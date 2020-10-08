POTLATCH — Logos of Moscow swept the team results Wednesday at the Potlatch Invitational at Scenic 6 Park, with three of its girls’ cross country runners earning the top-three places, and five boys finishing in the top 10 in the meet that featured all Whitepine League teams.
The Knights’ Clara Anderson, Sara Casebolt and Alyssa Blum collected the three medals. Anderson logged a time of 21:11.05, about 29 seconds quicker than Casebolt.
Timberline’s Carson Sellers clocked a 17:14.93 finish to claim first on the boys’ side, 43 seconds faster than Logos’ Alex Blum. The two crossed the finish line more than a minute ahead of the rest of the competition.
BOYS
Team scores — 1, Logos (Moscow) 23; 2. Potlatch 43; 3. Timberline (Weippe) 63.
Top-10 individuals — 1. Carson Sellers, Timberline, 17:14.93; 2. Alex Blum, Logos, 17:57.5; 3. Preston Amerman, Clearwater Valley/Kamiah, 19:03.83; 4. John Crawford, Logos, 19:39.07; 5. Sam Barnes, Potlatch, 20:11.68; 6. Jasper Whitling, Logos, 20:15.44; 7. Garrett Farrell, Logos, 20:23.63; 8. Ronen Wyrick, Logos, 20:39.13; 9. Mikey Jenko, Kendrick, 20:59.67; 10. Tug Laughrin, CV/Kamiah, 21:50.17.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 15; 2. Deary 52; 3. Potlatch 53.
Top-10 individuals — 1. Clara Anderson, Logos, 21:11.05; 2. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 21:40.95; 3. Alyssa Blum, Logos, 22:08.79; 4. Grace Tiegs, Nezperce, 23:25.71; 5. Lauren Carr, Timberline, 23:47.28; 6. Josephine Wyrick, Logos, 23:51.44; 7. Maizy Wilcox, Nezperce, 24:12.7; 8. Kayte Casebolt, Logos, 24:45.31; 9. Diana Hays, Deary, 24:53.74; 10. Lily Veith, Potlatch, 23:05.35.