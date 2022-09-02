Middle blockers Jessa Skinner and Eva Biladeau defended the net well en route to a 25-23, 25-11, 25-20 victory Thursday for the visiting Moscow Bears against Lewiston in high school volleyball action.
“(Skinner and Biladeau) did a good job containing (Katy) Wessels,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “They’re both super young, too, and learning the game, so tonight was a big step forward for them.”
Makayla Gilkey led in kills with eight as the Bears improved to 5-4 on the season.
Troy sweeps league foes
KAMIAH — Troy swept Kamiah and Clearwater Valley on the road in a tri-match.
The Trojans opened up by defeating the Kubs 25-13, 25-20, 25-23, then followed that by blasting the Rams 25-9, 25-13, 25-8.
Troy improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Whitepine League Division I play.
Bulldogs bag league wins
KOOSKIA — Visiting Genesee scored back-to-back three-set Whitepine League Division I victories against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia and Kamiah at the opposing teams’ home courts.
The Bulldogs (8-2, 5-0) handled the Rams 26-24, 25-9, 25-9, then topped the Kubs 25-16, 25-12, 25-22.
Isabelle Monk and Shelby Hanson notched nine kills apiece in the Clearwater Valley win. In a performance against Kamiah which coach Pete Crowley called “probably as good as we’ve played this year,” Makenzie Stout served 18-for-18 with four aces, while Mia Scharnhorst had 21 digs.
Knights conquer Pirates
COTTONWOOD — Logos of Moscow withstood a rally by Prairie of Cottonwood to pull out a 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 23-25, 15-11victory in Whitepine League Division I play.
The Knights inproved their record to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in league.
“We just were able to focus on our game in the fifth set and pulled out a win,” Logos coach Jim Becker said. “I’m very proud of the girls.”
Patriots bring Huskies to heel
COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco of Cottonwood continued its unbeaten start to the season with a 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20 Whitepine League Division II victory against Highland of Craigmont.
Julia Wassmuth had 15 assists and six aces, while Raylie Warren finished with 10 kills for the Patriots, who moved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league.
Loggers cut down Wildcats
LAPWAI — Potlatch only missed on six serves throughout its 25-19, 25-8, 25-13 rout of Whitepine Division I foe Lapwai.
Brooke Peterson was a perfect 20-for-20 at line with five aces and seven kills.
Dani Howard also went 100 percent from the service line going 19-for-19 with five aces.
The Loggers improved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in Whitepine League Division I play.
Orofino falls to Kellogg
KELLOGG — Orofino’s Rylee Diffin notched 10 kills and three aces in a 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-17 loss to Central Idaho League foe Kellogg.
Livia Johnson added 12 digs and 20 assists.
The Maniacs drop to 1-1 overall and in league.
FOOTBALLSJEL 55, Garfield-Palouse 0
PALOUSE — In their school’s first football game in almost four years, the newly resurrected Garfield-Palouse Vikings suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Gar-Pal had only 10 players eligible to play as four members of their roster had insufficient practice numbers. Two Vikings, including starting quarterback Bryce Pfaff, were knocked out of the game due to injuries as the significantly larger and more experienced Eagles bore down on them.
Lane Collier was the standout for Gar-Pal, making a 30-yard catch in the first quarter and stringing together 46 yards rushing in the third.
Garfield-Palouse 0 0 0 0—0
SJEL 16 22 15 2—55
SJEL — Tanner Fleming 33 run (Brennen Gonzalez run).
SJEL — Gonzalez 26 run (Bear Brewer pass from Matthew DeFord).
SJEL — Brewer 41 run (Fleming run).
SJEL — Safety, Gonzalez sack in end zone.
SJEL — Brewer 13 run (run failed).
SJEL — Brewer 29 pass from DeFord (run failed).
SJEL — Fleming 61 run (Fleming run).
SJEL — Tucker Taylor 3 run (Miller kick).
SJEL — Safety, tackle for loss in end zone.
Lapwai 82, Timberline 18
WEIPPE — Terrell Ellenwood-Jones passed 7-for-8 for 180 yards and four touchdowns, running for 200 yards and four more touchdowns to spearhead a nonleague blitz for Lapwai against Timberline of Weippe.
“It was like watching Madden football out there,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “(Ellenwood-Jones) ran around like a maniac; he played phenomenal tonight.”
Parker Brown and Quentin Kipp each caught two of Ellenwood-Jones’ touchdown passes to help the Wildcats improve to 1-1 on the season.
Jude Nelson ran all three touchdowns for Timberline.
Lapwai 32 38 6 6—82
Timberline 0 18 0 0—18
Lapwai — Dillon White fumble recovery (Ahlius Yearout pass from Terrell Ellenwood-Jones).
Lapwai — Jalisco Miles 1 pass from Ellenwood-Jones (Quentin Kipp pass from Ellenwood-Jones).
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 34 run (Yearout pass from Ellenwood-Jones).
Lapwai — Joseph Whitefoot fumble recovery (Kipp pass from Ellenwood-Jones).
Lapwai — Yearout 4 run (Kipp pass from Ellenwood-Jones).
Lapwai — George Smith fumble recovery (Yearout pass from Ellenwood-Jones).
Timberline — Jude Nelson 65 run (pass failed).
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 23 run (Joseph Whitefoot run).
Timberline — Nelson 6 run (pass failed).
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 49 run (pass failed).
Timberline — Nelson 18 run (pass failed).
Lapwai — Kipp 65 pass from Ellenwood-Jones (run failed).
Lapwai — Kipp 22 pass from Ellenwood-Jones (run failed).
Pomeroy 42, Orofino 0
POMEROY — Pomeroy shut out nonleague opponent Orofino 42-0 in its season opener.
Trevin Kimble led the way on the ground with 139 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He added 129 yards through the air with two more scores.
The Pirates defense notched five total turnovers; three interceptions, and two fumbles.
Pomeroy also recovered two onside kicks.
Orofino 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pomeroy 28 6 8 0 — 42
Pomeroy — Walker Flynn 6 run (Flynn run).
Pomeroy — Oliver Severs 41 pass from Trevin Kimble (run failed).
Pomeroy — Flynn 1 run (Kimble run).
Pomeroy — Kimble 2 run (pass failed).
Pomeroy — Kimble 27 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Roberts 3 pass from Kimble (Herres run).
BOYS SOCCERTimberlake 3, Orofino 0
OROFINO — The host Maniacs were unable to get on the board in a Central Idaho League defeat to Timberlake of Spirit Lake.
The game was scoreless for the first 26 minutes before Timberlake broke through. Orofino (1-1-1) benefited from five saves by goalkeeper Garrett Sanders.
Timberlake 1 2—3
Orofino 0 0—0
Timberlake — Mason Thaxston, 27th.
Timberlake — Gavin Mooney, 55th.
Timberlake — Colton Mendenhall, 62nd.
Shots — Timberlake 9, Orofino 5. Saves — Timberlake: Nate Anderson 5. Orofino: Garrett Sanders 5.
GOLFSeibly, Lewiston girls take second
POST FALLS — With three of the top five individual placers, the Lewiston girls took second as a team at the Lakeland Invite.
The Bengals’ Mollie Seibly tied for second place with an 84, just one behind individual medalist Mady Rily. Teammates Abbigail Tellez and Julia Brume each were just behind with an 85 to tie for fourth.
Inland Empire League rival Coeur d’Alene won the team event with a total of 350, while the Bengals were just behind at 354.
Myah Parsons led the way for Moscow with a tie for seventh place at 89.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 350, 2. Lewiston 354, 3. Sandpoint 355, 4. Lake City 395, 5. Moscow 441, 6. Lakeland 477.
Lewiston individuals — T2. Mollie Seibly 84, T4. Abbigail Tellez 85, T4. Julia Brume 85, T17. Avery Martin 100.
Moscow individuals — T7. Myah Parsons 89, 15. Hayes Brown 98, 26. Addison Raney 112, 30. Alexa Lambert 142.
King leads Bengal boys at Lakeland
POST FALLS — Carson King of Lewiston shot 74 for a runner-up showing in the Lakeland Invite to lead the Bengals to a fourth-place team finish.
“Best team score of the year, almost 20 strokes better than earlier in the week,” Lewiston coach Gregg MacMillan said.
For Moscow, Chase Lovell tied for seventh with a 77. Coeur d’Alene won the overall event with a score of 306.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 306, 2. Lake City 333, 3. Lakeland 335, T4. Lewiston 338, T4. Sandpoint 33, 6. Moscow 343.
Moscow individuals — T7. Chase Lovell 77, T16. Paxton Dorigo 84, 19. Isaac Harmon 85, T26. Gage Schlueter 89.
Lewiston individuals — 2. Carson King 74, T20. Noah Acord 86, T20. Teigen Knewbow 86, 30. Christian Reed 92.
CROSS COUNTRYThree area teams compete at Post Falls River Run
POST FALLS — Lewiston, Moscow and Logos all competed at the Post Falls River Run at Kiwanis Park.
The boys races were split between grade levels, and the girls competed as freshmen/sophomores and juniors/seniors. All races were two miles.
Lewiston’s Lee Miller was fifth in the boys freshman race (13:15.0), Moscow’s Kieran Long took fourth in the boys junior race (11:16.0) and the Bears’ Noah Lingo was second in the boys senior race (11:50.0).
Mari Calene placed fifth in the girls freshman/sophomore race (13:44.9) and Sara Casebolt took third in the girls junior/senior race (13:12.8).
BOYS
Freshman — 5. Lee Miller (Lewiston) 13:15.0; 6. Conn Perryman (Moscow) 13:18.9; 9. Gabe Godfrey (Moscow) 13:25.3; 15. Kelton Long (Moscow) 13:55.6; 25. Titus Blum (Logos) 15:03.0; 26. Joseph Nibler (Logos) 15:10.4; 27. Noah Mobley (Moscow) 15:19.2; 28. Owen Lingo (Moscow) 15:21.2; 30. Greyson O’Connor (Lewiston) 15:34.1; 35. Reuben James (Lewiston) 16:14.4; 40. Caleb Lozier (Lewiston) 18:58.0; 41. Easton Yount (Lewiston) 20:53.7.
Sophomore — 7. Simeon Rauch (Logos) 12:04.2; 10. Cameron Reed (Lewiston) 12:27.5; 14. Ethan Bremer (Logos) 13:23.8; 15. Bear Lopez (Logos) 13:26.6; 16. Bo Whitling (Logos) 13:35.8; 21. Ryan Larkin (Lewiston) 14:45.6; 27. Mason Valek (Lewiston) 18:11.0.
Junior — 4. Kieran Long (Moscow) 11:16.0; 7. Jason Swam (Moscow) 11:34.0; 9. Mick Perryman (Moscow) 11:50.3; 10. James Stubbers (Lewiston) 11:57.0; 22. Sayer Latta (Moscow) 13:02.6; 33. Clive Miller (Logos) 14:28.6; 37. David Daniels (Logos) 15:05.5.
Senior — 2. Noah Lingo (Moscow) 11:50.0; 5. Zach Atwood (Logos) 11:58.0.
GIRLS
Freshman/sophomore — 5. Mari Calene (Logos) 13:44.9; 7. Anna Lynn (Moscow) 14:15.4; 8. Cora Crawford (Moscow) 14:19.9; 14. Lizzie Crawford (Logos) 15:04.4; 17. Chloe Jankovic (Logos) 15:25.1; 18. Elena Spillman (Logos) 15:36.0; 19. Laura Pollard (Moscow) 15:54.7; 21. Ava Ginn (Logos) 15:59.7; 22. Joely Slyter (Lewiston) 16:00.1; 28. Jael Otto (Logos) 16:12.1; 35. Maggie Abrams (Moscow) 16:57.3; 36. Alexis Keller (Lewiston) 17:23.8; 39. Morgan Apt (Moscow) 17:47.4; 43. Ali Van Mullem (Lewiston) 18:02.2; 48. Breanna Albright (Lewiston) 20:34.2; 49. Mina Briggs (Moscow) 20:40.3.
Junior/senior — 3. Sara Casebolt (Logos) 13:12.8; 6. Geneva McClory (Moscow) 13:24.7; 15. Alyssa Blum (Logos) 14:36.6; 16. Indigo Wulfhorst (Moscow) 14:38.9; 20. Mia Heinlein (Moscow) 15:11.1; 21. Cora Johnson (Logos) 15:13.4; 25. Josephine Wyrick (Logos) 15:33.0; 26. Christine Hall (Moscow) 15:36.3; 40. Cassidy Rehder (Lewiston) 22:01.3.
Troy, Deary runners win at Moose Creek Invitational
BOVILL, Idaho — Individuals from Troy and Deary won races at the Moose Creek Invitational at Moose Creek Reservoir.
All races were 5,000 meters.
Troy senior Noah Johnson won the boys race (19:50) and Deary senior Macie Ashmead was victorious on the girls side (26:17).
BOYS
1. Noah Johnson (Troy) 19:50; 2. Marius Luker (Potlatch) 19:54; 3. Wyatt Anderberg (CV-K) 20:08; 4. Blayne Mosman (Nezperce) 20:42; 5. Tanner Smith (Potlatch) 20:59; 6. Gabe Skinner (Timberline) 21:39; 7. Micah Smith (Potlatch) 21:47; 8. Draveun Buchanan (Troy) 21:48; 9. Noah Johnson (Nezperce) 22:!3; 10. Jackson Smith (Highland) 22:24; 11. Jerrod Bartlett (Deary) 22:26: 12. Rowen Tyler (Troy) 22:38; 13. Tristan Currall (Nezperce) 22:45; 14. Kyd Bonner (Timberline) 22:49; 15. Aram Donigian (Deary) 23:28; 16. Devyn Sparrow (Timberline) 23:54; 17. Harrison Hill (Timberline) 24:07; 18. Dayton Mitzkis (CV-K) 24:07; 19. Derrick Chamberlin (Troy) 24:36; 20. Aaron Price (Troy) 24:56; 21. Caleb LePrath (Potlatch) 25:51; 22. Asher Wilson (Troy) 25:56; 23. Archer Barton (Troy) 25:56; 24. Kaden Schaff (Nezperce) 26:35; 25. Aaron Kinzer (Highland) 28:13; 26. Jude Oliver 29:44 (Potlatch); 27. Colton Minden (Potlatch) 30:35; 28. Jonas Oliver (Potlatch) 31:52.
GIRLS
1. Macie Ashmead (Deary) 26:17; 2. Emily Scott (Deary) 26:34; 3. Britton Tunnell (Potlatch) 26:54; 4. Evelyn Ward (CV-K) 27:34; 5. Gretchen Fiedler (Troy) 28:09; 6. Jessica Biltonen (Potlatch) 28:43; 7. Lucy Tunnell (Potlatxch) 29:07; 8. Kelsee Hunt (CV-K) 29:10; 9. Lydia Richmond (Troy) 29:16; 10. Emily Mottern (Deary) 30:15; 11. Victoria Weber (Potlatch) 30:21; 12. Rebecca Cerruti (Potlatch) 30:21. 13. Sophia Tibbals (Troy) 35:52; 14. Grace Nordin (Troy) 36:09; 15. Poppy Hooper (Troy) 41:56.