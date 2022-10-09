SANDPOINT — Luke Mastroberardino of Lewiston won two events in a quad-dual swim meet Saturday that also involved Moscow, Lake City, Coeur d’Alene and host Sandpoint.
Masteroberardino won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.89 seconds and the 100 free with a 50.72.
The Bengals topped the Bears 196-179 in combined scores. Lewiston lost 298-159 to the host Bulldogs, 303-131 to the Timberwolves and 306-145 to the Vikings.
Moscow also dropped duals 318-136 to Lake City, 316-150 to Coeur d’Alene and 309-156 to Sandpoint.
BOYS
200 medley relay — 2. Moscow (Ian Schlater, Lucas Zimmer, Noah Crossler, Elijah Johnston) 1:50.80; 4. Lewiston (Luke Mastroberardino, Isaiah Bennett, Kaden Antonich, Deegan Everett) 2:04.25.
200 freestyle — 3. Schlater (Moscow) 2:04.50; 6. Antonich (Lewiston) 2:21.86.
200 IM — 3. Antonich (Lewiston) 2:42.69.
50 free — 1. Mastroberardino (Lewiston) 22.89; 2. Crossler (Moscow) 24.25.
100 butterfly — 8. Johnston (Moscow) 1:14.93.
100 free — 1. Mastroberardino (Lewiston) 50.72; 4. Lucas Zimmer (Moscow) 54.49.
200 free relay — 3. Lewiston (Mastroberardino, Antonich, Everett, Bennett) 1:43.74; 5. Moscow (Zimmer, Schlater, Kelton Clark, Daxter Jakich-Kunze) 1:48.56.
100 backstroke — 4. Joshua Manning (Moscow) 1:59.46.
100 breaststroke — 5. Bennett (Lewiston) 1:22.05; 6. Johnston (Moscow) 1:22.32.
400 free relay — 2. Moscow (Crossler, Zimmer, Schlater, Ben Nuhn) 3:40.82.
GIRLS
200 medley relay — 3. Lewiston (Grace Qualman, Maggie Carr, Ellie Hoover, Corinne Sawyer) 2:04.00; 6. Moscow (Brenna Newlan, Megan Crossland, Suzanne Martin, Hannah Hoesman) 2:15.01.
200 freestyle — 4. Sawyer (Lewiston) 2:21.15; 7. Crossland (Moscow) 2:30.95.
200 IM — 8. Carr (Lewiston) 2:33.00.
50 free — 2. Qualman (Lewiston) 25.90; 10. Newlan (Moscow) 29.78.
100 butterfly — 2. Qualman (Lewiston) 1:01.69; 11. Martin (Moscow) 1:17.57.
100 free — 13. Jaylla Ackerland (Lewiston) 1:25.95; 14. Camille Landis (Moscow) 1:29.79.
500 free — 6. Sawyer (Lewiston) 6:38.16.
200 free relay — 4. Lewiston (Qualman, Sawyer, Carr, Hoover) 1:51.23; 6. Moscow (Martin, Newlan, Crossland, Hoesman) 2:00.35.
100 backstroke — 4. Carr (Lewiston) 1:09.90; 6. Brenna Newlan (Moscow) 1:12.00.
100 breaststroke — 4. Hoover (Lewiston) 1:17.69; 7. Martin (Moscow) 1:19.79.
400 free relay — 7. Lewiston (Chloe Bartschi, Ackerland, Mercedes Moore, Katelyn Graber) 5:44.41.
CROSS COUNTRYLogos’ girls place third at Sandpoint
SANDPOINT — The Logos girls cross country team had two runners in the top 10 to place third at the William Johnson Sandpoint Invitational at Riley Creek.
The Knights of Moscow tallied 79 points, behind meet champion Coeur d’Alene’s 36.
Logos junior Sara Casebolt led area runners with a ninth-place finish in 20 minutes, 22.11 seconds.
On the boys side, Logos placed fifth (129) and Lewiston sixth (152) out of six teams, behind meet champion Coeur d’Alene’s 22 points.
Senior Zach Atwood of the Knights led area runners with a seventh-place finish in 17:01.52.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 22; 2. Sandpoint 55; 3. Lake City 81; 4. Post Falls 116; 5. Logos 129; 6. Lewiston 152.
Individual — Maximus Cervi-Skinner (Coeur d’Alene) 16:08.15.
Logos individuals — 7. Zach Atwood 17:01.52; 29. Bear Lopez 18:47.44; 39. Bo Whitling 19:49.44; 43. Ethan Bremer 20:00..3; 48. David Daniels 20:20.33; 61. Joseph Nibler 21:10.44; 65. Titus Blum 21:59.26.
Lewiston individuals — 10. James Stubbers 17:07.54; 36. Lee Miller 19:31.33; 64. Ryan Larkin 21:49.8; 67. Reuben James 22:17.55; 68. Greyson O’Connor 22:17.79; 78. Mason Valek 26:30..55; 79. Caleb Lozier 26:32.75; 80. Easton Yount 28:41.36.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 36; 2. Post Falls 57; 3. Logos 79; 4. Sandpoint 96; 5. Lake City 128; 6. Coeur d’Alene Charter 130.
Individual — Annastasia Peters (Post Falls) 17:22.16.
Logos individuals — 9. Sara Casebolt 20:22.11; 10. Mari Calene 20:40.41; 15. Lizzie Crawford 21:19.66; 21. Alyssa Blum 21:32.19; 25. Cora Johnson 22:15.66; 28. Josephine Wyrick 22:42.41; 36. Ava Ginn 23:36.11; 39. Jael Otto 23:38.3; 42. Elena Spillman 23:46.3.
Lewiston individuals — 37. Joely Slyter 23:36.41; 51. Alexis Keller 25:00.27; 56. Breanna Albright 26:45.13; 61. Cassidy Rehder 33:21.54.
Moscow girls seventh at Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Moscow girls cross country team placed seventh out of 13 teams at the Max Jensen Richland Invitational at Carmichael Middle School.
The Bears tallied 175 points, behind meet champion Wenatchee’s 87.
Junior Geneva McClory had the best time among Moscow runners with a 13th-place finish on the 5K course in 20:15.19.
Moscow’s boys team was 14th out of 15 teams with 333 points, behind meet champion Yakima West Valley’s 48.
Junior Kieran Long finished in 17:39.81 to place 36tth.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Yakima West Valley 48; 2. Mead 62; 3. North Central 135; 4. Henry Jackson 143; 5. Richalnd 152; 6. Hanford 160; 7. Bellarmine Prep 175; 8. Wenatchee 223; 9. University 232; 10. Central Valley 237; 11. Chiawana 250; 12. Gonzaga Prep 273; 13. Nathan Hale 324; 14. Moscow 333; 15. Moses Lake 356.
Individual — Caden Casteel (Yakima West Valley) 16:13.28.
Moscow individuals — 36. Kieran Long 17:39.81; 37. Jason Swam 17:40.70; 79. Noah Lingo 18:37.96; 102. Sayer Latta 19:38.67; 104. Gabe Godfrey 19:51.07; 105. Conn Perryman 19:52.60; 106. Kelton Long 19:55.10.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Wenatchee 87; 2. Mead 88; 3. Henry Jackson 124; 4. Yakima West Valley 129; 5. Central Valley 141; 6. University 149; 7. Moscow 175; 8. Kennewick 208; 9. Kamiakin 213; 10. Richland 224; 11. North Central 232; 12. Hanford 235; 13. Chiawana 299.
Individual — Selena Bangerter (Henry Jackson) 18:40.06.
Moscow individuals — 13. Geneva McClory 20:15.19; 27. Cora Crawford 20:43.23; 32. Anna Lynn 20:59.70; 51. Indigo Wulfhorst 22:21.51; 67. Mia Heinlein 23:00.06; 75. Christine Hall 23:50.92; 82. Laura Pollard 24:25.80.
BOYS GOLFKing takes seventh at state tourney
REXBURG, Idaho — Lewiston senior Carson King had a second-round 3-under-par 69 to finish in the top 10 at the Idaho Class 5A boys state golf tournament at Teton Lakes Golf Course.
The Bengals finished 10th out of 11 teams with a 689, behind champion Eagle’s 599.
King, who had an opening round 78, carded a two-round total of 3-over 147 to finish in seventh place. In his final round, King had an eagle on No. 5, birdies on Nos. 6-10, then bogeys on Nos. 11, 12, 16 and 18 for his score.
Team scores — 1. Eagle 599; 2. Madison 617; T3. Boise 620; T3. Highland 620; T3. Coeur d’Alene 620; 6. Mountain View 624; 7. Thunder Ridge 640; 8. Capital 644; 9. Middleton 649; 9. Middleton 654; 10. Lewiston 689; 11. Timberline 693.
Medalist — Ashton McArthur (Madison) 133.
Lewiston individuals — Carson King 147; Teigen Knewbow 166; Noah Acord 180; Christian Reed 191; Cody Ray 198.
Moscow’s Lovell ties for 18th at state tourney
IDAHO FALLS — Moscow freshman Chase Lovell had a final-round 6-over-par 76 to tie for 18th place in the Idaho Class 4A boys state golf tournament at Sage Lakes Golf Course.
Overall, Lovell finished at 14-over 154, 18 shots behind champion Nate Nelson of Shelley.
In the second round, Lovell had a birdie on No. 5, a bogey on No. 3 and three double bogeys for his score.
GIRLS GOLFLewiston fifth at state tourney
REXBURG, Idaho — The Lewiston girls golf team finished fifth out of eight teams at the Idaho Class 5A state tournament at Teton Lakes Golf Course.
The Bengals tallied a 736, behind meet champion Rocky Mountain’s 655. A year ago, Lewiston finished in sixth.
Junior Mollie Seibly paced Lewiston with a sixth-place finish at 15-over-par 163 for the two rounds. In her final round, she fired a 4-over 78. Seibly had seven bogeys, birdies on Nos. 4 and 14 and an eagle on No. 18 for her score. It was her best round of the season.
Team scores — 1. Rocky Mountain 655; 2. Mountain View 701; 3. Boise 713; 4. Eagle 730; 5. Lewiston 736; 6. Coeur d’Alene 741; 7. Timberline 742; 8. Highland 768.
Individual — Emry Gibbs (Rocky Moutntain) 154.
Lewiston individuals — Mollie Seibly 163; Abbigail Tellez 181; Julia Brume 182; Lexi Casey 209; Shelby Arellano 215.
GIRLS SOCCERCoeur d’Alene 1, Lewiston 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Allison Olson had 11 saves but the Bengals were eliminated in a Class 5A district tournament semifinal against the Vikings.
On a field that coach Scott Wimer described as “really wet,” Olson slipped and lost control of the ball in the third minute, and Jianna Callari took advantage for the only goal of the game.
“Really great season, didn’t give up a lot of goals,” Wimer said.
It was the first time Lewiston (7-6-2) had a seven-win season since 2016. It was the final game for seniors Ashlynn Skinner and Zoie Kessinger.
Lewiston 0 0—0
Coeur d’Alene 1 0—1
Coeur d’Alene — Jianna Callari, 3rd.
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 14, Lewiston 12. Saves — Lewiston: Allison Olson 11. Coeur d’Alene: Macy Walters 10.
BOYS SOCCERCoeur d’Alene 3, Lewiston 1
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bengals were eliminated from Class 5A district play with a semifinal-round loss to the Vikings.
No other information was available at press time.
VOLLEYBALLPotlatch wins a pair
Potlatch’s volleyball team shook off the rust of an eight-day layoff with road wins against Kamiah and Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in Whitepine League Division I action.
The Loggers (12-3, 11-2) earned a 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 win against the Kubs (10-8, 5-8). Potlatch then picked up a 25-16, 25-13, 25-13 victory against the Rams (4-12, 1-12).
Against Kamiah, Dani Howard had 11 kills and 17 digs. Emma Patten had nine assists and five aces against Clearwater Valley.
“Key to both matches is we served really well,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Two good wins, gonna have to play better as we get closer to districts.”
Kaylen Hadaller was a combined 32-of-32 at the service line with nine aces.
JV — Kamiah def. Potlatch.
JV — Clearwater Valley def. Potlatch.
Maniacs top Wildcats
OROFINO — The Maniacs fought back from losing the first set and trailing in the second to defeat Kellogg 21-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-13 in a Class 2A Central Idaho League match.
Rilee Diffin led Orofino (7-9, 4-3) with 13 kills and 11 digs.
Grace Beardin and Mylie Zenner had six aces each as the Maniacs won their fourth straight.
“Was a good win. We had lost to Kellogg in four early on in the season,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said. “Started a little slow but picked it up.”
JV — Orofino won 14-25, 25-22, 18-16.