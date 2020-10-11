SANDPOINT, Idaho — Jennah Carpenter led Lewiston with 37 assists and three aces Saturday as the Bengals rallied past Sandpoint in a 25-20, 23-25, 12-25, 25-22, 15-13 nonleague high school volleyball match.
Katy Wessels was the Bengals’ kill leader with 13, and Elle Wagner-Uhling contributed 28 digs.
“We just came together as a team, and they picked each other up along the way,” Lewiston coach Cassie Thompson said. “It was about being connected, comfortable and wanting to win.”
Lewiston improved to 6-8.
Nezperce-Kamiah canceled
NEZPERCE — The scheduled nonleague contest between Nezperce and Kamiah was canceled, as Nezperce made the decision to call off all of its remaining nonleague contests out of COVID-19 concerns.
“I just wanted to keep the girls safe,” said Nezperce coach Kyle Stapleton, whose team next competes at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Whitepine League Division II foe Highland of Craigmont at Craigmont.
Trojans back on the horse
TROY — Isabel Raasch provided 28 assists and Katelyn Hunter was 15-for-15 serving with four aces to help Troy bounce back from its first defeat of the season with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-11 rout of Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai.
“One thing that we struggled with (in the loss) against Genesee was staying in system,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said, “so we worked really hard in practice to make sure we always had three hitters instead of just one hitter.”
Blazzard credited the serving performance of Bailee Cook, who went 8-for-8 and “did well at a critical time for us.”
The Trojans are 13-1 overall and in the league.
JV — Troy def. Lapwai
GIRLS’ SOCCERLake City 1, Lewiston 0
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bengals were knocked out in the opening round of the Class 5A district tournament, losing to the Timberwolves.
Lake City scored its lone goal just before halftime and Lewiston (4-5-1) couldn’t muster much offense after intermission.
“I thought our effort, especially in the second half, was phenomenal,” Lewiston coach Richard Gayler said. “We outshot them, had five corner kicks to their none, and controlled the middle of the field. I have to commend our entire team for playing so well but we just could not find our equalizer.”
BOYS’ SOCCERLake City 5, Lewiston 3
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bengals fell short in the first round of the Class 5A district tournament, falling to the powerhouse Hawks.
Lewiston got goals from Preston Russell, Kyson Barden and Biruk Miller, but two key penalty kicks by Bryce Allred in the 29th and 65th minutes for the Timberwolves proved the difference.
“The first two times we played them this year, we didn’t score any goals,“ Lewiston assistant Zach Light said. ”So though it’s (tough) to be out of districts, I noticed improvement on the team. Everyone gave their best efforts. (Lake City) is a good team and they are going to go far, so being able to put up three goals on them today was cool.“
Lewiston 2 1—1
Lake City 3 2—3
Lake City — Noah Janzen, 22nd.
Lewiston — Preston Russell, 24th.
Lake City — Bryce Allred, 29th (PK).
Lake City — Nick Mason, 40th.
Lewiston — Kyson Barden, 40th.
Lewiston — Biruk Miller, 52nd.
Lake City — Bryce Allred, 65th (PK).
Lake City — Janzen, 68th.
Shots — Lake City 15, Lewiston 10.
Saves — Lewiston: Nikko Vega 5, Lake City: Tyler Allred 4.
CROSS COUNTRYAmerman, Tiegs prevail
COTTONWOOD — Preston Amerman of Clearwater Valley and Grace Tiegs of Nezperce took first place by wide margins in the boys’ and girls’ races respectively on a rainy day at the Prairie Invitational.
Team scores were not kept, as Prairie fielded the only full varsity teams at the event.
“What started out as a decent day turned into a little bit of a hard rain in the boys’ event — and wind,” Prairie coach Glenn Poxleitner said. “It was a good meet. It was just (that) the weather conditions were definitely different than we’ve had for most of the fall.”
Girls’ top placers — 1. Grace Tiegs, Nezperce, 23:35; 2. Eleah Swan, CV, 25:27; 3. Kyleigh Duclos, Prairie 25:48.
Boys’ top placers — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 19:31; 2. Cole Seiler, Nezperce, 20:14; 3. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 20:29.
Anderson wins for Logos
SANDPOINT — Clara Anderson of Logos won the girls’ small-school title and Kobe Wessels of Lewiston placed eighth among large-school boys at the William Johnson Sandpoint Invitational.
Alex Blum of Logos took third among small-school boys.
BOYS’ LARGE SCHOOLS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 38; 2. Post Falls 53; 3. Coeur d’Alene 69; 4. Lewiston 87; 5. Lake City 116; 6. Lakeland 172.
Top placers — 1. Brycen Kempton, Post Falls, 16:13.61; 2. Nikolai Braedt, Sandpoint, 16:16.46; 3. Alex Peters, Post Falls, 16:17.35; 4. Jett Lucas, Sandpoint, 16:18.53; 5. Braden Dance, Coeur d’Alene, 16:43.35; 6. Ethan Gamer, Coeur d’Alene, 16:50.49; 7. Neil McCarthy, Post Falls, 16:54.07; 8. Kobe Wessels, Lewiston, 17:16.22; 9. Spencer Clark III, Sandpoint, 17:16.90; 10. Maximillion Bazler, Lake City, 17:17.92.
GIRLS’ LARGE SCHOOLS
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 26; 2. Coeur d’Alene 56; 3. Sandpoint 70; 4. Lake City 77; 5. Lewiston 121.
Top placers — 1. Samantha Wood, Post Falls, 18:27.47; 2. Anna Peters, Post Falls, 19:25.23; 3. Elliana Rietze, Coeur d’Alene, 19:46.04; 4. Angelyca Chapman, Lake City, 19:47.78; 5. Alahna Lien, Post Falls, 19:50.82; 6. Mackenzie Suhy-Gregoir, Sandpoint, 20:11.96; 7. Clara Stephens, Lake City, 20:16.36; 8. Kaley Bohl, Post Falls, 20:19.54; 9. Abby Buzolich, Coeur d’Alene, 20:29.52; 10. Leah Holding, Post Falls, 20:35.09.
BOYS’ SMALL SCHOOLS
Team scores — 1. Timberlake 22; 2. Coeur d’Alene Charter 49; 3, Kellogg 64.
Top placers — 1. Logan Davis, Coeur d’Alene, 16:50.91; 2. Connor Alexander, Bonners Ferry, 17:11.22; 3. Alex Blum, Logos, 17:29.33; 4. Kellen Souza, IC Academy, 17:29.88; 5. Dylan Royce, Timberlake, 17:54.0; 6. Jacob Bamhart, Timberlake, 18:11.38; 7. Dylan Lord, Priest River, 18:21.07; 8. Callin Zerfas, Timberlake, 18:28.57; 9. Makai Peak, Kellogg, 18:30.29; 10. Jasper Whitling, Logos, 18:37.43.
GIRLS’ SMALL SCHOOLS
Team scores — 1. Timberlake 37; 2. Logos 32. 3. Bonners Ferry 61.
Top placers — 1. Clara Anderson, Logos, 20:21.36; 2. Annika Rantala, Priest River, 20:35.0; 3. Shaye Sullivan, Kellogg, 21:25.64; 4. Alyssa Blum, Logos, 21:42.62; 5. McKenna Kozeluh, Coeur d’Alene, 21:45.89; 6. Ceci Roemer, Bonners Ferry, 21:54.86; 7. Natal Davis, Coeur d’Alene, 22:00.26; 8. Sarah Zerfas, Timberlake, 22:11.37; 9. Haileyann Johnson, Timberlake, 22:15.35; 10. Kayte Casebolt, Logos, 22:40.26.