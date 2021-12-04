BOISE — The Lewiston Bengals took a late lead off a last-minute Carson Way 3-pointer to rally past Borah 57-55 on Friday for a season-opening win in a nonleague game.
Lewiston (1-0) had the lead early, but found themselves down by as many as 14 points in the first half.
An early second-half run cut the lead down to three before Borah fought back to extend the margin to six at the end of the third.
With the score tied and the clock running out, Cruz Hepburn, who finished with 10 points, broke toward the basket and was fouled with less than three seconds to go. After hitting the first free throw, Hepburn attempted to miss the second one but bounced it in.
Solid defense by Braydon Forsman did not allow Borah to get a shot off in the time remaining.
“Way the kids battled was everything you could ask for,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “This had that state tournament feeling right out of the gate.”
Jace McKarcher led the Bengals with 21 points and hit three 3s.
For Borah, Lance Anderson had 21 points and Konrad Benner hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.
LEWISTON (1-0)
Chanse Eke 3 1-3 7, Jace McKarcher 8 2-4 21, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 2 6-7 10, Braydon Forsman 1 0-1 3, James White 2 0-0 4, Carson Way 2 0-0 6, Austin Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Michael Wren 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 2 2-2 6. Totals 20 11-19 57.
BORAH-BOISE (0-2)
Bradly Toth 2 1-2 6, Luke Messerly 1 0-0 3 , Konrad Benner 4 0-0 12, Aiden Bolt 1 0-0 2, Taison Alford 2 0-0 5, Ryan Willoughby 2 0-0 6, Lance Anderson 7 6-9 21. Totals 19 7-11 55.
Lewiston 10 15 17 15 — 57
Borah 18 15 15 7 — 55
3-point goals — McKarcher 3, Way 2, Forsman, Toth, Messerly, Benner 4, Alford, Willoughby 2, Anderson.
JV — Lewiston 51, Borah 38
Freshman — Lewiston 51, Borah 50
Lapwai 59, St. Maries 53
ST. MARIES — In a battle of two boys’ basketball defending Idaho state champions, the Class 1A Division I champion Wildcats took down the defending Class 2A state champion Lumberjacks.
“For us to come out and win this big of a game to set the tone for the season, we are going in the right direction,” Lapwai coach Zach Eastman said.
Playing in front of a packed crowd on the road, Titus Yearout put up 28 points going 9-of-12 from the free-throw line.
As a team the Wildcats shot 15-of-24 from the line.
Kase Wynott finished with 14 points for Lapwai (1-0).
“To play a state champion at their place, was definitely a challenge, but the boys stepped up,” Eastman said.
Tristan Gentry-Nelson led the Lumberjacks (1-1) with 19 points and Greyson Sands added 14.
LAPWAI (1-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 3 1-2 8, Titus Yearout 8 9-12 27, Kross Taylor 1 1-4 4, Alexander Ellenwood 3 0-0 6, Kase Wynott 5 4-6 14. Totals 20 15-24 59.
ST. MARIES (1-1)
Tristan Gentry-Nelson 6 5-6 19, Greyson Sands 5 1-3 14, Coleman Ross 0 5-8 5, Sean Elliott 1 2-3 5, Tyler Renner 1 0-0 2, Colby Renner 2 0-0 4, Tristun Hill 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 15-22 53.
Lapwai 10 16 20 13 — 59
St. Maries 12 8 16 17 — 53
3-point goals — Yearout 2, Taylor, Gentry-Nelson 2, Sands 3, Elliott.
JV — St. Maries 46, Lapwai 36
Prairie 40, Grangeville 37
GRANGEVILLE — The Pirates closed out the Idaho County Shootout with a close win against the Bulldogs.
“Good physical battle,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said. “Good test for our first game.”
Forsmann led the Pirates (1-0) with 14 points. Zach Rambo had 13 points and Lane Schumacher finished with 10.
Wolter said that the atmosphere in the packed gym is hard to simulate. He was happy with the team only committing 10 turnovers but felt the offense needed to be more fluid.
Grangeville (0-2) was led by Miles Lefebvre with 13 points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (1-0)
Kyle Schwartz 1 1-2 3, Lane Schumacher 4 2-2 10, Shane Hanson 0 0-0 0, Zach Rambo 6 0-0 13, Lee Forsmann 5 2-2 14, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0, Colton Mcelory 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-6 40.
GRANGEVILLE (0-2)
Miles Lefebvre 6 0-0 13, Jaden Legoretla 1 0-0 2, Cody Klement 0 1-2 1, Sam Lindsley 4 0-0 8, Carter Mundt 2 1-2 5, Caleb Frei 2 2-5 6, Jared Lindsley 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 4-9 37.
Prairie 7 10 14 9 — 40
Grangeville 11 6 8 12 — 37
3-point goals — Rambo, Forsmann 2, Lefebvre.
Orofino 61, Timberline 50
OROFINO — The Maniacs got a big boost from its bench in beating the Spartans of Weippe in a nonleague game.
“We came pretty flat and then Bodey Howell (17 points) and Silas Naranjo (5) were huge sparks off the bench,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said. “Kind of got us going, then once we got the lead we never gave it up. Those two were huge off the bench all game long.”
The balanced Maniacs (1-1) also received 17 points from Nick Graham and 16 from Slade Snedon.
The Spartans, playing in their first game of the season, were led by Parker Brown with 27 points, including seven 3s.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-1)
Parker Brown 9 2-5 27, Micah Nelson 5 2-9 14, Logan Hunter 1 0-0 2, Jaron Christopherson, Rylan West 0 0-0 0, Zerrick Mitchell 0 3-4 3, Jude Nelson 0 1-2 1, Gavin Christopherson 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 9-22 50.
OROFINO (1-1)
Nick Drobish 1 0-1 2, Slade Snedon 5 5-6 16, Silas Naranjo 2 0-0 5, Joel Scott 1 0-0 2, Nick Graham 7 3-3 17, Loudan Cochran 1 0-0 2, Aiden Boyd 0 0-0 0, Bodey Howell 7 2-5 17, Joel Snedon 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-15.
Timberline 11 15 8 16—50
Orofino 14 18 15 14—61
3-point goals — Brown 7, Nelson 2, S. Snedon, Naranjo, Howell.
Asotin 48, Garfield-Palouse 28
PALOUSE — The Panthers used a 25-point fourth quarter to defeat the Vikings in a nonleague game.
Preston Overberg and Tanner Nicholas combined for 19 fourth-quarter points in a game that Asotin (1-0) scored one point in the first. Overberg finished with 16 points, Nicholas finished with 14.
“Got off to a really shaky start,” first-year Asotin coach Perry Black said. “Got really hot in the fourth quarter.”
Cooper Biery helped in the comeback with six steals.
For Garfield-Palouse (0-1), Jaxson Orr led the team with 11 points.
Asotin 1 13 9 25 — 48
Garfield-Palouse 8 8 10 2 — 28
Clarkston-Freeman canceled
The scheduled game between Clarkston and Freeman was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns on the Bantams.
Pomeroy games postponed
The boys’ and girls’ basketball games pitting Liberty Christian at Pomeroy, which were scheduled for 5 and 7:30 p.m. today, were postponed because of COVID-19 concerns at each school. The games have been rescheduled for 6 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18, respectively.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLClarkston 69, Freeman 40
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Kendall Wallace had 26 points as the Bantams rolled to their second girls’ basketball win of the season against the Scotties in a nonleague game.
Wallace hit three 3s and was a perfect 5-for-5 from the line. Wallace and Lexi Villavicencio recorded five steals each.
Erika Pickett had two 3s and finished with 10 points, and added seven rebounds. Villavicencio chipped in nine points.
Clarkston (2-0) was 12-of-14 from the free throw line.
Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said Wallace and Villavicencio, who are cousins, made a difference on the defensive end in the second half.
“Those two made quite a difference in the third quarter, getting hands on a lot of balls, (getting) deflection steals which led to easy layins, and they both hit some from the outside,” Sobotta said. “They just work really well together defensively. It’s fun to watch.”
CLARKSTON (2-0)
Erika Pickett 3 2-2 10, Maggie Ogden 3 2-2 8, Alyssa Whittle 2 0-0 4, Avah Griner 0 0-0 0, Nani Woodbury 1 0-0 3, Kendall Wallace 9 5-5 26, Alahondra Perez 2 0-0 5, Eloise Teasley 2 0-1 4, Lexi Villavicencio 3 3-4 9, Ryann Combs 0 0-0 0, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-14 69.
FREEMAN-ROCKFORD (1-1)
Peyton Campbell 1 2-4 4, Stephanie Chadduck 1 0-0 2, Taylor Denenny 0 0-0 0, Drew Crowley 0 2-4 2, Sianna Gilbert 2 0-0 4, Maddy Phillips 3 4-6 11, Jaycee Goldsmith 4 1-2 9, Sophie Curnow 1 0-0 2, Kate Schneider 1 4-4 6. Totals 13 13-20 40.
Clarkston 15 18 18 18 — 69
Freeman 16 9 6 9 — 40
3-point goals — Wallace 3, Pickett 2, Perez, Woodburry, Phillips.
JV — Clarkston won.
Kamiah 54, Troy 38
KAMIAH — Going into halftime leading by just three points, Kubs coach Brandon Skinner told his players they needed to play better as a team in the second half.
The message was heard and the result was a perfect shooting performance from the floor in the third quarter as Kamiah outscored the Trojans 23-11 in the frame en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
“We didn’t play very good in the second quarter ... so that was my message to them at halftime was they needed to play better as a a team and they came ou tand did that,” Skinner said. “They had a lull there and (got) a little wrapped up in their own minds and came out in the third quarter and righted the ship.”
Laney Landmark and Zayda Loewen each scored 10 points for the Kubs (3-1, 2-1).
Troy (3-4, 1-3) was led by Isabelle Raasch with 20.
TROY (3-4, 1-3)
Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 6 6-8 20, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 0-0 4, Morgan Blazzard 1 2-4 4, Dericka Morgan 3 0-0 4, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 0-2 2, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 0 0-0 0, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-14 38.
KAMIAH (3-1, 2-1)
Logan Landmark 0 1-2 1, Laney Landmark 4 2-6 10, Delaney Beckman 1 0-0 2, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 1 0-2 3, Mariah Porter 2 8-10 12, Karlee Skinner 6 0-0 13, Maddie Brotnov 1 0-0 3, Zayda Loewen 4 0-2 10, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-22 54.
Troy 2 15 11 10—38
Kamiah 12 8 23 11—54
3-point goals — Raasch 2, Morgan 2, Hunt, K. Skinner, Brotnov, Loewen 2.
JV — Kamiah 20, Troy 13 (half)
Grangeville 52, Prairie 48
GRANGEVILLE — Bailey Vanderwall and Macey Smith had four 3-pointers as the Bulldogs defeat the Pirates in the Idaho County Shootout.
Vanderwall, who coach Michelle Barger said was phenomenal in the game, finished with 16 points. Smith had 14.
Grangeville (4-1) hit more 3-pointers (10) than they did twos (7) and outscored Prairie 35-25 in the second half.
Camden Barger finished with nine points, five assists and five steals.
Michelle Barger also credited Camden Barger with the turning point in the game when she took an offensive charge in the fourth quarter that fouled out Kristin Wemhoff.
Prairie (3-1) was led by Tara Schlader with 21 points and Josie Remacle with 12.
The fundraiser that accompanied the basketball action raised more than $1,400 in donations for the local food bank.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (3-1)
Kristin Wemhoff 2 2-6 6, Delanie Lockett 0 4-6 4, Josie Remacle 4 4-6 12, Tara Schlader 8 5-9 21, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 15-27 48.
GRANGEVILLE (4-1)
Camden Barger 1 6-8 9, Macy Smith 5 0-2 14, Talia Brown 1 0-0 2, Cameran Green 1 0-0 2, Bella Dame 1 0-0 2, Bailey Vanderwall 6 0-0 16, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thacker 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 2 2-2 7. Totals 17 8-12 52
Prairie 12 11 5 20 — 48
Grangeville 15 2 13 22 — 52
3-point goals — Forsmann, Barger, Smith 4, Vanderwall 4, Green.
Garfield-Palouse 49, Asotin 21
PALOUSE — Madi Cloninger and Kennedy Cook each drilled three 3-pointers, Kenzi Pederson racked up 27 points as the Vikings rolled to a nonleague victory against the visiting Panthers.
Cloninger hit all of her 3s in the first half to help Garfield-Palouse (1-0) build an early lead, and Pederson added 13 rebounds.
Elizabeth Bailey’s six points led Asotin (0-1).
“The first game, you never know what’s going to happen,” Garfield-Palouse coach Garrett Parrish said. “It took a while to get going.”
ASOTIN (0-1)
Elizabeth Bailey 2 1-2 6, Karlie Ball 0 0-0 0, Emmalyn Barnea 0 2-4 2, Lily Denham 0 0-0 0, Kayla Paine 1 0-0 2, Haylee Appleford 1 1-4 3, Emalie Wilks 2 1-2 5, Caylie Browne 1-3 0-0 3, Carlie Ball 0 0-0 0, Lacee Sanford 0 0-1 0. Totals 7 5-13 21.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-0)
Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Cook 3 0-0 9, Madi Cloninger 3 0-0 9, Hailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Mak Collier 0 1-2 1, Maci Brantner 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Pedersen 11 4-4 27, Emma Orfe 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-6 49.
Asotin 7 2 6 6—21
Garfield-Palouse 10 12 14 13—49
3-point goals — Cook 3, Cloninger 3, Laughary, Pedersen, Browne, Bailey.
JV — Asotin won.
Lapwai 61, Cole Valley Christian 41
LAPWAI — The Wildcats outscored the Chargers by 17 points in the second half to pull away to a nonleague win.
Grace Sobotta led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds for Lapwai (3-0), which outrebounded Cole Valley Christian (4-1) 41-26. Wildcats coach Ada Marks said being able to outrebound a team with more length was key to winning.
Lauren Gould led Lapwai with 13 rebounds, and she added nine points and seven steals.
Lapwai will host Logos of Moscow on Monday.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN-MERIDIAN (4-1)
Riley Traxler 1 0-2 3, Braelyn Waldeck 0 0-0 0, Julee Caven 1 0-0 3, Hadley Fraas 2 2-4 6, Lyndsie Krogh 5 0-1 11, Grace Wingard 0 0-0 0, Ellie Fraas 8 0-1 18. Totals 17 2-8 41.
LAPWAI (3-0)
Grace Sobotta 9 2-2 23, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-0 8, Soa Moliga 2 2-3 6, Lauren Gould 4 1-3 9, Kahlees Young 1 0-0 3, Qubilah Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Samara Smith 2 1-2 6, Sayq’is Greene 2 0-1 4. Totals 25 6-11 61.
Cole Valley Christian 14 14 8 5 — 41
Lapwai 17 14 14 16 — 61
3-point goals — Traxler, Caven, Krogh, Fraas 2, Sobotta 3, Young, Smith.
JV — Cole Valley Christian won in OT
Orofino 40, Timberline 14
OROFINO — The Maniacs defeated the Spartans JV team. No other information was available at press time.
Pullman Christian 45, House of the Lord Christian 17
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian stayed undefeated on the season with a win against House of the Lord Christian in a Mountain Christian League game.
Annie Goetze led Pullman Christian (4-0) with 16 poitns and 12 rebounds.
Faith and Grace Berg combined for 17 points and 12 rebounds. Anna Fitzgerald added six points.
For House of the Lord Christian, Joden Niese led the team with six points.
Pullman Christian 16 11 8 10 — 45
HLA 3 5 4 5 — 17
BOYS’ SWIMMINGPullman sweeps Prosser
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds swept all 11 events and outscored Prosser 135-29.
Multiple Pullman swimmers posted state qualifying times in the meet.
Adam Carter, Felix Gomez, William Miller and Michael Campbell qualified in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:48.20.
Miller also qualified in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.20 and the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:58.37, where he missed the school record by .03 of a second. Gomez also qualified in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:08.68.
Teo Uberuaga won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:09.44 and also qualified for state.
“It is already a joy to work with these boys who are showing a great interest in improving,” coach Amy Ripley said.
200 medley relay — 1. Adam Carter, Felix Gomez, William Miller, Michael Campbell 1:48.20.
200 freestyle — 1. Teo Uberuaga 1:54.55.
200 IM — 1. Miller 1:58.37
50 free — 1. Carter 24.01
100 butterfly — 1. Zach Hogg 1:03.80
100 free — 1. Gomez 50.96
500 free — 1. Uberuaga 5:09.44
200 free relay — 1. Gomez, Uberuaga, Troy Reed, Miller 1:37.70
100 backstroke — 1. Carter 1:02.97
100 breaststroke — 1. Miller 1:02.20
400 free relay — 1. Zaine Pumphrey, Carter Crichette, Carter, Uberuaga 3:41.51