Moscow’s girls cross country team finally broke the stranglehold Sandpoint has had on the district title.
The Bears had their top five runners all place in the top 10, and just in the right spots, as Moscow earned the Class 4A district championship Thursday at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
It’s the first time in more than a decade the Bears’ girls team has won the title. The last time it happened was on Oct. 21, 2010, at Hells Gate State Park, when Moscow tallied 27 points to the Bulldogs’ 34.
Every year since, Sandpoint has laid claim to the crown. Until now.
The Bears finished with 27 points, edging past the Bulldogs’ 28.
The top six runners for Moscow are either freshmen or juniors, and they were led by freshman Cora Crawford’s second-place finish in a 5K time of 19 minutes, 15.23 seconds. Junior Geneva McClory was third in 19:26.66. Freshman Anna Lynn came in fifth in 19:47.03.
Moscow now moves on to the state meet, which takes place Oct. 29 at the same site.
The boys team will await their fate as they placed second with 38 points, behind Sandpoint’s 24. The Bears could get an at-large bid to the state meet.
Juniors Kieran Long and Jason Swam placed third and fourth, respectively, in the race. Long had a 5K time of 16:24.20, and Swam finished in 16:49.62.
Those individuals who finished in the top one-third of the race, or the top 14, will compete in the state meet.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 24; 2. Moscow 38; 3. Lakeland 74.
Individual — Nathan Roche (Sandpoint) 16:08.88.
Moscow individuals — 3. Kieran Long 16:24.20; 5. Jason Swam 16:49.62; 6. Noah Lingo 16:50.59; 11. Mick Perryman 17:36.65; 15. Sayer Latta 17:59.38; 18. Kelton Long 18:18.70; 21. Noah Bujnicki 18:25.08; 24. Levi Beus 18:43.37; 25. Gabe Godfrey 19:01.86; 30. Noah Mobley 19:44.69; 34. Owen Lingo 20:14.84; 36. Jackson Taylor 20:51.92; 39. Young Clevenger 21:21.00; 41. Dwight Abbott 22:02.29.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Moscow 27; 2. Sandpoint 28; 3. Lakeland 85.
Indivdiual — Maren Davidson (Sandpoint) 19:05.49.
Moscow individuals — 2. Cora Crawford 19:15.23; 3. Geneva McClory 19:26.66; 5. Anna Lynn 19:47.03; 7. Indigo Wulfhorst 20:06.29; 10. Mia Heinlein 21:23.20; 14. Laura Pollard 21:47.54; 15. Christine Hall 21:50.66; 19. Maggie Abrams 22:50.71; 20. Meghan Howard 22:53.66; 21. Chloe Johnson 22:55.62; 23. Ophelia Carnahan 23:32.75; 25. Morgan Apt 23:57.52; 28. Kelly Stodick 24:45.14; 29. Nicole Rice 25:15.37; 30. Erica Hall 25:31.16; 35. Mina Briggs 27:46.57; 37. Solvei Marx 30:46.70.
LHS’ Stubbers advances to state meet
A Lewiston boys runner is moving on to the state meet after competing in the Class 5A district cross country meet at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
The Bengal boys and girls each finished fourth in the team standings. Lewiston’s boys tallied 89 points to finish behind meet champion Coeur d’Alene’s 18. The Bengal girls had 115 points to finish behind winner Post Falls’ 32.
Lewiston junior James Stubbers will be competing in his third state meet after finishing in seventh place in a 5K time of 16:44.09.
Lewiston sophomore Joely Slyter came up two places short of advancing in the girls meet, finishing in 18th in 21:28.53.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 18; 2. Lake City 64; 3. Post Falls 70; 4. Lewiston 89.
Individual — Maximus Cervi-Skinner (Coeur d’Alene) 15:16.48.
Lewiston individuals — 7. James Stubbers 16:44.09; 12. Jordan Poulsen 17:17.99; 22. Lee Miller 18:44.98; 44. Ryan Larkin 20:44.86; 48. Caleb Lozier 21:34.97; 52. Reuben James 22:06.92; 55. Easton Yount 22:54.34; 56. Mason Valek 23:03.77.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 32; 2. Coeur d’Alene 34; 3. Lake City 68; 4. Lewiston 115.
Individual — Annastasia Peters (Post Falls) 17:13.55.
Lewiston individuals — 18. Joely Slyter 21:28.53; 34. Alexis Keller 23:48.83; 39. Ali Van Mullem 24:54.51; 41. Breanna Albright 25:45.74; 43. Cassidy Rehder 30:38.56.
VOLLEYBALLBulldogs nip Knights, advance to State
It took five sets, but Genesee that topped Logos of Moscow 17-25, 25-11, 17-25, 25-13, 15-13 to earn the second state tournament bid out of the Class 1A Division I district volleyball tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Genesee will compete in the state tournament that begins Oct. 28 at Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho.
Makayla Herman led the Bulldogs (26-9)in kills with 14, while Mia Scharnhorst led in digs with 26.
Moscow returns to state tourney
RATHDRUM, Idaho — In a scenario similar to the 2021 season, the Moscow volleyball team beat Lakeland of Rathdrum 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11 to advance to the Class 4A state tournament next week at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls.
A year ago, Moscow (12-9) won 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 7-25, 17-15 on the road against the Hawks. Once again, the Bear players had huge totals.
Makayla Gilkey led the way with 17 kills and 31 digs. Morgan Claus finished with 16 kills and 32 digs. Maecie Robbins chipped in 29 digs.
Sam Unger tallied 50 assists and 20 digs. Taylor Broenneke contributed 13 kills. Jessa Skinner and Eva Biladeau each had eight kills.
Pullman dispatches East Valley
PULLMAN — Leila Brown tallied 12 digs as the Pullman volleyball team rolled past East Valley 25-9, 25-12, 25-12 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Gabby Oliver contributed four aces and 35 assists for the Greyhounds (9-3, 6-0). Margot Keane finished with 10 kills.
Bantams ground Eagles
Host Clarkston cruised to a 25-14, 25-23, 25-11 Class 2A Greater Spokane League win against West Valley.
Maddie Kaufman led the Bantams (6-8, 4-3) with 20 assists and 14 digs, while Olivia Gustafson recorded eight kills and Kayla Frei delivered six aces.
JV — Clarkston def. WV.
Frosh — Clarkston def. WV.
C — Clarkston def. WV.
Colfax rolls to easy win
COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball team registered a 25-8, 25-11, 25-13 Northeast 2B League victory against Kettle Falls.
Lauryn York paced the Bulldogs (9-1, 9-0) with 16 assists and eight aces. Ava Swan finished with nine kills. Hailey Demler contributed eight digs.
Wildcats snag league win
TEKOA, Wash. — The Colton volleyball team took down Tekoa-Rosalia 25-17, 25-10, 25-17 in Southeast 1B League action.
Rachel Becker finished with nine digs and six aces for the Wildcats (6-8, 4-5). Grace Kuhle chipped in six kills and a block, and Sidni Whitcomb tallied 18 assists.
Asotin drops heartbreaker
ASOTIN — The Asotin volleyball team fell 24-26, 28-30, 25-15, 25-12, 15-5 in Northeast 2B League play to Liberty of Spangle on senior night.
Haylee Appleford paced the Panthers (5-9, 2-6) with 27 assists and three blocks. Makalya Wheeler tallied 22 digs and three aces. Emily Elskamp finished with nine kills and three blocks, and Kelsey Thummel had three aces.
Pirates sink against Eagles
ST. JOHN — Pomeroy was competitive in all three sets, but failed to win one in a 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 Southeast 1B League defeat against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Jillian Herres had 20 assists for the Pirates (15-6, 6-3), while Chase Caruso made 16 digs and Taylor Gilbert notched seven kills.
JV — SJEL def. Pomeroy 2-1.
GIRLS SOCCERPullman 1, East Valley 0
PULLMAN — Senior Vanna Chun scored in the 85th minute to lift the Greyhounds past the visiting Knights in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game that went to overtime.
The two teams remained scoreless through 80 minutes of regulation before Chun got the golden goal.
Lillian Cobos made four saves for Pullman (8-7, 6-4), which will host Rogers at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a district tournament first-round game.
East Valley 0 0 0—0
Pullman 0 0 1—1
Pullman — Vanna Chun, 85th.
Shots — Pullman 11, East Valley 4. Saves — East Valley: Alaina Dalton 9. Pullman: Lillian Cobos 4.
West Valley 2, Clarkston 1
Clarkston became the first and only team to score a goal against West Valley in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play, but ultimately fell in overtime to conclude its regular season.
Rebecca Skinner delivered the Bantam goal in the 43rd minute off an assist from Sienna Newhouse. The Eagles (15-0-1, 10-0), who are the second-ranked 2A team in the state,
The Bantams (10-3-2, 7-3) hold the second seed for the district tournament and will play either Pullman or Rogers on Thursday.
West Valley 1 0 1—2
Clarkston 0 1 0—1
West Valley — Chloe van Wey (Lauren Matthew), 29th.
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 43rd.
West Valley — Kaeli Cooper, 85th.
Shots — West Valley 14, Clarkston 7. Saves — West Valley: Aubree Lobdell 6, Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 12.