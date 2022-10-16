In the upset of the early portion of the Idaho Class 1A Division II district volleyball tournament, St. John Bosco of Cottonwood rallied from two sets down to defeat top-seeded Kendrick 12-25, 12-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-11 at Lewis-Clark State College’s P1FCU Activity Center on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, the Patriots (5-8) beat Timberline of Weippe 25-13, 25-20, 25-19.
“St. John Bosco’s a really well-coached team,” Kendrick coach Molly Olson said. “They are fighting for every point, all over the floor, hustling for every ball.”
Sarah Waters had a team-high 13 kills for SJB against the Tigers.
The Patriots next play Deary at 6 p.m. Monday at the same site.
Kendrick stays alive
With less than half-an-hour of recovery time after their five-set defeat to St. John Bosco, the Tigers righted the ship to handle Highland of Craigmont 25-9, 25-15, 25-12 in an elimination match.
“We focused on us as a team and what we could do together to come back from that, and upping the communication,” Olson said.
The Tigers (14-4) next play at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the same site.
Deary advances
Deary defeated Nezperce 25-9, 25-10, 25-13 in a district tournament winner’s bracket semifinal.
Dantae Workman notched a team-high eight kills for the Mustangs (11-5), while Kenadie Kirk added 14 assists and six kills.
Class 1A Division ITrojans rout Rams
Top-seeded Troy rolled to a 25-10, 25-7, 25-11 win against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in the opening round of Class 1A Division I district tournament play at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Jolee Ecklund had 11 kills and Olivia Tyler went 14-for-15 serving with six aces for the Trojans (24-5).
Troy next faces Logos at 6 p.m. Monday at the same site.
Bulldogs top Kubs
Makenzie Stout had a complete performance with 10 kills, 33 assists, 29 digs and 16-of-16 serving to lead Genesee in a 25-14, 11-25, 25-20, 25-15 opening-round district tournament victory against Kamiah.
Mia Scharnhost tallied 30 digs along with three aces for Genesee (24-8).
“I am proud of our girls for handling the adversity and answering Kamiah’s challenges with authority,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said.
Knights repel Pirates
Logos of Moscow handled Prairie of Cottonwood 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 in an opening-round match of the district tournament.
Pirates correct course
Prairie of Cottonwood kept its season alive with a 25-20, 25-10, 25-19 victory in an district tournament elimination match against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
The Pirates (9-13) benefited from a 17-for-17 serving performance by Kristin Wemhoff, along with 10 kills from Alli Geis.
Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said her team experienced some first-match “district jitters” that contributed to its defeat to Logos, while the players were “more relaxed” and able to “do their thing without being tense and nervous” against CV (4-15).
The Pirates will play another elimination match at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the same site.
Loggers cut through Wildcats
Potlatch opened the district tournament with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 win against Lapwai.
“Good team effort,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Lot of contributors tonight. First match of the district tournament’s always excitement, anxious, all of the above. It was good that we came out and got good leads in each set. That was the difference.”
Josie Larson played a significant part in the Logger victory with 15 assists, four aces and three kills.
The Loggers (15-4) next meet Genesee at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a winner’s bracket semifinal at the same site.
Kubs eliminate Wildcats
Kamiah overcame Lapwai 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 in a district tournament elimination match.
Logan Landmark had 10 kills for the Kubs (12-9), while Maddie Brotnov went 19-for-19 serving and Maddi Stuvengea six kills.
“It was a good effort from everyone,” Kamiah coach Jackie Landmark said. “We didn’t want the season to end.”
The Kubs will play another elimination match at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the same site.
Class 5ABengals bitten by Timberwolves
COEUR D’ALENE — Visiting Lewiston fell to Lake City of Coeur d’Alene 25-14, 25-12, 21-25, 25-17 in opening-round Class 5A district tournament play.
Katy Wessels had nine kills and four blocks for Lewiston (7-11), while Madi Jackson provided 16 assists. The host Timberwolves (18-3) totaled 15 aces as a team, which coach Michelle Kleinberg felt “gave us the edge today.”
The Bengals next play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Coeur d’Alene in an elimination match.
FOOTBALLTroy 46, Logos 40
MOSCOW — The visiting Trojans rallied from a 28-0 deficit to take down the Knights of Moscow in a Whitepine League Division I game.
“We spread them out and started passing the ball and picking on some of their receivers,” Troy coach Shawn Buchanan said. “We saw some openings, and once we saw their defense going to a two-man front, our quarterback Makhi Durrett ran the ball. Chandler Blazzard with his stops on defense and blocking and offense — just everything. They all played great; all the kids did.”
Durrett figured in all six touchdowns for the Trojans (3-4, 2-4) and totaled had 280 yards of total offense. For the Knights (3-5, 2-4), Jack Driskill finished with 162 passing and 131 rushing yards, throwing for four touchdowns and running for one.
Troy 0 14 16 16—46
Logos 12 22 6 0—40
Logos — Dominic Porras 25 pass from Jack Driskill (conversion failed).
Logos — Ben Carlson 7 pass from Driskill (conversion failed).
Logos — Jonathan Morrill 55 interception return (Seamus Wilson pass from Driskill).
Logos — Safety.
Logos — Henry Sundlie 15 pass from Driskill (conversion failed).
Troy — Makhi Durrett 16 run (Braddock Buchanan 3 pass from Durrett).
Logos — Wilson 9 pass from Driskill (conversion failed).
Troy — Eli Stoner 11 pass from Durett (conversion failed).
Troy — Stoner 3 pass from Durrett (Durrett run).
Logos — Driskill 47 run (conversion failed).
Troy — Levi McCully 18 pass from Durrett (Durrett run).
Troy — McCully 40 pass from Durrett (Durrett run).
Troy — Durrett 2 run (Stoner 3 pass from Durrett).
Salmon River 66, Meadows Valley 0
RIGGINS — Tyrus Swift ran for two touchdowns and caught passes from Gabe Zavala for three more to lead Salmon River of Riggins in its first win of the season, a shutout Long Pin Conference victory against Meadows Valley.
Doing justice to his last name, Swift totaled 176 rushing and 163 receiving yards on the day. The Savages improved their record to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in league.
Meadows Valley 0 0 0 0— 0
Salmon River 16 30 12 8—66
Salmon River — Devon Herzig 2 run (Tyrus Swift run).
Salmon River — Swift 86 run (Swift run).
Salmon River — Swift 33 pass from Gabe Zavala (Swift run).
Salmon River — Cordell Bovey 76 pass from Zavala (run failed).
Salmon River — Bovey 9 pass from Zavala (Swift run).
Salmon River — Swift 60 pass from Zavala (Swift run).
Salmon River — Swift 25 run (kick failed).
Salmon River — Swift 44 pass from Zavala (pass failed).
Salmon River — Nathaniel Peterson 10 run (Zavala run).
CROSS COUNTRYColfax runners pace area at Northeast league meet
HARRINGTON, Wash. — Colfax runners had the area’s top times at the Northeast Class 1B/2B League championship meet at Harrington Golf Course.
Asotin’s boys placed sixth out of nine teams with a 128, behind meet winner Chewelah’s 46. The Bulldogs didn’t field enough runners for a team score.
Colfax junior Jaxon Eades had the top time among area competitors with a 5K clocking of 18 minutes, 31 seconds to place 14.
In the girls competition, the Bulldogs were third with 69 points, behind meet winner St. George’s of Spokane’s 19.
Colfax junior Destiny Nelson ran a 5K time of 26:31 to place 19th.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Chewelah 46; 2. St. George’s 70; 3. Davenport 81; 4. Valley Christian 88; 5. Kettle Falls 110; 6. Asotin 128; 7. Liberty 162; 8. Wellpinit 193; 9. Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame 209.
Individual — Benjamin Morales (St. George’s) 16:45.
Asotin individuals — 18. Blaise Kern 19:00; 19. Jake Williams 19:03; 30. Samuel Hall 19:57; 36. Chaz Neace 20:18; 42. Jordan Erb 20:43; 66. Merle Forgue 26:41.
Colfax individuals — 14. Jaxon Eades 18:31; 68. Brandon Pingle 27:38.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. St. George’s 19; 2. Republic 46; 3. Colfax 69.
Individual — Josie McLaughlin (St. George’s) 19:45.
Colfax individuals — 19. Destiny Nelson 26:31; 23. Grace Jones 27:19; 25. Gabby Rabaiotti 27:39; 29. Paige Cocking 29:01; 35. Queenie Mayer 31:00.
Asotin individual — 24. Annie Petty 27:27.
Gar-Pal girls place third at Lake Spokane meet
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse’s girls placed third out of seven teams at the Lake Spokane Invitational at Lakeside High School.
The Vikings scored 79 points, behind meet champion Mt. Spokane’s 43.
Junior Ashleigh Hightree led the girls team with a 5K time of 21:37 to place 11th.
The boys were seventh of 11 teams with 174 points, behind meet winner Lakeside’s 41 points.
Sophomore Brendan Snekvik finished in fifth with a 5K time of 17:36.7.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 41; 2. Mt. Spokane 79; 3. Mead 122; 4. Liberty Bell 138; 5. Shadle Park 159; 6. Connell 174; 7. Garfield-Palouse 174; 8. Riverside 176; 9. Kellogg 183; 10. Freeman 196; 11. Colville 310.
Individual — Barrett Poulsen (Freeman) 16:43.7.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 5. Brendan Snekvik 17:36.7; 6. Kieran Snekvik 17:36.9; 46. Isaiah Hightree 19:50.1; 63. Josh Appel 21:32.8; 66. Ayden Bassler 21:37.2; 74. Liam Cook 22:39.6.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Mt. Spokane 43; 2. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 49; 3. Garfield-Palouse 79; 4. Liberty Bell 124; 5. Deer Park 125; 6. Colville 140; 7. Riverside 144.
Individual — Charlotte Pedersen (Mt. Spokane) 18:56.0.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 11. Ashleigh Hightree 21:37.0; 14. Kennedy Cook 21:44.2; 16. Courage Hightree 21:46.2; 24. Lola Edwards 22:58.0; 26. Charlotte Marshall 23:24.9; 40. HettyLee Laughary 25:04.4; 59. Laynie Southern 27:57.3; 68. Ainsley Sievers 31:39.6.