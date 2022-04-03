RATHDRUM, Idaho — Moscow opened its Class 4A Inland Empire League season Saturday with a dominant doubleheader sweep against Lakeland of Rathdrum.
The Bears (5-2, 2-0) won by mercy rule each time by scores of 21-4 and 16-0, closing things out with an 11-run sixth inning in Game 1 and earning a shutout in Game 2.
“It was an absolute team win,” Moscow coach Griffin Rod said. “Every guy in the dugout contributed in some fashion, and we’re just really pleased that the hard work these guys are putting in is showing up on the field.”
GAME 1
Moscow 206 02(11)—21 9 2
Lakeland 102 10 0 — 4 4 5
Mike Kiblen, Cody Isakson (2), Connor Isakson (6) and Tyson Izzo; G. Love, P. Wysong (3), S. Tierney (6), T. Sheppard (6), C. Vilason (6) and S. Pemberton. W—Cod. Isakson. L—Vilason.
Moscow hits — Levi Anderson 2 (2B), Barrett Abendroth 2, Ethan McLaughlin 2, Mike Kiblen, Tyson Izzo, Cody Wilson.
Lakeland hits — B. Day (2B), R. Reilly (2B), S. Tierney, R. Ellwood.
GAME 2
Moscow 438 01—16 11 0
Lakeland 000 00— 0 1 2
Levi Anderson, Butch Kiblen (4), Jamison Green (5) and Tyson Izzo; Schaffer, Pemberton (2), Harris (3), Cooksey (4) and Reilly. W—L. Anderson. L—Cooksey.
Moscow hits — Devon Conway 3 (2B), Barrett Abendroth 2 (2B), Levi Anderson 2, Mike Kiblen, Cody Isakson, Connor Isakson, Tyson Izzo.
Lakeland hit — P. Wysong.
Colfax 15-19, Davenport 4-0
DAVENPORT, Wash. — The Bulldogs took both games against the Gorillas in a Northeast 2B League doubleheader.
Colfax scored 11 runs in the final inning of Game 1 to break a 4-4 tie, then finished Game 2 in four innings thanks to the mercy rule.
“The first game score is not indicative of how competitive it was,” Colfax coach Scott Parrish said.
Braden Plummer had six combined hits including two triples and an inside-the-park home run for Colfax. JD Peterson had four hits with a double on the day. JP Wigen got the win in the opener and had three hits.
Alex Mortensen had three hits for the Bulldogs with a double and a triple and Cody Inderrieden had four hits. Mason Gilchrist got the win in Game 2 in his first varsity start at pitcher.
GAME 1
Colfax 120 100 (11)—15 13 1
Davenport 000 022 0— 4 3 4
JD Peterson, Cody Inderrieden (5), JP Wigen (6) and Braden Plummer; Deal, N/A (7) and Delafield. W—Wigen. L—Deal.
Colfax hits — Plummer 4 (HR, 2 3B, 2B), Wigen 3, Peterson 2, Inderrieden 2, Alex Mortensen (3B), JJ Bodey (2B).
Davenport hits — Deal (3B), Delafield, Furman.
GAME 2
Colfax 51(10) 3—19 14 0
Davenport 00 0 0— 0 1 1
Mason Gilchrist and Braden Plummer; Lebo, N/A (3), N/A (3), Jacoby (4) and Jacoby, N/A (4). L—Lebo.
Colfax hits — JD Peterson 2 (2B), Alex Mortensen 2 (2B), Cody Inderrieden 2, Braden Plummer 2, JJ Bodey 2, Ryan Henning 2, John Largent, Carsen Gray.
Davenport hit — Jacoby.
Asotin 20-9, LRS 8-5
RITZVILLE, Wash.— The Panthers mauled the Broncos of Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a Northeast 2B League doubleheader.
Asotin (3-5, 3-3) took the mercy rule win in Game 1 after a seven-run fifth inning. Game 2 was closer, but the Panthers still never trailed.
Pitchers Justin Boyea and Cody Ells got the wins. Offensively, Boyea added a double in the first contest and Cody Ells totaled four hits on the day with one double. Gavin Ells and Sam Hall had three hits and one double apiece for the Panthers in Game 1, while Cooper Biery had a double in each game.
“We’re a young team,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “Kind of for the first time this season, we put everything together for two consecutive games, and the scores show that.”
GAME 1
Asotin 154 37—20 13 0
LRS 111 23— 8 9 3
Justin Boyea, AJ Olerich (5) and Cameron Clovis; Brody Boness, Michael Fortin (3), Jace Kelley (4), Owen Telecky (5) and Jace Kelley, Chase Galbreath (3). W—Boyea. L—Boness.
Asotin hits — Gavin Ells 3 (2B), Cody Ells 3 (2B), Sam Hall 3 (2B), Cooper Biery (2B), Boyea (2B), Cooper Thomas, Clovis.
LRS hits — Boness 2 (3B, HR), Kelley 2 (2 2B), Galbreath 2, Cooper Miller (3B), Telecky, Fortin.
GAME 2
Asotin 113 310 0—9 7 3
LRS 100 031 0—5 5 2
Cody Ells, AJ Olerich (5) and Cameron Clovis; Chase Galbreath, Jace Kelley (5) and Brody Boness. W—Cody Ells. L—Galbreath.
Asotin hits — Clovis 2, Carson Reedy 2, Cooper Biery (2B), Cody Ells, Cooper Thomas.
LRS hits — Galbreath 2, Michael Fortin (2B), Boness, Telecky.
Pomeroy-Liberty Christian postponed
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Southeast 1B League doubleheader between the Pirates and the Patriots was postponed because two different umpiring crews did not show up to the game.
There was no word at press time if the games will be made up.
SOFTBALLAsotin 11-18, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1-1
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Asotin’s Caylie Browne had five hits, including three for extra bases, with four runs and seven RBI on the day while pitching a one-hitter in Game 2 as the Panthers swept a Northeast 2B League doubleheader against the Broncos.
“As a senior, she’s just doing a great job at leading us, Asotin coach Willie Wingfield said of Caylie Browne. “She made great choices and was very selective about what pitches to hit. Winds were about 30 miles per hour, so fly balls were tough.”
Browne tripled twice and had a double for Asotin (10-0, 6-0), which tallied five runs in the third inning of the opener and had a seven-run first and a 10-run third in Game 2. Lily Denham also had four hits, with a double and triple, five runs scored and four RBI. Cady Browne doubled twice in the two games.
Denham struck out seven and allowed just two hits to pick up the win in the opener. Caylie Browne struck out six and allowed a third-inning single in going the distance in the nightcap.
GAME 1
Asotin 215 03—11 7 1
LRS 000 01—1 2 2
Lily Denham and Cady Browne; Harlee Hennings and Megan Melchon.
Asotin hits — Caylie Browne 3 (2B, 3B), Lily Denham 2 (2B), Cady Browne (2B), Jenyce English (2B).
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague hits — Harlee Hennings (2B), Reba Dean (2B).
GAME 2
Asotin 71(10)—18 11 1
LRS 001—1 1 1
Caylie Browne and Cady Browne; Harlee Hennings and Megan Melchon.
Asotin hits — Caylie Browne 2 (3B), Lily Denham 2 (3B), McKenzie Adler-Nowoj 2 (2B), Izzy Bailey 2, Emily Elskamp (2B), Cady Browne (2B), Ally Bittle.
Lind/Ritzville/Sprague hit — Addy Colbert.
Colfax 16-22, Davenport 0-2
DAVENPORT — Visiting Colfax crushed Davenport in both installments of a Northeast 2B League doubleheader.
Delaney Imler had three doubles in the first game and hit for the cycle in the second game for the victorious Bulldogs (6-1, 6-0).
“We hit really well today, and our pitching was good,” Colfax coach Tracy Imler said.
Full information was not available.
Liberty Christian 9-10, Pomeroy 4-0
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Patriots of Richland defeated the Pirates in both games of a Southeast 1B League doubleheader.
Pomeroy (2-5, 1-3) got hits from Keely Maves in both games. Liberty Christian (9-1, 5-1) came on strong in the later innings of Game 1 and carried its momentum into the beginning of Game 2.
“Our girls played hard,” Pomeroy coach Sonia Hevener said. “We just came up short.”
GAME 1
Pomeroy 102 000 1—4 4 4
Liberty Christian 002 610 x—9 5 4
Elizabeth Ruchert, Keely Maves (4) and Jillian Herres; H. Butcher and L. Reed. L—Ruchert.
Pomeroy hits — Maves 2, Herres, Kaylee Schmidt.
Liberty Christian hits — B. Rogel 2 (2 3B), C. Davis (2B), A. Bush, L. Reed.
GAME 2
Pomeroy 000 00— 0 2 5
Liberty Christian 260 11—10 2 2
Elizabeth Ruchert, Keely Maves (2) and Jillian Herres; B. Rogel and L. Reed. L—Ruchert.
Pomeroy hits — Taylor Gilbert, Maves.
Liberty Christian hits — L. Reed, C. Davis.