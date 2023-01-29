MOSCOW — Lapwai star Kase Wynott scored a career-high 52 points, adding 12 rebounds and five assists, in a 77-42 Whitepine League Division I boys basketball victory for the Wildcats against Logos of Moscow on Saturday.

It was the 53rd consecutive program victory for Lapwai, which is 17-0 overall and 11-0 in league so far this season. The Wildcats also got 11 points from Ahlius Yearout.

Tags

Recommended for you