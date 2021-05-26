SPANGLE, Wash. — John Lustig went off for 35 points and 11 rebounds to lead Colfax to an 85-57 Northeast 2B League win Tuesday against Upper Columbia in boys’ basketball action.
Damian Demler added 14 points and eight assists for the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-2), who also got 13 points from Seth Lustig.
Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said his team started slowly but used a halfcourt trap to create turnovers and generate momentum in the second quarter.
COLFAX (3-2, 3-2)
Demler 5 1-2 14, Gray 3 0-1 6, Peterson 2 0-0 5, S. Lustig 5 2-3 13, J. Lustig 14 3-4 35, Heilsberg 2 0-0 4, Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Wick 0 0-0 0, Gilchrist 3 0-0 6, VanTine 0 0-0 0, Wigen 1 1-2 3. Totals 35 7-12 86.
UPPER COLUMBIA
Patzer 1 0-0 2, Lee 2 0-0 5, Downes 4 0-0 9, Pierce 3 0-0 9, Coleman 0 0-0 0, Moran 2 4-4 8, Ganson 2 0-0 4, Everett 7 0-0 15, Hardy 2 1-2 5, Totals 23 5-6 57.
Colfax 12 27 25 22—86
Upper Columbia 15 13 11 18—57
3-point goals — Demler 3, Peterson, S. Lustig, J. Lustig 4, Lee, Downes, Pierce 3, Everett.
Asotin 63, Reardan 37
REARDAN — Mick Heier provided 19 points and Preston Overberg added 16 as Asotin took care of Reardan in a 2B Bi-County League game, taking the Panthers to a 2-2 record.
Kaden Aldous secured 10 rebounds to go with seven points while Brayden Barnea contributed 10 boards.
“We did a lot of things right for it being our first road trip all the way out (in Reardan),” Asotin coach Seth Paine said. “We kept mixing defenses up and I think that helped with our energy level.”
ASOTIN (2-2, 2-1)
Josh Epling 1 1-2 3, Preston Overberg 4 6-7 16, Brayden Barnea 2 0-0 4, Tanner Nicholas 2 0-0 6, Jake Tanguay 0 0-0 0, Ryan Denham 1 0-0 2, Kamea Kauhi 1 2-2 4, Mick Heier 8 1-2 19, A.J. Likkel 1 0-0 2, Kaden Aldous 3 0-0 7. Totals 23 10-13 63.
REARDAN
R. Gulick 1 0-0 2, A. Kieffer 4 1-2 11, C. Sprecher 2 1-2 5, L. Fiaa 3 0-0 7, H. Wynecoop 1 0-0 3, D. Arano 2 0-0 4, D. Curry 1 0-0 2, T. McCrea 1 1-2 3.. Totals 15 3-6 37.
Asotin 13 24 15 11—63
Reardan 7 10 8 12—37
3-point goals — Kieffer, Fiaa, Wynecoop, Overberg 2, Nicholas 2, Heier 2, Aldous.
JV — Asotin def. Reardan.
Yakama Nation 74, Pomeroy 39
POMEROY — Struggling to handle pressure defense, Pomeroy fell to Yakama Nation in a Southeast 1B League game.
Trent Gwinn scored 21 points for the Pirates.
YAKAMA NATION
Gleason 0 0-0 0, Wahsise 7 1-3 17, Lewis 4 0-0 9, Jones 6 4-8 16, Saluskin 1 1-2 3, Visaya 1 0-1 2, Bueno 0 0-0 0, Mahle 1 0-0 3, Hart 2 0-0 4, Daues 2 0-0 4, Speedis 3 2-2 8, Arbuckle 4 0-2 8. Totals 31 8-18 74.
POMEROY
Fruh 1 0-0 2, Gwinn 7 5-12 21, Bott 0 0-0 0, Kimble 3 2-4 8, Magill 0 0-0 0, B. Mings 0 0-0 0, J. Mings 2 0-1 4, Severs 0 0-2 0, Slusser 0 0-0 0, Roberts 1 2-2 4, Vecchio 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-21 39.
Yakama Nation 21 26 13 14—74
Pomeroy 9 6 13 11—39
3-point goals — Wahsise 2, Lewis, Mahle,Gwinn 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLColton 52, Lind-Ritzville 49
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Rylee Vining went for 22 points and converted three of her five 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Colton girls’ basketball team withstood a tight second half and defeated Lind-Ritzville 52-49 in a nonleague game.
Maggie Meyer added 17 points for the Wildcats (6-2) while Dakota Killian led the Broncos (3-2) with 15.
“It was a battle of contrasting styles,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “They had really good height and pushed us inside and we want to get out and run more. The key for us was the third quarter. We came out with great energy and Mary Pluid and Kyndra (Stout) really gave us a big lift tonight.”
COLTON (6-2)
Rylee Vining 6 5-6 22, Maggie Meyer 5 3-4 17, Josie Schultheis 0 4-6 4, Mary Pluid 2 1-2 6, Kyndra Stout 1 0-0 3, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 13-18 52.
LIND-RITZVILLE (3-2)
Dakota Killian 7 0-0 15, Grace Fedie 3 0-0 8, Harlee Henning 0 0-0 0, Janaye Wilkie 2 2-2 6, Sydney Kinch 4 1-4 10, Amelia Court 0 0-0 0, Julia Klein 3 4-4 10. Totals 19 7-10 49.
Colton 17 6 20 9—52
Lind-Ritzville 13 6 16 14—49
3-point goals — Vining 5, Meyer 4, Pluid, Stout, Killian, Fedie, Kinch.
JV — Lind-Ritzville def. Colton.
Colfax 76, Upper Columbia 27
SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax opened with eight consecutive shots from the field as it blasted 2B Bi-County League opponent Upper Columbia.
Asher Cai collected 25 points and three treys and Justice Brown added 12 points for the Panthers (4-1), who scored 30 points in the opening quarter.
“We shot the ball incredibly well tonight,” Colfax coach Mike Dorman said. “We crashed the boards and made a significant rebounding edge for ourselves.”
COLFAX (4-1)
Hannah Baerlocher 2 0-0 5, Justice Brown 4 2-4 12, Abree Aune 0 4-4 4, Jaisha Gibb 5 0-0 12, Kendall Gosney 0 1-4 1, Hailey Demler 4 1-1 9, Lauryn York 1 1-2 3, Harper Booth 0 1-2 1, Asher Cai 10 2-3 25, Paige Claassen 1 0-0 2, Ashley Ring 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 12-20 76.
UPPER COLUMBIA
Chloe Bryant 0 0-0 0, Genevieve Harbour 0 0-0 0, Makena Fleck 0 0-0 0, Mia Pierce 1 2-2 4, Katie Bunn 1 0-0 2, Francesa Delapav 2 0-0 4, Cami Reese 2 0-0 4, Annika Geschke 3 1-1 7, Ashley Cox 1 0-0 2, Sidney Folkenberg 1 2-2 4. Totals 11 5-5 27.
Colfax 30 19 18 9—76
Upper Columbia 10 7 4 6—27
3-point goals — Baerlocher, Gibb 2, Brown 2, Cai 3.
Yakama Nation 61, Pomeroy 50
POMEROY — Keely Maves produced 19 points and 11 rebounds while Maya Kowatch chipped in 17 and three 3s but Pomeroy couldn’t overcome a 43-22 rebounding deficit as the Pirates fell to Southeast 1B League opponent Yakama Nation.
Gwen Dawes led the Eagles with 17 points and six boards, while Juda Livlamaga recorded all of her 17 points in the first half.
YAKAMA NATION
G’mewinn Mills 4 2-5 10, Sydrah Eagleheart 2 0-0 4, Megan Lucei 0 0-0 0, Sakoyah Randall 2 0-0 5, Gwen Dawes 6 2-2 17, Aliyah Cardenas 2 0-0 4, Juda Livlamaga 6 4-4 17, Beth Scabbyrobe 1 0-0 2, Summer Starr 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 8-11 61.
POMEROY
Chase Caruso 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 1 0-0 2, Maya Kowatch 6 2-6 17, Jillian Herres 3 0-0 6, Keely Maves 5 8-12 19 (11 rebs), Kendall Dixon 1 2-2 4, Hallie Brewer 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0, Ashlee Pemberton 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-20 50.
Yakama Nation 12 22 7 20—61
Pomeroy 12 13 4 21—50
3-point goals — Randall, Dawes 2, Livlamaga, Kowatch 3, Maves.
Reardan 45, Asotin 26
REARDAN — Haylee Appleford and Emmeyln Barnea combined for 22 rebounds but Asotin couldn’t get shots to fall and bowed to 2B Bi-County League foe Reardan.
A second-quarter run from Reardan put the Panthers (0-4) in a hole they couldn’t climb out ofd.
“I thought we played well to open the game but once again we got down in the second quarter,” Panthers coach Krisi Pratt said. “I was really pleased with our effort and our defense was outstanding — we just couldn’t get a bucket.”
REARDAN
Lily Naslan 1 0-2 2, Liberty Anderson 2 0-2 5, Ayden Karuke 4 0-0 8, Brooklyn Edwards 1 1-2 3, Maddy Bewey 4 0-2 8, Justine Slett 1 0-0 3, Lara Schevschenko 1 0-0 2, Emma Flea 2 0-0 4, Erika Treuschott 1 0-0 2, Ella Curry 3 1-2 8. Totals 20 2-8 45.
ASOTIN (0-4)
Sadie Thummel 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Bailey 1 1-4 3, Emmeyln Barnea 2 1-2 6, Lily Denham 1 0-0 2, Kayla Paine 1 2-2 4, Sophia Carrasco 0 0-2 0, Emily Elskamp 2 0-0 4, Haylee Appleford 2 2-4 6, Karlie Ball 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 7-16 26.
Asotin 4 3 8 11—26
Reardan 10 12 18 5—45
3-point goals — Anderson, Barnea, Slett, Curry.
JV — Reardan def. Asotin.