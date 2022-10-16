Patriots topple Tigers in 1A DII district volleyball shocker

Troy’s Jolee Ecklund, center, hits the ball during a Sept. 20 Whitepine League Division I match against Logos. Ecklund had 11 kills in the Trojans’ three-set win Saturday against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in the Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament at Lewis-Clark State College’s P1FCU Activity Center.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

In the upset of the early portion of the Idaho Class 1A Division II district volleyball tournament, St. John Bosco of Cottonwood rallied from two sets down to defeat top-seeded Kendrick 12-25, 12-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-11 at Lewis-Clark State College’s P1FCU Activity Center on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Patriots (5-8) beat Timberline of Weippe 25-13, 25-20, 25-19.

