8 1-2 17, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 0 0-0 0, Brady Cox 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 2-4 36.
POTLATCH (7-5, 4-4)
Dominic Brown 1 0-0 2, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 3 0-0 7, Everett Lovell 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vowels 1 1-1 3, Tyler Howard 1 1-2 3, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 2-3 17.
Kamiah 9 10 13 4—36
Potlatch 7 2 4 4—17
3-point goals — Mercer 2, Clark.
JV — Potlatch 41, Kamiah 29.
Pomeroy 60, SJEL 48
ST. JOHN, Wash. — The Pirates built an early 13-point lead and cruised to a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division road victory against the Eagles.
“We came out and built a big lead early with good defense and good ball movement,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “SJEL was missing several players tonight, but played hard and competed with us all game long.”
The Pirates (11-3, 6-0) led 20-7 after the first, 36-19 at halftime and 49-32 after three quarters.
Trent Gwinn led Pomeroy with 20 points. Jett Slusser was 4-for-5 from 3-point range and totaled 13 points, as did Oliver Severs.
Ryan Anderson, Rory Maloney and Landen Miller each had eight points for St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse (6-6, 2-2).
POMEROY (11-3, 6-0)
Braedon Fruh 1 0-0 2, Trent Gwinn 9 1-3 20, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 4 1-2 13, Brody Magill 0 0-1 1, Oliver Severs 5 2-2 13, Trevin Kimble 1 3-6 6, Trace Roberts 2 1-2 5, Richie Vecchio 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 9-18 60.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (6-6, 2-2)
Birch Brown 2 0-0 5, Ryan Anderson 4 0-2 8, Rory Maloney 1 6-6 8, Cooper Watt 0 0-0 0, Mason Pitts 1 1-2 4, Matthew DeFord 2 1-2 6, Austin Stanley 3 3-4 9, Landen Miller 2 4-6 8. Totals 15 15-22 48.
Pomeroy 20 16 13 11—60
St. John-Endicott 7 12 13 16—48
3-point goals — Slusser 4, Gwinn, Severs, Kimble, Brown, Pitts, DeFord.
Prairie 61, Genesee 42
COTTONWOOD — The Pirates came out a little worn down in playing their third game in three days, but overcome a sluggish start to turn back the Bulldogs in a Whitepine League Division I game.
“We settled for shots in the first quarter and a little bit of the second quarter, but once we started to settle down, things started to get in a little bit of a flow for us,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said.
Zach Rambo finished with 31 points and made seven 3s for the Pirates (11-3, 7-3), who trailed 10-6 after the first but used a 39-19 run in the middle two quarters to take control. Lee Forsman added 14 points.
Teak Wareham paced Genesee (4-7, 2-7) with 12 points.
GENESEE (4-7, 2-7)
Teak Wareham 6 0-0 12, Cameron Meyer 1 1-2 4, Jackson Zenner 2 1-1 6, Derek Zenner 1 0-0 2, Sam Stewart 1 2-2 5, Jacob Krick 2 0-0 5, Jack Johnson 1 0-0 2, Derek Burt 2 0-0 4, S. Vestal 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-5 42.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (11-3, 7-3)
Wyatt Ross 0 1-2 1, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Lane Schumacher 2 4-4 9, Shane Hanson 1 1-2 3, Zach Rambo 11 2-2 31, Lee Forsmann 3 8-14 14, Colton McElroy 0 0-0 0, Morgan Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Noah Behler 0 1-2 1, Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 17-26 61.
Genesee 10 9 10 13—42
Prairie 6 16 23 16—61
3-point goals — Meyer, J. Zenner, Stewart, Krick, Rambo 7, Schumacher.
JV — Prairie won.
Salmon River 42, Tri-Valley 37
RIGGINS — A pair of Savages tallied 10 points apiece to help Salmon River of Riggins to a Long Pin Conference victory against the Titans of Cambridge/Midvale.
Tyrus Swift and Dawson Whitney each had 10 points for Salmon River (4-10, 2-6), which held a six-point halftime lead and increased its advantage to 31-21 after three periods. Whitney scored seven of the Savages nine fourth-quarter points.
Zane Nichols paced Tri-Valley (4-9, 2-6) with 18 points, 14 of those coming in the second half.
TRI-VALLEY-CAMBRIDGE/MIDVALE (4-9, 2-6)
Zane Nichols 6 3-4 18, Trenton Hicks 1-1 2 3, Bridger Strasser 0 0-0 0, Charlie Gay 1 1-2 3, Logan Whitner 1 0-0 2, Keith Farens 0 0-0 0, Haven Harley 1 1-2 3, Claytin Harper 4 0-0 8, Danner Morris 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-10 37.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (4-10, 2-6)
Garret Shepherd 3 2-6 9, Cordell Bovey 3 0-0 7, Gabe Zavala 2 2-5 6, Tyrus Swift 4 0-0 10, Dawson Whitney 3 4-7 10. Totals 15 8-18 42.
Tri-Valley 6 6 11 14—37
Salmon River 8 10 15 9—42
3-point goals — Nichols 3, Swift 2, Shepherd, Bovey.
WRESTLINGZimmerman wins class at Othello meet
OTHELLO, Wash. — Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman continued her torrid pace this season, rolling to an easy title at 115 pounds in the Othello Lady Huskie Invitational at Othello High School.
She went 4-0 in the event, pinning three of her opponents on her way to the title. In the final, she pinned Chiawana’s Mariah Hinokjosa in 2:43. Hinkojosa was the top-ranked wrestler in the state of Washington in her classification, and Moscow coach Pat Amos clearly was impressed.
“That was a pretty good win for Skyla,” Amos said. “She had a tough semifinal match to get through to the final, and she had a great match in the final.”
Moscow result
115 — Skyla Zimmerman 4-0 (first).
Pomeroy pair compete at Coyote Classic
KITTITAS, Wash. — The Pomeroy wrestling team sent just two competitors to the Coyote Classic because of injuries or illnesses, and each placed .
Braedyn White won his first two matches but fell in the 182/195 final to finish 2-1. Lane Shawley took third place, also with a 2-1 mark.
Pomeroy results
132 — Lane Shawley 2-1 (third).
182/195 — Braedyn White 2-1 (second).
BOYS SWIMMINGHounds top tri-meet
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds’ William Miller and Jake McCoy posted state-qualifying times in the 100 backstroke and 200 IM, respectively, as the Pullman boys swim team earned victories against Walla Walla and Hermiston in a nonleague home tri-meet.
Pullman topped Hermiston 140-14, sweeping the top three places in every event, while handling Walla Walla with a more competitive 101-69.
“It was a great day to be a part of Pullman swimming,” Pullman coach Amy Ripley said. “... We have had a few tough weeks maintaining the consistency required to perform well at this point in the season, but these boys are taking it in stride. They continue to push forward with excitement as the postseason draws near.”
200 medley relay — Uberuaga, Reed, Hogg, Carter, 1:54.95
200 freestyle — William Miller, 1:45.95
200 IM — Jake McCoy, 1:59.51
50 free — Max Dugan, 25.47
100 fly — Zach Hogg, 1:07.93
100 free — McCoy, 52.59
200 relay — Miller, Uberuaga, Frichette, McCoy, 1:35.47
100 backstroke — Miller, 58.69
100 breaststroke — Leo Hoffman, 1:17.92
400 relay — Miller, Pumphrey, Carter, McCoy, 3:28.95