OROFINO — Grace Beardin scored 19 points and Sayq’is Greene added 14 to lead Orofino to its first win of the season, 56-34, in a nonleague girls’ basketball game Thursday with visiting Deary.
Greene scored nine of the Maniacs’ 11 first-quarter points, most of those coming off steals generated by Orofino’s heavy defensive press. Beardin found her stride in the third quarter to help stretch the lead. Peyton Merry came off the bench for seven rebounds and two points for the Maniacs (1-1).
For Deary (1-2), Emiley Proctor led the way with 13 points.
“We were really working on our defensive pressure,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said. “We like to push the ball, so we had a lot of turnovers our first game. We really cut that down this time by being conscious of what we were doing. A lot of work to do still, but I’m just impressed with our showing in our second game.”
DEARY (1-2)
Emiley Proctor 5 3-4 13, Makala Beyer 1 1-1 3, Kenadie Kirk 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 2 1-2 5, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Dantae Workman 2 0-0 4, Araya Wood 0 0-3 0, Riley Beyer 2 3-8 7. Totals 13 8-18 34.
OROFINO (1-1)
Grace Beardin 8 3-4 19, Sydnie Zywina 3 0-2 6, Riley Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Kaylynn Johnson 3 1-2 7, Miley Zenner 1 0-0 2, Peyton Merry 1 0-0 2, Lindi Kessinger 1 0-0 2, Abi Cook 2 0-0 4, Solara Greene 0 0-0 0, Sayq’is Greene 6 0-0 14. Totals 25 4-8 56.
Deary 7 7 8 12—34
Orofino 11 14 17 14—56
3-point goals — S. Greene 2.
JV — Deary def. Orofino, 19-5
Grangeville 68, Kendrick 35
GRANGEVILLE — Three Grangeville players scored in double figures as the Bulldogs blitzed nonleague foe Kendrick for their first win of the season.
Camden Barger was the top Grangeville scorer with 16 points, while Macy Smith made four field goals and went 6-for-6 from the foul line for 14, and Bailey Vanderwall had 13 points and 11 steals.
A 23-3 fourth quarter turned the contest into a runaway after Grangeville (1-1) “really got the hang of” implementing a trapping zone defense that forced numerous turnovers, according to coach Michelle Barger. The Bulldogs totaled 29 steals.
Vanderwall, Barger, Zoe Lutz and Talia Brown had six rebounds apiece.
“They really shared the ball well,” Michelle Barger said. “I thought the girls just did a good job. They played hard.”
For Kendrick (1-1), Rose Stewart scored a team-high nine points, and Erin Morgan had eight.
KENDRICK (1-1)
Rose Stewart 4 1-2 9, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 3, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 1-1 5, Hannah Tweit 2 0-0 4, Erin Morgan 4 0-0 8, Morgan Silflow 1 0-1 2, Ruby Stewart 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 4-6 35.
GRANGEVILLE (1-1)
Camden Barger 7 2-2 16, Macy Smith 4 6-6 14, Talia Brown 3 1-2 7, Zoe Lutz 2 1-2 5, Cameran Green 1 0-0 2, Bella Dame 3 0-0 7, Bailey Vanderwall 6 1-4 13, Emma Edwards 1 2-2 4. Totals 27 13-20 68.
Kendrick 11 11 10 3—35
Grangeville 17 14 14 23—68
3-point goals — Heimgartner, Dame.
JV — Grangeville def. Kendrick, 36-27
Prairie 52, Troy 18
TROY — Prairie held Troy to single digits in each quarter en route to an emphatic Whitepine League Division I victory.
Nine players got on the board for the Pirates (2-0, 1-0), with Kristin Wemhoff adding a game-high 14 points and Hope Schwartz scoring 10. Madison Shears notched seven points and seven steals, while Delanie Lockett finished with eight points and six rebounds.
“I think we shared the ball well,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “Kids pushed when they could, and executed when they had to. Just good balance tonight.”
Morgan Blazzard put up a team-best 10 points for the Trojans, who were making their season debut.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (2-0, 1-0)
Delanie Lockett 3 2-4 8, Kristin Wemhoff 6 1-2 14, Madison Shears 3 1-2 7, Ellea Uhlenkott 0 3-4 3, Tara Schlader 1 2-2 4, Hope Schwartz 4 1-2 10, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 0 1-2 1, Trinity Martinez 1 0-0 2, Laney Forsmann 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 12-20 52.
TROY (0-1, 0-1)
Katie Gray 1 0-0 2, Halee Bohman 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 2 0-0 4, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 5 0-2 10, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 0-2 18.
Prairie 11 20 15 6—52
Troy 6 4 6 2—18
3-point goals — Wemhoff, Schwartz.
Moscow game canceled
Moscow’s season opener set for 7 p.m. today at Lake City was canceled because of coronavirus concerns within the Lake City program, Bears athletic director Lance Abendroth said.