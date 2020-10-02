MOSCOW — Senior Ava Jakich-Kunze scored two more goals for the Moscow girls’ soccer team to bring her five-match total to 10 as the Bears rallied from an early one-goal deficit Thursday to down nonleague foe Coeur d’Alene 2-1.
“She’s got a nose for the goal and knows how to strike a ball really well,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said of Jakich-Kunze. “She’s super intelligent, reads the game and gives us opportunities to get in position.”
Moscow, using disciplined defense and quick attacks, improved to 3-2 overall with its defeat of the Class 5A Vikings (7-2-2).
“We’re starting to get everyone back and healthy,” Davis said. “We were a little behind the 8-ball, starting late, but I think we’re playing well now, regardless of class.”
Moscow next plays at 4 p.m. Thursday at home against Sandpoint.
Coeur d’Alene 1 0—1
Moscow 1 1—2
Coeur d’Alene — unknown
Moscow — Ava Jakich-Kunze, 36th.
Moscow — Jakich-Kunze (Skyla Zimmerman), 66th.
Post Falls 4, Lewiston 2
POST FALLS — Visiting Lewiston fell to Post Falls in Class 5A Inland Empire League play, breaking a seven-game losing streak for the Trojans.
Post Falls (2-8, 1-5) scored twice in the opening 15 minutes, then freshman Naomi Kessler got Lewiston (4-3-1, 1-3-1) on the board just before halftime. After a Trojans goal three minutes into the second half, sophomore forward Ashlynn Skinner converted a penalty kick to bring the Bengals back within one. Post Falls’;Reagan Hartzell then provided the final margin in the 69th minute.
Lewiston assistant Abrielle Cornilles felt the Bengals were overconfident going into this one because of recent standout performances.
“I think going into the game with that confidence kind of backfired,” she said. “We had a great warmup session, the girls were up to speed, and then in the game we just couldn’t connect with the ball.”
Ashley Grant made 11 saves for Post Falls, while Emma Hill tallied four stops for Lewiston.
The Bengals will host Coeur d’Alene at noon Saturday at Walker Field.
Lewiston 1 1—2
Post Falls 2 2—4
Post Falls — Kaylee Moate (Morgan Rust, Reagan Hartzell), 1st.
Post Falls — Kamryn Becker (Moate), 15th.
Lewiston — Naomi Kessler (Tabitha Ames), 38th.
Post Falls — Trinidie Nicols (Valerie Flores, Becker), 48th.
Lewiston — Ashlynn Skinner, PK, 56th.
Post Falls — Hartzell (Rust), 69th.
Shots — Lewiston 13, Post Falls 8.
Saves — Lewiston: Emma Hill 4, Post Falls: Ashley Grant: 11.
BOYS’ SOCCERPost Falls 1, Lewiston 0
The Bengals dropped a well-contested heartbreaker to Class 5A IEL rival Post Falls on senior night at Walker Field.
Trojan forward Isaac Ballew netted a goal in the 20th minute, and the Bengals (2-5-1, 0-5) continued to play well defensively, but couldn’t cash in on offensive opportunities.
“It was high-intensity the whole 80 minutes, just a back-and-forth battle,” Lewiston assistant Zach Light said.
Center back Dylan Parker and striker Samuel Miller “gave it everything they could,” Light said, and keeper Nikko Vega “had a couple great saves.”
“All the seniors played good, it was just one of those games where you fall short,” Light said.
Lewiston concludes its regular season at 6 p.m. Saturday at Coeur d’Alene.
Post Falls 1 0—1
Lewiston 0 0—0
Post Falls — Isaac Ballew, 20th.
Shots — Lewiston 5, Post Falls 7.
Saves — Lewiston: Nikko Vega 5. Post Falls: Joshua Nilson 3.
JV — Lewiston 2, Post Falls 2.
VOLLEYBALLPirates triumph twice against Rams
KOOSKIA — Visiting Prairie of Cottonwood swept a pair of Whitepine League Division I matches from host Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
The Pirates (5-6) won 25-20, 25-12, 25-11 in the first one, then 25-22, 25-21, 25-16 in the second.
In the first match, Prairie’s Madison Shears had 10 kills and was 20-for-20 serving. Teammate Tara Schlader was 16-for-16 serving in the first match and provided 16 assists in the second.
Prairie coach Julie Schumacher credited “spread-out hitting” for her team’s success.
JV — Prairie def. CV 3-0.
Trojans topple Knights
TROY — In a Whitepine League Division I encounter delayed by a 90-minute power outage, unbeaten Troy fended off visiting Logos of Moscow 25-15, 25-15, 25-19.
Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said two of her freshmen “really stepped up” in the match: Dericka Morgan, who racked up 10 kills and was 8-for-9 serving with two aces, and Jolee Echland, who had six kills for the Trojans (12-0, 12-0).
For Logos, Kirstin Wambeke notched 11 digs and four kills, Ellie Brower made 16 digs, and Lucia Wilson had four blocks.
“Their defense was really good,” Blazzard said of Logos. “We had a lot of long rallies, which is always super fun.”
Logos coach Jessica Evans agreed.
“It was really fun volleyball to watch,” she said. “Troy dominated the scores, but a lot of the points were just fun to watch — a lot of back-and-forth and scrambles and hustle on both sides.”
JV — Troy def. Logos
Huskies bring Kubs to heel
CRAIGMONT — Highland of Craigmont battled to a 25-18, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23 nonleague victory against visiting Kamiah.
Kadence Beck went 14-of-14 from the service line for the victorious Huskies (5-4), while Hannah Miller had 16 digs and Chani Brammer added 16 assists.
“It was a great match,” Highland coach Tami Church said. “We were pretty much the same type of team. We have some good hitters; they serve well, and they’re scrappy.”
JV — Kamiah def. Highland 25-11, 25-9, 15-12