ST. MARIES — The Orofino High School volleyball team couldn’t force a third match Saturday against St. Maries in the Idaho Class 2A district championship best-of-3 series, losing 25-16, 25-13, 15-25, 25-14 to drop the series 2-0.
Sophomore Grace Beardin had seven kills and five blocks for the Maniacs (7-4), while senior Kaylynn Johnson racked up 21 assists. Both received all-league honors, and senior Sydnie Zywina was named the league MVP.
“St. Maries is a very well-practiced team, and we just couldn’t utilize our strengths well enough against them,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said.
Despite missing several matches and practices during the season amid coronavirus concerns, Orofino showed progress as a program.
“The girls played hard every (match),” Summers said. “It wasn’t an ideal situation to make it here, but they never gave up and took advantage whenever they stepped on the court.”
Genesee-Troy scrubbed
TROY — The Class 1A Division I district tournament final between Troy and Genesee, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Troy, was canceled because of power outages in the area.
The match will not be rescheduled, and the Trojans (15-1) and Bulldogs (16-3) will advance to the state tournament.
“The Troy gym was without power during parts of the day and I don’t know if they got it back up and running again,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said.
Troy will open state tournament play at 7 a.m. Pacific on Friday against Lighthouse Christian at Jerome High School.
Genesee will open State play at 2:30 p.m. Pacific the same day against Liberty at the same location.
“Obviously, we wanted to play tonight,“ Genesee coach Pete Crowley said, “but we’re excited to still be able to play next week, so we’ll buckle down and get down there and see what we can do.”
FOOTBALLSt. Maries 20, Orofino 0
ST. MARIES — St. Maries’ Quinten Ramsey-Buress broke the game open with a 31-yard touchdown run, and the Lumberjacks handled business in a Central Idaho League game against Orofino (0-2, 0-2).
St. Maries and Grangeville will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in Grangeville to decide the CIL champion and the league’s lone berth to the state playoffs.
A box score was unavailable at press time.
GIRLS’ SOCCERBears take top honors
The Moscow Bears earned coach of the year and MVP honors as the Class 4A Inland Empire League released its all-conference girls’ soccer team.
Moscow senior Ava Jakich-Kunze earned the award for the top player in the league, while Josh Davis was named the top coach. Jakich-Kunze finished the season with 14 goals, and the 33 she has notched in her career is thought to be a school record. Davis led the Bears to their first state tournament berth since 2012. Moscow ended the season 5-4-1 after falling twice at State.
Five other Bears players earned first-team nods.
ALL-INLAND EMPIRE LEAGUE
Class 4A
First team — Kelsey Cessna, Sandpoint; Araya Wood, Moscow; Jordie Breeden, Sandpoint; Hattie Larson, Sandpoint; Piper Frank, Sandpoint; Hadley West, Lakeland; Reagan White, Lakeland; Serena Strawn, Moscow; Angela Lassen, Moscow; Megan Poler, Moscow; Ava Hicke, Moscow.
Most valuable player — Ava Jakich-Kunze, Moscow.
Newcomer of the year — Kimbo Yarnell, Sandpoint.
Coach of the year — Josh Davis, Moscow.