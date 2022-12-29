Strong second and fourth quarters propelled the Moscow Bears to a 58-37 victory against Kellogg in Avista Holiday Tournament girls basketball consolation play at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College on Wednesday.
“I thought defensively, we were able to put a lot of pressure on them and force some turnovers that led to easy baskets,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick Tripp said.
Lola Johns was the top offensive force for the Bears (3-9), scoring 20 points on the day with eight field goals and a 4-of-6 free throw showing, while Jacque Williams provided another 12 points. Eight players got on the board for Moscow.
The Bears return to action facing Grangeville at 10 a.m. today in the consolation final.
MOSCOW (3-9)
Punk Knott 1 0-0 2, Kolbi Kiblen 2 2-2 6, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 3 3-6 9, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jalyn Rainer 1 0-0 2, Taylor McLuen 1 2-2 5, Lola Johns 8 4-6 20, Jacque Williams 6 0-1 12, Jessa Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 11-17 58.
KELLOGG (3-7)
M. Jerome 3 6-7 13, M. Groth 1 0-0 2, D. Schilleress 1 1-1 3, E. Coe 5 3-5 14, A. Groth 0 0-0 0, B. Benning 0 0-0 0, M. Cherry 1 1-2 3, H. Potts 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 11-15 37.
Moscow 6 19 7 26—58
Kellogg 4 6 16 11—37
3-point goals — McLuen, Jerome, Coe.
Grangeville 61, Pendleton 50
Recovering from a slight early deficit, Grangeville dominated Pendleton in the second and third quarters en route to victory in Avista Holiday Tournament consolation play.
“We played some really good defense in the second and third quarter,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “We didn’t turn the ball over — hardly at all.”
Madalyn Green had a big game for the Bulldogs (6-6) with 24 points, while Mattie Thacker and Addisyn Vanderwall added another 10 apiece.
GRANGEVILLE (6-6)
Caryss Barger 3 2-7 8, Adri Anderson 2 0-0 4, Abbie Frei 0 2-2 2, Madalyn Green 11 2-4 24, Natalie Long 1 0-0 2, Mattie Thacker 3 4-6 10, Addisyn Vanderwall 3 4-6 10. Totals 23 14-25 61.
PENDLETON (3-7)
Kendall Murphy 1 0-0 2, Maddy Schumacher 1 2-4 4, Melanie Boatman 4 1-2 10, Hailey Schmidt 5 2-4 14, Avery Krigbaun 3 1-2 8, Allison Spratling 1 1-4 3, Becca Edmonds 1 0-0 2, Abby Thorne 0 0-0 0, Josie Jenness 2 1-4 5, Miranda Medrano 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-20 50.
Grangeville 14 18 12 17—61
Pendleton 17 5 6 22—50
3-point goals — Vanderwall, Boatman, Schmidt, Krighaun.
Colfax 55, Ephrata 23
SPOKANE VALLEY — Unbeaten Colfax blitzed past Ephrata in Eagle Holiday Classic play at West Valley High School.
“We played overall really well-rounded,” Bulldogs coach Jordan Holmes said. “We rebounded the ball well tonight.”
Brynn McGaughy scored 23 points to lead the way, while Hailey Demler added another 12 for Colfax (9-0). Eight different Bulldogs got on the board over the course of the game.
Colfax next will play Bonners Ferry at 3:30 p.m. today at the same site.
EPHRATA
Kaydence Hector 0 0-0 0, Tori Falconer 0 0-0 0, Delaney Hagy 0 2-2 2, Alessa Soto 4 0-0 9, Krista Jenn 0 0-0 0, Makenna Wennerberg Lutz 0 0-0 0, Addison Mills 2 2-2 6, Molly Evenson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Bicondova 2 0-0 4, Jaemyson Dursee 0 0-2 0, Hailee Zielinsky 1 0-0 2, Trischelle Lopez 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-4 23.
COLFAX (9-0)
Jaisha Gibb 1 0-0 2, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 2 0-0 4, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, Hailey Demler 6 0-5 12, Ashley Ring 0 0-0 0, Lauryn York 2 0-0 4, Ava Swan 2 0-0 4, Brynn McGaughy 9 4-6 23, Harper Booth 2 0-0 4, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-11 55.
Ephrata 5 4 2 12—23
Colfax 16 14 17 8—55
3-point goals — Soto, McGaughy.
Northwest Christian 33, Pullman 18
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Greyhound girls struggled to convert on offense in an Eagle Holiday Classic defeat to Northwest Christian of Colbert at West Valley High School.
Pullman fell to 0-6 on the season, while Northwest Christian moved to 4-2.
A complete box score was unavailable.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (4-2)
Larson 4, Water 4, Ritchie 0, Cox 4, Crockett 7, Vlietsra 9, Platt 6.
PULLMAN (0-6)
Meg Limburg 6, Sophie Armstrong 2, Lacie Sines 5, Audrey Smith 3, River Sykes 2, Suhailey Reyes 0, Sehra Singh 0, Ryliann Bednar 0.
Northwest Christian 7 8 14 4—33
Pullman 1 9 7 2—18
BOYS BASKETBALLColfax 63, Riverside 52
SPOKANE VALLEY — A dominant second quarter was key to victory for Colfax against Riverside of Chattaroy, Wash., in Eagle Holiday Classic play at West Valley High School.
“We made a little bit of a run there in the second quarter, and really just kind of maintained that 10-point gap for the majority of the game from that second quarter on,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
Seth Lusting helped buoy the Bulldogs (7-1) to the win, scoring 18 points off four field goals — two from beyond the arc — and an 8-of-10 free throw performance. Carson Gray (14 points) and Adrik Jenkin (10) also made double-digit scoring contributions. Colfax went 12-for-14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to help maintain separation.
The Bulldogs next face Cheney at 1:30 p.m. today at the same site.
COLFAX (7-1)
Bradyn Heilsberg 2 1-1 5, Adrik Jenkin 3 2-2 10, Carson Gray 5 1-2 14, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 4 8-10 18, Brice Hammer 0 0-0 0, Drew Vantime 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 2-4 2, J.P Wigen 4 1-1 9, Jaxon Wick 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 15-20 63.
RIVERSIDE (1-8)
Waldron 2 0-2 4, Gaffaney 3 4-6 10, Ackerman 0 2-2 2, Graham 4 0-0 8, Schneider 6 10-10 24, Jaeger 0 0-0 0, Lyons 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 16-20 52.
Colfax 11 16 16 20—63
Riverside 10 7 21 14—52
3-point goals — Gray 3, Lustig 2, Jenkin 2, Wick, Schneider 2.
Moscow 60, Kellogg 48
The Bears bounced back from their defeat at the hands of Lapwai with a win against Kellogg in Avista Holiday Tournament consolation play at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Moscow improved to 5-3 on the season, and Kellogg fell to 4-3. Complete information was not available at press time.
Pendleton 46, Prairie 33
Prairie of Cottonwood came up short against the Buckaroos of Pendleton, Ore., in Avista Holiday Tournament consolation play.
The Pirates fell to 1-6 on the season, while the Buckaroos moved to 5-7. Complete information was not available.
Vale 59, Kamiah 49
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Suffering their first defeat of the season, the Kamiah Kubs came out second-best at the Truckstop.com Tournament game against Vale (Ore.) at New Plymouth High School.
Kamiah is now 6-1 on the season, while Vale is 3-5. Complete information was not available.
WRESTLINGPullman 50, Clarkston 22
PULLMAN — Three Greyhounds earned wins by fall in a rescheduled Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual against the Bantams.
Aydin Peltier (138), Ivan Acosta (152) and Merreck Emerson (182) each won by pin for Pullman, which registered a total of five victories in contested matches. The Greyhounds also won by forfeit in four other matches on the night.
Clarkston’s Alli Betts (106), Dawson Bailey (132) and Braden Jared (220) all registered pinfall victories.
“If you take away the forfeits, it was a much closer match,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said. “Coach (Corey) Thivierge has Clarkston on the right track. We came out and had some tough matches. I’m proud of the the way we wrestled tonight.”
106 — Alli Betts (Clarkston) pinned Dominic Luna; 113 — Double forfeit; 120 — Gavin McCloy (Pullman) maj. dec. Clayton Ockwell 11-0; 126 — Gabe Weza (Clarkston) maj. dec. Evan McDougle 12-2; 132 — Dawson Bailey (Clarkston) pinned Austin Crossler; 138 — Aydin Peltier (Pullman) pinned Geovanny Alba; 145 — Israel Acosta (Pullman) maj. dec. Bodee Thivierge 12-1; 152 — Ivan Acosta pinned William Mosman; 160 — Cullen BIllings (Pullman) won by forfeit; 170 — Matthew Rembert (Pullman) by forfeit; 182 — Merreck Emerson (Pullman) pinned Gavin Wood; 195 — Samuel Sears (Pullman) won by forfeit; 220 — Braden Jared (Clarkston) pinned Holden Chandler; 285 — Cotton Sears (Pullman) won by forfeit.