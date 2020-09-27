SANDPOINT –– Freshman goalkeeper Allison Olson made 18 saves as the Lewiston High School girls’ soccer team scored a big win Saturday against Sandpoint, winning the nonleague match 3-2.
“She accepted the challenge,” Lewiston assistant coach Abrielle Cornilles said of Olson. “We had pulled her up from JV and this was her first start on varsity for us.”
Naomi Kessler, also a freshman, added a goal in the 49th minute and tacked on one assist for Lewiston (4-1-1).
“We haven’t beaten Sandpoint in the last 10 years, so I know they were especially hungry for that one,“ Cornilles said.
Lewiston 1 2––3
Sandpoint 0 2––2
Lewiston — Ashlynn Skinner, 12th
Lewiston — Naomi Kessler (Zoie Kessinger), 49th
Sandpoint — Jordie Breeden (Piper Frank), 48th
Lewiston — Hailey Skinner (Kessler), 73rd
Sandpoint — Aspen Larson (Erin Eddy), 56th
Shots — Lewiston 20, Sandpoint 26
Saves — Lewiston: Allison Olson, 18; Sandpoint: Hattie Larson, 13
Grangeville 3, Timberlake 2
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Naomi Connolley had a hat trick as the Bulldogs raced to an early lead and then held on to beat the Tigers in an Intermountain League game.
Connolley had all of her goals in the first half for Grangeville (3-2-1, 2-1-1). The Tigers pulled within one in the second half, but couldn’t get the equalizer as Grangeville goalie Talia Brown made 13 saves.
The Bulldogs next will play at 3 p.m. Tuesday at McCall-Donnelly.
Grangeville 3 0—3
Timberlake 1 1—2
Grangeville — Naomi Connolley, 2nd
Grangeville — Connolley (Mia Rioux), 6th
Grangeville — Connolley (Eryn Newsom), 34th
Timberlake — No. 20, 58th
Timberlake — No. 8, 66th
BOYS’ SOCCERLewiston 2, Sandpoint 2
SANDPOINT –– The Bengals were short six players because of injuries, but still were able to manage a tie with the Bulldogs thanks to a 64th-minute goal by Samuel Miller.
Lewiston (2-3-1) was forced to call up three junior varsity players to serve on the bench, and with second-half adjustments, Lewiston assistant Zach Light was pleased with the effort,
“Going into the game short six guys, we were really proud of them. They played hard,” Light said.
“Our center backs were really what kept us in the game, and keeping (Sandpoint) to two goals on 10 shots.”
Lewiston 1 1––2
Sandpoint 2 0––2
Sandpoint — Canyon Nash (Stirling Roget), 9th
Sandpoint — Roget, 17th
Lewiston — Teddy Kessler (Samuel Miller), 20th
Lewiston — S. Miller (Biruk Miller), 64th
Shots — Lewiston 5, Sandpoint 10.
Saves — Lewiston: Nikko Vega 8, Sandpoint: Roman Jiles 2.
Grangeville 3, Timberlake 0
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Aidan Acton scored twice in Intermountain League play as the Grangeville Bulldogs rolled to what’s believed to be their first win against the Tigers in program history.
Dalton Dennis also had a goal for Grangeville (2-3-1, 2-2-1), while Emilio Barela assisted all three scoring plays.
“Our defense really stepped up and fed the ball through the midfield and set up scoring opportunities for our offense,” Grangeville coach Mike Connolley said. “Our midfielders and forwards were just passing the ball real well today — the best we’ve looked all season.”
Grangeville next plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at McCall-Donnelly.
Grangeville 2 1—3
Timberlake 0 0—0
Grangeville — Aidan Acton, 4th (Barela)
Grangeville — Dalton Dennis, 34th (Barela)
Grangeville — Acton, 70th (Barela)
Shots — Grangeville 9, Timberlake NA.
Saves — Grangeville: Bryan Gomez 6, Timberlake NA.
St. Maries 6, Orofino 0
ST. MARIES, Idaho — The Lumberjacks tallied three first-half goals and cruised to an Intermountain League victory against the Maniacs.
St. Maries (2-1, 2-1) also scored three times in the second half against Orofino (0-2, 0-2).
No other information was available.
The Maniacs will play at 3:30 p.m. Monday at home against Priest River.
VOLLEYBALLSt. Maries trips up Grangeville
ST. MARIES, Idaho — The Lumberjacks tripped up the Bulldogs in a back-and-forth 25-15, 14-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-10 Central Idaho League affair.
No other information was available.
Grangeville (0-2, 0-1) next will play at 7 p.m. Monday at Nezperce.