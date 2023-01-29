MOSCOW — Lapwai star Kase Wynott scored a career-high 52 points, adding 12 rebounds and five assists, in a 77-42 Whitepine League Division I boys basketball victory for the Wildcats against Logos of Moscow on Saturday.
It was the 53rd consecutive program victory for Lapwai, which is 17-0 overall and 11-0 in league so far this season. The Wildcats also got 11 points from Ahlius Yearout.
Seamus Wilson (20 points) and Jack Driskill (16) led the way for Logos (4-9, 3-7).
LAPWAI (17-0, 11-0)
Promise Shawl 1 0-0 2, Joseph Payne 0 1-2 1, Jaishaun Sherman 1 2-4 4, Ahlius Yearout 5 0-0 11, Jalisco Miles 1 0-0 3, Christopher Bohnee 2 0-0 4, Kase Wynott 20 7-9 52. Totals 30 10-15 77.
LOGOS (4-9, 3-7)
Seamus Wilson 8 0-0 20, Jack Driskill 5 2-2 16, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 1 0-0 2, Thomas Bowen 0 0-0 0, Emeth Toebben 0 0-0 0, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Oliver Spencer 1 2-5 4. Totals 15 4-7 42.
Lapwai 22 22 25 8—77
Logos 13 11 5 13—42
3-point goals — Wynott 5, Yearout, Miles, Brower 4, Driskill 4.
JV — Lapwai 56, Logos 29
Garfield-Palouse 63, Colton 35
COLTON — After a slow start saw them trail through the first quarter, the visiting Vikings kicked into gear with a 25-point showing in the second en route to defeating Colton in Southeast 1B League play.
It was the second consecutive win for Garfield-Palouse (3-15, 3-6) after a 1-15 start to the season.
Lane Collier (16 points), Brendan Snekvik (15) and Bryce Pfaff (10) headed up eight Viking scorers. For the Wildcats (3-13, 2-10), Grant Wolf scored a team-high 11.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (3-15, 3-6)
Bryce Pfaff 4 2-4 10, Lane Collier 7 0-0 16, Macent Rardon 1 0-0 2, Brendan Snekvik 6 0-0 15, Kieran Snekvik 2 2-4 6, Landon Orr 2 0-0 4, Nick Meeuwsen 2 0-0 4, Colton Pfaff 2 2-2 6. Totals 26 6-10 63.
COLTON (3-13, 2-10)
Angus Jordan 3 0-0 7, Grant Wolf 4 2-3 11, Memphis McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 2 0-0 4, Dan Bell , Skyler Purnell 2 0-0 5, Tanner Baerlocher 3 1-2 8, Loren Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Joey Hemighaus 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-5 35.
Garfield-Palouse 4 25 17 17—53
Colton 7 6 15 7—35
3-point goals — B. Snekvik 3, Collier 2, Jordan, Wolf, Bell, Purnell, Baerlocher.
JV — Gar-Pal 49, Colton 25
Troy 57, Clearwater Valley 34
TROY — The host Trojans pulled away with a 20-5 showing in the second quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Dominic Holden led Troy (9-3, 7-3) with four 3-point goals and 16 total points, while Noah Johnson (12 points), Joseph Bendel (11) and Chandler Blazzard (10) all joined him in double figures.
For the Rams (4-12, 2-10), Joseph Raff and Landon Schlieper each scored 10.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-12, 2-10)
Myatt Osborn 0 2-2 2, Matthew Louwien 1 0-0 3, Joseph Raff 5 0-0 10, Josh Gardner 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 3 2-2 10, Raphael Kessler 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 4 1-2 9. Totals 13 5-6 34.
TROY (9-3, 7-3)
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 2 1-2 5, Chandler Blazzard 4 2-4 10, Dominic Holden 6 0-0 16, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 5 0-0 12, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 5 1-2 11, Rowan Tyler 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 4-9 57.
Clearwater Valley 8 5 8 11—34
Troy 10 20 13 14—57
3-point goals — Schlieper 2, Louwien, Holden 4, Johnson 2, Tyler.
Tekoa-Rosalia 73, Pomeroy 65 (OT)
TEKOA, Wash. — Visiting Pomeroy led through three quarters, but Tekoa-Rosalia rallied to force overtime and then pulled away with the win in Southeast 1B League play.
Trevin Kimble of Pomeroy (10-6, 7-2) led all scorers with 31 points, while Ollie Severs added another 23 for the Pirates before fouling out late. Isaac Bone and Morgun Martin led the host Timberwolves (13-4, 7-3) with 23 and 24 points respectively. Pomeroy and Tekoa-Rosalia have now split two meetings thus far this season.
POMEROY (10-6, 7-2)
Oliver Severs 11 1-1 23, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 1 0-0 3, Trevin Kimble 11 7-10 31, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trace Roberts 3 2-3 8. Totals 26 10-14 65.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (13-4, 7-3)
Morgun Martin 8 5-12 24, Joey Murray 1 0-0 3, Jadin Campbell 3 0-0 7, Braxton French 2 0-0 4, Isaac Bone 8 6-7 23, Gabe Morgan 4 2-5 10, Riley Gehring 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 13-24 73.
Pomeroy 20 16 14 10 5—65
Tekoa-Rosalia 13 18 15 14 13—73
3-point goals — Kimble 2, Jett Slusser, Martin 3, Murray, Campbell, Bone.
Colfax 60, Liberty 54
SPANGLE, Wash. — The Colfax boys defeated Class 2B Bi-County foe Liberty of Spangle to lock up the No. 1 seed at the district tournament.
Seth Lustig pitched in a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs (15-4, 11-2), and J.P Wigen added 14.
Lincoln Foland paced the Lancers (9-9, 8-4) with 11 points. Jack Wilson added 10.
COLFAX (15-4, 11-2)
Bradyn Heilsberg 4 0-0 9, Adrik Jenkin 5 0-1 11, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 7 8-9 22, Mason Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, J.P Wigen 7 0-0 14, Jaxon Wick 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 8-10 60.
LIBERTY (9-9, 8-4)
Lincoln Foland 4 2-3 11, Brandon Finau 8 0-0 16, Cooper Thomas 0 1-2 1, Jed Buddy 1 0-0 2, Ethan Kimble 2 0-0 6, Jake Jeske 2 0-1 5, JJ Hodl 1 0-0 3 Jack Wilson 4 2-6 10. Totals 23 5-12 54.
Colfax 18 14 14 14—60
Liberty 13 8 18 15—54
3-point goals — Heilsberg, Jenkin, Kimble 2, Foland, Jeske.
JV — Liberty def Colfax.
Kamiah 51, Genesee 16
KAMIAH — Kaden DeGroot notched 17 points as the Kubs routed Whitepine League Division I foe Genesee.
David Kludt was also in double figures with 10 for Kamiah (14-3, 10-1), and Rehan Kou added nine.
Derek Burt paced the Bulldogs (1-15, 0-12) with eight points.
GENESEE (1-15, 0-12)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Teak Wareham 0 2-2 2, Derek Burt 2 4-6 8, Derek Zenner 3 0-0 6, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Joe Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 6-8 16.
KAMIAH (14-3, 10-1)
Jayden Crowe 2 0-0 4, Kaden DeGroot 8 1-2 17, Matthew Oatman 1 0-0 3, Everett Oatman 1 0-0 3, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 4 0-0 10, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 1 3-4 5, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0, Rehan Kou 4 1-2 9, William Milliage 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-10 51.
Genesee 2 5 7 2—16
Kamiah 16 16 12 7—51
3-point goals — Kludt 2, M. Oatman, E. Oatman.
JV — Kamiah def Genesee.
St. Maries 72, Grangeville 48
ST. MARIES — Grangeville was slow coming out of the blocks and couldn’t keep up with 2A Central Idaho League foe St. Maries.
The Lumberjacks (8-3, 4-1) were paced by Dillon Holder’s 19 points while Tristan Hill added 15. Trace Wicks was also in double figures with 12.
The Bulldogs (2-13, 0-6) were paced by Carter Mundt’s 12 points. Sam Lindsley added 11.
GRANGEVILLE (2-13, 0-6)
Sam Lindsley 5 0-0 11, Ray Holes Jr. 0 2-2 2, Jaden Legaretta 1 1-2 3, Kaycen Sickels 0 0-0 0, Jack Bransford 1 0-0 2, Carter Mundt 3 6-11 12, Cody Klement 4 1-5 12, Karl Spencer 0 0-0 0, David Goicoa 1 0-0 2, Tayden Wassmuth 1 2-2 4, Cooper Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Taven Ebert 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 12-22 48.
ST MARIES (8-3, 4-1)
Wyatt Holmes 3 0-0 9, Jared Badgett 0 3-4 3, Jay Baita 0 1-2 1, JJ Yearout 1 0-0 2, Dillon Holder 6 4-4 19, Tristan Hill 4 7-8 15, Tyler Renner 4 1-2 9, Trace Wicks 4 2-3 12, Xavier Floper 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 18-23 72.
Grangeville 7 12 11 18—48
St. Maries 15 20 19 18—72
3-point goals — Holmes 3, Holder 3, Wicks 2, Klement 3, Lindsley.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 56, Asotin 39
ASOTIN — The host Panthers could not hang with the Eagles of Lind-Ritzville Sprague in Class 2B Bi-County League play.
AJ Olerich had his third consecutive double-double as he led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds for Asotin (7-11, 3-10), which played LRS close in every quarter but the third.
Jayce Kelly led all scorers, putting up 22 points for the Eagles (13-7, 8-4).
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (13-7, 8-4)
Hayden Melcher 0 0-0 0, Jayce Kelly 6 5-7 22, Hunter Dinkins 0 0-0 0, Nick Lades 3 0-0 8, Cooper Miller 0 0-0 0, Chase Galbreath 9 1-3 20, Brock Kinch 1 0-1 3, Lance Williamson 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 6-11 56.
ASOTIN (7-11, 3-10)
Cooper Biery 1 0-2 2, Reuben Eggleston 0 0-0 0, Kamea Kauhi 1 0-2 2, Gavin Ells 3 1-3 10, Brady Moore 0 0-0 0, Justin Boyea 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 9 0-2 18, Sam Hall 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 0 4-4 4, Sawyer Biery 1 0-0 3. Totals 39.
Lind-Ritzville 13 18 16 9—56
Asotin 9 15 4 11—39
3-point goals — Kelly 3, Lades 2, Galbreath, Kinch, Williamson, Ells 3, Biery.
JV — LRS def. Asotin.
Lakeside 69, Orofino 50
OROFINO — Visiting Lakeside of Plummer steadily outscored Orofino in nonleague play.
Joel Scott of the host Maniacs (7-5) put up 19 points to lead all scorers, while four different players reached double-digit point totals for Lakeside (9-3).
LAKESIDE-PLUMMER (9-3)
Vander Brown 7 3-4 17, Brutis SiJohn 6 0-1 15, Blaze Callahan 2 3-5 7, Corey Ravera 0 0-0 0, Qwincy Hall 2 0-0 5, Liam Hendrix 6 0-1 12, Tyson Charley 3 4-6 11, Jarius Moffitt 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 10-18 69.
OROFINO (7-5)
Drew Hanna 2 1-4 5, Hudson Schneider 1 0-0 2, Nick Drobish 2 0-0 5, Landon Hudson 2 2-3 6, Trystan Grey 1 0-0 2, Joel Scott 9 1-3 19, Quinton Naranjo 0 0-0 0, Aiden Olive 2 4-6 8, Harrison Gray 1 1-1 3. Totals 20 9-17 50.
Lakeside 16 17 11 25—69
Orofino 9 13 6 22—50
3-point goals — Drobish, SiJohn 3, Hall, Charley.
JV — Orofino 44, Lakeside 39
Garden Valley 66, Salmon River 37
RIGGINS — Salmon River of Riggins couldn’t keep up with Long Pin conference foe Garden Valley.
The Wolverines used a 22-6 first-quarter run to gain control of the Savages. Garden Valley held a 42-14 halftime lead.
Trustin Brown and Connor Ross paced the Wolverines (14-6, 9-2) with 12 points apiece.
Gabe Zavala notched a game-high 14 for Salmon River (2-14, 2-8), and Cordell Bovey added 13.
GARDEN VALLEY (14-6, 9-2)
Tacoma Kelly 2 0-0 5, Maxon Yearsley 4 0-2 8, Madix Miller 4 1-2 11, Kaden Zimmer 2 0-0 4, Thomas Kuteson 1 0-0 2, Trustin Brown 5 2-6 12, Trayson Corn 3 0-0 7, Gavin Kelly 2 0-0 4, Trevor Corn 0 1-2 1, Connor Ross 6 0-0 12. Totals 4-12 66.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (2-14, 2-8)
Gabe Zavala 5 3-7 14, Preston Rupp 0 1-2 1, Cordell Bovey 4 4-9 13, Riley Davis 1 0-0 3, Tyrus Swift 2 2-2 6, Aaron Markley 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 10-20 37.
Garden Valley 22 20 10 14—66
Salmon River 6 8 13 10—37
3-point goals — Miller 2, T. Kelly, Brown.
GIRLS BASKETBALLColfax 57, Liberty 44
SPANGLE, Wash. — After trailing through the first quarter, unbeaten Colfax rallied to a narrow halftime lead and pulled away after intermission against Liberty of Spangle in Class 2B Bi-County League play.
Brenna Gilchrist came off the bench with 13 points, three steals and three assists for the Bulldogs (19-0, 14-0). Brynn McGaughy led scoring with 20, and Jaisha Gibb put up another 13 off a hat-trick of 3-point goals and a 4-for-4 free throw showing.
Ellie Denny of Liberty (8-6, 6-3) led all scorers with 28 points.
COLFAX (19-0, 14-0)
Jaisha Gibb 3 4-4 13, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 5 0-0 13, Hailey Demler 1 0-0 2, Ashley Ring 0 0-0 0, Lauryn York 4 0-0 9, Ava Swan 0 0-0 0, Brynn McGaughy 10 0-0 20, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-4 57.
LIBERTY (8-6, 6-3)
Ellie Denny 10 6-7 28, Grace Grumbly 3 0-0 6, Kendall Denny 2 0-0 4, Brooke Redder 1 0-0 2, Devyn Cook 0 1-2 1, Karly Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Izzy Myers 0 0-0 0, Jordan Jeske 1 0-0 3, Zoey Momlin 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-11 44.
Colfax 8 16 16 17—57
Liberty 14 9 8 13—44
3-point goals — Gibb 3, Gilchrist 3, York, Denny 2, Jeske.
JV — Colfax def. Liberty.
Troy 51, Clearwater Valley 37
TROY — The host Trojans started fast and maintained their edge in a Whitepine League Division I victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Troy (5-14, 2-11) built a 16-5 opening quarter lead and never led the Rams (6-13, 3-11) close the gap through three competitive quarters thereafter.
Dericka Morgan led the Trojan offense with 17 points, while Alaura Hawley scored 13 and Olivia Tyler notched a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. For Clearwater Valley, Trinity Yocum scored a team-high 16.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (6-13, 3-11)
Taya Pfefferkorn 2 0-0 4, Shada Edwards 2 1-2 5, Seasha Reuben 3 0-0 8, Kashlynn Funderburg 2 0-0 4, Trinity Yocum 7 0-0 16. Totals 16 1-2 37.
TROY (5-14, 2-11)
Olivia Tyler 4 2-4 11, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 4 5-7 13, Laura House 1 0-0 2, Bethany Phillis 4 0-1 8, Dericka Morgan 7 2-2 17. Totals 20 9-14 51.
Clearwater Valley 5 9 21 2—37
Troy 16 9 18 8—51
3-point goals — Reuben 2, Yocum 2, Tyler, Morgan.
Grangeville 58, St. Maries 21
GRANGEVILLE — On senior day at Grangeville, the host Bulldogs sealed the Class 2A Central Idaho League regular-season title and the top seed in the district tournament with a rout of St. Maries.
Seniors Natalie Long and Emmie Told (four points) were playing the final regular-season home game of their high school careers. Caryss Barger (13 points), Abbie Frei (13), and Addisyn Vanderwall (10) led the offense for Grangeville (12-8, 5-0).
ST. MARIES (8-9, 2-4)
Kara Sexton 0 2-2 2, McKayla Spray 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 3 0-0 6, Stacie Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Sami Sindt 0 3-4 3, Danika Sloper 2 0-0 4, Jacklyn Linneneger 1 0-0 3, Stormi Lockridge 1 0-0 2, A. Baird 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 6-9 21.
GRANGEVILLE (12-8, 5-0)
Caryss Barger 5 1-1 13, Adri Anderson 1 1-2 3, Abbie Frei 5 2-4 13, Madalyn Green 4 1-3 9, Natalie Long 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thacker 3 0-3 6, Addisyn Vanderwall 4 1-2 10, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, McKenna York 0 0-0 0, Emmie Told 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 6-15 58.
St. Maries 4 10 3 4—21
Grangeville 24 19 10 5—58
3-point goals — Linneneger, Barger 2, Frei, Vanderwall.
Lapwai 80, Logos 18
MOSCOW — Four double-digit scorers helped Lapwai rout Logos of Moscow in Whitepine League Division I play.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks (14 points, 10 assists), Madden Bisbee (13 points), Qubilah Mitchell (12 points) and Lauren Gould (12 points) led the offensive effort for the Wildcats (20-1, 14-0).
For Logos (0-17, 0-13), Elena Spillman and GraceAnn VanderPloeg shared the team-high in scoring with four points apiece.
LAPWAI (20-1, 14-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 6 2-2 14. Jordyn McCormack-Marks 1 0-0 3, Amasone George 4 0-0 9, Skylin Parrish 3 2-4 8, Andraeana Domebo 2 0-0 4, Lauren Gould 6 0-0 12, Jayden Leighton 2 1-2 5, Taya Yearout 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 5 2-3 12, Madden Bisbee 5 3-5 13. Totals 34 10-16 80.
LOGOS (0-17, 0-13)
Sara Casebolt 1 0-2 3, Varomi Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hailey Wambeke 1 0-0 2, Piper Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 1 0-0 2, Elena Spillman 1 2-5 4, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 2 0-0 4, Lizzie Crawford 1 1-3 3. Totals 7 3-10 18.
Lapwai 27 22 17 14—80
Logos 6 3 3 6—18
3-point goals — Jo. McCormack-Marks, George, Casebolt.
JV — Lapwai def. Logos.
Colton 77, Garfield-Palouse 43
COLTON — All seven Wildcats to see playing time connected from 3-point range at least once in a Southeast 1B League victory for Colton against Garfield-Palouse.
Kyndra Stout led four double-digit scorers for Colton (16-1, 8-0) with 18 points, while Sidni Whitcomb and Grace Kuhle each added 14, and Holly Heitstuman scored 12.
Kyra Brantner matched Stout with 18 points for the Vikings (6-12, 5-4).
“We did a really good job of moving the ball tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-12, 5-4)
Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 2 0-0 5, Elena Flansburg 3 2-2 9, Hettylee Laughry 2 1-3 7, Kyra Brantner 6 5-10 18, Lola Edwards 0 0-1 0, Ella Cueller 1 0-0 2, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-0 0, Camryn Blankenship 0 0-0 0, Kinsley Kelnhofer 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-16 43.
COLTON (16-1, 8-0)
Grace Kuhle 6 1-2 14, Holly Heitstuman 4 2-6 12, Rori Weber 2 1-2 7, Kyndra Stout 5 6-6 18, Ella Nollmeyer 3 0-0 8, Clair Moehrle 1 1-2 4, Sidni Whitcomb 4 3-4 14. Totals 25 13-22 77.
Garfield-Palouse 14 9 7 13—43
Colton 20 19 22 16—77
3-point goals — H. Laughary 2, Z. Laughary, Flansburg, Brantner, H. Heitstuman 2, Weber 2, Stout 2, Nollmeyer 2, Kuhle, Moehrle, Whitcomb.
Orofino 47, Lakeside 39
OROFINO — The Maniacs trailed by one point through three quarters, but had their best run of the game in the fourth to claim victory against Lakeside of Plummer.
Grace Beardin had a complete game with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for Orofino (6-9), while Jaelyn Miller led all scorers with 18 points and Livia Johnson provided another 13. Kyleigh Wolfe led Lakeside (10-5) with 10 points.
LAKESIDE-PLUMMER (10-5)
Kimberly Pluff 1 0-0 2, Kyleigh Wolfe 4 0-1 10, Martina Rivera 2 0-0 5, Meyha Weinclaw 1 0-0 2, Kiona Allen 0 0-0 0, Destiny Matt 2 2-2 6, Destiny Lowley 2 0-0 4, Arianna Harier-Gorr 3 0-0 8, Alexxus Allen 0 0-0 0, Zymra Hodgson, Tylah Lambert 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-3 39.
OROFINO (6-9)
Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Rachel Province 0 0-0 0, Reece Deyo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 5 4-4 14, Emma Province 1 0-0 2, Brynn Hanna 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 5 1-2 13, Kaitlyn Curtis 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 7 4-6 18. Totals 18 9-12 47.
Lakeside 9 11 9 10—39
Orofino 8 13 7 19—47
3-point goals — Wolfe 2, Harier-Gorr 2, Rivera, Johnson 2.
Kamiah 60, Genesee 16
KAMIAH — On senior night, the Kubs scored in double figures in each quarter and held the Bulldogs to one field goal in each of the third and fourth quarters to conclude their regular season with a Whitepine League Division I victory against the Bulldogs.
Lone Kamiah senior Logan Landmark scored 12 points, as did Emma Krogh. Karlee Skinner converted four 3-pointers — all in the first half — and led the Kubs (13-6, 11-5) with 14 points. For Genesee (11-10, 7-7), Riley Leseman notched a team-high eight points.
GENESEE (11-10, 7-7)
Riley Leseman 3 0-0 8, Monica Seubert 0 0-2 0, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 1 1-4 3, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 0 1-2 1, Chloe Grieser 0 2-2 2, Mia Scharnhorst 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Banks 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 4-10 16.
KAMIAH (13-6, 11-5)
Emma Krogh 5 0-0 12, Laney Landmark 2 0-0 4, Reesa Loewen 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Hunt 1 0-0 2, Mariah Porter 3 0-0 7, Addison Skinner 1 0-0 2, Karlee Skinner 5 0-2 14, Logan Landmark 5 0-0 12, Ashlyn Schoening 2 1-2 5. Totals 25 1-4 60.
Genesee 6 6 2 2—16
Kamiah 15 20 12 13—60
3-point goals — Leseman 2, Skinner 4, Krogh 2, Lo. Landmark 2, Porter.
JV — Genesee 26, Kamiah 11 (one half)
Pomeroy 58, Tekoa-Rosalia 11
TEKOA, Wash. — Pomeroy held Southeast 1B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia to single digits in all four quarters en route to victory.
Jillan Herres paced the Pirates (8-7, 5-5) with 13 points, four assists and four steals. Kendall Dixon notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Riley Terrell led the Timberwolves (1-16, 1-10) with six points.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-16, 1-10)
Briley Smith 0 0-0 0, Clare Wilkins 0 1-4 1, Megan Mamet 1 0-0 2, Kayla Ellerton 1 0-0 2, Marissa Alonso 0 0-0 0, Amaris kager 0 0-0 0, Riley Terrell 2 0-0 6, Asia Kliewer 0 0-0 0, Justina Crane 0 0-0 0, Joan Barnowsky. Totals 4 1-4 11.
POMEROY (8-7, 5-5)
Jillian Herres 5 3-3 13, Chase Caruso 2 2-2 8, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Bartles 2 0-0 5, Hailee Brewer 5 0-0 10, Taylor Gilbert 2 0-0 4, Kendall Dixon 5 1-2 11, Jadence Gingerich 2 1-2 5, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-3 0, Maria Altube 1 0-0 2, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Garce Hart 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-9 58.
Tekoa-Rosalia 3 3 3 2—11
Pomeroy 18 17 13 10—58
3-point goals — Terrell 2, Caruso 2, Bartles.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 48, Asotin 33
ASOTIN — The host Panthers could not hold off Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in 2B Bi-County League play.
Asotin dropped to 4-15 overall and 1-9 in league, while LRS improved to 7-11 and 4-9. Complete information was not available.
WRESTLINGHvass, Zimmerman win titles at North Idaho Rumble
COEUR d’ALENE — Lewiston’s Hoyt Hvass earned gold for the 126-pound weight class with a 12-5 decision against Buhl’s Julian Ruiz at the North Idaho Rumble at Coeur d’Alene High School.
Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman finished first in the 120-pound girls division by pinning all of her opponents. She was named co-outstanding wrestler with Coeur d’Alene’s Alyssa Randles.
The Bengals finished ninth out of 20 teams with 96.5 points. Moscow finished 16th with 58 points. Potlatch finished 20th but had Hayley McNeal notch a second-place finish in the girls 145-pound class.
Cole Lockart (160) and Robert Storm (285) each finished third for Lewiston, and Kamryn Lockart (132 girls) was fourth.
Moscow’s Alex Palmer (113) was fourth and Diego Deaton (152) placed fifth.
“Alex Palmer had a fantastic tournament,” Moscow coach Zac Carscallen said. “He showed a ton of growth this tournament; the stuff we like to see as we prepare for Districts and State.”
Shelby Prather (120 girls) took fourth for the Loggers.
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 304.5; 2. Caldwell 213.5; 3. Buhl 183.5; 4. American Falls 138; 5. Kellogg 127; 6. Lake City 125.5; 7. Coeur d’Alene 120; 8. Hanford 112.5; 9. Lewiston 96.5; 10. Mountain Home 94.5; 11. Sandpoint 85; 12. Lakeland 84; 13. Timberlake 73; 14. Gooding 69; 15. West Valley 63; 16. Moscow 58; 17. Priest River 56.5; 18. Pocatello 56; 19. Bonners Ferry 30; 20. Potlatch 0.
Lewiston results
106 — Brandon Sutton 0-2.
126 — Hoyt Hvass 5-0 (first).
132 — Zander Johnson 2-2; Jase Hendren 1-2.
152 — Gunnar Whitlock 1-2.
160 — Cole Lockart 5-1 (third); Austin Nine 1-2.
170 — Asa McClure 2-2; Brice Cuthbert 1-2.
182 — Brenden Thill 0-2.
285 — Robert Storm 4-1 (third).
107 girls — Joely Slyter 2-0 (first).
120 girls — Kadynce Scott 1-2.
132 girls — Kamryn Lockart 3-2 (fourth); Bria Miller 1-2.
152 girls — Emma Rivera 0-2.
Moscow results
113 — Alex Palmer 4-2 (fourth).
126 — Jason Swam 1-2.
132 — Sam Young 0-2.
138 — Logan Tompkins 0-2.
145 — Cameron Vogl 3-2.
152 — James Greene 2-2; Diego Deaton 4-2 (fifth).
160 — Eric Gulbrandsen 1-2.
120 girls — Skyla Zimmerman 3-0 (first).
Potlatch results
120 girls — Shelby Prather 2-2 (fourth).
145 girls — Hayley McNeal 1-1 (second).
Pullman freshmen place at Spokaloo
SPOKANE — The Pullman wrestling team placed three of the four freshmen it took to the Spokaloo event at Rogers High School.
The Greyhounds finished 11th out of 14 teams with 37.5 points.
Theodore Engle took third and Brayan Bernal Rodriguez was fifth at 160 pounds. Max Mayer placed fourth at 126.
Team scores — 1. Mead 216.5; 2. University 190.5; 3. Rogers 114.5; 4. Cheney 105.5; 5. Lewis and Clark 95; 6. East Valley 80; 7. West Valley 71.5; 8. Mt. Spokane 63; 9. Ridgeline 49; 10. Ferris 42; 11. Pullman 37.5; 12. Gonzaga Prep 37; 13. Central Valley 33.5; 14. North Central 14.
Pullman results
106 — Dominic Luna 1-2.
126 — Max Mayer 3-2 (fourth).
160 — Brayan Bernal Rodriguez 2-2 (fifth); Theodore Engle 3-1 (third).
Grangeville leads area teams in North/South Duals
KOOSKIA — Tri-Valley of Cambridge finished 4-0 to win the North/South Duals at Clearwater Valley High School.
Grangeville finished third overall with a 3-1 record, included a 48-42 win against Lewiston’s JV team.
The Rams tied for fourth on the final day. Potlatch (1-3) tied for eighth. Orofino and Lewiston’s JV tied for 10th at 1-4 and Lapwai finished 0-3 and in 12th.
Standings — T1. Tri-Valley 4-0; T1. Ririe 4-0; 3. Grangeville 3-1; T4. St. Maries 3-2; T4. Clearwater Valley 3-2; 6. Challis 2-2; 7. Melba 2-3; T8. Potlatch 1-3; T8. McCall 1-3; T10. Orofino 1-4; T10. Lewiston JV 1-4; 12. Lapwai 0-3.
Dual meet results
Tri-Valley def. Clearwater Valley 51-36
Ririe def. Orofino 66-22
St. Maries def. McCall 48-36
Challis def. Potlatch 54-29
Clearwater Valley def. McCall 60-21
Orofino def. Potlatch 48-22
Ririe def. St. Maries 48-39
Grangeville def. Challis 48-42
Melba def. Lewiston JV 65-12
Ririe def. Clearwater Valley 47-30
Potlatch def. Lewiston JV 35-30
St. Maries def. Salmon-Lapwai 60-18
Tri-Valley def. Challis 53-36
McCall def. Orofino 43-42
Clearwater Valley def. Lapwai 70-6
Challis def. Lewiston JV 66-18
St. Maries def. Orofino 46-30
Grangeville def. Melba 48-46
Clearwater Valley def. Grangeville 63-24
Lewiston JV def. Lapwai 39-36
Tri-Valley def. Orofino 54-35
Melba def. Potlatch 54-30
Challis def. McCall 54-36
Ririe def. Melba 56-28
Grangeville def. Lewiston JV 48-42
Tri-Valley def. St. Maries 55-30
Pomeroy third at league duals
RITZVILLE, Wash. — The Pomeroy wrestling team placed third at its final regular-season meet, the league duals at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague High School.
The Pirates earned victories against Reardan and Tekoa-Rosalia as a team.
Individually, Curtis Winona had a rematch against Liberty’s Jesh Quik at 182 pounds, winning the match by injury default when Quik hurt his ankle on a shot by Winona.
Nick Hastings went 1-1 at 195 pounds.