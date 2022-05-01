SPOKANE VALLEY — Challenged by a staunch Gonzaga Prep runner, Lewiston’s Kobe Wessels responded with a three-second personal record Saturday to win the boys 1,600-meter run at the rainy Strandberg Invitational at Central Valley High School.
Wessels won in 4 minutes, 21.37 seconds, and Caleb Richardson of GP was second in 4:21.66.
Wessels placed second in the 3,200 in a PR 9:38.37.
Emily Collins of Lewiston blazed to wins in the girls 200 and 400, and the Bengals’ Thor Kessinger posted PRs of 51-6¼ and 157-11 in winning the boys shot put and discus, with James White taking second in the latter event.
Asotin’s Haylee Appleford won the girls shot put and Pullman’s Nicole Avery took the girls long jump.
Area placers
BOYS
1,600 — 1. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 4:21.37.
3,200 — 2. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 9:38.37.
400 relay — 3. Lewiston (Lathen, King, Rice, Duman) 44.94.
1,600 relay — 3. Pullman (Clark, Dugan, Fitzgerald, Barbour) 3:34.07.
High jump — 3. Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 5-10.
Triple jump — 2. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 39-9.
GIRLS
200 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 26.35.
400 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 58.64.
100 hurdles — 2. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 16.96.
300 hurdles — 2. Ahnika U’Ren, Lew, 48.09; 3. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 48.57.
1,600 relay — 2. Pullman (Isitt, Tolleson, Fitzgerald, Harris) 4:25.75.
Long jump — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 16-11¼.
Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 36-10¼.
Discus — 2. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 118-9.
Several stand out at Troy Invitational
TROY — Several area athletes had a standout day at the first Troy Invitational.
In the team races, Troy’s boys won with 148 points, and Logos’ girls claimed the title with 198 points.
On the boys side, Potlatch’s Wyatt Johnson won the 100 (11.1 seconds), the 200 (23.85) and the long jump (18 feet, 4 inches). Timberline’s Jason Mohl was victorious in the high jump (5-4), the triple jump (37-1) and ran the third leg of the winning 400 relay (47.63).
For the girls, Logos’ Clara Anderson took the 800 (2:29.10), the 1,600 (5:37.36) and ran the anchor leg of the 1,600 relay (4:18.64). Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff won the 200 (27.62), the 400 (1:02.36) and ran the anchor leg of the 800 relay (1:56.09). Troy’s Morgan Blazzard took the 100 hurdles (17.58), the shot put (36-2) and ran the second leg of the winning 400 relay (53.65).
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Troy 148; 2. Timberline 103; 3. Genesee 89; 4. Prairie 78.5; 5. Logos 64.5; 6. Potlatch 49; 7. Kendrick 39; 8. Deary 32; 9. Nezperce 17; 10. Lapwai 6.
100 — 1. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 11.1; 2. Jude Nelson, Tim, 11.6; T3. Micah Nelson, Tim, 11.7; T3. Solomon Howard, Logos, 11.7.
200 — 1. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 23.85; 2. Jude Nelson, Tim, 24.30; 3. Micah Nelson, Tim, 24.31.
400 — 1. Zach Rambo, Pra, 53.24; 2. Nolan Bartosz, Gen, 53.88; 3. Elijah Phillis, Troy, 54.29.
800 — 1. Owen Tiegs, Nez, 2:21.76; 2. Joshua Ketcheson, Gen, 2:33.03; 3. Kyd Bonner, Tim, 2:35.72.
1,600 — 1. Zach Atwood, Logos, 4:55.95; 2. Theo Sentz, Logos, 4:59.37; 3. Gideon Otto, Dea, 5:05.95.
3,200 — 1. Ezekiel Adams, Gen, 11:39.55; 2. Draevun Buchanan, Troy, 12:15.53; 3. Kyle Banister, Gen, 12:47.50.
110 hurdles — 1. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 18.52; 2. Isaiah Raasch, Troy, 18.53; 3. Eli Stoner, Troy, 18.94.
300 hurdles — 1. Laithan Proctor, Dea, 44.82; 2. Eli Stoner, Troy, 48.07; 3. Isaiah Raasch, Troy, 50.48.
400 relay — 1. Timberline (Rylan West, Jude Nelson, Jason Mohl, Micah Nelson) 47.63; 2. Troy 48.46; 3. Prairie 49.07.
800 relay — 1. Troy (Tyson Christensen, Landen Buchanan, Joseph Leman, Elijah Phillis) 1:37.30; 2. Timberline 1:38.09; 3. Logos 1:40.35.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Theo Sentz, Aiden Elmore, Jude Grieser, Solomon Howard) 3:42.93; 2. Troy 3:48.66; 3. Deary 3:52.57.
Sprint medley — 1. Kendrick (Lane Clemenhagen, Carson Hogan, Sawyer Hewett, Jagger Hewett) 4:08.71; 2. Troy 4:24.33; 3. Genesee 4:38.91.
Shot put — 1. Logan Amos, Pot, 41-3½; 2. Brody Hasselstrom, Pra, 38-11; 3. Levi Carnahan, Pot, 38-1.
Discus — 1. Shane Hanson, Pra, 125-8; 2. Logan Hunter, Tim, 118-6; 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 116-9.
High jump — 1. Jason Mohl, Tim, 5-4; 2. Eli Stoner, Troy, 5-2; 3. Shane Hanson, Pra, 5-2.
Pole vault — 1. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 10-1.
Long jump — 1. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 18-4; 2. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 17-8½; 3. Zach Rambo, Pra, 17-7.
Triple jump — 1. Jason Mohl, Tim, 37-1; 2. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 36-10; 3. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 36-9½.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 198; 2. Troy 161; 3. Prairie 66.5; 4. Deary 50; 5. Kendrick 42.5; 6. Nezperce 32; 7. Potlatch 25; 8. Genesee 24.5; 9. Timberline 21.5; 10. Lapwai 12.
100 — T1. Bethany Phillis, Troy, 13.5; T1. Sydney Miller, Logos, 13.5; T3. Eleanor Evans, Logos, 13.8; T3. Araya Wood, Dea, 13.8.
200 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 27.62; 2. Lina Jankovic, Logos, 28.26; 3. Katie Gray, Troy, 28.58.
400 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 1:02.36; 2. Lina Jankovic, Logos, 1:04.36; 3. Ameera Wilson, Logos, 1:04.82.
800 — 1. Clara Anderson, Logos, 2:29.10; 2. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 2:34.32; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:35.43.
1,600 — 1. Clara Anderson, Logos, 5:37.36; 2. Alyssa Bllum, Logos, 5:47.40; 3. Rachel Olson, Ken, 6:39.21.
3,200 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 12:23.43; 2. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 12:44.49; 3. Lizzie Crawford, Logos, 13:11.45.
100 hurdles — 1. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 17.58; 2. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 18.14; 3. Rose Stewart, Ken, 18.86.
300 hurdles — 1. Araya Wood, Dea, 50.52; 2. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 53.16; 3. Rose Stewart, Ken, 54.66.
400 relay — 1. Troy (Isabelle Raasch, Morgan Blazzard, Bethany Phillis, Katie Gray) 53.65; 2. Prairie 55.46; 3. Deary 58.39.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Aubree Rehder, Julia Rehder, Kristin Wemhoff) 1:56.09; 2. Logos 1:58.24; 3. Deary 1:59.63.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Lina Jankovic, Ameera Wilson, Alyssa Blum, Clara Anderson) 4:18.64; 2. Deary 4:42.61; 3. Troy 5:15.69.
Sprint medley — 1. Prairie (Rebecca Seubert, Aubree Rehder, Julia Rehder, Alli Geis) 2:05.28; 2. Troy 2:09.41; 3. Genesee 2:11.38.
Shot put — 1. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 36-2; 2. Soa Moliga, Lap, 35-4; 3. Rose Stewart, Ken, 32-5.
Discus — 1. Bailee Cook, Troy, 87-10; 2. Sarah Lustig, Pra, 82-10; 3. Maureen Needham, Troy, 80-0.
High jump — 1. Rose Stewart, Ken, 4-6; 2. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 4-4; 3. Bailyn Anderson, Pot, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 7-0; 2. Naomi Taylor, Logos, 6-9.
Long jump — 1. Sydney Miller, Logos, 14-6½; 2. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 13-11; 3. Emily Mottern, Dea, 13-11.
Triple jump — 1. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 31-2; 2. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 29-9; 3. KatieBeth Monjure, Logos, 29-2.
Slaybaughs both win
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Colton Slaybaugh won the boys pole vault and Tyler Slaybaugh ruled the boys 100 at the Undeberg Invitgational at Lind-Ritzville.
Garfield-Palouse’s Kennedy Cook won the girls 400 and placed second in the 100.
Area placers
BOYS
100 — 1. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pom, 12.02.
400 — 3. Jaxon Wick, Colf, 54.97.
800 — 3. Dyamin Vanek, Colf, 2:12.49.
400 relay — 2. Colfax (Vanek, Wick, Heiner, Cooper) 47.29; 3. Pomeroy (Fruh, Bales, T. Slaybaugh, C. Slaybaugh) 47.38.
Pole vault — 1. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 13-0; 2. Braedon Fruh, Pom, 12-0.
Discus — 2. Jaxson Orr, GP, 124-6.
Javelin — 3. Troy Steele, Pom, 139-9.
GIRLS
200 — 2. Kennedy Cook, GP, 27.60.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 1:00.38.
3,200 — 3. Anna Cocking, Colf, 13:42.03.
1,600 relay — 3. Colfax (Gibb, Baerlocher, Claassen, Ring) 4:45.56.
Pole vault — 2. Katie Boyer, Pom, 7-6; 3, Paige Claassen, Colf, 7-0.
SOFTBALLClarkston 24-13, East Valley 8-9
SPOKANE VALLEY — Joey Miller drove in six runs, including five in the opener, as Clarkston throttled East Valley 24-8 and 13-9 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader.
Leah Copeland tallied a triple and three doubles for the Bantams and piled all five of her RBI into the opener.
Ryan Combs drove in five runs for Clarkston.
Emma McManigle pitched all but one out for the Bantams, and collected two doubles in the nightcap. Murray Broemeling homered in the second game and singled three times in the first.
GAME 1
Clarkston 458 7—24 13 4
East Valley 301 4—8 10 8
Emma McManigle and Joey Miller; Shelby Swanson, Mackenzie Ipsen (4) and Lynnzee Holland. L—Swanson.
Clarkston hits — Joey Miller 3 (2B), Ryan Combs 3 (2B), Murray Broemeling 3, Leah Copeland 2 (2B), Brooke Blaydes 2.
East Valley hits — Rachel Throckmorton, Lily Carr 2, Swanson 2 (2B), Lauren Renskers 2 (2B), Jameson Peterson 2, McKenzie Ervin.
GAME 2
Clarkston 530 030 2—13 12 4
East Valley 006 201 0—9 11 9
Broemeling, McManigle (1) and Joey Miller. Swanson and Lauren Renskers. W—McManigle.
Clarkston hits — Copeland 3 (2 2B, 3B), McManigle 2 (2 2B), Broemeling 2 (HR), Miller 2 (3B), Blaydes 2, Combs.
East Valley hits — Throckmorton 3 (2B), Ervin 2 (HR), Swanson 2, Carr, Lynnzee Holland, Sahara Hinkley, Renskers.
Pullman 18-38, Rogers 6-2
SPOKANE — Pullman put up a staggering 38 runs through four innings in Game 2 to clinch a Class 2A Greater Spokane League sweep of Rogers.
The Greyhounds (5-5, 5-10) won the first game in five innings and the second in four by the mercy rule. They enjoyed three hits in each contest from Ava Petrino.
GAME 1
Pullman 285 21—18 8 0
Rogers 212 10— 6 4 5
Sophie Armstrong and Keleigh Myers; Tillett and Caul.
Pullman hits — Ava Petrino 3, Myers 2, Kinsey Rees, Taylor Wolfe, Suhailey Reyes.
Rogers hits — Bernard 2, Williamson, Boland.
GAME 2
Pullman (13)(10)4 (11)—38 20 0
Rogers 020 0— 2 2 3
Rees and Myers; Bernard, Tillett (2) and Dexter.
Pullman hits — Myers 3 (2 2B), Armstrong 3 (2B), Petrino 3 (2B), Reyes 3, Wolfe 2, Frances Lindberg 2 (2B), Elise McDougle 2 (2 2B), Rees, Cori Stewart.
Rogers hits — Lewis (HR), Davis (3B).
Asotin 13-10, Reardan 4-0
ASOTIN — The Panthers used 21 hits to sweep a Class 2B Bi-County doubleheader versus the Indians.
Asotin (13-5, 8-4) used a two-run Emily Elskamp home run in the sixth inning to close out the first game.
Lily Denham threw a three-hitter for the Panthers in Game 2. Denham had seven strikeouts and walked none.
Caylie Browne went 4-for-4 with two RBI.
GAME 1
Reardan 000 004 0— 4 5 3
Asotin 025 006 x—13 10 1
Alyssa Sosky and Mya Leibfried; Caylie Browne and Cady Browne.
Reardan hits — Erika Preuschoff 2 (2B), Colleen Ellis, Jayda Lembcke, Sara Roca Carrillo.
Asotin hits — McKenzie Adler-Nowoj 2 (2 2B), Chloe Renzleman 2 (2B), Cady Browne 2, Emily Elskamp (HR), Lily Denham (2B), Hannah Appleford, Ally Bittle.
GAME 2
Reardan 000 00— 0 3 2
Asotin 117 01—10 11 1
Alyssa Sosky and Emma Leibfried, Alisa Lonning (5); Lily Denham and Cady Browne.
Reardan hits — Emma Leibfried 2, Erika Preuschoff (3B).
Asotin hits — Caylie Browne 4, Cady Browne 2, McKenzie Adler-Nowoj (2B), Abby Hall (2B), Madison Hurlbert (2B), Lily Denham, Izzy Bailey.
Potlatch 15-14, Prairie 0-11
POTLATCH — The Loggers registered a shutout in the opener, then broke open a tie game with eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings to register a Whitepine League sweep against the Pirates of Cottonwood.
Rebecca Butterfield allowed two hits and struck out six in Game 1 for Potlatch (12-2, 9-0). In the second game, Potlatch broke a 5-5 tie with five runs in the fourth. Prairie (7-8, 6-3) countered with four runs in the bottom half, but the Loggers took a 13-9 lead after scoring four in the fifth.
Tayva McKinney had four hits overall, including two triples, to pace the Potlatch offense.
Mackenzie Key had three hits on the day for the Pirates. Josie Remacle had two hits, including a home run, in the second game. Tara Schlader added two hits, including a triple.
GAME 1
Prairie 000—0 2 5
Potlatch 960—15 8 0
Mackenzie Key and Kaylie Lockett; Rebecca Butterfield and Tayva McKinney.
Prairie hits — Mackenzie Key, Tara Schlader.
Potlatch hits — Tayva McKinney 2 (3B), Emma Chambers, Rebecca Butterfield, Allison Akins, Kaylen Hadaller, Delaney Beckner, Jaylee Fry.
GAME 2
Potlatch 014 530 1—14 6 4
Prairie 005 401 1—11 8 3
Josie Larson, Rebecca Butterfield (6) and Tayva McKinney; Tara Schlader and Josie Remacle. W—Larson.
Potlatch hits — Tayva McKinney 2 (3B), Emma Chambers 2 (2B), Rebecca Butterfield, Kylie Heitstuman.
Prairie hits — Josie Remacle 2 (HR), Tara Schlader 2 (3B), Mackenzie Key 2, Ember Martin.
Pomeroy 12-8, Sunnyside Christian 6-9
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A big seventh inning in Game 1 gave Pomeroy the victory against Sunnyside Christian before the Knights turned the tables with an extra-inning win in Game 2 for a Southeast 1B League split.
The Pirates (5-8, 3-6) trailed 6-3 through six innings in the first game before exploding for nine runs in the seventh. Pomeroy (3-6, 2-5) outhit Sunnyside Christian in the two games — 7-2 and 12-5 — but five fielding errors in the second game helped spoil the bid for a Pirate sweep.
GAME 1
Pomeroy 000 030 9—12 7 3
Sunnyside Christian 103 200 0— 6 2 6
Keely Maves and Jillian Herres; Taylor Andringa and Ella Alseth.
Pomeroy hits — Herres 2, Maves 2, Elizabeth Ruchert, Hannah Bagby, Kaylee Schmidt.
Sunnyside Christian hits — Piper Clopp, Haylie Wolters.
GAME 2
Pomeroy 002 021 21—8 12 5
Sunnyside Chr. 043 000 02—9 5 2
Maves and Herres; Andringa and Alseth.
Pomeroy hits — Ruchert 3 (2B), Maves 2 (2B, 3B), Kaylee Schmidt 2 (2B), Taylore Gilbert 2, Nayely Larios, Olivia Cooper, Herres.
Sunnyside Christian hits — N/A 3 (3B), Andringa, Alseth.
Moscow 21-18, Sandpoint 4-2
MOSCOW — The Bears emphatically swept an Inland Empire League doubleheader against Sandpoint.
Moscow improved to 7-11-1 on the season with a 3-1 league record, while Sandpoint fell to 1-16 and 0-4.
Details were not available.
Grangeville-St. Maries postponed
KOOSKIA — The scheduled Central Idaho League doubleheader between the Bulldogs and the Lumberjacks was postponed because of inclement weather. No make-up date was available at press time.
BASEBALLEast Valley 10-3, Pullman 8-13
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds and Knights split a Greater Spokane League doubleheader.
East Valley (7-10, 6-6) won the first game in comeback fashion, then Pullman (6-11, 5-6) got revenge in Game 2.
The Greyhounds scored seven runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-3 lead in the opener. East Valley scored four in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Pullman scored in all five innings the second game. Joey Hecker went 3-for-4 and Cade Hill knocked in three.
GAME 1
East Valley 030 004 3—10 13 5
Pullman 000 701 0— 8 6 4
Tucker Duke, Shane Hawes (4) and N/A; Calvin Heusser, Cade Hill (4), Tyler Elbracht (6) and N/A. W—Hawes. L—Elbracht.
East Valley hits — Shane Hawes 4 (2B), Owen Spendlove 2 (HR), Zach Engh 2 (2B), Tucker Duke 2 (2B), Chris Bergman (2B), Braxdon Bales, Gauge Bedow.
Pullman hits — Marcus Hilliard 2, Max McCloy 2 (2B), Nicholas Robison, Tyler Elbracht.
GAME 2
East Valley 200 01— 3 2 3
Pullman 412 51—13 8 2
Owen Spendlove, Zach Engh (4), Chris Bergman (5) and N/A; Max McCloy, Caleb Northcroft (4) and N/A. W—McCloy. L—Spendlove.
East Valley hits — Owen Spendlove (HR), Zach Engh (2B).
Pullman hits — Joey Hecker 3, Cade Hill 2 (2B), Marcus Hilliard, Nicholas Robison, Kristopher Schroeder.
Reardan 12-15, Asotin 3-3
ASOTIN — The Panthers allowed a big inning in both ends of a Class 2B Bi-County doubleheader and lost both to the Indians.
Asotin (7-9, 5-7) allowed eight runs in the fifth inning of the first game. Reardan (8-9, 6-6) used a nine-run second inning to pull away in Game 2.
Gavin Ells registered four hits in the two games for the Panthers.
GAME 1
Reardan 130 08—12 16 1
Asotin 101 01— 3 8 1
Caden Day and Evan Moser; Gavin Ells and Justin Boyea, Cameron Clovis.
Reardan hits — Tate Nelson 4, Abe Nelson 3, Caden Day 2, Noah Meyer 2, Andrew Schultz 2, Garrett Ellis, Greg Alvarez, Evan Moser.
Asotin hits — Gavin Ells 2 (2B), Sam Hall 2, Cameron Clovis 2, Cooper Biery, Sawyer Biery.
GAME 2
Reardan 091 41—15 13 0
Asotin 110 01— 3 7 4
T. Nelson and Evan Moser; Justin Boyea, AJ Olerich (2), Cameron Clovis (4) and Cameron Clovis, Justin Boyea (4). W—Nelson. L—Boyea.
Reardan hits — Caden Day 3, Tyler Clouse 2 (2B), Tate Nelson 2, Dylan Finch 2, Abe Nelson (2B), Noah Meyer (2B), Greg Alvarez, Andrew Schultz.
Asotin hits — Gavin Ells 2, Sam Hall (2B), Cameron Clovis, Cooper Biery, Cooper Thomas, Carson Reedy.
Northwest Christian 7-5, Colfax 0-2
COLFAX — The Bulldogs were limited to four hits on the day as they were swept by the visiting Crusaders of Colbert in a Class 2B Bi-County League doubleheader.
JD Peterson and Braden Plummer each accounted for two hits in the pair of games for Colfax (8-8-1, 7-7).
Northwest Christian (15-3, 12-2) tallied four runs in the seventh inning of the opener to put that one away, then of their five hits in the second game, three of them went for extra bases.
GAME 1
Northwest Christian 102 000 4—7 5 0
Colfax 000 000 0—0 2 1
Tibbets and Wing; Alex Mortensen, JD Peterson (7) and Braden Plummer. L—Mortensen.
Northwest Christian hits — Waters 2, Tibbets (2B), Wing, Bell.
Colfax hits — JD Peterson, Braden Plummer.
GAME 2
Northwest Christian 201 010 1—5 5 2
Colfax 100 000 1—2 2 4
Bell, Waters (7) and Wing; JP Wigen and Braden Plummer. W—Bell. S—Waters.
Northwest Christian hits — Tibbets (3B), Waters (2B), Wing (2B), Bell, VanDyke.
Colfax hits — JD Peterson, Braden Plummer.
Prairie 16-1, Potlatch 4-17
The Pirates of Cottonwood and the Loggers split a Whitepine League doubleheader, as each team had huge innings in their run-rule victories at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
For Prairie (8-10, 7-7), they had a seven-run third and a five-run fifth in Game 1. Noah Behler doubled twice and scored two runs. Colton McElroy had two hits, scored two runs and had two RBI and Trenton Lorentz had two hits.
Logan Whitney had two hits and two RBI for Potlatch (2-9, 2-9).
In the nightcap, the Loggers tallied 11 runs in the third inning to seal it.
Tyler Howard had three doubles, three runs scored and four RBI to pace Potlatch. Whitney singled twice and had two RBI.
Carter Shears doubled home the lone Pirate run.
GAME 1
Prairie 037 15—16 12 1
Potlatch 101 20—4 5 4
Chase Kaschmitter, Noah Behler (3) and Cody Kaschmitter; Bryson Carpenter, Logan Carpenter (4) and Avery Palmer, Carson Yearout (5). W—Ch. Kaschmitter. L—B. Carpenter.
Prairie hits — Noah Behler 2 (2B), Colton McElroy 2, Trenton Lorentz 2, Reece Shears (3B), Chase Kaschmitter (2B), Jake Quintal (2B), Cody Kaschmitter, Eli Hinds, Carter Shears.
Potlatch hits — Logan Whitney 2, Tyler Howard, Gunner Ely, Levi Lusby.
GAME 2
Potlatch 33(11)—17 9 1
Prairie 010—1 3 6
Jaxon Vowels and Avery Palmer; Noah Behler, Cody Kaschmitter (3), Alex McElroy (3) and Co. Kaschmitter, Noah Behler (3), Co. Kaschmitter (3). L—Behler.
Potlatch hits — Tyler Howard 3 (3 2B), Logan Whitney 2, Sam Barnes, Izack McNeal, Chet Simons, Jaxon Vowels.
Prairie hits — Carter Shears (2B), Chase Kaschmitter, Colton McElroy.
Pomeroy 8, Touchet 4
TOUCHET — The Pirates got a much-needed win against the Indians in a Southeast 1B League meeting.
The scheduled doubleheader was cut short as rain fell starting in the fifth inning. The second game is hoped to be rescheduled.
Pomeroy (7-8, 2-5) used a six-run fifth inning to keep Touchet out of reach.
“Played a great game, a must win game for us,” Pomeroy coach Kyler Lovgren said.
Pomeroy 110 060 0—8 6 1
Touchet 000 022 0—4 2 1
Trevan Kimble, Trace Roberts (5) and Ollie Severs, Trevin Kimble (5); Brian Orosco, Chester Bergevin (4) and Hayden Kincade. W—Kimble. L—Orosco.
Pomeroy hits — Trevin Kimble 2, Ollie Severs (3B), Brodie Magill (2B), Colby Ledgerwood, Jeremiah Lemont.
Touchet hits — Owen Godinez, Hayden Kincade.
Grangeville-St. Maries postponed
KOOSKIA — The scheduled Central Idaho League doubleheader between the Bulldogs and the Lumberjacks was postponed because of inclement weather. No make-up date was available at press time.
TENNISBengals compete well in Boise
BOISE — Lewiston No. 1 boys singles player Dylan Gomez won his opener 6-0, 6-1 and led his second match 3-0 when rain ended the Capital Classic tennis tournament.
“Dylan has the potential to be a state champion,” Bengals coach Sandi Stocks said, “and the way he played today, he showed he intends to be just that.”
At No. 3 girls singles, Cristina Piedrola of LHS won two matches before being eliminated in the semifinals.
In boys No. 2 doubles, Christian Bren and Federico Navarro-Lopez gave a strong Boise team everything it could handle before bowing 6-7, 7-6, 14-12.
The Bengals’ top boys doubles team, Henry Parkey and Emmett Heiss, held its own against the state’s No. 1 team before losing 6-0, 6-4.
When play was suspended, the Lewiston boys were in the fifth place, the girls in sixth.
Greyhounds sweep girls singles
SPOKANE — Pullman’s Rhoda Wang and Gwyn Heim claimed the girls Nos. 1 and 2 singles titles, respectively, to lead the Greyhounds to a second-place cumulative score out of a 47-team field at the 75th annual Inland Empire Tournament.
The championship rounds were moved from outdoor high school courts to Whitworth University’s indoor courts because of rain and played in an abbreviated match format. The Greyhounds’ pairing of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang finished second in the boys No. 1 doubles bracket, falling in a hard-fought final to brothers Isaac and Matt Morrison of Richland.
Every Pullman entrant across 12 total brackets recorded at least one win, providing points toward the Hounds’ second-place team score of 151. The Hounds had additional boys singles, mixed doubles and girls doubles players still alive in consolation play going into Day 2 before the consolation brackets were canceled because of the weather-induced court shortage.
Yakima West Valley — a school two size divisions larger than Pullman — came out with a top team score of 182 points, while Richland was just behind the Hounds at 149.
No. 1 girls singles — Rhoda Wang, Pullman, def. Lottie Steinbach, Selah, 4-1, 4-0.
No. 2 girls singles — Gwyn Heim, Pullman, def. Victoria Martinez, Kennewick, 4-0, 4-0.
No. 1 boys doubles — Isaac Morrison/Matt Morrison, Richland, def. Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang, Pullman, 4-2, 4-2.