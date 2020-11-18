POTLATCH — A massive third quarter helped visiting Deary rally from an early deficit to edge nonleague rival Potlatch 50-44 for the Mustangs’ first win of the season in high school girls’ basketball play Tuesday.
“It came down to our defense,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “We started to pressure more. We were able to get some steals that gave us the spark to kind of get our offense going.”
The Mustangs (1-1) totaled 26 steals as a team, led by Makala Beyer with seven. Triniti Wood scored 13 points to top seven Deary scorers.
For Potlatch (0-1), Tayva McKinney and Jordan Reynolds reached double digits with 11 points apiece.
“They got us back on our heels pretty good, so I was impressed with our girls in terms of taking on the pressure in the second half,” Keen said.
DEARY (1-1)
Makala Beyer 2 4-8 8, Kenadie Kirk 3 0-0 6, Cassidy Henderson 0 1-3 1, Triniti Wood 4 5-8 13, Macie Ashmead 2 0-1 4, Emiley Proctor 3 3-4 9 Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 4 1-3 9, Riley Beyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 14-26 50.
POTLATCH (0-1)
Josie Larson 3 1-2 7, Emma Chambers 1 0-2 2, Taylor Carpenter 1 0-3 2, Tayva McKinney 4 1-5 11, Adriana Arciga 2 0-1 5, Jaylee Fry 0 0-0 0, Bailyn Anderson 2 0-0 6, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 4 3-3 11. Totals 17 5-16 44.
Deary 8 12 25 5—50
Potlatch 17 12 5 10—44
3-point goals — McKinney 2, Arcia, Anderson 2.
JV — Deary def. Potlatch, 32-13
Kendrick 44, Logos 29
MOSCOW — Erin Morgan racked up 26 points, eight rebounds and five steals to lead visiting Kendrick to a nonleague season-opening victory against Logos of Moscow.
“Erin came out strong,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “Got a lot of good buckets inside.”
Drew Stacy had 10 rebounds and five points for the Tigers, Hannah Tweit hit two 3-point goals to score six, and Hailey Taylor had five points in her high school debut.
“Overall, a good start,” Ireland said.
Kirstin Wambeke scored a team-high 12 points for the Knights (2-1), who suffered their first defeat of the season. Teammate Lucia Wilson joined her in double digits with 10.
KENDRICK (1-0)
Rose Stewart 0 0-2 0, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 1-3 5, Hannah Tweit 2 0-0 6, Erin Morgan 11 4-4 26, Morgan Silflow 0 0-2 0, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 6-13 44.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (2-1)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 5 0-0 10, Naomi Michaels 0 1-2 1, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 3 5-6 12, Ameera Wilson 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Vis 1 0-0 2, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-8 29.
Kendrick 11 10 10 13—44
Logos 9 6 6 8—29
3-point goals — Tweit 2, Wambeke.
JV — Kendrick def. Logos, 47-17
Kamiah 59, Timberline 12
KAMIAH — A nonleague rout of visiting Timberline of Weippe got the Kamiah Kubs’ season off to a roaring start.
“We came out and pressed immediately, and they turned it over, and we picked up some easy points,” Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner said. “We really worked on defense this year, and buying into team defense.”
Eleven Kamiah players scored, with Logan Landmark leading the way with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. On the defensive side, Skinner praised Zayda Loewen’s efforts in holding Timberline’s Marebeth Stemrich to four points.
“We’ve got some talent moving into the program,” he said. “We’re on an upswing. It’s exciting for Kamiah basketball right now. ... First time in a while that we have started out with a win.”
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-2)
Gracie Warner 1 0-0 2, Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 1 2-2 4, Embree Thompson 0 0-0 0, Marissa Larson 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-1 0, Elise Martin 1 0-0 3, Sam Brown 0 0-0 0, Abby Brown 1 0-0 3. Totals 4 2-2 12.
KAMIAH (1-0)
Maddie Brotnov 1 0-0 3, Logan Landmark 5 0-3 13, Zayda Loewen 2 1-3 5, Dorian Hix 1 0-0 2, Haleigh Wyatt 1 0-0 2, Mya Barger 0 0-2 0, Laney Landmark 3 0-0 7, Mariah Porter 0 0-0 0, Kadey Hix 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Schoening 3 1-1 7, Karlee Skinner 3 0-0 6, Reesa Loewen 4 1-2 9, Daisy Bower 2 0-0 4, Ragen Ferris 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 4-13 59.
Timberline 2 8 2 0—12
Kamiah 20 14 10 15—59
3-point goals — Martin, A. Brown, Brotnov, Lo. Landmark, La. Landmark.
Prairie 56, Orofino 26
COTTONWOOD — Prairie accumulated 28 steals, stretching its lead to double digits by the half in a runaway, season-opening defeat of nonleague foe Orofino.
“Turnovers were the key for us, forcing them to play our style of ball,” said Pirates coach Lori Mader, who coached the 200th victory of her 11-year career.
The Pirates took a little while to generate some energy, but were rolling in the second half, when they outscored the Maniacs 31-13.
For Prairie, Kristin Wemhoff totaled 20 points and seven steals, Madison Shears kicked in 17 points and six assists, Delanie Lockett added seven boards and Tara Schlader had five steals and seven rebounds, grinding underneath against 6-footers.
“I thought our kids played really good, up-tempo defense. They got quick picks and quick baskets,” Mader said. “They did a good job getting jacked up to play in a different environment ... Obviously, it’ll take some adjusting, but considering everything, we feel blessed to be on the floor.”
OROFINO (0-1)
Sydnie Zywina 1 0-1 2, Riley Schwartz 0 1-4 1, Abby Rasmussen 1 0-2 2, Kaylynn Johnson 3 0-0 7, Miley Zenner 1 1-2 3, Peyton Merry 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 0 0-2 0, Lindi Kessinger 0 0-0 0, Abby Cook 2 1-2 5, Solara Greene 0 4-5 4, Sayqis Greene 0 2-4 2. Totals 8 9-22 26.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (1-0)
Delanie Lockett 2 3-4 7, Kristin Wemhoff 9 1-3 20, Madison Shears 7 2-2 17, Ellea Uhlenkott 0 1-2 1, Tara Schlader 1 1-7 3, Hope Schwartz 2 0-0 4, Ali Rehder 1 0-0 2, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Martinez 1 0-1 2, Laney Forsmann 0 0-2 0. Totals 23 8-21 56.
Orofino 7 6 4 9—26
Prairie 10 15 23 8—56
3-point goals — K. Johnson, Shears, Wemhoff.
JV — Prairie def. Orofino, 42-36