COEUR D’ALENE — All eight players to take the court for Deary got on the board Saturday in a 63-30 Idaho Class 1A Division II girls basketball state play-in victory for the Mustangs against Clark Fork.
The score was tied at 12 through the opening quarter, but Deary (14-5) “developed some poise and just started doing the things we do well,” according to coach Kendra Keen, as it took command with an 18-4 showing in the second and never looked back.
Araya Wood led the Mustang charge with 17 points, while her eighth-grade sister Kaylee Wood finished with nine points and eight offensive rebounds. Kenadie Kirk scored another 14, and Macie Ashmead chipped in 10.
For Clark Fork (4-11), Katelyn Matteson scored a team-high 10.
Fifth-seeded Deary will face a familiar foe in the first round of the state tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday at Nampa High School: fourth-seeded Kendrick.
CLARK FORK (4-11)
Katelyn Matteson 4 1-2 10, Eloise Shelton 2 1-4 5, Lilly Revter 3 1-2 8, Grace Yancy 0 0-2 0, Hannah Thompson 3 1-3 7, Cherish Drinnon 0 0-0 0, Jamie Hemick 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-13 30.
DEARY (14-5)
Kaylee Wood 4 1-2 9, Kenadie Kirk 6 1-3 14, Emiley Scott 1 0-0 2, Araya Wood 7 2-2 17, Karmen Griffin 3 0-2 6, Triniti Wood 1 0-0 3, Macie Ashmead 5 0-0 10, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 4-9 63.
Clark Fork 12 4 7 7—30
Deary 12 18 18 15—63
3-point goals — Matteson, Revter, Kirk, A. Wood, T. Wood.
Wallace 45, Clearwater Valley 38
POST FALLS — A late rally fell short and the rams of Kooskia saw their season come to an end with an Idaho Class 1A Division I state play-in defeat to Wallace.
The Miners (16-4) led 29-16 at halftime. Clearwater Valley (15-9) cut the gap in the third and fourth quarters, but ran out of time without catching up.
For the beaten Rams, Shada Edwards totaled 11 points and Kadance Schilling added 10.
A complete box score was not available.
Clearwater Valley 5 11 15 7—38
Wallace 8 21 11 5—45
Lind-Ritzville 46, Asotin 31
SPOKANE — Nine Asotin players got on the board, but the Panthers’ season concluded with a Class 2B district tournament loser-out game defeat to the Broncos at West Valley High School.
“I’m happy with our defense we played all game,” Asotin coach Kyle Palmer said. “We kind of just had trouble getting the ball in the hoop again. That’s been our Achilles’ heel all season just getting the ball through the cylinder, but our defense was solid. We had scoring all-around, but just not enough of it.”
Emily Elskamp headed up the offensive output for the Panthers (3-17) with seven points, while Dakota Killian led LRS (8-12) to victory with 18 points.
“It was an interesting season,” Palmer said. “I got the job two weeks before the season started, and we had never met each other as a team, so it’s been an interesting year, but I’ve had a lot of fun. The girls have played hard as we’ve learned from each other all year.”
ASOTIN (3-17)
Elizabeth Bailey 1 0-0 2, Carlie Ball 0 0-0 0, Emmalyn Barnea 1 2-4 4, Lily Denham 2 0-0 5, Kayla Paine 1 0-2 2, Haylee Appleford 1 0-0 2, Emalie Wilks 0 2-2 2, Caylie Browne 1 0-0 3, Lacee Sanford 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 2 3-6 7, Sadie Thummel 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 7-14 31.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (8-12)
Dakota Killian 8 1-1 18, Sydney Kinch 2 0-0 5, Grace Fedie 2 0-0 5, Harlee Hennings 2 0-0 6, Zoe Galbreath 4 0-0 8, Amelia Court 2 0-0 4, Saige Galbreath 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 1-3 46.
Asotin 5 7 7 12—31
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 12 7 16 11—46
3-point goals — Denham, Browne, Hennings 2, Killian, Kinch, Fedie.
BOYS BASKETBALLOrofino 65, Clearwater Valley 30
KOOSKIA — After a low-scoring first quarter, Orofino took off in the second en route to a nonleague victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Reid Thomas recorded 15 points to lead 10 Maniac scorers, with Nick Drobish adding 10 more for Orofino (7-5).
Edoardo Miconi was the top scorer for the Rams (7-12) with seven points.
OROFINO (7-5)
Easton Schneider 1 2-4 5, Nick Drobish 4 1-2 10, Slade Sneddon 2 1-2 5, Silas Naranjo 2 0-0 4, Joel Scott 3 2-2 8, Nick Graham 3 0-0 6, Reid Thomas 4 7-9 15, Loudan Cochran 1 2-2 4, Aiden Boyd 0 0-0 0, Bodey Howell 3 0-0 6, Joel Sneddon 0 0-0 0, Bryer Jenks 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 15-21 65.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (7-12)
Landon Schlieper 1 0-0 3, Nakiyah Anderson 0 1-2 1, Austin Curtis 1 3-3 5, Laton Schlieper 3 1-2 7, Edoardo Miconi 3 1-1 7, Damieon Fox 1 0-0 3, C. Schilling 1 1-2 4. Totals 10 7-10 30.
Orofino 9 22 18 16—65
Clearwater Valley 5 6 15 4—30
3-point goals — Schneider, Drobish, Lan. Schlieper, Fox.
JV — Orofino 43, Clearwater Valley 23 (two quarters).
Upper Columbia Academy 60, Asotin 57
SPOKANE VALLEY — In a seesaw battle to stay alive in Class 2B district tournament competition, shorthanded Asotin suffered a season-ending defeat to Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle.
The Panthers (10-12) trailed 31-27 at halftime, then surged to a 47-38 lead through three quarters, only to give up 20 points and the game in the fourth. The victorious Lions (3-9) got 12 of their points in that last period at the free-throw line.
“It was just a game of some big runs tonight,” said Asotin coach Perry Black, whose team has been dealing with illness. “We kind of fell short there at the end; they had one more than we did. ...It was a big struggle, but I can’t say enough about what Tanner Nicholas and Nick Heier did tonight. They played their tails off and had to play a bunch of minutes.”
Nicholas led Asotin with seven 3-point goals and 25 total points, and Heier put up 15 more.
Ayden Lee paced UCA with 19 points.
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE (3-9)
Jonathon Coleman 2 0-0 5, Maxwell Stone 0 0-0 0, Duran Downs 2 1-2 5, Tanner Lowe 0 0-0 0, Ayden Lee 7 2-3 19, Spencer Rich 0 0-0 0, Ermshau 6 11-13 26, Bennett 1 0-0 3, Rich 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 14-18 60.
ASOTIN (10-12)
Nick Heier 5 5-7 15, Tanner Nicholas 9 0-0 25, Preston Overberg 1 0-0 2, Kamea Kauhi 0 0-0 0, Cooper Biery 0 0-0 0, Gavin Ells 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 6 1-2 13, AJ Olerich 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 8-11 57.
UCA 15 16 7 20—60
Asotin 11 16 20 10—57
3-point goals — Lee 3, Ermshau 3, Coleman, Bennett, Nicholas 7.
Yakama Nation Tribal 52, Pomeroy 45
POMEROY — After trailing throughout the first three quarters, Pomeroy rallied late to briefly take a 43-41 lead, only for Yakama Nation Tribal to reassert itself and eliminate the Pirates from Class 1B district tournament play.
“We played really tough defensively tonight, but struggled to score,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “Trent Gwinn guarded Justice Hart the whole game and did an amazing job of holding him to 20 points. He has been the leading scorer for them all season. Trent fought through screens and made every shot tough for him tonight.”
Gwinn scored 19 points himself, and Trevin Kimble added 15 more for the Pirates (12-9), whose season came to an end.
“This was the first playoff experience for a lot of the kids on the team, and hopefully it will make us better for next season,” Wolf said.
Justice Hart led Yakama Nation (11-8) with 20 points.
YAKAMA NATION TRIBAL-TOPPENISH (11-8)
Justice Hart 6 4-4 20, Jonas Scabbyrobe 1 0-0 2, Jaden Scabbyrobe 0 0-0 0, Longee 0 0-0 0, Strom-Torres 4 0-0 9, Lewis 1 0-0 3, Rigdon 1 0-0 2, Arbuckle 6 4-6 16, Totals 19 8-10 52.
POMEROY (12-9)
Braedon Fruh 1 2-2 4, Trent Gwinn 8 2-2 19, Jett Slusser 0 0-0 0, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Oliver Severs 3 1-1 7, Trevin Kimble 6 2-3 15, Trace Roberts 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-8 45.
Yakama Nation 12 13 12 15—52
Pomeroy 8 13 12 12—45
3-point goals — Hart 4, Torres, Gwinn, Kimble.
WRESTLINGEight advance out of Class 2A regional meet
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A total of eight wrestlers from the area finished in the top four and advanced through the Class 2A regional meet at Ellensburg High School to next weekend’s Mat Classic state championships.
Pullman was fourth out of 13 teams with 109 points, and Clarkston took seventh with 60 points.
The Greyhounds had the only two champions from the area, as Aydin Peltier (120) and Ivan Acosta (138) each won three matches to win titles. Acosta has not had a single point scored on him in the postseason.
Pullman’s Gabriel Smith (152) finished second, and Gavin McCloy (113) and Jeroen Smith (145) each took third.
For the Bantams, Jordan McKamey (106) and Dawson Bailey (126) each finished second and Jonah McKamey (170) placed fourth.
The Mat Classic takes place next Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.
Team scores — 1. Othello 240; 2. Selah 236; 3. Ellensburg 116; 4. Pullman 109; T5. Shadle Park 73; T5. West Valley 73; 7. Clarkston 60; 8. Grandview 55; 9. East Valley 53; 10. Rogers 50; 11. Ephrata 45; 12. Prosser 41; 13. Yakima East Valley 6.
Clarkston results
106 — Jordan McKamey 2-1 (second).
120 — Gabe Weza 1-3 (sixth).
126 — Dawson Bailey 2-1 (second).
138 — Bodee Thivierge 1-3 (sixth).
170 — Jonah McKamey 2-2 (fourth).
285 — Carson Ash 0-2.
Pullman results
106 — Evan McDougle 1-3 (sixth).
113 — Gavin McCloy 3-1 (third).
120 — Aydin Peltier 3-0 (first).
138 — Ivan Acosta 3-0 (first).
145 — Jeroen Smith 3-1 (third).
152 — Gabriel Smith 2-1 (second).
170 — Zephyrus Cook 0-2.
195 — Samuel Sears 0-2.
285 — Cotton Sears 1-3 (sixth).
Three advance out of Class 1B/2B regional meet
WARDEN, Wash. — A total of three wrestlers advanced through the Class 1B/2B regional meet at Warden High School to qualify for next weekend’s state tournament.
Pomeroy placed 15th out of 28 teams with 27 points. Colfax finished 20th with 12 points.
The Pirates’ Curtis Winona (170) and Braedyn White (182) each finished 3-2 and placed fourth in their class. Trentin Ensley (182) was 4-2 and took fifth in his class.
The top five from each division advance to the Mat Classic next Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.
Team scores — 1. Tonasket 256; 2. Granger 229; 3. Lake Roosevelt 135; 4. Okanogan 103; 5. Liberty 79; 6. Reardan 71; 7. Davenport 63; 8. Warden 59; 9. Chewelah 44; 10. Kittitas 40; 11. Liberty Bell 37; 12. Goldendale 31.5; 13. Mary Walker 30; 14. River View 28; 15. Pomeroy 27; 16. Mabton 21; 17. Wilbur-Creston 13.5; T18 Northwest Christian 13; T18. Oroville 13; 20. Colfax 12; 21. Kettle Falls 11; 22. Columbia 10; 23. Selkirk 6; 24. Almira-Coulee-Hartline 4; T25. Highland 2; T25. Republic 2; T27. Cle Elum-Roslyn 0; T27. White Swan 0.
Colfax result
182 — Trentin Ensley 4-2 (fifth).
Pomeroy results
145 — Walker Flynn 0-2.
170 — Curtis Winona 3-2 (fourth).
182 — Braedyn White 3-2 (fourth).
Rice advances out of regional
EPHRATA, Wash. — Clarkston’s Caila Rice is moving on to the Mat Classic state wrestling event.
She placed third at 106 pounds at the Class 2A girls regional tournament at Ephrata High School.
With her 22 points, Rice helped the Bantams place in a tie for 25th out of 55th teams.
Rice won all four of her matches by pinfall, inlcuding in 39 seconds against Tonasket’s Cailee Denison for placing.
She will compete at State next Friday and Saturday in the Tacoma Dome.
Team scores — 1. Toppenish 176; 2. Othello 80; 3. Kennewick 71; 4. Richland 70; 5. Ephrata 62; 6. Wapato 61; 7. Pasco 58; T8. Davis 55; T8. Moses Lake 55; 10. Sunnyside 52; 11. Quincy 51; 12. Mead 46; 13. Royal 44; 14. Goldendale 42; 15. Eisenhower 41; T16. Chiawana 34; T16. Hanford 35; T16. Hermiston (Ore.) 35; 19. Rogers 32; 20. Newport 31; 21. Okanogan 30; 22. Prosser 29; 23. Yakima West Valley 28; 24. Naches Valley 23; T25. Clarkston 22; T25. Connell 22; T25. University 22; 28. Southridge 21; T29. Ellensburg 20; T29. Walla Walla 20; 31. Tonasket 19; T323. Cascade 18; T32. Yakima East Valley 18; T32. Wahluke 18; T35. Liberty Bell 14; T35. Warden 14; T37. Chewelah 11; T37. Omak 11; 39. North Central 9; T40. Eastmont 7; T40. Kamiakin 7; T40. Liberty 7; T40. Republic 7; T44. Kettle Falls 5; T44. Lake Roosevelt 5; T44. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 5; T44. Zillah 5; T48. Highland 4; T48. Reardan 4; T48. Selah 4; T51. Grandview 0; T51. Innovation 0; T51. Kittitas 0; T51. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0; T51. River View 0.
Clarkston result
106 — Calia Rice 4-1 (third).