Middle blockers Jessa Skinner and Eva Biladeau defended the net well en route to a 25-23, 25-11, 25-20 victory Thursday for the visiting Moscow Bears against Lewiston in high school volleyball action.

“(Skinner and Biladeau) did a good job containing (Katy) Wessels,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “They’re both super young, too, and learning the game, so tonight was a big step forward for them.”

Tags

Recommended for you