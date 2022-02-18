ST. MARIES — The Orofino boys basketball team hung close through the opening quarter, but St. Maries pulled away in the second en route to dealing a 50-30 Central Idaho League defeat to the Maniacs on Thursday.
Nick Graham put up a team-best seven points for Orofino (8-7, 0-4).
Tristan Gentry-Nelson totaled 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Lumberjacks (16-3, 4-0). Greyson Sands had 14 points and senior Coleman Ross added 10 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Orofino 6 7 7 10—30
St. Maries 7 18 9 16—50