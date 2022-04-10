The Lewiston Bengals split games against the Post Falls Trojans in a Class 5A Inland Empire League high school baseball doubleheader.
Lewiston shut out the Trojans 8-0 in the first game off the arm of pitcher Killian Fox, then dropped the second game 5-3.
Fox allowed only two hits as he went the distance in the first contest. He also contributed three hits and a double of his own across both games.
Brice Bensching paced Lewiston (10-2, 5-1) at bat in Game 1 with two hits and a triple, and Elliott Taylor added a double.
Two-run third and seventh innings ended up giving the Trojans the edge against the Bengals in Game 2. Langan Naylor had three hits for Post Falls in the effort.
“Killian and (catcher) Jake (Seager) were on the same page, and outstanding in Game 1,” Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said. “Give credit to Post Falls and Sharples in Game 2; they were more prepared to play. A setback for us, but we will get back to work with a plan for improvement in all phases of the game on Monday.”
GAME 1
Post Falls 000 000 0—0 2 1
Lewiston 003 320 x—8 8 0
Tyson Rutherford, Jayden Butler (4), Kason Gadley (6) and N/A; Killian Fox and Jake Seager. L—Rutherford.
Post Falls hits — Austin DeBoer, Jake Bustamante.
Lewiston hits — Brice Bensching 2 (3B), Elliott Taylor (2B), Cruz Hepburn, Chris Ricard, Killian Fox, James McCoy, Kaden Daniel.
GAME 2
Post Falls 002 010 2—5 10 2
Lewiston 000 011 1—3 5 3
CD Sharples and N/A; Chris Ricard, Carson Kolb (5) and Wyett Lopez. W—Sharples. L—Taylor.
Post Falls hits — Langan Naylor 3, Isaac Ziegler 2 (2B), Austin DeBoer 2, Cody Chamberlain, Jake Bustamante, Jerad Taylor
Lewiston hits — Killian Fox 2 (2B), Quinton Edmison, James McCoy, Zachary Massey.
Lake City 14-18, Moscow 0-1
MOSCOW — Visiting Lake City of Coeur d’Alene blitzed Moscow in both ends of a doubleheader, with the Bears managing their lone run of the day in the third inning of Game 2.
Ethan McLaughlin registered hits in both games for Moscow (5-6). Lake City (3-5) won both games in five innings via mercy rule, with AJ Currie pitching a one-hitter for the win in the first and Camdyn Martindale going all five innings in the second.
GAME 1
Lake City 070 16—14 12 0
Moscow 000 00— 0 1 1
AJ Currie and N/A; Mike Kiblen, C. Isakson (2), Jamison Green (5) and N/A. L—C. Isakson.
Lake City hits — Eric Bumbaugh 3, Braeden Newby 2 (2B), Cooper Smith 2, Calvin Carrol 2, Ethan Taylor (3B), Camdyn Martindale (2B), Joe DuCoeur.
Moscow hits — Ethan McLaughlin.
GAME 2
Lake City 3(14)0 10—18 15 0
Moscow 0 0 1 00— 1 6 0
Martindale and N/A; Butch Kiblen, C. Isakson (2) and N/A. L—B. Kiblen.
Lake City hits — DuCouer 3 (3B, HR), Bumbaugh 2 (2B), Zach Garza 2 (2 2B), Carrol 2, Parker Rimpau 2, Newby (2B), Smith, Martindale, Nate Weatherhead.
Moscow hits — Devon Conway, Isakson, McLaughlin, Dylan Decker, Tyson Izzo, Green.
Kamiah 20, Lapwai 5
KAMIAH — In their first win of the season, the Kubs exploded for a combined 17 runs in the second and third innings to wrap things up quickly via mercy rule against Whitepine League opponent Lapwai.
Kamiah (1-5, 1-4) benefited from three hits apiece courtesy of Josh Bashaw, Brady Mclay and Willis Williamson. Kaden Williamson provided two of the visiting Wildcats’ three total hits.
“I’m just glad to have all the players back,” Kamiah coach Tommy Williamson said. “We had some starters out due to ineligibility and whatnot — it was a rough start. We got the bats going, and now we’re ready to roll, man. We’re ready to play our game and get some revenge.”
Lapwai 104— 5 3 5
Kamiah 389—20 12 1
Brooklyn Williamson, A. Bisbee (3) and Kaden Williamson; Dylan Weist, Brady Mclay (3) and Willis Williamson. W—Weist; L—B. Williamson.
Lapwai hits — K. Williamson 2, Bisbee
Kamiah hits — Josh Bashaw 3 (3B), Mclay 3 (2B), W. Williamson 3, Herschel Williamson 2 (2 2B), Cloud Guffy (2B).
Orofino 6-6, St. Maries 3-1
OROFINO — The Maniacs produced three big innings, and it was enough to earn a Class 2A Central Idaho League sweep of the visiting Lumberjacks.
St. Maries (2-6, 0-2) held a one-run lead early in Game 1, but Orofino (9-2-1, 2-0) put up a four-spot in the third and held on from there.
Bodey Howell doubled and scored twice for the Maniacs, who outhit the Lumberjacks 4-2. Drew Hanna allowed two hits, two walks and three unearned runs in the first six innings to get the win. He struck out eight. Slade Sneddon pitched a perfect seventh to earn the save.
Orofino then tallied three runs apiece in the first and second innings of the second game to cruise from there. Silas Naranjo and Howell each had two hits and two runs scored.
Louden Cochran allowed just two hits, five walks and an unearned run in six innings to get the win. He struck out eight.
“Pitching was good,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said. “There were limited walks. It was just a good day; our at-bats were great as well, and our defense played really solid behind our pitchers.”
GAME 1
St. Maries 010 020 0—3 2 3
Orofino 004 101 x—6 4 3
Wyatt Holmes, Dylan Larson (4) and Tyler Olson; Drew Hanna, Slade Sneddon (7) and Silas Naranjo, Aidan Olive (4). W—Hanna. L—Holmes. S—Sneddon.
St. Maries hits — Riley Abell, Shaun Hunter.
Orofino hits — Bodey Howell (2B), Steven Bradbury, Nick Drobish, Drew Hanna.
GAME 2
St. Maries 000 010 0—1 3 3
Orofino 330 000 x—6 7 5
Trace Wilks and Dillan Holder; Louden Cochran, Steven Bradbury (7) and Kevin Turner. W—Cochran.
St. Maries hits — Trace Wilks, Wyatt Holmes, Dylan Larson.
Orofino hits — Silas Naranjo 2, Bodey Howell 2, Dash Barlow, Steven Bradbury, Louden Cochran.
Napavine 8, Colfax 4
KITTITAS, Wash. — The traveling Bulldogs fell to the Tigers in a nonleague contest that was originally supposed to be part of a tournament before one team did not show up, resulting in its being played as a normal nonleague game.
Colfax held a 3-2 lead through four innings. A 6-1 Napavine advantage in the final three innings gave the Tigers the victory.
Colfax (3-4-1, 2-2) was led at the plate by two hits apiece from Mason Gilchrist and JJ Bodey, as well as a triple from Alex Mortensen. Gilchrist took the loss at the mound.
Napavine 110 033 0—8 11 0
Colfax 021 010 0—4 8 2
Conner Holmes, Gavin Parker (5) and Ashton Demarest; JD Petersen, Alex Mortensen (3), Mason Gilchrist (4), Dawson Lobdell (6), JP Wigen (7) and Braden Plummer. W—Parker. L—Gilchrist.
Napavine hits — Parker 3 (2B), Jack Nelson 2 (HR, 2B), Lane Mitchell 2, Demarest (2B), Holmes, Scott Burdick, Cal Bullock
Colfax hits — Gilchrist 2, JJ Bodey 2, Mortensen (3B), Cody Inderrieden, Wigen, Ryan Henning.
Grangeville drops pair at tourney
GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — Grangeville managed just six hits combined in a 4-1 loss to Wendell and a 15-5 run-rule loss to Nampa Christian at the Glenns Ferry Wood Bat tournament.
In the opener against Wendell, the Bulldogs (5-9-1) tied it at 1 in the fourth on Carter Mundt’s RBI single. Wendell (5-1-1) took the lead on a hit and a pair of Grangeville errors, then tacked on insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
David Goicoa allowed four hits and three unearned runs in 4 innings, striking out 10.
Against Nampa Christian (12-2), the Bulldogs tallied four runs in the second and third innings, but Nampa Christian already had scored nine and was on its way. Ray Holes went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Grangeville.
Goicoa and Miles Lefebvre were named to the all-tournament team.
Grangeville 000 100 0—1 2 7
Wendell 100 111 x—4 4 0
David Goicoa, Caleb Frei (5) and Cody Klement; Zach Woodward, Rex Watson (7) and Aden Bunn. W—Woodward. L—Goicoa. S—Watson.
Grangeville hits — Jared Lindsley, Carter Mundt.
Wendell hits — Aden Bunn (2B), Alex Hirai, Derek Low, Lucas McRoberts.
———
Grangeville 022 10—5 4 2
Nampa Christian 451 5x—15 10 4
Cody Klement, Jack Bransford (2) and David Goicoa; Kaden Mullins, Daidan Glenn (5) and Zach Mullins. W—Mullins. L—Klement.
Grangeville hits — Ray Holes 2 (3B), David Goicoa (2B), Cody Klement.
Nampa Christian hits — Carson Atwood 3 (2B), Landon Cheney 2 (3B), Geoffrey Williams 2, Zach Mullins (2B), Dane Bradshaw, Landon Mills.
SOFTBALLLewiston 10-10, Post Falls 2-0
The bats continued to stay alive for the Bengals as they swept the Trojans in a Class 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader at Airport Park.
“I’m always nervous when we play Post Falls, and noticeably more so today because I felt this would set the tone for the rest of the season,” Lewiston coach Kristin Delp said. “But the kids really stepped up and played well. I’m really proud of how well we played.”
Lewiston (8-3, 5-1) had its most and third-most hits in a single game this season, and the combined 35 hits in a doubleheader were the most in a two-game span.
“It seems like we’re kind of getting into our stride after a bit of a slow start,” Delp said. “It was super windy today and I was nervous for what that would do for us. But they just hit line drives and ground balls like we told them to.”
Taryn Barney went 7-for-8 with three doubles, three runs scored and four RBI in the two games for the Bengals. Phoenix Pea singled six times. Sydney Arellano was 6-for-7 with four runs scored and three RBI. Loryn Barney had five hits. Karli Taylor had four hits, with a double, and four runs scored.
Kaitlin Banks scattered just five hits and two walks, striking out nine as she went the distance in the opener. Jenna Barney then allowed only a fourth-inning double to McKenna Moak of Post Falls (7-3, 4-2) to take the victory in Game 2.
“Kaitlin worked really hard in the first game,” Delp said. “They got a few lucky hits on us. Then wind was really taking off in the second game, and I think Jenna adapted well.”
GAME 1
Post Falls 000 011 0—2 5 2
Lewiston 200 404 x—10 16 2
Sophie Nungesser and Alyssa Krause; Kaitlin Banks and Taryn Barney.
Post Falls hits — Sophie Nungesser (2B), Alyssa Krause, Eden Nye, Jaelei Davis, Katie Berg.
Lewiston hits — Taryn Barney 3 (3B), Phoenix Pea 3, Sydney Arellano 2 (3B), Kaitlin Banks 2 (2B), Karli Taylor 2 (2B), Loryn Barney 2, Victoria Purington, Evanne Douglas.
GAME 2
Post Falls 000 00—0 1 2
Lewiston 315 1x—10 19 0
McKenna Moak and Alyssa Krause; Jenna Barney and Taryn Barney.
Post Falls hit — McKenna Moak.
Lewiston hits — Taryn Barney 4 (3 2B), Sydney Arellano 4 (2B), Loryn Barney 3, Phoenix Pea 3, Karli Taylor 2, Victoria Purington, Evanne Douglass, Jenna Barney.
Moscow 17-4, Lake City 11-11
COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow scored big in Game 1 but failed to deliver the same offensive output in Game 2, splitting a doubleheader with Coeur d’Alene.
Addie Branen had two hits and drove in four runs in the opener for Moscow (3-7-1), and Megan Highfill and Kaci Kiblen each made two hits with a double.
Kylee Palmer struck out six and scattered five hits in the second game for Lake City (1-6), while Hope Bodak hit a home run and batted 2-for-3 with four runs scored. Highfill and Kiblen doubled again for the Bears, and were joined by Angel Sparks.
GAME 1
Moscow 442 033 1—17 10 5
Lake City 120 043 1—11 15 11
Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill; Kylee Palmer, Layla Gugino (3), Palmer (4) and Taylor Hill, Hope Bodak (4). L—Palmer.
Moscow hits — Highfill 2 (3B), Kaci Kiblen 3 (2 2B), Hannah Robertson 2 (2B), Julia Branen 2, Kelly Stodick.
Lake City hits — Bodak 2 (2B), Hill 3, Gugino 2 (HR), Stoddard 2 (2 2B), Wullenwaber, Pickford 2, Glenn (2B), Clevenger 2 (2 2B).
GAME 2
Moscow 110 000 2— 4 5 2
Lake City 230 420 x—11 7 2
Maya Kees and Megan Highfill; Kayla Palmer and Hope Bodak.
Moscow hits — Highfill 2 (2B), Kiblen (2B), Branen, Angel Sparks (2B).
Lake City hits — Bodak 2 (2B, HR), Hill, Gugino 2, Stoddard 2 (2B).
Ellensburg 12-23, Clarkston 1-3
ELLENSBURG, Wash.— The Bantams dropped both games to the Bulldogs in a nonleague doubleheader.
Clarkston (3-3) wasn’t able to get past the bats of Ellensburg, allowing a combined 28 hits on the day, including two home runs in Game 2.
Brook Blaydes had a double for the Bantams in their only Game 1 hit, and Leah Copeland had a double of her own in Game 2 for Clarkston.
GAME 1
Clarkston 010 00— 1 1 4
Ellensburg 408 00—12 7 1
Emma McManigle and N/A; Maddie Kennedy-Colson and N/A.
Clarkston hit — Brook Blaydes (2B).
Ellensburg hits — Maddie Kennedy-Colson 2 (2 2B), Lily Case 2 (2B), Kassidy Winter 2 (2B), Jami Nelson.
GAME 2
Clarkston 102 00— 3 5 6
Ellensburg 265 (10)x—23 21 3
Murray Broemeling and N/A; Sienna Pascoe and N/A.
Clarkston hits — Leah Copeland (2B), Joey Miller, Emma McManigle, Kirsten Phillips, Murray Broemeling
Ellensburg hits — Chante Leadercharge 4 (2B), Maddie Kennedy-Colson 2 (HR), Lily Case 2 (3B), Kassidy Winter 2 (2B), Victoria Zimmerman 2, Jami Nelson 2, Sienna Pascoe 2, Reagan Messner 2, Alex Gillespie (HR), Lilly Button (2B), Laney Meyer (2B).
St. Maries 4-9, Orofino 1-2
OROFINO — Taci Watkins allowed just four hits in going the distance in the circle in the two games for the Lumberjacks in a Class 2A Central Idaho League sweep of the Maniacs.
Watkins struck out 29 hitters and walked just two for St. Maries (7-1, 2-0). She also had two hits in the first game.
“The girls played really well today,” Orofino coach Sean Diffin said. “(Taci Watkins) is really dynamic she’s one of the best pitchers in the state of Idaho. To walk out of there with the number of hits we did was really impressive. As soon as our girls realized we can get hits on her it got more competitive. Come districts, I really think we can beat this team.”
Staci Mitchell’s two-run home run in the fifth inning of the opener gave the Lumberjacks some insurance after Orofino (8-5, 0-2) pulled within 2-1 in the previous inning on Jaelyn Miller’s RBI single.
Rilee Diffin doubled for the Maniacs.
Orofino managed to take a 1-0 lead after one inning of Game 2, but St. Maries countered with five in the third and one in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead.
Schwartz had a fifth-inning single to break up Watkins’ no-hit bid.
GAME 1
St. Maries 003 020 0—5 4 1
Orofino 000 100 0—1 3 3
Taci Watkins and Addy Stewart; Hanna Johnson and Rilee Diffin.
St. Maries hits — Taci Watkins 2, Staci Mitchell (HR), Danica Sloper (2B).
Orofino hits — Rilee Diffin (2B), Riley Schwartz, Jaelyn Miller.
GAME 2
St. Maries 005 101 2—9 10 2
Orofino 100 100 0—2 1 5
Taci Watkins and Brenna Elliot; Kaycee Hudson and Rilee Diffin.
St. Maries hits — Addy Stewart 3 (2B), Taci Watkins 2 (2B), Staci Mitchell 2 (2B), Berkli McGreal, Darienne Todd, Lexi Fuller.
Orofino hit — Riley Schwartz.
Grangeville concludes tournament run
GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — On Day 2 of action, the Grangeville Bulldogs split games to wrap up their campaign at the Glenns Ferry tournament.
Grangeville scored a 6-3 win against North Fremont of Ashton, Idaho, to start the day, then fell 10-9 to West Side of Dayton, Idaho. The Bulldogs (3-8) finished 1-3 overall at the tournament.
Pitcher Mattie Thacker went the distance in the circle for Grangeville (3-8). She also led the Bulldogs at the plate with three hits, including a double.
Against West Side, Grangeville led 6-1 through three innings but allowed seven in the fourth en route to defeat. Bailey Vanderwall (two hits) and Ava Forsyth (one double) led Bulldog batting.
A full linescore for the West Side game was not available.
North Fremont 012 000 x—3 2 2
Grangeville 202 000 2—6 13 3
Alyssa Hill and Harlie Goedhart; Mattie Thacker and Macy Smith. L— Hill.
North Fremont hits — Hill, Rylee Mecham.
Grangeville hits — Thacker 3 (2B), Sienna Wagner 2 (2 2B), Macy Smith 2, Natalie Long 2, Adalei Lefebvre (2B), Bailey Vanderwall, Adri Anderson, McKenzie Winkler.
———
West Side 010 711—10 7 5
Grangeville 024 030— 9 7 1
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISBengals top Hawks, Trojans
In back-to-back team duals, unbeaten host Lewiston blanked Lakeland of Rathdrum 12-0 in nonleague play, then topped Class 5A Inland Empire League rival Post Falls 8-4.
The Bengals (5-0, 2-0) not only swept every individual match win against the Hawks, but went 24-0 in sets. They also were dominant at the top of their roster against the Trojans, but encountered more difficulty down the line in competitive matches, dropping three third sets and one tiebreaker. No. 1 girls singles player Rylei Carper won 6-0, 6-0 shutouts in both of her matches.
Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks was pleased with her team’s successes and with the fact she and her players “didn’t blow away” on the exceedingly windy day.
VS. LAKELAND
Girls singles — Rylei Carper, Lew, def. Lelle Brown 6-0 6-0; Christina Piedrola, Lew, def. Faith Broadwater 6-2, 6-3; Addison Falkenstein-Barker, Lew, def. Malia Batman 6-0, 6-1
Girls doubles — Allison Olson/Morgan Moran, Lew, def. Addie Raebel/Ellie Carlson 6-4, 6-1; Megan Halstead/Lexi Ahlers, Lew, def. Hailey Wear/Shelby Wear 6-1, 6-1
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs/Sean Carper, Lew, def. Maddie Hersh/Bo Wilding 6-3, 7-6 (4); Cathryn Ho/Sinjin Caviness, Lew, def. Allison Rader/Michael Pearson 6-1, 6-1
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Brady Hanna 6-0, 6-1; Emmett Heiss, Lew, Ryan Gentman 6-1, 6-0; Garrett Beardsley, Lew, def. Dylan Malcom 6-0, 6-0
Boys doubles — Christian Bren/Federico Navarro-Lopez, Lew, def. Ben Ryan/Logan Harris 6-0, 6-1; Francesco Ceruti/Kayden Laferriere, Lew, def. Alex Brown/Toby Tebbe 6-2, 6-4
VS. POST FALLS
Girls singles — Rylei Carper, Lew, def. Mattie Martensen 6-0, 6-0; Sara Newell, PF, def. Addison Falkenstein-Barker 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Makensy Shapiro, PF, def. Cathryn Ho 6-1, 2-6, 6-2
Girls doubles — Allison Olson/Morgan Moran, Lew, def. Addie Muir/Madi Barkley 6-1, 6-1; Megan Halstead/Lexi Ahlers, Lew, def. Megan Stone/Maya Mu 6-4, 6-0
Mixed doubles — Kayden Laferriere/Shelby Hobbs, Lew, def. Isaac Holding/Claire Holding 6-3, 6-2; Dylan Cannon/Christina Turbes, PF, def. Francesco Ceruti/Cristina Piedrola 6-3, 7-6 (4)
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Isaac Gondo 6-0, 6-1; Emmett Heiss, Lew, def. Coalby Calkins 6-1, 6-1; Summitt Newell, PF, def. Sinjin Caviness 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
Boys doubles — Christian Bren/Federico Navarro-Lopez, Lew, def. Tyler Jacobson/Isaac Glenn 6-1, 6-1; Sean Carper/Garrett Beardsley, Lew, def. Cadence Warren/Ryan Sorenson 6-1, 6-1