SANDPOINT — After a long stretch of scoreless soccer in the Class 4A girls’ district final, Moscow High School scored twice in the final six minutes and defeated Sandpoint 2-0 on Thursday to earn its first berth to the state tournament in eight years.
Angela Lassen, assisted by Ava Jakich-Kunze, put Moscow (5-2-1) on the board in the 74th minute with a kick that “smashed (the ball) into the lower corner of the net,” according to coach Josh Davis. Araya Wood stretched the Bears’ lead three minutes later off a corner kick from Megan Polar.
“I think a large part of it is, honestly, the confidence and the belief that these young women have in themselves now,” Davis said of the improvement that helped his team get over the hump in qualifying for State.
“Before I started, there wasn’t really this sense of school pride, community pride. ... A lot of it started last year, getting some buy-in from the group. We got a late start — we didn’t get a chance to play as many games as everybody else, but we buckled down and knew that we could do it. We don’t always just want to say ‘we tried really hard.’ We need to go out and prove that we are the better team on the day.”
Moscow will play the winner of a play-in game, that will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, at 11 a.m. next Thursday at Hillcrest High School near Idaho Falls.
“Sandpoint’s a good team, and I think they typically challenge for a state championship every year,” Davis said, “so going in knowing you can compete and beat Sandpoint, I think you give yourself every opportunity to go in and have a good run at State.”
Moscow 0 2—2
Sandpoint 0 0—0
Moscow — Angela Lassen (Ava Jakich-Kunze), 74th.
Moscow — Araya Wood (Megan Polar), 77th.
Shots — Moscow 7, Sandpoint 9.
Saves — Moscow: Chloe Baker 7, Sandpoint 3.
BOYS’ SOCCERSandpoint 3, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — Moscow was unable to get on the board in a loss to Sandpoint in a Class 4A boys’ soccer district tournament final.
The Bears conclude their season with a 3-3-1 record.
Moscow 0 0—0
Sandpoint 1 2—3
Sandpoint — Zander Moore, 27th.
Sandpoint — Evan Darling, 70th.
Sandpoint — Moore, 79th.
VOLLEYBALLGenesee tops Lapwai twice
GENESEE — One match was routine and the other tense, but Genesee defeated Lapwai twice in Whitepine League Division I volleyball action.
The Bulldogs prevailed 25-15, 25-11, 25-21 in the first match, then were taken to five sets before winning 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-3.
Claira Osborne collected 27 kills for the Bulldogs (14-2, 12-2), Lucie Ranisate added 24 kills, Makenzie Stout racked up 40 assists and 23 digs and Isabelle Monk had seven aces in the two matches.
Genesee coach Pete Crowley acknowledged that fatigue set in for his team, which was playing its fourth match in three days. But he said the Wildcats were in the same boat and played “like a totally different team” in the nightcap.
JV — Genesee def. Lapwai 25-11, 25-12.
Loggers cut down Knights
POTLATCH — Josie Larson provided 22 assists, going 20-for-20 behind the service line and tallying four kills to help Potlatch defeat Logos 25-12, 25-21, 25-20 in Whitepine League Division I play.
Jordan Reynolds notched 11 kills, while Olivia Wise added eight kills, five digs and three aces.
“I thought our communication was really strong, and again, we served really well,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “If we serve well, we play well — that was really important.”
For Logos, Lucia Wilson had six kills, Lily Leidenfrost finished with 13 assists and Ellie Brower contributed eight digs.
The Loggers (10-5, 8-5) conclude their regular season at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Lapwai.
JV — Potlatch def. Logos.
Pirates halt Highland
COTTONWOOD — On a senior night that doubled as a “Think Pink” breast cancer fundraiser, Prairie of Cottonwood scored a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 nonleague win against Highland of Craigmont.
Seniors Madison Shears, Ellea Uhlenkott, Hope Schwartz, Halle Klapprich and Sierra McWilliams were honored at the event. The breast cancer fundraising was a part of McWilliams’ senior project, and raised more than $5,000 on the night.
Tara Schlader finished with 19 assists, seven kills and a 100-percent showing from the service line for Prairie (13-5). Uhlenkott had eight kills and also was perfect serving, Jade Prigge chipped in 10 kills, and Laney Forsmann notched six kills and four blocks.
“It was a fun way to end the season,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said.
JV — Prairie def. Highland.
C — Prairie def. Highland.
Kendrick sweeps
NEZPERCE — Kendrick responded after a tight first set to handle business in the second and third, toppling Whitepine League Division II foe Nezperce 27-25, 25-13, 25-20.
The Tigers were led by Rose Stewart’s 10 kills, Erin Morgan’s nine kills and Harley Heimgartner’s 19 digs.
JV — Kendrick def. Nezperce 3-0.
Maniacs fall to Lumberjacks
OROFINO — St. Maries rallied from a set down to deal Orofino its first loss of the season, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19, in a Central Idaho League match.
“It came down to our errors, and they had a couple good hitters in the front row that placed the ball very well,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said.
Grace Beardin had nine kills and four blocks for Orofino (6-1, 2-1), while Riley Schwartz held down the back row with 15 digs.
“We’re just going to try to fix a couple things tomorrow at practice,” said Summers, whose team concludes its regular season at 6:30 p.m. Monday at St. Maries.
JV — Orofino def. St. Maries 16-25, 25-22, 18-16
HONORSThree schools earn IHSAA award
Three schools from the area earned Idaho High School Activities Association Fall Sports Academic State Champions honors, the organization announced.
The award goes to the varsity teams in each classification that boasts the highest cumulative grade-point average in each sport.
The boys’ cross country team from Prairie, the football team from Kendrick and the volleyball team from Salmon River each earned awards.
The Pirate runners have a 3.853 GPA in Class 1A, the Tiger football players have a 3.607 GPA in Class 1A-Division II and in the same classification, the Savage volleyball players have a 3.784 GPA.