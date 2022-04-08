OROFINO — The unbeaten Asotin Panthers dispatched the Orofino Maniacs 11-0 in six innings of nonleague high school softball play Thursday.
A three-run third inning from Asotin (11-0) broke an early drought and set the tone for the rest of the contest.
Pitcher Caylie Browne went the whole game for the Panthers, allowing only three hits.
“She started out well and just got better as the game went on,” Asotin coach Willie Wingfield said of Browne. “She allowed three base runners in the first three innings and none in the last three innings.”
McKenzie Adler-Nowoj led Asotin’s bats with three hits. Emily Elskamp added two with a double and Ally Bittle had two. Lily Denham had a double.
Orofino (8-3) enjoyed a double apiece from Riley Schwartz and Kaycee Hudson.
Asotin 003 053—11 12 1
Orofino 000 000— 0 3 4
Caylie Browne and Cady Browne; Kaycee Hudson and Rilee Diffin.
Asotin hits — McKenzie Adler-Nowoj 3, Emily Elskamp 2 (3B), Ally Bittle 2, Lily Denham (2B), Izzy Bailey, Cady Browne, Chloe Renzelman, Abby Hall.
Orofino hits — Riley Schwartz (2B), Kaycee Hudson (2B), Tatum Tilley.
TENNISCoeur d’Alene 11, Moscow 1
MOSCOW — Girls singles player Mili Richards posted the lone victory for Moscow in a nonleague dual that was otherwise swept by visiting Coeur d’Alene.
The Bears’ No. 1 boys doubles pairing of Bryce Hansen/Brayden Picard and No. 2 girls singles player Amy Colette played their Coeur d’Alene rivals close, but fell in deciding super-tiebreaks.
“It was not the outcome we were looking for, but across the board we have made vast improvements,” Moscow coach Matt Scott said. “I am proud to see the growth, and we will continue to work and make improvements every match.”
Girls singles — Audrey Judson, CdA, def. Natalie Rice 6-2, 6-3; Amy Colette, CdA, def. Aneesha Shrestha 2-6, 6-2, 10-7; Mili Richards, Mos, def. Carly Flowers 6-0, 6-1
Girls doubles — Shelby Greg/Kali DeLeonard, CdA, def. Audrey Pollard/Taryn Hemming (score NA); Sarah Goode/Eden Stephens, CdA, def. Petra Kennedy/Alyssa Halvorson (score NA)
Mixed doubles — CdA won by withdrawal; Aiden Antal/Emma Okuniewiez, CdA, def. Abigail Duke/Miles Tonkin 4-6, 6-4, 10-8
Boys singles — Connor Judson, CdA, def. Lynnsean Young 6-0, 6-3; Turner Cox, CdA, def. Micah Wolbrecht 6-3, 6-1; Charlie Pinto, Cd’a, def. Jack Landis 6-3, 6-1
Boys doubles — Alex Nipp/Luke Man, CdA, def. Bryce Hansen/Brayden Picard 3-6, 6-3, 11-9; CJ Giap/Jake Whiting, CdA, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 6-0, 7-6 (4).
Clearwater Valley 9, Lewiston JV 5
The visiting Rams of Kooskia won a majority of matches against Lewiston’s JV in nonleague play.
Clearwater Valley coach Jeff Swan had particular praise for his victorious boys doubles pairing of first-year players Ben Bean and Eduardo Miconi, as well as singles player Gabe Kirish.
“Our team is the funnest collaborative team that I’ve ever had,” Swan said. “As far as being a tight-knit family, they have a ton of fun playing together and traveling together, and it makes coaching tennis a pleasurable, joyful experience.”
TRACK AND FIELDKubs, Bengals collect honors at Kamiah meet
KAMIAH — The Kubs won the team title at their home meet on the boys side, while Lewiston beat them out for top honors among girls.
Brady McGann won three individual events and ran a leg of a winning relay for the Kootenai boys, while Highland of Craigmont’s Kadence Beck posted standout times in sweeping the girls sprint events.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Kamiah 207.5; 2. Lewiston 137.5; 3. Clearwater Valley 108.5; 4. Kootenai 90; 5. Salmon River 24.5; 6. Highland-Craigmont 15; 7. Nezperce 14.
100 — 1. Nakiyah Anderson, CV, 11.90; T2. Carson Jones, Lew, 12.40; T2. Taylor Harris, Lew, 12.40.
200 — 1. Carter McGann, Koo, 25.30; 2. Taylor Harris, Lew, 25.80; T3. Carson Jones, Lew, 26.20; T3. Marcus Langner, High, 26.20.
400 — 1. Jonas Lange, CV, 59.20; 2. Gunnar Anderberg, CV, 1:01.50; 3. 1:02.30.
800 — 1. Emmett Long, Kam, 2:13.20; 2. Jack Engledow, Kam, 2:19.20; 3. Dayton Mitskus, CV, 2:22.50.
1,600 — 1. Brady McGann, Koo, 5:28.00; 2. Michael Jenko, Lew, 5:31.20; 3. Wyatt Anderberg, 5:31.20.
3,200 — 1. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 11:48.40; 2. Blaise Kern, Lew, 11:48.50; 3. Michael Jenko, Lew, 11:58.20.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 15.90; 2. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 18.30; 3. Logan Ringen, Kam, 20.40.
300 hurdles — 1. Cox, Kam, 45.00; 2. C. McGann, Koo, 48.50; 48.60.
400 relay — 1. Kootenai (C. McGann, Hayden Defoort, Charlie Orford, B. McGann), 50.00; 2. Lewiston, 50.20; 3. Kamiah, 50.80.
800 relay — 1. Clearwater Valley (Logan Mossman, Rene Bitar-Lopez, Anderson, Lange), 1:41.10; 2. Kamiah, 1:42.00.
1,600 relay — 1. Kamiah (Cox, de Groot, Sams, Krogh), 4:09.20.
Medley relay — 1. Kamiah (Kendrick Wheeler, Colton Sams, Engledow, Long), 4:09.20; 2. Clearwater Valley, 4:17.20,
Shot put — 1. Porter Whipple, Kam, 42-8; 2. Graydon Mader, Lew, 36-3; 3. Kyler Schumaker, Lew, 35-8.
Discus — 1. David Kludt, Kam, 112-7¼; 2. Whipple, Kam, 112-0½; 3. Kolby Hix, Kam, 104-0¾.
High jump — 1. William Millage, Kam, 5-8; 2. Anderson, CV, 5-8; 3. Wyatt Wilcox, Kam, 5-4
Pole vault — 1. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 12-0; Kaden de Groot, Kam, 10-6; 3. Krogh, Kam, 10-6
Long jump — 1. B. McGann, Koo, 18-0½; 2. Tyrus Swift, SR, 17-9; 3. Millage, Kam, 16-2½.
Triple jump — 1. B. McGann, Koo, 35-5½; 2. Grayden Johnson, 35-3; 3. Kludt, Kam, 32-5½.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 215; 2. Kamiah 146; 3. Clearwater Valley 80.5; 4. Nezperce 50.5; T5. Kootenai 30; T5. Highland-Craigmont 30; 7. Salmon River 22.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 12.50; 2. Raeley Beeler, Lew, 12.90; 3. Naomi Kessler, Lew, 13.70.
200 — 1. Beck, High, 25.70; Emily Collins, Lew, 25.80; 3. Laney Landmark, Kam, 27.80.
400 — 1. Beck, High, 59.20; 2. Beeler, Lew, 1:04.00; 3. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 1:08.30.
800 — 1. Collins, Lew, 2:27.70; 2. Evan Lundgren, CV, 2:32.50; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:32.60.
1,600 — 1. Lundgren, CV, 5:53.90; 2. Tiegs, Nez, 5:58.00; 3. Olivia Fishback, Lew, 6:23.00.
3,200 — 1. Lundgren, CV, 12:40.80; 2. Kelsee Hunt, Kam, 16:02.90; 3. Reesa Loewen, Kam, 16:02.91.
100 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 16.80; 2. Landmark, Kam, 17.10; 3. Kadance Schilling, CV, 17:50.
300 hurdles — 1. Stuffle, Lew, 47.80; 2. Addy Paynter, Lew, 55.80; 3. Julia Franklin, Lew, 57.20.
400 relay — 1. Kamiah (Z. Loewen, La. Landmark, Logan Landmark, Hunt), 54.80; 2. Lewiston, 55.70; 3. Clearwater Valley, 58.30.
800 relay — 1. Kamiah (Z. Loewen, Lo. Landmark, Nicki Proskine, La. Landmark), 1:58.20; 2. Nezperce, 1:58.70; 3. Lewiston, 2:01.80.
1,600 relay — 1. Kamiah (Alexa Wilkins, Marebeth Stemrich, Zoe Hooper, Kadey Hix), 5:16.50
Medley relay — 1. Kamiah (Proskine, Addison Skinner, Hooper, Bytheway) 2:14.20.
Shot put — 1. Abby Tiller, Koo, 32-5; 2. Ruth Smith, CV, 27-5; 3. Angelinna Elliott, Lew, 27-0.
Discus — 1. Charlee Hollon, SR, 19-4; 2. Skinner, Kam, 91-3; Reese Degroot, Lew, 87-9
High jump — 1. Jaidyn Grant, Lew, 4-2; 2. Proskine, Kam, 4-0; 3. Bella Defoort, Koo, 3-8.
Pole vault — 1. Hollon, SR, 8-6; 2. Lo. Landmark, Kam, 8-0; 3. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kam, 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Beeler, Lew, 16-7; 2. Schilling, CV, 13-1; 3. Autumn Knox, CV, 12-9
Triple jump — 1. Z. Loewen, Kam, 32-1; 2. Eva Steele, Lew, 30-3; 3. Chloe Titus, Lew, 29-8.
Kendrick Invitational postponed
The Kendrick Invitational, which was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lapwai track facility, has been postponed for unknown reasons. There was no word on whether it will be rescheduled or not.