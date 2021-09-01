MOSCOW — The Moscow Bears got contributions from all around the court Tuesday in a 25-18, 25-18, 25-22 high school volleyball sweep against Coeur d’Alene.
Junior setter Sammie Unger provided 33 assists for Moscow (4-3).
“Sammie did an amazing job setting up the offense,” coach Toni Claus said. “Our defense also played really well and we served great, it was nice to beat a 5A school.”
The top server was Taylor Broenneke, who recorded 20 service points along with five aces. Morgan Claus and Grace Allen combined for 19 kills in the game, while Julia Branen had 16 digs.
Pirates tame Wildcats
COTTONWOOD — Prairie of Cottonwood was dominant from the service line in a 25-22, 25-12, 25-18 straight-sets Whitepine League Division I win against Lapwai.
Tara Schlader had a great match, serving 19-for-20 with three blocks, six kills and 19 assists. Delanie Lockett also served well, going 17-for-18 from the line for the Pirates (3-2, 1-0).
“They just could not handle Lockett’s serves tonight,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said.
Bulldogs bag back-to-back wins
Makenzie Stout served 61-for-63 with 18 aces on the day and tied a school record with 35 service points in the second match to help the Genesee Bulldogs defeat Whitepine League Division I foes Clearwater Valley of Kooskia and Kamiah back-to-back.
Genesee, which played as visitor at both schools, topped Clearwater Valley 25-13, 25-7, 25-13 before traveling to Kamiah for a 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14 victory.
Isabelle Monk 19 totaled kills and Lucie Ranisate five blocks for the Bulldogs (4-2, 3-0).
“Once we kind of found our identity and started being aggressive again, it kind of turned the match back in our favor,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said.
JV — Genesee def. CV 25-5, 25-13; Kamiah def. Genesee 20-25, 25-22, 15-11
Trojans tackle two
Troy traveled to Kamiah, then to Clearwater Valley of Kooskia, and swept the two Whitepine League Division I foes in straight sets.
The Trojans defeated Kamiah 25-11, 25-14, 25-19 and CV 25-13, 25-9, 25-5.
“Everybody’s at the beginning of their season,” said Troy coach Deborah Blazzard, whose team improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in league. “They’re just trying to figure out different seasons and who’s going to play where.”
Tigers top Bulldogs
KENDRICK — Hailey Taylor and Rose Stewart combined for 25 kills while Harley Heimgartner made 36 digs to help Kendrick battle to a nonleague five-set win against visiting Grangeville.
No other information was available at press time.
Bengals fall to Timberwolves
Lewiston was swept 25-12, 25-11, 25-21 by visiting Lake City in the Bengals’ season Class 5A Inland Empire League opener.
Katy Wessels led Lewiston (5-3, 0-1) in kills with five, while Megan Halstead added 13 assists.
“When you play a team like Lake City, they expose your weaknesses,” Lewiston coach Lisa Davis said. “Even things we do well, such as serving, we struggled.”
Patriots post win
NEW MEADOWS — St. John Bosco of Cottonwood defeated Tri-Valley of New Meadows 25-12, 25-11, 25-8 in a nonleague match.
Senior Jade Prigge led the way with 11 kills on the day, while Dani Sonnen added seven of her own for the Patriots (4-2), who has returned from a two-year hiatus.
Maniacs expel Spartans
OROFINO — In a modified contest that replaced the originally scheduled varsity match after Timberline of Weippe lost some of its roster because of COVID-19 cases at the school, the Orofino JV defeated a mix of varsity and JV players from Timberline, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18.
“Orofino was led by freshman Rilee Diffin when it came to both defense and offense tonight,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said.
GIRLS’ SOCCERSandpoint 4, Moscow 1
MOSCOW — Moscow fell to Sandpoint in a Class 4A Inland Empire League that was moved from Sandpoint.
Sophomore Hannah Spaulding contributed the only goal for the Bears (1-2-1, 1-1) in the 57th minute off of a corner kick. Sierrah VanGesen of Sandpoint scored twice as the Bulldogs put up 27 shots in the game.
“We were able to get dangerous opportunities in our corner kicks,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “We played a great competitor today and our defensive line stepped up and played well against their talented strikers.”
Moscow 0 1 — 1
Sandpoint 1 3 — 4
Sandpoint — Sierrah VanGesen.
Sandpoint — Ashlee Webster (Kylie Williams).
Moscow — Hannah Spaulding, 57th.
Sandpoint — VanGesen.
Sandpoint — Piper Frank.
Shots — Moscow 12, Sandpoint 27
Saves — Moscow: Makai Rouch 12, Sandpoint 1
BOYS’ SOCCERLewiston 3, Lakeland 2
RATHDRUM — Visiting Lewiston scored three times in the first half and withstood a second-half rally from Inland Empire League foe Lakeland of Rathdrum for the Bengals’ first win of the season.
Lewiston improved to 1-2 on the season, all in league contests, while Lakeland fell to 0-3-1 overall and 0-3 in league. A full box score was not available at press time.
Lewiston 3 0—3
Lakeland 0 2—2
Shots — Lewiston 16, Lakeland 11. Saves — Lewiston 7, Lakeland 11.
Sandpoint 4, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — Visiting Moscow was able to slow the bleeding in the second half, but never got on the board in a defeat to Inland Empire League rival Sandpoint.
“Sandpoint did really well the first half,” said Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand, whose team fell to 2-2 on the season, all in league play. “They connected really well. They took advantage of the opportunities they created, and we just did not. The second half we defended better, though we did not create a lot of opportunity.”
A complete box score was not available.
Moscow 0 0—0
Sandpoint 3 1—4
FOOTBALLTimberline-Kamiah canceled
The Timberline at Kamiah football game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, has been canceled because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Timberline. The Kubs will not play this week.