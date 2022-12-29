Strong second and fourth quarters propelled the Moscow Bears to a 58-37 victory against Kellogg in Avista Holiday Tournament girls basketball consolation play at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College on Wednesday.

“I thought defensively, we were able to put a lot of pressure on them and force some turnovers that led to easy baskets,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick Tripp said.

