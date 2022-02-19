COEUR D’ALENE — The Bengal boys basketball team broke through in the final three minutes of a tightly contested Idaho Class 5A district tournament semifinal game Friday to prevail 51-46 against Coeur d’Alene.
Lewiston next faces top-seeded Lake City of Coeur d’Alene in the final at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake City
Braydon Forsman hit a crucial 3-pointer to bring the Bengals (17-5) within a possession, then an and-1 by Chanse Eke put Lewiston ahead. Jace McKarcher, Forsman, and James White hit late free throws to ice the victory.
Forsman, McKarcher and White each finished the game having added 11 points, while Steven Burgess of Coeur d’Alene (14-5) led all scorers with 20.
LEWISTON (17-5)
Chanse Eke 2 1-1 5, Jace McKarcher 3 3-4 11, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 1 0-0 2, Braydon Forsman 4 2-2 11, James White 4 3-4 11, Carson Way 0 0-0 0, Austin Lawrence 2 0-0 5, Michael Wren 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 2 1-2 6. Totals 18 10-13 51.
COEUR D’ALENE (14-5)
Sam Entzi 0 0-0 0, Chandler King 1 1-2 4, Camden DeGraw 0 0-0 0, Cooper Larson 3 0-0 7, Alexander Nipp 2 0-0 5, Steven Burgess 6 7-13 20, Logan Orchard 2 2-2 7, Gunner Larson 0 0-0 0, Tugg Wellfante 0 0-0 0, Cam Cope 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 10-17 46.
Lewiston 16 7 13 15—51
Coeur d’Alene 16 9 11 10—46
3-point goals — McKarcher 2, Forsman, Lawrence, Hottinger, King, Larson, Nipp, Burgess, Orchard.
Highland 50, St. John Bosco 44
CRAIGMONT — Ty Hambly amassed 40 points — 32 of them in the second half — and pulled in 14 rebounds in lifting the Huskies of Craigmont past St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in overtime in a seesaw Class 1A Division II district tournament opening-round game.
Highland (7-11) was down 23-16 at halftime, then exploded for an 18-6 third quarter to lead 34-29 going into the fourth, only for St. John Bosco (9-8) to knot things up at 41 by the end of regulation.
The Patriots are done for the season, and the Huskies next play at Kendrick at 6 p.m. today.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (7-11)
Cody Wassmuth 3 1-6 8, Luke Stubbers 0 0-0 0, Stallone Hoene 0 0-2 0, Clay Weckman 2 4-5 10, Torry Chmelik 7 2-6 17, Levi Wassmuth 4 1-5 9, Dustin Kaschmitter 0 0-0 0, Sam Weckman 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-24 44.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (7-11)
Ty Hambly 12 13-22 40, Gage Crow 1 0-2 3, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 0 0-0 0, Ty Goeckner 1 0-2 2, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 2 1-5 5, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 14-31 50.
St. John Bosco 9 14 6 12 3—44
Highland 4 12 18 7 9—50
3-point goals — Weckman 2, C. Wassmuth, Chmelik, Hambly 3, Crow.
Pullman 85, Shadle Park 62
SPOKANE — Pullman handled Shadle Park of Spokane to advance to a Class 2A district tournament final.
The game was not particularly close, as Pullman (19-2) jumped out to a 14-point lead by the end of the first quarter and there was no looking back.
The Greyhounds were led in scoring by Jaedyn Brown’s 26 points.
Trying his best to keep Shadle Park (6-17) in the game was Jake Wilcox, who had 24 points.
Pullman will face West Valley of Spokane Valley in the district final at 7 p.m. today at Spokane Arena.
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (6-17)
Andruw Wilson 0 0-0 0, T. Town 2 0-0 6, Jacob Boston 1 0-0 2, Jordan Dever 0 0-0 0, Malachi Troutt 0 0-0 0, Isaiah McTague 1 0-0 3, Kohlby Sorweide 2 10-10 14, Jake Wilcox 9 3-5 24, Carson Eickstadt 1 0-0 2, Makai Daniels 1 0-1 2, Ronan Redd 3 0-0 9, Jake Picard 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-16 62.
PULLMAN (19-2)
Grayson Hunt 3 2-2 8, Payton Rogers 4 0-0 10, Tanner Barbour 4 1-2 11, Riley Pettitt 1 0-0 2, Thomas Cole 3 0-0 6, Luke Pendry 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 10 1-1 26, Champ Powaukee 6 2-5 16, Tyler Elbracht 0-0 0, Dane Sykes 1 2-3 4, Elliot Lee 0 0-0 0, Austin Hunt 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 8-13 85.
Shadle Park 10 15 18 19—62
Pullman 24 18 19 24—85
3-point goals — Brown 5, Barbour 2, Rodgers 2, Powaukee 2, Wilcox 3, Redd 3, Town 2.
West Valley 72, Clarkston 44
SPOKANE — Clarkston hung close early against second-seeded West Valley of Spokane in a Class 2A district semifinal, but the Eagles scored the last 16 points of the first half to pull away en route to dealing the Bantams a season-ending defeat at University High School.
Clarkston finishes with a 13-7 record, while West Valley (20-4) faces Pullman in the district final at 7 p.m. tonight at Spokane Arena.
A complete box score was not available.
West Valley 18 21 20 13—72
Clarkston 12 9 8 15—44
Deary 63, Nezperce 36
DEARY — Deary was able to put on a strong showing at home, getting the easy victory over Nezperce in an Idaho 1A Division II first-round district tournament game.
Deary (8-10) had five double-digit scorers, including leading scorer Blaine Clark. In addition to his 14 points, Clark also had seven assists and four steals with six of his 14 points coming from beyond the arc and four more coming from the charity stripe. Lakye Taylor also contributed to Deary’s win. He had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Nezperce (3-17) was led in scoring by Owen Tiegs, who had eight points off two made field goals and made four free throws off of five attempts.
Deary will face Timberline at 6 p.m. today.
NEZPERCE (3-17)
Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 2-2 2, , Zane Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Ryen Zenner 2 0-0 5, Tanner Johnson 5 0- 0 10, Carter Williams 0 0-0 0, Owen Tiegs 2 4-5 8, Brycen Danner 3 0-0 7, Marshal Nelson 2 0-0 4, . Totals 14 6-9 36.
DEARY (8-10)
Laithan Proctor 4 3-3 11, Kalab Rickard 5 1-2 12, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 4 4-4 14, Gus Rickert 5 1-2 11, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Braedyn Stettler 1 0-1 2, Lakye Taylor 5 1-2 11. Totals 25 10-14 63.
Nezperce 15 7 4 10—36
Deary 24 20 12 7—63
3-point goals — Clark 2, Rickard, Zenner, Danner.
GIRLS BASKETBALLKendrick 47, Carey 35
NAMPA, Idaho — After a loss to Deary in the Idaho Class 1A Division II first round, the Tigers bounced back with a win against the Panthers in consolation play.
The first half ended with the teams knotted at 20. It was a dominant third quarter that ultimately gave Kendrick (19-6) the win.
Erin Morgan still led her team in scoring and in rebounding. She had 19 points and 11 boards for a double-double.
Shayli Smith finished with 15 points for Carey (13-9).
Kendrick will play at 9 a.m. today in the consolation final against Leadore.
CAREY (13-9)
Jane Parke 4 1-4 9, Rylie Quillin 2 0-3 4, Berenice Vargas 2 0-0 5, Shayli Smith 5 2-5 15, Mailee Hennefer 0 0-0 0, Olivia Nilsen 0 0-1 0, Katie Mecham 1 0-5 2, Richaela Peck 0 0-0 0, Maddie Bennion 0 0-0 0, Paige Black 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-18 35.
KENDRICK (19-6)
Rose Stewart 0 2-3 2, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-1 0, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Natalie Kimbley 1 1-1 3, Hannah Tweit 1 3-4 6, Morgan Silflow 0 0-1 0, Erin Morgan 7 5-7 19 , Ruby Stewart 2 0-1 4, Hailey Taylor 4 0-2 9, Taylor Boyer. Totals 17 11-20 47.
Carey 7 13 3 12—35
Kendrick 7 13 16 11—47
3-point goals — Tweit, Taylor, Smith 3, Vargas.
Colton 40, Garfield-Palouse 37
DAYTON, Wash. — After two close games during the regular season that Garfield-Palouse both won, Colton was finally able to get a win in the Washington Class 1B district tournament final.
The two games between Colton (19-2) and Garfield-Palouse (17-4) were nailbiters, with one victory coming in the final minute of the fourth quarter and the other coming in overtime.
Mary Pluid led the Wildcats in scoring, recording 13 points.
Kenzi Pedersen had a game-high 26 points for the Vikings.
The two teams advance to the regional tournament and will play at a yet to be determined site and time between the dates of Feb. 25 and 26.
COLTON (19-2)
Maggie Meyer 5 0-0 11, Mary Pluid 5 0-1 13, Kyndra Stout 2 0-0 5, Kaydee Heitstuman 2 0-0 4, Sydni Whitcomb 2 3-5 7, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-6 40.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (16-5)
Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 1 0-0 3, Madi Cloninger 1 0-0 3, Mak Collier 0 0-0 0, Maci Brantner 2 1-2 5, Kenzi Pedersen 9 6-10 26. Totals 13 7-12 37.
Colton 10 7 12 11—40
Garfield-Palouse 7 4 13 13—37
3-point goals — Pluid 3, Meyer, Stout, Pederson 2, Cook, Cloninger.
Clarkston 64, Pullman 24
SPOKANE — Four players scored in double figures as the Bantams outscored the Greyhounds 16-2 in the first quarter en route to a win in a Class 2A district tournament semifinal game.
Clarkston (14-6) now advances to play West Valley, 74-31 winners against Rogers, in a district final at 5:30 p.m. today at Spokane Arena.
Kendall Wallace, Erika Pickett and Eloise Teasley each finished with 11 points for the Bantams, who held leads of 37-11 at halftime and 54-19 after three. Teasley also had nine rebounds. Pickett finished with five rebounds and three steals. Alyssa Whittle finished with 11 points.
Elise McDougle finished with 12 points for Pullman (8-14).
PULLMAN (8-14)
Elise McDougle 5 0-0 12, Audrey Pitzer 1 0-0 2, Lacie Sines 1 0-1 2, Ava Petrino 0 0-0 0, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 1 0-0 2, Sehra Singh 2 0-0 4, Ryliann Bednar 0 2-4 2. Totals 10 2-5 24.
CLARKSTON (14-6)
Erika Pickett 4 2-2 12, Maggie Ogden 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Whittle 4 0-0 11, Avah Griner 0 0-0 0, Nani Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 4 2-4 12, Alahondra Perez 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 4 2-2 12, Lexi Villavicencio 3 0-0 6, Ryann Combs 1 1-2 3, Taryn Demers 2 0-0 4, Joey Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-10 64.
Pullman 2 9 8 5—24
Clarkston 16 21 17 10—64
3-point goals — McDougle 2, Whittle 3, Pickett 2, Wallace 2, Teasley 2.
WRESTLINGFive girls win district titles
COEUR D’ALENE — Five emerged as champions at the inaugual girls-only district wrestling meet at Coeur d’Alene High School.
Moscow finished second out of 16 teams with 49 points, with Potlatch third (48) and Orofino fourth (36). Lewiston took ninth with 38 points, Highland was 10th with 24, Prairie placed 11th with 21 and Clearwater Valley was 14th with seven.
The Bears saw Keira Zimmerman (106) and Skyla Zimmerman (113) win at their classes. Orofino’s Lindi Kessinger (120), Potlatch’s Hayley McNeal (145) and Lewiston’s Cassidy Rehder (182) all also won titles.
The state meet takes place next Friday and Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Team scores — 1. Bonners Ferry 59; 2. Moscow 49; 3. Potlatch 48; 4. Orofino 36; T5. Coeur d’Alene 43; T5. Lake City 43; 7. Post Falls 42; 8. Sandpoint 39; 9. Lewiston 38; 10. Highland 24; 11. Prairie 21; T12. Lakeland 20; T12. Priest River 20; 14. Clearwater Valley 7; 15. Kootenai 5; 16. St. Maries 3.
Clearwater Valley result
138 — Meg’n Blundell 2-2 (fourth).
Highland results
113 — Kadence Beck 0-1 (second).
132 — Keira White 0-1 (second).
Lewiston results
106 — Joely Slyter 2-1 (second).
182 — Cassidy Rehder 0-0 (first).
Moscow results
106 — Keira Zimmerman 2-0 (first).
113 — Skyla Zimmerman 1-0 (first).
Orofino results
120 — Lindi Kessinger 3-0 (first).
138 — Ruby Kessinger 2-1 (second).
Potlatch results
106 — Marlo Kampster 0-2 (fourth).
120 — Sehlby Prather 1-2 (third).
145 — Hayley McNeal 3-0 (first).
Prairie result
120 — Holli Schumacher 3-1 (second).
Five undefeated thus far at Mat Classic
TACOMA — A total of five of the nine area wrestlers competing at the Mat Classic have advanced to today’s semifinal round, and none of them have been eliminated yet in this year’s Washington Class 2A state tournament at the Tacoma Dome.
Pullman leads the two area teams with 39 points, in a tie for eighth place out of 52 teams. Clarkston is 20th with 19 points.
For the Greyhounds, Aydin Peltier (120), Ivan Acosta (126), Jeroen Smith (145) and Gabriel Smith (152) each are out to the final four. Acosta scored two major decisions, Jeroen Smith had two decisions, Peltier earned a major decision and a decision, and Gabriel Smith had a major decision and a first-round pin.
For the Bantams, Calia Rice is the semifinal round in the girls 105-pound bracket after earning two pinfall victories, including one against defending state champion Kayla McKinley-Johnson in the quarterfinal round.
The event continues at 10 a.m. today, with the final round starting at 3 p.m.
Team scores — 1. Orting 91.5; 2. W.F. West 80; 3. Othello 78.5; 4. Selah 78; T5. Bremerton 47; T5. White River 47; 7. Washougal 41; T8. Aberdeen 39; T8. Pullman 39; 10. Burlington-Edison 31.5; 11. North Kitsap 31; T12. Ellensburg 30; T12. Sedro-Woolety 30; T14. Enumclaw 27.5; T14. Steilacoom 27.5; 16. Anacortes 25; 17. Spokane West Valley 23; 18. Columbia River 20.5; 19. Grandview 20; 20. Clarkston 19; 21. Hockinson 17; 22. Shadle Park 16; 23. Ephrata 14; 24. Black Hills 13; 25. Spokane East Valley 12.5; T26. Lindbergh 12; T26. Shelton 12; T28. Cedarcrest 11; T28. Fife 11; T30. Prosser 10; T30. Squalicum 10; 32. Centralia 9; 33. Rogers 8; T34. Lakewood 7; T34. Port Angeles 7; T36. Bellingham 6; T356. Ridgefield 6; T36. Woodland 6; 39. Tyee 4; T40. Mark Morris 3; T40. Washington 3; T42. Lynden 2; T42. North Mason 2; 44. Franklin Pierce 1; T45. Archbishop Murphy 0; T45. Seattle Evergreen 0; T45. Kingston 0; T45. R.A. Long 0; T45. Rochester 0; T45. Sehome 0; T45. Sequim 0; T45. Tumwater 0.
Clarkston results
106 — Jordan McKamey 2-1.
126 — Dawson Bailey 2-1.
170 — Jonah McKamey 2-1.
105 girls — Calia Rice 2-0.
Pullman results
113 — Gavin McCloy 2-1.
120 — Aydin Peltier 2-0.
126 — Ivan Acosta 2-0.
145 — Jeroen Smith 2-0.
152 — Gabriel Smith 2-0.
All three from area stay alive in Class 1B/2B state meet
TACOMA — The three area wrestlers in Class 1B/2B stayed alive at the Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome.
Pomeroy, with two wrestlers, is 20th out of 37 teams with 4.5 points. Colfax is tied for 24th with three points.
The Pirates’ Curtis Winona (170) and Braedyn White (182), along with the Bulldogs’ Trentin Easley (182) each lost his first-round match before bouncing back with a win in the consolation round.
Team scores — 1. Granger 127.5; 2. Tonasket 117.5; 3. Lake Roosevelt 75; 4. Okanogan 52; 5. Forks 38.5; 6. Reqardan 26; 7. Kittitas 24; 8. Liberty Bell 21.5; 9. Kalama 21; 10. North Beach 19; 11. Goldendale 17; 12. Adna 16; 13. Davenport 9.5; 14. Darrington 7.5; T15. Chewelah 7; T15. Liberty 7; T17. Muckelshoot Tribal School 6; T17. Wahkiakum 6; T17. Warden 6; 20. Pomeroy 4.5; T21. Mabton 4; T21. Mossyrock 4; T21. Stevenson 4; T24. Colfax 3; T24. Rainier 3; 26. Toledo 2; 27. Mary Walker 1; T28. Columbia 0; T28. Ilwaco 0; T28. Napavine 0; T28. Northwest Christian 0; T28. Ocosta 0; T28. Onalaska 0; T28. Oroville 0; T28. River View 0; T28. Wilbur-Creston 0; T28. Willapa Valley 0.
Colfax result
182 — Trentin Ensley 1-1.
Pomeroy results
170 — Curtis Winona 1-1.
182 — Braedyn White 1-1.
BOYS SWIMMINGPullman faring decently at state meet
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Pullman boys swimming team has the top seed in two events and is No. 2 in four others after the preliminary rounds of the Class 2A Washington state meet at King County Aquatic Center.
The 400 free relay of sophomore William Miller, senior Felix Gomez, sophomore Teo Uberuaga and freshman Jake McCoy had a time of 3 minutes, 19.12 seconds to lead after the first round. The Greyhounds are 3.55 seconds ahead of second-place Sammamish.
Miller also is the top seed in the 200 freestyle after his run of 1:43.69. He’s 0.15 seconds in front of Sammamish’s Edmund Davis.
The team also is the No. 2 seed in the 200 IM (McCoy, 1:56.94, 0.57 seconds behind), 100 free (Miller, 47.32, 1.51 seconds behind), the 200 medley relay (McCoy, Gomez, Miller, Carter at 1:39.47, 1.18 seconds behind) and the 100 breastroke (Gomez, 59.27, 0.84 seconds behind).
The meet continues with finals at 8:30 a.m. today.
Pullman results
200 medley relay — 2. Pullman (Jake McCoy, Felix Gomez, William Miller, Adam Carter) 1:39.47
200 freestyle — 1. Miller 1.43.69
200 IM — 2. McCoy 1:56.94.
50 free — 6. Gomez 22.74.
100 free — 2. Miller 47.32.
500 free — 4. McCoy 4.50.57.
200 free relay — 6. Pullman (Carter Frichette, Teo Uberuaga, Michael Campbell, Carter) 1:36.17.
110 backstroke — 13. Carter 1:00.98.
100 breaststroke — 2. Gomez 59.27.
400 free relay — 1. (Miller, Gomez, Uberuaga, McCoy) 3:19.12.