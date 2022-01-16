ASOTIN — Kayla Paine hit a pair of free throws in the late stages Saturday, helping the Asotin girls basketball team rally from a six-point deficit with three minutes left in regulation to a 38-36 victory against Northwest Christian of Colbert in Northeast 2B League action.
The Panthers (2-9, 1-3) were down 16-14 at halftime and 28-23 through three quarters before outscoring the Crusaders (5-9, 2-6) 15-8 in the fourth. Paine was her team’s top scorer with 13 total points, while Emily Elskamp added eight of her own for Asotin. Azalea Zietstra of Northwest Christian led all scorers at 16.
“For the first time this year, we were able to stick to the game plan through the entire four quarters of the game,” Asotin coach Kyle Palmer said. “There weren’t any lapses of the game plan this game, and it really paid off towards the end.”
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT (5-9, 2-6)
Kyla Riddle 0 1-2 1, Kaitlyn Waters 2 1-2 6, Georgia Crockett 0 0-0 0, Abbie Iverson 1 0-2 2, Azalea Zlietstra 6 0-0 16, Nina Mathews 2 6-6 11. Totals 11 8-12 36.
ASOTIN (2-9, 1-3)
Elizabeth Bailey 0 0-1 0, Carlie Ball 1 0-0 2, Emmalyn Barnea 1 0-0 2, Kayla Paine 3 6-7 13, Haylee Appleford 2 0-3 4, Emalie Wilks 2 1-2 6, Caylie Browne 0 0-0 0, Lacee Sanford 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 1 6-14 8, Sofia Carrasco 0 0-0 0, Sadie Thummel 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 13-27 38.
Northwest Christian 7 9 12 8—36
Asotin 5 9 9 15—38
3-point goals — Zietstra, Waters, Mathews Paine, Wilks, Thummel.
Prairie 81, Logos 28
MOSCOW — Kristin Wemhoff and Tara Schlader combined for 46 points in Prairie of Cottonwood’s rout of Whitepine League Division I foe Logos of Moscow.
Wemhoff added 22 points and 10 steals, while Schlader had 24, seven steals and six assists.
Prairie coach Lori Mader said the two juniors showed “great leadership”.
Dealanie Lockett was also in double-figures for the Pirates (10-2, 9-1) with 10 points.
Ameera Wilson paced Logos (4-9, 1-9) with nine points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (10-2, 9-1)
Lexi Schumacher 1 0-0 3, Kristin Wemhoff 10 1-2 22, Olivia Klapprich 2 0-0 4, Delanie Lockett 5 0-1 10, Ali Rehder 4 0-0 9, Josie Remacle 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 11 2-3 24, Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 4 0-0 9, Gracie Farr 0 0-0 0, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0. Totals 37 3-6 81.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-9, 1-9)
Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ameera Wilson 2 5-6 9, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 4 0-0 8, Eve Rench 1 2-2 4, Sara Casebolt 1 0-0 2, Sydney Miller 1 0-0 2, Tabitha Miller 1 1-2 3, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 8-10 28.
Prairie 20 23 29 9—81
Logos 12 6 4 6—28
3-point goals — Schumacher, Wemhoff, Rehder, Forsmanm.
JV — Prairie 28, Logos 6.
Pomeroy 53, Touchet 10
TOUCHET, Wash. — Keely Maves bolstered the Pomeroy effort with 16 points and six rebounds as the Pirates routed Touchet in nonleague play.
Pomeroy (9-2) held Touchet (1-10) to only two points in the entire first half, with the Indians going scoreless in the second quarter. The Pirates got an additional 12 points and two rebounds from Chase Caruso, while Diana Rincon and Rosetta Renwick had four points apiece to lead the way for Touchet.
“We had another really great team win tonight and did some great things,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “We moved the ball well and utilized the gap areas to drive.”
TOUCHET (1-10)
Diana Rincon 2 0-0 4, Emily Hilbert 0 0-0 0, Rosetta Renwick 1 2-2 4, Tanya Luna 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie 0 0-0 0, Brenna Huntley 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-2 10.
POMEROY (9-2)
Jillian Herres 4 0-0 9, Chase Caruso 5 1-2 12, Keely Maves 5 6-8 16, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ruchert 2 0-4 4, Izzy Field 2 0-0 4, Taylor Gilbert, 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 7-14 53.
Touchet 2 0 6 2—10
Pomeroy 22 10 9 12—53
3-point goals — Herres, Caruso.
Grangeville 65, St. Maries 11
ST. MARIES — Grangeville had 27 steals in its Central Idaho League victory against St. Maries.
Bailey Vanderwall, Macy Smith, Abbie Frei and Michelle Barger had five steals apiece for the Bulldogs (11-3, 2-0).
Brenna Elliott paced the Lumberjacks (0-11, 0-2) with three points.
Barger led Bulldog scorers with 15, Mattie Thacker had 13, and Abbie Frei added 12.
GRANGEVILLE (11-3, 2-0)
Camden Barger 6 2-2 15, Macy Smith 3 1-2 8, Cameran Green 1 0-0 2, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 3 0-0 6, Abbie Frei 5 1-2 12, Mattie Thacker 5 3-6 13, Adri Anderson 0 2-2 2, Adalei LeFebvre 3 1-1 7, Madalyn Green 0 0-2 0. Totals 26 10-17 65.
ST. MARIES (0-11, 0-2)
Brenna Elliott 1 0-0 3, McKayla Spray 0 0-0 0, Berkli McGreal 0 1-2 1, Tayla Janssen 1 0-0 2, Kammi Rimel 0 0-0 0, Averie Baird 0 2-2 2, Mia Asbry 0 0-0 0, Danika Sloper 0 0-0 0, S. Mitchell 0 1-3 1, Taci Watkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 3 4-7 11.
Grangeville 20 15 16 14—65
St. Maries 5 2 0 4—11
3-point goals — Elliott, Barger, Smith, Frei.
JV — Grangeville 43, St. Maries 36.
Garfield-Palouse 59, DeSales 36
PALOUSE — Buoyed by a 23-point showing from Kenzi Pedersen, the Vikings of Garfield-Palouse handled DeSales of Walla Walla in nonleague play.
Garfield-Palouse (9-3) trailed 10-9 through the opening quarter, but took over with a 22-point showing in the second. Madi Cloninger came on strong midway through the game to convert five 3-point goals and total 17 points of her own for the Vikings, while Morgan Thomas led the Irish (2-7) with 11 points.
“The big thing was turnovers,” Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said. “We forced them into 35, and we only had 16 ourselves. That was kind of the difference in the game.”
DESALES-WALLA WALLA (2-7)
Regina Nelson 0 0-0 0, Tori Kimble 0 0-0 0, Heidi Scott 2 0-0 4, Emmalyne Jimenez 3 0-0 6, Lian Skaarup 0 0-0 0, Lin Skaarup 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Dunham 3 1-3 7, Maddie Wahl 3 2-2 8, Anniston Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Morgan Thomas 3 2-2 11, Tessa Klein 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-7 36.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (9-3)
Kara Blomgren 2 1-1 6, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 2 0-0 5, Madi Cloninger 6 0-0 17, Hailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Mak Collier 0 4-9 4, Maci Brantner 2 0-0 4, Kenzi Pedersen 8 7-11 23, Lola Edwards 0 0-1 0, Emma Orfe 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-22 59.
DeSales 10 11 3 12—36
Garfield-Palouse 9 22 12 16—59
3-point goals — Thomas 3, Cloninger 5, Blomgren, Cook.
Colton 68, Liberty Christian 18
COLTON — Colton senior Maggie Meyer had a game-high 34 points in its nonleague rout of Liberty Christian of Richland.
Kyndra Stout was also in double-figures for the Wildcats (9-1) with 21 points.
“We did a really nice job moving the ball tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “I thought we played a really well rounded game tonight.”
Ali Bush and Calista Davis paced Liberty Christian (1-10) with five points apiece.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN-RICHLAND (1-10)
Savannah Armijo 1 0-2 2, Lauren Reed 2 0-0 4, Camas Van Hollebeke 0 0-0 0, Annalise Drinkard 0 0-0 0, Kerrigan Bishop 0 0-0 0, Ali Bush 2 0-0 5, Catherine Lindsay 1 0-2 5, Emilee Lorraine 0 0-0 0, Calista Davis 2 1-2 5, Jazlyn Patrick 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 1-6 18.
COLTON (9-1)
Holly Heitsuman 1 0-0 3, Maggie Meyer 12 4-5 34, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 7 2-2 21, Kaydee Heitsuman 2 0-0 4, Clair Moehrle 1 0-0 3, Sydni Whitcomb 0 1-2 1, Lola Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Grace Kuhle 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Leah Musson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-9 68.
Liberty Christian 4 10 2 2—18
Colton 18 23 17 10—68
3-point goals — Bush, Meyer 6, Stout 5, Heitstuman, Moehrle.
Lapwai-Potlatch game postponed
LAPWAI — Saturday’s scheduled Whitepine League Division I matchup between the Lapwai and Potlatch girls basketball teams was postponed, according to a post on the Lapwai school district’s Facebook page.
“Due to the continued rising community cases and the impact on both boys and girls basketball teams we will be postponing and rescheduling all Saturday games, which includes Potlatch,” the post stated. “Thank you for your continued understanding.”
A makeup date for the game was not available at press time.
BOYS BASKETBALLLogos 68, Kendrick 44
MOSCOW — The Knights of Moscow converted a total of 14 3-point goals and had four double-digit scorers as they topped Kendrick in nonleague play.
Will Casebolt notched a game-high 16 points for Logos (7-2), 12 of those coming from his four 3-pointers. Roman Nuttbrock scored 13 of his own with a hat-trick of 3s, Jasper Whitling added 12 and two 3s, and Seamus Wilson had three 3s and 11 points. The Knights shot 52 percent from the field as a team.
“Pretty typical of us shooting behind the arc,” Logos coach Joe Casebolt said. “Balanced scoring, too — four guys in double figures, almost five.”
For Kendrick (6-4), Ty Koepp put up a team-high 14 points.
KENDRICK (6-4)
Lane Clemenhagen 4 1-2 9, Jagger Hewett 3 1-3 7, Preston Boyer 1 4-4 7, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 5 3-8 14, Dallas Morgan 2 1-1 5. Totals 16 10-18 44.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (7-2)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Kenny Kline 0 1-2 1, Aiden Elmore 2 0-0 6, Will Casebolt 6 0-0 16, Jasper Whitling 4 2-2 12, Seamus Wilson 4 0-0 11, Roman Nuttbrock 5 0-0 13, Ben Druffel 3 3-4 9, Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-8 68.
Kendrick 12 7 14 11—44
Logos 16 18 19 15—67
3-point goals — Boyer, Koepp, Casebolt 4, Nuttbrock 3, Wilson 3, Elmore 2, Whitling 2.
JV — Logos def. Kendrick.
Northwest Christian 67, Asotin 59
ASOTIN — The Panthers outscored Northwest Christian of Colbert in three of the four quarters played and had four double-digit scorers on the day, but a second-quarter lapse proved fatal for Asotin in Northeast 2B League play.
Nick Heier and Kamea Kauhi each scored 15 points for the Panthers (5-5, 1-3), while Gavin Ells added 13 and Cody Ells had 12. Asher West had a game-high 19 points for the Crusaders (8-6, 5-3).
“We kind of had a lull there in the second quarter,” Asotin coach Perry Black said, “which has kind of been our Achilles heel — playing one quarter that kind of nips us. We’ve just got to find a way to stop the bleeding when things get out of hand like that.”
Black noted his team is “excited” to get some players back in action soon who have been sitting out because of injury or COVID protocols.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT (8-6, 5-3)
Asher West 5 9-12 19, Avi West 4 5-6 15, Ethan Jones 0 2-7 2, Ryan Waters 2 1-2 5, Titus Spuler 5 3-7 16, Ben Slade 1 0-0 2, Joe Spuler 3 0-0 8. Totals 27 20-38 67.
ASOTIN (5-5, 1-3)
Nick Heier 6 3-8 15, Carson Benner 0 0-0 0, Kamea Kauhi 7 0-3 15, Cooper Biery 1 1-2 3, Reuben Eggleston 0 0-0 0, Gavin Ells 4 2-4 13, Cameron Clovis 0 1-2 1, Cody Ells 3 4-6 12. Totals 21 11-25 59.
Northwest Christian 15 19 20 13—67
Asotin 17 8 21 13—59
3-point goals — T. Spuler 3, J. Spuler 2, West 2, G. Ells 3, C. Ells 2, Kauhi.
JV — Northwest Christian def. Asotin.
St. Maries 61, Grangeville 32
ST. MARIES — Sam Lindsley converted five 3-point goals and totaled 19 points for Grangeville, but the Bulldogs fell to St. Maries in Central Idaho League competition.
“It was just kind of an overall tough night for the rest of the team,” Grangeville coach Cooper Wright said. “At the end of the day, it’s still not quite where we wanted to be as a team.”
Ten different players got on the board for the Lumberjacks (8-2, 1-0), who outscored Grangeville (1-9, 1-1) in every quarter.
GRANGEVILLE (1-9, 1-1)
Miles Lefebvre 3 0-1 6, Cody Klement 0 0-0 0, Sam Lindsley 7 0-0 19, Carter Mundt 2 3-7 7, Caleb Frei 0 0-0 0, Jared Lindsley 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-8 32.
ST. MARIES (8-2, 1-0)
Tristan Gentry-Nelson 5 1-2 11, Greyson Sands 2 2-2 6, Coleman Ross 6 0-0 12, Connor Wolfe 0 1-2 1, Dillon Holder 0 0-0 0, Jared Badgett 1 0-0 3, Sean Elliott 2 2-2 6, Trace Wicks 1 0-0 3, Tyler Renner 0 2-2 2, Colby Renner 5 2-3 13, Tristun Hill 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 10-13 61.
Grangeville 8 8 10 6—32
St. Maries 15 19 19 8—61
3-point goals — Lindsley 5, C. Renner, Wicks, Badgett.
JV — St. Maries 52, Grangeville 31.
Pomeroy 56, Touchet 38
TOUCHET, Wash. — Led by Trent Gwinn with 15 points, nine Pomeroy players scored to help the Pirates sail past Touchet.
The game was tied at 13 through the first quarter and still tight going into intermission at 24-21, but Pomeroy (8-2) exploded with a 24-point third quarter to establish a dominant lead. Trace Roberts joined Gwinn in double digits with 10 points for the Pirates.
“We came out a little flat tonight after a hard-fought battle last night,” said Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf, whose team had overcome Tekoa-Rosalia 62-60 on Friday. “... We came out with more intensity in the third quarter ... This was a good week for us with three wins and a chance to get to play some games after a long stretch around the holidays with limited games.”
Pomeroy (8-2)
Braedon Fruh 1 1-2 3, Trent Gwinn 7 0-0 15, Brady Bott 1 0-0 2, Jett Slusser 1 0-0 3, Trevin Kimble 4 1-1 9, Brody Magill 1 0-0 2, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Oliver Severs 3 2-3 8, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trace Roberts 5 0-2 10, Reisinger 0 0-0 0, Richie Vecchio 2 0-2 4. Totals 25 4-10 56.
Touchet (1-9)
Orozco 3 0-0 9, Gonzalez 7 2-4 18, Zessin 0 2-4 2, Godinez 1 0-0 3, Krumbach 0 0-0 0, Rincon 1 0-0 2, Huntley 0 0-0 0, Kincaid 2 0-0 4, Totals 14 4-8 38.
Pomeroy 13 11 24 8—56
Touchet 13 8 8 9—38
3-point goals — Gwinn, Jett Slusser, Orozco 3, Gonzalez 2, Godinez.
Garfield-Palouse 52, DeSales 37
PALOUSE — With three double-digit scorers led by Cameron Merrill at 22 points, the Vikings conquered previously unbeaten DeSales of Walla Walla for their second victory of the season.
“Huge win for us,” Garfield-Palouse coach Nate Holbrook said. “Our seniors stepped up big.”
Jaxson Orr provided another 13 points for the Vikings (2-8), and Bryce Pfaff added 11. The visiting Irish (11-1) were led by Jack Lesko with 12 points.
“We got the ball in the middle and got the ball to guys, and they did what they were supposed to do,” Holbrook said. “On defense, we played tough man-to-man.”
DESALES-WALLA WALLA (11-1)
Camden McCollaugh 1 6-7 9, Bobby Holtzinger 0 0-0 0, Ryan Chase 1 0-0 3, F. Worden 1 0-3 2, Jack Lesko 4 3-4 12, C. Green 2 0-0 6, J. Baffney 2 1-6 5. Totals 11 10-20 37.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-8)
Jaxson Orr 5 1-2 13, Cameron Merrill 9 4-8 22, Colton Pfaff 1 0-0 2, Bryce Pfaff 4 3-4 11, Myles Bowechop 1 2-6 4. Totals 20 10-21 52.
DeSales 5 7 11 14—37
Garfield-Palouse 15 16 4 17—52
3-point goals — Green 2, McCollaugh, Chase, Lesko, Orr 2.
JV — DeSales 62, Gar-Pal 15.
Garden Valley 63, Salmon River 38
RIGGINS — Garden Valley made 11 3-pointers in its Long Pin Conference victory against Salmon River.
Hudson Fields paced the Wolverines (7-3, 2-2) with 16 points.
Garret Shepherd led Salmon River (3-6, 0-3) with 13 points, and Tyrus Swift added 10.
GARDEN VALLEY (7-3. 2-2)
Jordan Castillo 2 0-0 5, Levi Van Dyk 5 0-0 13, Hudson Fields 7 1-1 16, Tacoma Kelly 5 0-0 11, Trevor Corn 4 0-0 11, Trayson Corn 3 0-0 7, Zade Thompson 0 0-0 0, Connor Ross 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 1-1 63.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (3-6, 0-3)
Garret Shepherd 5 1-2 13, Gabe Zavala 2 0-0 5, Tyrus Swift 4 2-2 10, Dawson Whitney 3 2-4 8. Totals 15 5-8 38.
Garden Valley 19 2 19 23—63
Salmon River 12 8 12 6—38
3-point goals — Trevor Corn 3, Van Dyk 3, Kelly, Castillo, Trayson Corn, Hunt, Fields, Shepherd 2, Zavala.
Liberty Christian 74, Colton 28
COLTON — After a close start, Liberty Christian of Richland pulled away dramatically in the second quarter and ultimately tripled Colton on the scoreboard in nonleague play.
Raph Arnhold came off the bench with a well-rounded showing for the Wildcats (1-8), tallying seven points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Wyatt Jordan scored a team-high eight for Colton and had five boards.
Blake McClure provided a game-high 24 points for the victorious Patriots (9-4).
“The first and third quarter, I thought we played really well,” Colton coach Brandon McIntosh said.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN-RICHLAND (9-4)
Andrew Smith 6 0-0 13, Keegan Bishop 2 1-2 6, Blake McClure 9 1-2 24, Cody Dunham 5 2-2 12, Drew Ott 0 0-0 0, Ari Mensinger 0 0-0 0, Jack Benson 4 3-4 11, Sam Culver 4 0-1 8, Ethan Vogt 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 7-11 74.
COLTON (1-8)
Raph Arnhold 2 3-4 7, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 2 0-0 5, Tanner Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Matthew Reisenauer 2 0-0 6, Angus Jordan 1 0-0 2, Dalton McCann 0 0-2 0, Wyatt Jordan 4 0-2 8. Totals 11 3-4 28.
Liberty Christian 13 24 13 24—74
Cotlon 11 3 13 1—28
3-point goals — McClure 5, Smith, Bishop, Reisenauer Moehrle.
JV — Liberty Christian def. Colton.
Troy-Kamiahgames postponed
The Whitepine League Division I boys and girls basketball games between Troy and Kamiah scheduled for Saturday were postponed in accordance with COVID protocols.
Makeup dates have not yet been announced.
WRESTLINGEach area team claims an individual title at Maniac invite
OROFINO — All six area schools that took part in the Maniac Wrestling Invitational had athletes win championships in the hybrid round-robin and bracket-style format, depending on weight classes.
Moscow placed second in the 10-team field with 214 points. Clarkston was third (164.5), Orofino placed fifth (108.5), Potlatch took sixth (98), Grangeville was seventh (97) and the Lewiston JV eighth (96).
Clarkston’s Calia Rice (106) and Dawson Bailey (126) each won titles. Grangeville’s Terry Eich (132) was first in his division. Jack Brinkly (113) was a champion for Lewiston’s JV. Moscow’s Jason Swam (120), Diego Deaton (145) and Isaiah Murphy (195) all claimed crowns. Orofino’s Ruby Kessinger took the girls pod. Potlatch’s Eli Prather (152) won the title in his class.
“They wrestled pretty good,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said. “Jason Swam wrestled really well. Diego Deaton was dominate, and Isaiah Murphy winning all his matches his first time back because of an injury from football was pretty cool.”
Team scores — 1. McCall-Donnelly 234; 2. Moscow 214; 3. Clarkston 164.5; 4. St. Maries 151; 5. Orofino 108.5; 6. Potlatch 98; 7. Grangeville 97; 8. Lewiston JV 96; 9. Enterprise (Ore.) 46; 10. Joseph (Ore.) 27.
Clarkston results
106 — Calia Rice 3-0 (first).
120 — Gabe Weza 4-3 (fourth).
126 — Dawson Bailey 3-0 (first).
132 — Geovanny Alba 5-2 (third).
138 — Bodee Thivierge 5-2 (third).
152 — Austin Turner 3-4 (fifth).
160 — Braydon Flinders 4-1 (third).
170 — Jonah McKamey 5-1 (third).
285 — Braden Jared 0-4 (fifth); Carson Ash 3-1 (third).
Grangeville results
106 — Becket Bowen 2-1 (second).
120 — Trenton Wren 1-6 (seventh).
126 — Lucas Wren 2-1 (second).
132 — Terry Eich 7-0 (first).
160 — Parker Farmer 2-3 (sixth).
170 — Michael Bowen 3-3 (fourth).
220 — Levi Stowell (0-4) (fifth).
Lewiston JV results
113 — Jack Brinkly 2-0 (first); Dominic Gutknecht 0-2 (third).
120 — Kevin Staab 0-7 (eighth).
126 — James Grossman 3-3 (sixth); Wyatt Schlafman 3-2 (fourth); Alex Norton 0-2.
132 — Drew Dammon 2-5 (sixth); Michael Jenko 0-7 (eighth).
152 — Parker McGill 2-5 (sixth).
160 — Brice Cuthbert 3-2 (fourth); Wylie Wagner 2-2 (fifth).
182 — Brian Wignal 1-5 (sixth).
Moscow results
120 — Jason Swam 7-0 (first).
126 — Will Vieux 0-2.
132 — Aidan Prakash 6-1 (second).
138 — Jack Bales 4-3 (fourth); James Greene 6-1 (second); Cameron Vogl 3-4 (fifth).
145 — Diego Deaton 7-0 (first).
152 — Eli Lyon 6-1 (second); Erik Gulbrandsen 4-3 (fourth).
170 — Owen McGreevy 3-3 (third).
182 — Wyatt Hartig 3-3 (fourth).
195 — Isaiah Murphy 3-0 (first).
Orofino results
120 — Lindi Kessinger 5-2 (third).
138 — Anson Hanes-Miller 0-7 (eighth).
145 — Garrett Sanders 1-6 (seventh).
152 — Cory Godwin 5-2 (third).
160 — Brady Rains 1-2.
170 — Jonas Hartrick 2-4 (fifth); Daniel Stieger 1-5 (sixth).
182 — Sean Larsen 5-1 (second).
195 — John Dafoe 1-2 (third).
Girl pod — Ruby Kessinger 3-0 (first).
Potlatch results
106 — Marlo Kampster 1-2 (third).
120 — Shelby Prather 2-5 (sixth).
126 — Cort Vantress 0-2.
145 — Avery Palmer 6-1 (second).
152 — Joshua McPherson 1-6 (seventh); Eli Prather 7-0 (first).
160 — Tyson Tucker 3-1 (second).
182 — Jonah Berger 0-6 (seventh).
Pomeroy trio finishes 3-0 at LRS
RITZVILLE, Wash. — At least three teams pulled out of the Bronco Invitational at the last minute, so the event at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague High School involving Pomeroy had just five teams and was downsized.
Despite that, the Pirates had three wrestlers — Walker Flynn (145), Curtis Winona (170) and Braedyn White (182) — go 3-0 on the day.
“They are continuing to hone their skills and work out some kinks but overall are looking pretty good,” Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh said.
Pomeroy results
132 — Lane Shawley 1-2.
145 — Walker Flynn 3-0.
152 — Tyler Slaybaugh 0-1.
170 — Curtis Winona 3-0.
182 — Braedyn White 3-0; Nick Hastings 1-1.
Lewiston places fifth in division of River City Duals
POST FALLS — Lewiston finished 2-1 on the day and took fifth place in the Gold Championship at the River City Duals at Post Falls Arena.
The Bengals lost 56-28 in their quarterfinal to Nampa, then won by default against Bonners Ferry before beatinng Meridian’s No. 2 team 45-39 for placement. In an extra match, Lewiston fell 42-36.
Tristan Bremer (132), Brenden Thill (195) and Robert Storm (285) each went 3-0 on the day.
Gold Championship
Quarterfinal
Nampa 56, Lewiston 28
98 — Alijah Macias (Nampa) by forfeit; 106 — Dedrick Navarro (Nampa) by forfeit; 113 — Simon Alberto Luna (Nampa) tech fall Jase Hendren 17-1; 120 — Carson Exferd (Nampa) dec. Hoyt Hvass 3-1; 126 — Eli Hernandez (Nampa) p. Kolton Langager 1:33; 132 — Tristan Bremer (LHS) maj. dec. Nikko Gonzalez 12-2; 138 — Dominic Gonzalez (Nampa) p. Gabriel Ruth 2:40; 145 — Jacob Campbell (Nampa) p. Wyatt Cook 1:00; 152 — Cole Lockart (LHS) by forfeit; 160 — Jonathan Seamons (Nampa) p. Gunner Meisner 2:26; 170 — Logan Meisner (LHS) p. Micah Roberts 2:53; 182 — Ethan Kincheloe (Nampa) p. Asa McClure (Lewiston) 1:54; 195 — Brenden Thill (LHS) p. Joey Duke 3:32; 220 — Payton Gunter (Nampa) p. Zak Meyers 1:28; 285 — Robert Storm (LHS) p. Zane Lovell 4:54.
Consolation semifinal
Lewiston beats Bonners Ferry by default
Fifth-place match
Lewiston 45, Meridian 2 39
98 — Gabriel Arnold (Meridian 2) by forfeit; 106 — Konner Heath (Meridian 2) by forfeit; 113 — Kain Williams (Meridian 2) by forfeit; 120 — Hoyt Hvass (LHS) p. Kellen Kolka (Meridian 2) 2:43; 126 — Kolton Langager (LHS) by forfeit): 132 — Tristan Bremer (LHS) p. Andrae Ramirez (Meridian 2) 1:34; 138 — Judah Howie (Meridian 2) p. Gabriel Ruth 0:54; 145 — Hunter Ramos (Meridian 2) p. Wyatt Cook 0:37; 152 — Parker Mack (Meridian 2) dec. Cole Lockart 7-5; 160 — Tristan Smilie (Meridian 2) p. Gunner Meisner 1:00; 170 — Logan Meisner (LHS) dec. Lucas Sears (Meridian 2) 7-4; 182 — Asa McClure (Lewiston) by forfeit; 195 — Brenden Thill (LHS) p. Brett Kasper (Meridian 2) 3:13; 220 — Zak Meyers (LHS) p. Mario Mares (Meridian 2) 0:08; 285 — Robert Storm (LHS) p. Nathan Jensen (Meridian 2) 0:25.
Extra match
Lakeland 42, Lewiston 36
98 — Jaren Knopp (Lake) by forfeit; 106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Matthew Williams (Lake) by forfeit; 120 — Hoyt Hvass (LHS) p. Duke Williamson 0:40; 126 — Kolton Langager (LHS) dec. Reilly Saxe 7-0; 132 — Tristan Bremer (LHS) p. John Meredith (Lakeland) 0:26; 138 — Lucas Williams (Lake) p. Gabriel Ruth 1:02; 145 — Payden Wysong (Lake) p. Wyatt Cook 1:43; 152 — Cole Lockart (LHS) p. Thayer Sabatke 1:33; 160 — Gunner Meisner (LHS) by forfeit; 170 — Devon Suko (Lake) p. Logan Meisner 1:28; 182 — Hutton Hegbloom (Lake) p. Asa McClure 2:49; 195 — Brenden Thill (LHS) dec. Gage Oles 7-0; 220 — Devon Howell (Lake) p. Zak Meyers 5:00; 285 — Robert Storm (LHS) p. Preston Jeffs 0:46.
Pair of placers at Jaybird Memorial
NAMPA, Idaho — Two area girls placed at the fifth Jaybird Memorial tournament at Columbia High School.
Grangeville tied for 16th place out of 43 teams with 31 points, and Lewiston was 20th with 24 points.
The Bulldogs’ Kadence Beck went 3-1 and finished in second place at 113 pounds. The Bengals’ Joely Slyter won all four of her matches at 106 pounds to win the title.
Team scores — 1. Eagle 108; 2. Minico 82.5; 3. Columbia 72; 4. Grace 67; 5. Boise 64; 6. Caldwell 61; 7. Payette 50; T8. Emmett 47; T8. Thunder Ridge 47; 10. Bonneville 43.5; 11. Kuna 40; T12. Mountain Home 38; T12. Weiser 38; 14. La Grande (Ore.) 37; 15. Filer 32; T16. Grangeville 31; T16. Rocky Mountain 31; T16. Fruitland 31; 19. Canyon Ridge 27; 20. Lewiston 24; 21. Capital 22; 22. Westside 21; 23. Rigby 20; 24. Buhl 19; 25. Twin Falls 15; 26. Garden Valley 13; 27. Aberdeen 12; 28. Blackfoot 11; 29. Vallivue 8; 30. Preston 7; 31. Homedale 6; T32. Baker/Powder (Ore.) 5; T32. Parma 5; T32. Pocatello 5; T35. Borah 3; T35. Timberline 3; T35. Union (Ore.) 3; T38. Marsh Valley 1; T38. New Plymouth 1; T40. Adrian (Ore.) 0; T40. Centennial 0; T40. Meridian 0; T40. Owyhee 0.
Grangeville results
113 — Kadence Beck 3-1 (second).
120 — Holli Schumacher 1-2.
132 — Keira White 1-2.
Lewiston results
106 — Joely Slyter 4-0 (first).