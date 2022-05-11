OROFINO — Aiden Olive poked four singles and Orofino drew nine walks in a 12-2 win against St. Maries in the title game of the Idaho Class 2A district baseball tournament Tuesday.
Tryston Erbst fired a six-inning two-hitter for the Maniacs.
Olive laced two-run singles in the first and sixth innings and added an RBI single in the fifth.
Orofino plays a first-round game in the state tournament at 8:30 a.m. Pacific on May 19 at Nampa Christian High School.
St. Maries 001 120—2 2 3
Orofino 400 045—12 6 3
Dillon Holder, Shaun Hunter (5), Gibson (6) and Tyler Olson; Tryston Erbst and Silas Naranjo. L—Holder.
St. Maries hits — Dylan Larson, Eli Villa.
Orofino hits — Aiden Olive 4, Steven Bradbury, Nick Drobish.
St. Maries 7, Grangeville 0
OROFINO — Dylan Larson belted a grand slam in the sixth inning as St. Maries blanked Grangeville in the Class 2A district tournament, earning the right to face Orofino in the title round later in the day.
Cody Klement and David Goicoa had the two Grangeville hits.
St. Maries 001 014 1—7 5 2
Grangeville 000 000 0—0 2 5
Trace Wicks and Dillon Holder; Sam Lindsley, Cody Klement (4) and David Goicoa. L—Lindsley.
St. Maries hits — Dylan Larson 2 (HR), Shaun Hunter (2B), Wicks, Riley Abell.
Grangeville hits — Klement, David Goicoa.
Moscow gets to title series, loses
SANDPOINT — Moscow reached the title series but lost its opening game.
The Bears defeated Lakeland 8-3 before losing to No. 1 seed Sandpoint 12-2 to launch the best-of-3 series for the Class 4A district title.
The Bears head back to Sandpoint to play the Bulldogs on Thursday and, if victorious, face the same team Saturday at home.
Cody Isakson collected four hits and two RBI against Lakeland and allowed only one hit in two innings of relief.
Moscow used five pitchers against Sandpoint and mustered only three hits.
Lakeland 300 000 0—3 10 1
Moscow 102 014 x—8 11 0
Wysong, Tierney (6) and Cooksey; Anderson, Cod. Isakson (6) and Izzo. W—Anderson. L—Wysong.
Lakeland hits — Tierney 3, Wysong 2, Harris, Day, Love, Cooksey, Schaffer.
Moscow hits — Cod. Isakson 4 (2 3B), Kiblen (2B), Conway, Abendroth, Anderson, Con. Isakson, Izzo, Wilson.
———
Moscow 200 000—2 3 3
Sandpoint 014 304—12 11 2
Con. Isakson, Green (3), Kiblen (4), Hartig (5), Cod. Isakson (6) and Izzo. Roos and Lehman.
Moscow hits — Kiblen 2 (2B), Cod. Isakson (2B).
Sandpoint hits — D. Lehman 2, A. Lehman, Butler, Mellander 3 (2B), Barlow, Dillon 2 (2B).
Colfax goes 1-1
CHEWELAH, Wash. — The Colfax Bulldogs beat the Kettle Falls Bulldogs but fell to Chewelah in a Washington Class 2B district tournament.
Colfax opened the first game with six runs in the first inning and scored three more in the final three to get the win. JP Wigen went the distance and earned the win for the Bulldogs, allowing four hits and one run.
Braden Plummer paced Colfax in the first game with two hits. Mason Gilchrist contributed a double.
Against the Cougars, the Bulldogs scored in the seventh to make sure the game wasn’t a shutout.
Plummer again led Colfax with two hits including a double.
Colfax 600 012 0—9 6 0
Kettle Falls 100 000 0—1 4 4
JP Wigen and Braden Plummer; Graves, Hills (5) and Harrington. L—Graves
Colfax hits — Plummer 2, Mason Gilchrist (2B), Ryan Henning, Chris Inderrieden, Alex Mortensen.
Kettle Falls hits — Venable 2, Graves, Adams.
———
Colfax 000 000 1—1 4 4
Chewelah 002 030 x—5 5 0
Alex Mortensen and Braden Plummer; Macrae and Jeanneret.
Colfax hits — Plummer 2 (2B), Mason Gilchrist, Chris Inderrieden.
Chewelah hits — Krausz 2 (2B), Bowman 2, Katzer.
Prairie 6, Kendrick 3
KENDRICK — The Pirates of Cottonwood got an extra-innings win against the Tigers in an Idaho Class 1A district tournament game.
Chase Kaschmitter earned the win for Prairie (10-10), going the distance and allowing two hits and three runs. Eli Hinds and Reece Shears each paced the Pirates’ bats with three hits apiece, with Hinds doubling twice.
For Kendrick (10-6-1), Ty Koepp absorbed the loss. Tucker Ashmead had the two hits for the Tigers.
Prairie 100 002 03—6 12 2
Kendrick 000 100 20—3 2 2
Chase Kaschmitter and Cody Kaschmitter; Ty Koepp, Preston Boyer (8) and Hunter Taylor. L—Koepp.
Prairie hits — Eli Hinds 3 (2 2B), Reece Shears 3, Cody Kaschmitter 2, Jake Quintal 2, Colton McElroy (2B), Noah Behler.
Kendrick hits — Tucker Ashmead 2.
Clearwater Valley 12, Kamiah 1
KAMIAH — The Kubs weren’t able to hold off the Rams of Kooskia in an Idaho Class 1A district tournament game.
Clearwater Valley (12-9) opened with a nine-run first inning, and Kamiah had no response the rest of the way.
Landon Schlieper earned the win, going the distance and allowing only two hits.
Senior Ridge Shown paced Clearwater Valley offensively with three hits, and Anthony Fabbi contributed two.
Willis Willamson and Josh Bashaw had the only two hits for Kamiah (9-6-1) with Williamson’s going for a double.
Clearwater Valley 900 102—12 8 1
Kamiah 100 000— 1 2 2
Landon Schlieper and Ridge Shown; Ryan Lockart, Brady Mclay (6) and Willis Williamson. L—Lockart.
Clearwater Valley hits — Shown 3, Anthony Fabbi 2, Tiago Pickering, Darring Cross, Josh Gardner
Kamiah hits — Willis Williamson (2B), Josh Bashaw
Potlatch 15-17, Nezperce 0-0
POTLATCH — The Loggers cruised through the Nighthawks in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
Potlatch (5-11, 5-11) blanked Nezperce (2-14, 2-14) in Game 1, with Tyler Howard and Logan Carpenter combining for a perfect game. Howard earned the win.
Izack McNeal paced the Loggers offensively, connecting on three hits with a triple.
For Potlatch, Tyler Howard, Avery Palmer, Sam Barnes and Chester Simons each accounted for two hits in the second game.
GAME 1
Nezperce 000— 0 0 0
Potlatch (14)01—15 9 0
Tanner Johnson, Carter Williams (3) and N/A; Tyler Howard, Logan Carpenter (3) and N/A. W—Howard. L—Johnson.
Potlatch hits — Izack McNeal 3 (2B), Randon Lusby (2B), Levi Lusby, Logan Whitney, Chester Simons, Tyson Tucker, Patrick McManus.
GAME 2
Potlatch 067 4—17 13 0
Nezperce 000 0— 0 2 2
Bryson Carpenter, Jaxon Vowels (4) and N/A; Brycen Danner, Hesston Click (3) and N/A. W—Carpenter. L—Danner.
Potlatch hits — Tyler Howard 2 (2B), Avery Palmer 2 (2B), Sam Barnes 2, Chester Simons 2, Waylan Marshall (2B), Pablo Gonzalez, Izack McNeal, Tyson Tucker, Patrick McManus.
Nezperce hits — Tanner Johnson, Nic Kirkland.
Reardan 14, Asotin 4
COLBERT, Wash. — The Panthers fell to the Indians in a Washington Class 2B district tournament game.
Asotin (9-12, 5-9) allowed Reardan to get out to a 5-2 lead through three innings and the Indians expanded, taking the game in six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
For Asotin, Gavin Ells, Cooper Biery and Sam Hall each had one hit.
Asotin 200 101— 4 3 5
Reardan 122 234—14 10 3
Gavin Ells, Cameron Clovis (6) and Justin Boyea; Caden Day and Evan Moser. L—Ells.
Asotin hits — Gavin Ells, Cooper Biery, Sam Hall.
Reardan hits — Dylan Finch 3 (2 3B, HR), Clayton Pipkin (HR), Day, Tyler Clouse, Noah Meyer, Moser, Andrew Schulz, Tate Nelson.
SOFTBALLLewiston splits
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bengals defeated Post Falls 8-3 but fell to Coeur d’Alene 5-1 in an Idaho Class 5A district final.
Against Post Falls, Kaitlin Banks earned the win and hit a grand slam. Jenika Ortiz led Lewiston with two hits, including a double.
Against the Vikings, Coeur d’Alene held a 2-1 lead and got three fifth-inning runs as insurance.
Taryn Barney paced Lewiston’s batters with two hits.
The Bengals (18-7) play an elimination game at home Thursday against the Trojans.
Post Falls 000 020 1—3 7 2
Lewiston 010 007 x—8 7 1
Nungesser and Krause; Kaitlin Banks and Taryn Barney.
Post Falls hits — Cramer 3 (2B), Krause (HR), Solberg, Richart, Nungesser.
Lewiston hits — Jenika Ortiz 2 (2B), Banks (HR), Karli Taylor, Evanne Douglass, Loryn Barney, Phoenix Pea.
———
Lewiston 010 000 0—1 4 1
Coeur d’Alene 011 300 x—5 6 1
Kaitlin Banks and Taryn Barney; Schmidt and Gosch.
Lewiston hits — Taryn Barney 2, Evanne Douglass, Phoenix Pea.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Blakenship 2 (2B), Moehring 2, Gosch (2B), Burke.
Genesee 6, Potlatch 2
JULIAETTA — The Bulldogs got the win against the Pirates of Cottonwood in an Idaho Class 1A district tournament softball game.
Kendra Meyer earned the win for Genesee (8-6) from the circle. The freshman had nine strikeouts.
“(Meyer’s) pitching really well,” Genesee coach Brian Malcom said. “The fact she’s pitching this well and she’s only a freshman is really impressive.”
Prairie (9-9) had a two-run lead heading into the top of the fourth, but a home run from Harlei Donner kicked off a scoring barage from Genesee that saw all six of their runs come in final four innings. Riley Leseman led the Bulldogs in with two hits.
For the Pirates, Tara Schlader absorbed the loss pitching in relief in the fourth. Delanie Lockett’s two hits led Prairie.
Genesee 000 320 1—6 5 3
Prairie 200 000 0—2 5 0
Kendra Meyer and Maxine English; Mackenzie Key Tara Schlader (4). Key (5) and Josie Remacle. L—Schlader
Genesee hits — Riley Leseman 2, Harlei Donner (HR), Meyer, Aubrey Barbar.
Prairie hits — Delanie Lockett 2, Laney Forsmann, Kaylie Lockett, Gracie Farr.
Shadle Park 12-18, Clarkston 0-0
Leah Copeland opened the bottom of the first inning of Game 1 with a double but Clarkston went hitless the rest of the way in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader loss to Shadle Park.
Crimson Rice pitched a five-inning one-hitter for the Highlanders in the opener, and Murray Broemeling added a four-inning no-hitter in the second contest.
GAME 1
Shadle Park 243 03—12 11 0
Clarkston 000 00—0 1 2
Crimson Rice and Ema Green; Emma McManigle and Murray Broemeling.
Shadle Park hits — Teagan Webster 4 (HR), Rachel Jones 3 (2B), Rice 2 (2B), Bella Harris (2B), Flerchinger.
Clarkston hit — Leah Copeland (2B).
GAME 2
Shadle Park 346 5—18 19 0
Clarkston 000 0—0 0 1
Flerchinger and Green; Broemeling and N/A.
Shadle Park hits — Webster 4 (3B), Flerchinger 3 (HR), Rachel Jones 3 (2B), Green 2 (3B), Trinity Richardson (HR), Rice (HR), Amber Hargrave, Courtney Brown.
Kendrick 18, Nezperce 3
KENDRICK — Erin Morgan drove in five runs and the Tigers erupted for two nine-run innings in an Idaho Class 1A district tournament game.
Sage Cochrane and Taylor Boyer, at the bottom of the lineup, scored three runs apiece for Kendrick (11-5).
Morgan and fellow senior Hannah Tweit tallied two hits apiece in their final home appearances.
Morgan Wemhoff and Darlene Matson each had two hits for Nezperce (3-10).
Nezperce 102—3 5 0
Kendrick 099—18 9 0
Hand, Miller (3) and Matson; Taylor, Boyer (3), Morgan (3) and Kirk.
Nezperce hits — Wemhoff 2 (2B), Matson 2, Brammer.
Kendrick hits — Morgan 2 (3B), Tweit 2, Taylor (2B), Kirk, Heimgartner, Cochrane.
Orofino to host 2A state tourney
OROFINO — The Orofino High School athletic department will be hosting the Class 2A state softball tournament May 20-21.
Admission is $15.50 for adults on the first day, $11.50 for seniors and students in grades 7-12 with an activity card (as well as students in grades 1-6) and free for children under 5. On the second day, it is $11.50 for adults, $9.50 for seniors and students in grades 7-12 with an activity card (as well as students in grades 1-6). An all-tournament pass is $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and students in grades 7-12 with an activity card (as well as students in grades 1-6). IHSAA coaches and liftetime passes will be honored.
All tickets must be purchased through the Go Fan app.
GOLFKing places fourth for Lewiston boys
Carson King placed fourth with a 79 as Lewiston took second in the Class 5A district boys golf tournament at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
Coeur d’Alene captured the title at 306, followed by Lewiston at 335.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 306; 2. Lewiston 335; 3. Post Falls 363; 4. Lake City 366.
Lewiston scores — Jack Seibly 83, Carson King 79, Noah Acord 83, Christian Lybyer 90, Christian Reed 109.
Lewiston girls take second
Mollie Seibly shot a 97 to lead Lewiston to second place in the Class 5A district girls tournament at Lewiston Golf and Country Club to earn a berth in the state tournament.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 400; 2. Lewiston 414; 3. Lake City 443; 4. Post Falls 450.
Medalist — Peyton Blood (Coeur d’Alene) 95.
Lewiston scores — Mollie Seibly 97, Abbigail Tellez 96, Julia Brume 104, Lexi Casey 117, Avery Martin 121.
Pullman girls take league title
SPOKANE — Pullman and Clarkston took the top two spots at the Greater Spokane League girls meet at Downriver Golf Course.
For Pullman, Lauren Greeny finished with a 3-over-par 75 to lead the Greyhounds with a score of 380.
Gracie Wessels led the Bantams with a 99 to lead the Bantams to second place.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 380; 2. Clarkston 423; 3. Shadle Park N/A; 4. West Valley NS; 5. Rogers NS; 6. East Valley NS.
Pullman individuals — Lauren Greeny 75, Ryliann Bednar 93, Matiline Rink 100, Alexis Hendrickson 112, Emma Bobo 120
Clarkston individuals — Gracie Wessels 99, Tierney McKarcher 103, Ava Mendoza 110, Eloise Teasley 111, Sammy Hudgins 120, Hailey Mendenhall 123
Pullman wins meet, second overall
SPOKANE — Pullman took first place in a Greater Spokane League golf meet, but lost out on the league title to Shadle Park.
Pullman’s Parker Legried finished tied with teammate Trae Fredrickson at 3-over-par 75 at Downriver Golf Course.
Clarkston also competed at the event and was paced by Caleb Daniel and Landon Taylor, who each had a score of 100.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 324; 2. Shadle Park 333; 3. West Valley 389; 4. East Valley 396; 5. Rogers 399; 6. Clarkston 427.
Pullman individuals — Parker Legried 75, Trae Fredrickson 75, Rawley Larkin 87, Parker Lee 87, Karson Wieser 90.
Clarkston individuals — Caleb Daniel 100, Landon Taylor 100, Killian Snyder 101, Deion Thorton 112, Chastin Spring 122, Rogan Carmichal 122, Weskey Erks 144.
TENNISClarkston boys 6, Rogers 1
Norbert Kulesza and Zane Leslie played “one of their best matches of the year,” at No. 1 doubles, according to coach John Kowatsch, to lead Clarkston to a Class 2A Greater Spokane League win against Rogers at Clarkston.
It was senior day for Kulesza and Leslie, who won 6-3, 6-3 for the Bantams (3-6, 3-4).
Singles — Nikko McDowelL, Rog, def. Aiden Schnatterle 7-5, 6-4; Nathan Gall, Clk, def. Eli Borders 6-0, 6-0; Alex Whittle, Clk, def. Sam Motts 6-1, 6-1; Alex Shaw, Clk, def. Noah McMurvle 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Norbert Kulesza and Zane Leslie, Clk, def. Aiden Bui and Kenneth Ha 6-3, 6-3; Eespen Williams and Ikaika Millan, Clk, def. Tony Giron and Strahinju Spramo 6-2, 6-4; Haven Morfin and Chase Meyer, Clk, def. Kai Harter and Zach Guzman 6-2, 6-4.
Clarkston girls 6, Rogers 1
SPOKANE — The Bantams took down the Pirates of Spokane in a Greater Spokane League girls tennis dual.
Clarkston (8-2, 7-1) took every singles match except for No. 3.
Mya Medoza and Joanna Schnatterle were able to comeback and take the No. 2 doubles match 6-4, 7-5.
Singles — Claire Teasley, Clk, def. Joeanna Avila 6-3, 6-0; Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Jayda Garza 6-0, 6-2; Welying Su, Rog, def. Taryn Demers 6-5, 6-3; Nani Woodbury, Clk, def. Jaelin Featherstone 6-4. 6-1.
Doubles — Olivia Gustafson/Ella Leavitt, Clk, def. Vy Pham/Mercy Kim 6-2, 6-2; Mya Mendoza/Joanna Schnatterle, Clk, def. Bella Parmelle/Saviah Fox 6-4, 7-5; Ella Ogden/Kendall Wallace, Clk, def. Sassa Karben/Jillian Applonie 6-1, 6-3.
Pullman boys 7, East Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — The unbeaten Greyhounds dropped only a single game across the entirety of a Class 2A Greater Spokane League sweep of East Valley, winning 11 of 12 sets played via 6-0 shutouts.
Playing his first career No. 1 singles match, Seth Luna displayed what Pullman coach Cody Wendt called “imperious form” in his 6-0, 6-0 victory. The Hounds’ top doubles pairing of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang took about 30 minutes to finish its own 6-0, 6-0 win as the team improved to 11-0 overall.
Singles — Seth Luna, Pul, def. Ben Donahue 6-0, 6-0; Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Eric Pritchard 6-0, 6-0; Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Brayson Kirby 6-0, 6-0; Mir Park, Pul, def. Juan Morales 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Brandon Beeler/Conner McGiveran 6-0, 6-0; Vijay Lin/Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Koy Gregerson/Grayson VanCleave 6-0, 6-0; Pullman won by forfeit.