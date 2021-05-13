SANDPOINT — Avery Bocksch went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI, and the Bulldogs scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning in beating the Bears to take the Class 4A district championship series two games to none and advance to the state tournament.
Jack Zimmerman also had two hits, a run scored and two RBI for Sandpoint (18-8), which last appeared in the state tournament in 2018.
Cody Isakson went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for Moscow (11-10), which was the tournament’s No. 1 seed.
Evan Williams picked up the win for the Bulldogs, allowing three hits, four walks and three runs, all earned in three innings. He struck out five.
Barrett Abendroth took the loss, allowing five hits, three walks and four runs, two earned, in 3 innings.
Trailing 1-0, the Bears took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Isakson’s single to right and Dylan Decker’s bases-loaded walk with no outs. However, Williams got out of the jam with a fielder’s choice groundout and two strikeouts.
Sandpoint took the lead in its half of the fourth on as Zimmerman singled home a run with one out. He then scored on a passed ball and Bocksch also had an RBI single.
Moscow tied the game in the fifth as Chad Redinger walked, stole second and third and scored on a groundout. Two consecutive singles and a walk loaded the bases for Isaac Staszkow, who was hit by a pitch to force in a run. However, that threat fizzled on a line out to center.
The Bulldogs took the lead for good in their half of the fifth. With runners on second and third and one out, a passed ball allowed the eventual winning run to score, while Zimmerman’s sacrifice fly gave Sandpoint some insurance.
The Bears couldn’t mount a rally in the final two innings and saw their season come to an end.
Moscow 000 220 0—4 5 1
Sandpoint 100 320 x—6 8 1
Barrett Abendroth, Ryan Delusa (4) and Jack Bales; Evan Williams, Zeke Roop (5), Max Thielbahr (6) and Trevor Brackett.
Moscow hits — Cody Isakson 2, Ryan Delusa (2B), Barrett Abendroth, Devon Conway.
Sandpoint hits — Avery Bocksch 3 (2B), Jack Zimmerman 2, Ethan Butler (2B), Cody Newhart, Auggie Lehman.
SOFTBALL
Prairie 15, Lapwai 10
COTTONWOOD — The third-seeded Pirates took advantage of 10 walks and got a big two-run hit from Eve Uhlenkott in a nine-run first inning to turn back the sixth-seeded Wildcats in a Class 1A district tournament first-round game.
“We stayed patient, got a couple of hits here and there,” Prairie coach Jeff Martin said. “Our philosophy is to try to score at least one per inning.”
Uhlenkott had three hits to pace Prairie (14-4), which also got a pair of hits from Tara Schlader. Laney Forsmann had eight putouts in center field.
Sayq’is Greene was a home run short of the cycle for Lapwai (3-11), which outhit the Pirates 11-8.
Prairie plays No. 2 seed Kendrick at 3 p.m. today at Genesee in a district semifinal.
Lapwai 040 204 0—10 11 2
Prairie 902 310 x—15 8 4
Jordyn McCormack-Marks and Lauren Gould; Mackenzie Key and Josie Remacle.
Lapwai hits — Sayq’is Greene 3 (2B, 3B), K. Bisbee 3 (3B), McCormack-Marks 2 (2 2B), Gould 2 (2 2B), Williamson.
Prairie hits — Eve Uhlenkott 3, Tara Schalder 2, Josie Remacle, Madison Shears, Amelia Uhlenkott.
Northwest Christian 4, Asotin 1
COLBERT, Wash. — Chloe Rainbow and MaKenzie Ritchie each had two hits as the Crusaders beat the Panthers in a Northeast 2B district tournament game.
McKenzie Adler-Nowoj had a double to pace Asotin (8-5), which had an eight-game winning streak snapped. Lily Denham scored the Panthers’ only run in the sixth inning.
Caylie Brown allowed seven hits, one walk and four runs, one earned, in going the distance for Asotin. She struck out six.
Asotin will play for third place against either Kettle Falls or Colfax on Friday.
Asotin 000 001 0—1 5 4
NWC 001 030 x—4 7 0
Caylie Browne and Cady Browne; Alison Shaler and MaKenzie Nelson.
Asotin hits — McKenzie Adler-Nowoj (2B), Lily Denham, Cady Brown, Emily Elskamp, Ally Bittle.
Northwest Christian hits — Chloe Rainbow 2, MaKenzie Ritchie 2, Alison Shaler, Avery Bowman, Abi Iverson.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Colton 38, Pomeroy 27
POMEROY — Matthew Reisenauer finished with 15 points as the Wildcats opened the season with a Southeast 1B League victory against the Pirates.
“He’s a young freshman who gives us a lot of energy,” Colton coach Nick Simons said.
Jaxon Moehrle finished with nine points, Ras Arnhold had eight and eighth-grader Ryan Impson tallied six for the Wildcats (1-0).
Ollie Severs had eight points and Yukon Mings and Brady Bott each finished with six for Pomeroy (0-1).
COLTON (1-0)
Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 7-10 9, Ryan Impson 3 0-0 6, Matthew Reisenauer 5 1-2 15, Ras Arnhold 4 0-0 8. Totals 13 8-12 38.
POMEROY (0-1)
David Telero 0 0-0 0, Yukon Mings 2 0-0 6, Ollie Severs 2 2-4 8, Jayden Slusser 0 2-4 2, Richie Vecchio 1 0-0 2, Brady Bott 3 0-2 6, Brody Magill 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 5-12 27.
Colton 9 17 3 9—38
Pomeroy 6 8 6 7—27
3-point goals — Reisenauer 4, Mings 2, Severs 2.