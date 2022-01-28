MOSCOW — A massive second quarter put Moscow girls basketball on the path to its first Inland Empire League win of the season Thursday at Bear Den, prevailing 44-26 against Lakeland of Rathdrum.
The Bears (5-13, 1-5) sat tied with the Hawks (7-7, 2-5) at 6 points apiece through the opening quarter, but exploded with a 20-2 showing in the second and maintained their 18-point advantage after intermission.
“I thought we just executed our game plan really well,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “We pressured them and forced some turnovers. We played together as a team, moved the ball, and were getting good looks.”
Angela Lassen provided 18 points, Peyton Watson had 11 and Kennedy Thompson added 10 for Moscow, which faces Sandpoint twice to conclude the regular season, hosting the Bulldogs on Tuesday and traveling to Sandpoint on Feb. 4.
Addie Kiefer scored 13 for Lakeland.
LAKELAND (7-7, 2-5)
Terzulli 0 0-0 0, Sterling 0 0-0 0, L. Kiefer 1 1-2 3, Knowles 0 0-0 0, K. Simon 3 0-2 7, A. Kiefer 4 3-5 13, Munyer 0 0-0 0, L. Simon 0 3-6 3. Totals 8 7-15 26.
MOSCOW (5-13, 1-5)
McKenna Knott 0 1-2 1, A. Lassen 7 2-4 18, Heyns 0 0 0-0 0, Shrestha 0 2-2 2, Grace Nauman 1 0-0 2, Peyton Watson 4 3-4 11, Kennedy Thompson 4 0-0 10, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-12 44.
Lakeland 6 2 8 10—26
Moscow 6 20 9 9—44
3-point goals — A. Kiefer 2, Simon, A. Lassen 2, Thompson 2.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland.
Prairie 51, Clearwater Valley 15
COTTONWOOD — The Pirates of Cottonwood, who rank second in the latest Idaho Class 1A state media poll results, dismantled Clearwater Valley Kooskia in Whitepine League play, allowing the Rams no more than five points per quarter.
Delanie Lockett had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for Prairie (14-3, 12-1), which recently took over the No. 1 spot in Whitepine League standings. Laney Forsmann provided another 12 points, Tara Schlader notched eight points and 11 rebounds, and Kristin Wemhoff had 12 boards, six assists, five steals and four points.
Taya Pfefferkorn led the way for Clearwater Valley (12-5, 8-4) with five points.
“Holding a team to literally three field goals the whole game is, I think, pretty good defense,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (12-5, 8-4)
Taya Pfefferkorn 1 3-6 5, Alessandra Palmer 0 0-0 0, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 3-4 3, Serinity Soun 0 0-0 0, Cecile Thompson 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 1 0-1 2, Eva Lundgren 1 0-0 2, Kadance Schilling 0 1-2 1, Linnea Lundgren 0 1-2 1, Cristina Sureda 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 0 0-0 0, Trinity Yocum 0 1-2 1. Totals 3 8-15 15.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (14-3 12-1)
Lexi Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 2 0-3 4, Olivia Klapprich 1 0-0 3, Delanie Lockett 6 0-0 15, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Josie Remacle 3 2-8 8, Tara Schlader 2 4-6 8, Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 6 0-0 12, Gracie Farr 0 1-2 1, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Ali Geis 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-19 51.
Clearwater Valley 3 5 2 5—15
Prairie 9 18 20 4—51
3-point goals — Lockett 3, Klapprich.
Lapwai 60, Kamiah 31
LAPWAI — Lapwai, which was ranked No. 3 in the latest state media poll, looked the part in its rout of Whitepine League Division I opponent Kamiah.
Wildcats coach Ada Marks said her team “came out with more intensity” than it had in the past several games.
Grace Sobotta paced Lapwai (14-3, 12-1) with 13 points along with 13 rebounds and eight steals. Kahlees Young was also in double figures with 11 points.
Mariah Porter paced the Kubs (6-9, 4-9) with 13 points.
KAMIAH (6-9, 4-9)
Logan Landmark 2 1-2 5, Laney Landmark 2 0-0 4, Delaney Beckman 0 0-0 0, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 2 0-0 4, Mariah Porter 5 0-0 13, Karlee Skinner 2 0-2 5, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 1-4 31.
LAPWAI (14-3, 12-1)
Grace Sobotta 4 2-4 13, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 1 0-0 2, Ama George 0 0-0 0, Soa Moliga 2 0-3 4, Lauren Gould 4 0-2 9, Jayden Leighton 0 0-0 0, Kahlees Young 4 2-2 11, Qubilah Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Amaris Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Samara Smith 3 1-2 7, Sayq’is Greene 6 0-0 14. Totals 24 6-13 60.
Kamiah 7 11 5 8—31
Lapwai 22 8 11 19—60
3-point goals — Porter 3, Skinner, Sobotta 2, Greene 2, Gould, Young.
JV — Lapwai def. Kamiah.
Kendrick 64, Genesee 40
GENESEE —Kendrick had three scorers in double figures in its nonleague win over Genesee.
Erin Morgan (19 points), Rose Stewart (13) and Hannah Tweit (10) led the Tiger offense.
Morgan and Stewart also had double-digit rebound numbers with 13 and 11, respectively, for Kendrick (14-4).
Isabelle Monk paced Genesee (4-14) with 17 points. Riley Leseman added 13 points.
KENDRICK (14-4)
Rose Stewart 6 1-2 13, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Natalie Kimbley 2 0-4 4, Hannah Tweit 4 0-0 10, Morgan Silflow 0 0-0 0, Erin Morgan 8 3-4 19, Ruby Stewart 4 0-0 8, Hailey Taylor 2 0-0 6, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 4-8 64.
GENESEE (4-14)
Monica Seubert 0 1-2 1, Riley Leseman 4 1-2 13, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 6 2-2 17, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Malia Jensen 1 0-0 3, Kendra Meyer 2 0-0 6, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-6 40.
Kendrick 15 7 22 20—64
Genesee 6 7 14 13—40
3-point goals — Tweit, Taylor 2, Leseman 4, Monk 3, Meyer 2, Jensen.
JV — Kendrick 25, Genesee 23.
Troy 47, Potlatch 35
TROY — Morgan Blazzard was labled an “all-around player” by Troy coach Aaron Dail for her 22-point outing as the Trojans defeated Whitepine League Division I opponent Potlatch.
Alaura Hawley was also in double figures with 10 points for the Loggers (7-9, 5-7).
Jordan Reynolds led Potlatch (8-8, 4-7) with 15 points.
POTLATCH (7-9, 5-7)
Emma Chambers 3 2-10 8, Tayva McKinney 2 0-1 4, Jaylee Fry 1 0-1 2, Bailyn Anderson 1 1-2 3, Becca Butterfield 0 1-2 1, Jordan Reynolds 5 5-11 15, Brianna Winther 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 11-29 35.
TROY (8-8, 4-7)
Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 2 4-4 8, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 10 2-6 22, Dericka Morgan 2 2-2 7, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 4 2-3 10, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-15 47.
Potlatch 11 8 7 9—35
Troy 10 16 8 13—47
3-point goal — Morgan.
St. John Bosco 42, Highland 19
CRAIGMONT — Jade Prigge provided a matching 18 points and 18 rebounds to lead St. John Bosco of Cottonwood past Whitepine League Division II foe Highland of Craigmont for the Patriots’ fourth consecutive victory after an 0-7 start to their season.
Sarah Waters added 12 steals and six points for St. John Bosco (4-7, 4-4), while Julia Wassmuth had six points and five steals.
Hannah Miller scored a team-high 13 points for the Huskies (2-11, 2-6).
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (4-7, 4-4)
Jade Prigge 9 0-0 18, Dani Sonnen 2 2-4 6, Noelle Chmelik 2 0-0 4, Sarah Waters 3 0-0 6, Julia Wassmuth 3 0-0 6, Rachel Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Raylie Warren 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 2-4 42.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-11, 2-6)
Payton Crow 0 0-0 0, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 0 0-0 0, Hannah Miller 4 4-7 13, Kalei Smith 1 0-0 2, Emalissa Knowlton 0 0-0 0, Hannah Smith 0 0-2 0, Shaylee Stamper 2 0-0 4. Totals 7 4-9 19.
St. John Bosco 9 14 9 10—42
Highland 6 3 4 6—19
3-point goal — Miller.
Pullman Christian 45, Kootenai Thunder 22
PULLMAN — Faith Berg scored all 14 of her team’s first-quarter points and totaled 23 on the night to lead the way as the Pullman Christian girls bested the Kootenai Thunder in Mountain Christian League play.
Berg finished with an additional six rebounds, two assists and two steals in the game, while Annie Goetze had another 10 points and 10 boards for the Eagles (5-3), who held their rivals to single-digit scoring outputs in all four quarters. Mariah Barnhart and Heather Jones were the game’s top scorers for the Thunder with six points apiece.
KOOTENAI THUNDER
Laura Allshouse 1 0-0 2, Amelia Black 1 1-2 3, Heather Jones 3 0-0 6, Mariah Barnhart 3 0-0 6, Hannah Dusham 2 0-0 4, Casey Detraft 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 2-4 22.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (5-3)
Faith Berg 8 1-2 23, Annie Goetze 4 1-2 10, Mikayla Weaver 0 0-0 0, Elena Mack 0 0-0 0, Anna Fitzgerald 3 0-0 6, Hannah Anderson 1 0-0 2, Gabby Mack 0 0-0 0, Christina Lindstrom 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 2-4 45.
Kootenai 4 5 8 5—22
Pullman Christian 14 12 12 7—45
3-point goals — Berg 6, Goetze.
BOYS BASKETBALLOrofino 47, Deary 45
DEARY — A large advantage in free throws helped the visiting Maniacs hold off Deary late and claim victory in a back-and-forth nonleague contest.
“We did a pretty good job of controlling the ball and forcing them to foul because of our small lead,” said Orofino coach Rocky Barlow, whose team finished 8-for-14 from the foul line to Deary’s 1-for-3.
Reid Thomas totaled a team-high 15 points and was “a beast on the boards” for the Maniacs (2-4), who outrebounded the Mustangs (4-7) for numerous extra-chance attempts.
Kalab Rickard of Deary (4-7) led all scorers with 19 points.
OROFINO (2-4)
Easton Schneider 1 0-0 2, Nick Drobish 3 4-6 10, Slade Sneddon 3 1-3 7, Silas Naranjo 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 2 1-2 5, Nick Graham 1 1-1 3, Reid Thomas 7 1-2 15, Loudan Cochran 1 0-0 3, Aiden Boyd 0 0-0 0, Bodey Howell 0 0-0 0, Joel Sneddon 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-14 47.
DEARY (4-7)
Laithan Proctor 3 1-2 7, Kalab Rickard 9 0-0 19, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 4 0-0 9, Gus Rickert 3 0-0 6, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Braedyn Stettler 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 2 0-1 4. Totals 21 1-3 45.
Orofino 9 10 15 13—47
Deary 6 14 8 15—45
3-point goals — Cochran, Rickard, Clark.
JV — Orofino 51, Deary 19.
Prairie 58, Clearwater Valley 53
COTTONWOOD — After falling into a double-digit hole before intermission, the Pirates of Cottonwood raised their game on defense and rallied past Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in Whitepine League Division I action.
Prairie (12-3, 8-3) trailed 13-9 through the opening quarter and 34-23 at halftime. The Pirates pulled within a possession at 43-41 by the end of the third, and surged to victory with a 17-10 showing in the fourth.
Lee Forsmann provided a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds for Prairie. The Pirates’ Zach Rambo scored 20 while holding Clearwater Valley offensive threat Edoardo Miconi to only two, and Lane Schumacher hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals and totaled 11 points on the night.
For the Rams (5-7, 2-7), Landon Schlieper added a team-high 17 points, Nakiyah Anderson scored 12, and Austin Curtis and Laton Schlieper added 10 apiece.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (5-7, 2-7)
Landon Schlieper 7 1-1 17, Nakiyah Anderson 5 0-0 12, Austin Curtis 4 1-2 10, Laton Schlieper 5 0-0 10, Edoardo Miconi 1 0-1 2, L. Mossman 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 2-4 53.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (12-3, 8-3)
Wyatt Ross 0 2-2 2, Lane Schumacher 4 0-0 11, Shane Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 6 7-9 20, Lee Forsmann 7 7-13 21, Morgan Poxleitner 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 16-24 58.
Clearwater Valley 13 21 9 10—53
Prairie 9 14 18 17—58
3-point goals — Landon Schlieper 2, Anderson 2, Curtis, Schumacher 3, Rambo.
JV — Clearwater Valley def. Prairie.
Kamiah 52, Kendrick 29
KENDRICK — Everett Skinner went 5-for-5 from 3-point range and totaled 17 points on the night to lead Kamiah scoring in a nonleague victory for the Kubs against Kendrick.
Kamiah (11-5) blitzed to a 17-3 lead in the opening quarter behind six points apiece from Skinner and David Kludt, who finished with 10 of his own.
Jagger Hewett led Kendrick (8-5) with 15 points.
KAMIAH (11-5)
Kavan Mercer 3 0-0 6, Luke Krogh 0 0-0 0, David Kludt 4 2-2 10, Jack Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Everett Skinner 6 0-2 17, Brady Cox 3 1-2 7, Will Millage 0 0-0 0, Kolby Hix 4 0-0 8, Tug Loughran 0 1-2 1, Kaden DeGroot 0 1-2 1, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-8 52.
KENDRICK (8-5)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 5 3-8 15, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 0 0-1 0, Hunter Taylor 0 0-0 0, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 1 0-0 2, Ty Koepp 4 1-1 10, Dallas Morgan 1 0-1 2. Totals 11 4-11 29.
Kamiah 17 6 21 8—52
Kendrick 3 5 14 7—29
3-point goals — Skinner 5, Hewett 2, Koepp.
JV — Kamiah 46, Kendrick 25.
Pullman 81, Rogers 44
PULLMAN — Pullman hopped out to a 17-0 lead to begin the game and didn’t look back in its rout of Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Rogers.
The Greyhounds had four scorers in double figures — Grayson Hunt led with 19, Tanner Barbour had 16, Jaedyn Brown added 14, and Dane Sykes notched 10.
This was the first game of the season for which Pullman has had all of its players healthy, according to Pullman coach Craig Brantner.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (1-12, 1-4)
G. Hilburn 9 7-11 24, T. Anderson 0 0-0 0, J. Taylor 3 0-2 8,, T. Trammell 0 0-0 0, D. Holyfield 2 0-0 6, J. Bland 1 0-0 2, N. Waller 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-15 44.
PULLMAN (13-2, 4-1)
Grayson Hunt 8 1-1 19, Payton Rogers 2 1-2 6, Tanner Barbour 7 0-0 16, Riley Pettitt 1 0-0 2, Thomas Cole 1 1-1 3, Jaedyn Brown 6 1-1 14, Champ Powaukee 2 2-2 8, Tyler Elbracht 2 0-0 4, Dane Sykes 5 0-0 10. Totals 34 6-7 81
Rogers 4 14 20 14—44
Pullman 22 18 27 14—81
3-point goals — Taylor 2, Holyfield 2, Hilburn, Barbour 2, Powaukee 2, Brown, Rogers, Hunt.
Garden Valley 76, Salmon River 54
GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — The Wolverines raced out to a 12-point advantage and cruised to a Long Pin Conference victory against the Savages of Riggins.
Hudson Fields paced Garden Valley (12-3, 6-1) with 24 points. Eli Van Dyk added 17. Trayson Corn finished with 13. Jordan Castillo tallied 10 points.
Gabe Zavala led Salmon River (4-11, 2-7) with 18 points. Garret Shepherd added 15 points. Cordell Bovey finished with 11 points.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (4-11, 2-7)
Riley Davis 0 0-0 0, Garret Shepherd 5 2-5 15, Cordell Bovey 3 2-2 11, Gabe Zavala 6 1-2 18, Tyrus Swift 1 1-4 4, Dawson Whitney 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 6-13 54.
GARDEN VALLEY (12-3, 6-1)
Jordan Castillo 4 1-2 10, Eli Van Dyk 6 2-2 17, Hudson Fields 11 0-0 24, Tacoma Kelly 2 0-0 4, Trayson Corn 5 0-0 13, Trevor Corn 1 0-0 2, Zade Thompson 2 0-0 4, Conor Ross 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 3-4 76.
Salmon River 7 22 8 17—54
Garden Valley 19 17 17 23—76
3-point goals — Zavala 5, Shepherd 3, Bovey 3, Swift, Van Dyk 3, Tra. Corn 3, Fields 2, Castillo.
Nezperce 49, Meadows Valley 31
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — After a tight start, the Nighthawks soared past Meadows Valley of New Meadows in nonleague play.
Tanner Johnson scored 13 points and Ryen Zenner 12 for Nezperce (2-14), which trailed 9-8 through the opening quarter, but took charge with a 10-4 showing in the second and never looked back.
“We picked up our intensity and started playing better defense,” Nezperce coach Connor McLeod said.
Koby Rivas of Meadows Valley (1-13) led all scorers with 14 points.
NEZPERCE (2-14)
Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Ryen Zenner 5 2-3 12, Tanner Johnson 6 1-2 13, Carter Williams 0 0-0 0, Owen Tiegs 4 0-0 8, Aidan McLeod 2 0-0 4, Brycen Danner 2 0-0 6, Marshal Nelson 2 2-4 6, Nic Kirkland 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-11 49.
MEADOWS VALLEY-NEW MEADOWS
Joseph Padgett 1 0-0 3, Cason Priddy 1 0-0 3, Anthony Larrea 2 1-2 5, Dylan Gwinn 0 0-0 0, Dylan Jernigan 1 1-2 3, Cody Padgett 1 0-0 3, Koby Rivas 4 6-9 14. Totals 10 8-13 31.
Nezperce 8 10 12 19—49
Meadows Valley 9 4 7 11—31
3-point goals — Danner 2, J. Padgett, Priddy, C. Padgett.
Kootenai Thunder 35, Pullman Christian 33
PULLMAN — Shorthanded Pullman Christian rallied late, but could not quite catch Mountain Christian League rival Kootenai Thunder.
The Eagles (7-5, 5-5) trailed 13-4 through the opening quarter. They narrowed that gap slightly with each period thereafter, but turned the ball over repeatedly in the closing stages after pulling within a possession. Because of COVID-19 protocols, Pullman Christian was missing multiple starters as well as coach Jamie Gleason, with assistant Sean Ginius standing in.
Paul Cimijotti hit provided more than half of the Pullman Christian total with 17 points, while Zeke Roop scored a team-high 10 for the Thunder.
KOOTENAI THUNDER
Zeke Roop 4 2-3 10, Andrew Smith 3 0-1 8, Malachi Duchow 3 0-2 8, Mick Koch 2 1-11 5, Preston Beck 1 1-2 4, Jude Beck 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-19 35.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (2-0)
Brock Weller 0 1-2 1, Liam Fitzgerald 4 0-0 8, Ethan Coldiron 1 0-2 2, Justin McClure 1 0-0 3, Judah Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Paul Cimijotti 6 0-0 17. Totals 13 1-4 33.
Kootenai 13 11 6 5—35
Pullman Christian 4 13 7 9—33
3-point goals — Smith 2, Duchow 2, Beck, Cimijotti 5, McClure.
WRESTLINGPullman wins double dual, clinches league title
SPOKANE — The Pullman wrestling team earned nine victories to beat East Valley 51-28, then won in 11 classes to down host Rogers 63-18 to finish the Class 2A Greater Spokane League season undefeated and clinch the school’s first league title in the sport since 1976.
Winning twice for the Greyhounds were Evan McDougle (106), Gavin McCloy (113), Aydin Peltier (120), Maxwell Cordova (138), Ivan Acosta (152), Jeroen Smith (152), Gabriel Smith (160) and Cotton Sears (285). McDougle, McCloy, Peltier, Cordova, Gabriel Smith and Sears each won their matches by fall.
Pullman 51, East Valley 28
106 — Evan McDougle (P) dec. Lucas Vinyard 8-2; 113 — Gavin McCloy (P) p. Alex Zaleski 0:45; 120 — Aydin Peltier (P) p. Ranson Labin 0:31; 126 — Owen Zitek (EV) maj. dec. Austin Crossler 11-3; 132 — Anthony Martin (EV) by forfeit; 138 — Maxwell Cordova (P) p. Emanuel Coronel 3:52; 145 — Ivan Acosta (P) p. David Colby 4:38; 152 — Jeroen Smith (P) p. Logan Swanson 1:36; 160 — Gabriel Smith (P) p. Devin Pierce 1:46; 170 — Gauge Bedow (EV) p. Matthew Rembert 0:59; 182 — Naaman Deakins (EV) p. Zephyrus Cook 5:40; 195 — Samuel Sears (P) p. Owen Spendlove 4:32; 220 — Orlando Morales (EV) p. Holden Chandler 1:57; 285 — Cotton Sears (P) p. Antonio Christensen 0:25.
Pullman 63, Rogers 18
106 — Evan McDougle (P) p. Nam Pham 4:40; 113 — Gavin McCloy (P) p. Nam Pham 1:43; 120 — Aydin Peltier (P) p. Htoo Say 1:16; 126 — Austin Crossler (P) p. Steven Knapp 1:18; 132 — Miguel Pacheco-Torres (R) by forfeit; 138 — Maxwell Cordova (P) p. Gus Ballman 0:42; 145 — Ivan Acosta (P) by forfeit; 152 — Jeroen Smith (P) by forfeit; 160 — Gabriel Smith (P) p. Daniel Doheny-Boyle 1:28; 170 — Matthew Rembert (P) dec. Pablo Silva 10-6; 182 — Zephyrus Cook (P) p. Dustin McKettrick 1:55; 195 — Caber Taylor (R) p. Samuel Sears 1:41; 220 — Izaiah Rowe (R) p. Holden Chandler 3:06; 285 — Cotton Sears (P) p. Thomas Egger 0:25.